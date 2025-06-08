BS”D

Roman Bystrianyk, co-author of Dissolving Illusions, will be joining Dr. Pierre Kory MD and Dr. Richard Bartlett MD today in a stellar lineup of truth-spreaders, G-d willing.

At this event you will learn:

•What is the actual rate of complications or death for measles nowadays in developed countries?

•Why was a vaccine developed in the 1960’s for a normal childhood illness which carried a lower mortality rate than flu does?

•Why did many children USED TO die of measles, a hundred and more years ago, and why did those deaths stop?

•What are KEYS to avoid measles complications?

•How medical negligence caused the deaths of two girls in Texas, which the media labeled “measles” deaths.

•Are there benefits to contracting measles as a child?

•What are the risks of the measles vaccines?



