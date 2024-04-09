BS”D

Three of my practitioner friends have told me that they’re seeing horrific adverse health effects resulting from Ozempic (also sold under Wegovy and other names.)

Here is what one of my friends circulated to alert people:

URGENT WARNING ABOUT SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS FROM THE USE OF SEMAGLUTIDE WHICH IS SOLD UNDER BRAND NAMES SUCH AS WEGOVY, OZEMPIC AND RYBELSUS:

SIDE EFFECTS INCLUDE VOMITING, WATERY STOOLS, DAMAGE TO THE GALL BLADDER AND GASTROPARESIS, WHICH CAN MEAN EVEN A TOTAL PARALYSIS OF THE STOMACH. MANY OF THE AFFECTED PATIENTS ARE FORCED TO USE FEEDING TUBES FOR SURVIVAL.

IF YOU KNOW ANYONE USING ANY OF THESE PRODUCTS FOR WEIGHT LOSS, ENCOURAGE THEM STOP IMMEDIATELY. IF THEY ARE USING IT FOR DIABETES, HAVE THEM CONTACT THEIR DOCTORS IMMEDIATELY TO SWITCH MEDICATIONS. Contrary to the information being distributed to doctors from the pharmaceutical companies using semaglutide in their formulations, this is NOT a rare side effect.

WHY THIS WARNING IS BEING SENT OUT NOW: Unfortunately, case reports of life threatening side effects - especially stomach paralysis - have increased tremendously, especially since doctors began prescribing it for weight loss.

PLEASE FORWARD THIS TO AS MANY PEOPLE AS YOU CAN: You may end up saving a life.

The second practitioner friend told me that people on these drugs are coming in with muscle wasting. She’s astounded that patients are oblivious to the dangers and deaf to her warnings. She said that one never knows when the side effects can hit - even up to a year after stopping the drug.

My third friend has been contacted by three badly injured patients already.

She led me to a documentary on “60 Minutes Australia” called “Ozempic risk: could weight loss injections be fatal?” where a husband tells the tragic story of his wife who died from gastrointestinal complications resulting from Ozempic injections she was on. She’d been trying to lose weight to fit into her dress for their daughter’s wedding - but now her daughter has to get married without a mother, and her husband is bereft.

Doctors also speak about their fears around the easy access that exists to Ozempic. To some people, it could be a bullet train to death, as one patient put it.

Another episode of 60 Minutes Australia documents three more Ozempic users who died.

Here is an article with some information about the adverse effects:

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/it-comes-at-a-big-cost-diabetic-ozempic-users-experience-stomach-paralysis-pancreatitis-1.6511249

Additionally, parade.com warns of other potential harms: “More serious but rare possible adverse effects include a risk for new or worsening kidney failure, pancreatitis, hypoglycemia and possible thyroid tumors.”

Caryn Lipson on Frontline News warns of additional grave effects, including increased suicide risk:

“To offset the adverse effects of other prescribed drugs, psychiatrists are prescribing [Ozempic and Wegovy] to patients whose weight has increased as a result of anti-depressants and antipsychotics, the UK's Daily Mail reported. This is particularly astonishing since anecdotal, yet credible, evidence shows that drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are associated with an increased risk of suicide.

“Senior Health Reporter Cassidy Morrison reported that of the "13 leading mental health facilities nationwide, nearly half were recommending the diabetes drug-turned-fat-loss jab for their patients. She also noted that suicidal ideation was an adverse effect reported by the manufacturer; people who had suicidal thoughts were not included in the study.”

More from the very informative Frontline News article:

“Thyroid cancer risk: Dr. Chuck Dinnerstien, in an article for the American Council of Science and Health, explained that Ozempic also has a black-box warning, the most severe warning that the FDA has for a drug.

Ozempic comes with a black box warning, the FDA’s highest safety warning, for the possible development of medullary thyroid cancer and multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN-2). [2]

Wegovy and Mounjaro also have black-box warnings.”

https://frontline.news/post/is-weight-loss-with-ozempic-and-wegovy-worth-the-price

Lawsuit Legal News wrote about lawsuits that are starting to be filed against the drugmakers for injuries:

“The diabetes drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro, along with other medications, caught national attention for their off-label use by many people wanting to lose weight. However, the Federal Drug Administration continues to monitor outcomes for potential adverse events such as severe gastroparesis, bowel obstruction, blockage of the small intestine, and other gastrointestinal issues.

After suffering serious side effects, many users have filed an Ozempic lawsuit to recover the financial losses they are facing. Mounjaro lawsuits are beginning to take off as well. Ultimately, we believe Norvo Nordisk and Eli Lilly failed to warn individuals of potential adverse reactions associated with long-term weight management drug use.”

https://lawsuitlegalnews.com/ozempic-lawsuit/stomach-paralysis/

A much better option for weight loss and true good health: Seek a functional medicine practitioner who can guide you to optimize your gut microbiome and help correct other underlying lifestyle and metabolic deficiencies.

Please share!

Share