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Background: Together with an MD and with a cancer researcher, I help run two large international support groups for patients who are pursuing repurposed medications and nutritional support and treatment for their cancers, alongside the standard treatment they are receiving from their doctors. Thank G-d, we are privileged to witness many miracles (some of which I’ll tell you about here.) The difference between those patients who are fortunate enough to use integrative treatments and those who aren’t, is often very stark. Sadly, most oncologists still say “no” to people who “request permission” to save their own lives with these adjunct treatments, and many patients will not make a move without their doctor’s permission. Hence, many lives which could have been saved are tragically lost. This painful situation led me to compile a large amount of evidence into an article for brave patients and doctors who will be willing to open their minds and make the choice to live. Please take that road before it’s too late.

Here is the 3-pronged treatment plan which we recommend to use alongside the conventional for every type of cancer:

1) “Randy’s protocol” which consists of 18 items that work synergistically to block all cancer pathways and smother cancer: https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/e/2PACX-1vRp7Kf57OYJfM3m4t56AvKQylVMhGVmrPWS9Pl8tNYLMKbndXzK0Duwebg15JdzPZLUCE3wSd7qj5XH/pub?pli=1

2) Valasta (www.Valasta.net), a patented, uniquely effective form of astaxanthin (Patent: https://patents.google.com/patent/US11065269B1/en)

3) Healthy low carbohydrate “semi keto” diet similar to that recommended by Dr. Richard Urso MD, former head of Orbital Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center. (Details at https://randysprotocol.com/)

Thank G-d, these products can help in many ways:

1) Fighting the cancer themselves

2) Helping the conventional treatments work better

3) Helping protect from side effects from the conventional treatments

4) Helping protect from organ damage from the conventional treatments

5) Helping to prevent the conventional treatments from making the cancer more aggressive, as they can do

6) Targeting the cancer stem cells to prevent metastasis and recurrence

Read on further to find almost two dozen amazing stories, thank G-d.

First, G-d willing, here is the PROOF YOU NEED that doctors’ typical advice “take my medicine and nothing else” is based solely on ignorance.

A summary of evidence showing the truth regarding the benefits of cancer fighting and life-supporting supplements DURING radiation and chemo

In memory of/L’iluy nishmas Shneur Zalman ben Yosef Moshe.

With tremendous thanks to researcher Randy Howe, whose investigative work forms the basis for this article.

If you or a loved one have undergone chemo or radiation, you have likely been warned by your oncologist not to take any “antioxidants,” lest they “ruin the effects of the chemo” or “keep the radiation from working.”

There are indeed several items that many experts believe cancer patients should only receive from their diet and should NOT take in supplement form, as they could fuel tumor growth (B vitamins, NAC, glutathione, Vitamin E tocopherols, iron, calcium, and perhaps a couple others - although there may be times that some are necessary.) This caution is irrespective of any treatment that may or may not be taking place.

However, for the most part, your oncologist is just wrong when he warns against supplements. Many supplements, including many “antioxidants,” in addition to being cancer-fighting themselves, will actually enhance the effectiveness of the chemo or radiation in killing the cancer, and at the same time, help to protect you from chemo/radiation’s potentially life threatening harms.

For this reason, the question “to supplement during treatment, or not” is actually a life and death question. The casual ease with which most doctors automatically say “no” - simply out of their lack of deep research on the subject - is a tragedy.

The whole basis for disallowing antioxidants during radiation and chemo is fraudulent.

Here is a summary of evidence showing the truth regarding benefits of using cancer fighting supplements DURING radiation and chemo:

👉🏼 1) A meta-analysis of 50 clinical trials with over 8,000 patients shows improved outcomes in patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation who used antioxidants and other nutrients at the same time:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17283738/

Conclusion:

Since the 1970s, 280 peer-reviewed in vitro and in vivo studies, including 50 human studies involving 8,521 patients, 5,081 of whom were given nutrients, have consistently shown that non-prescription antioxidants and other nutrients do not interfere with therapeutic modalities for cancer. Furthermore, they enhance the killing of therapeutic modalities for cancer, decrease their side effects, and protect normal tissue. In 15 human studies, 3,738 patients who took non-prescription antioxidants and other nutrients actually had increased survival.

It is fascinating that - thank G-d - time after time, I and the team that I collaborate with are seeing the above IN REAL LIFE. We see INCREASED SURVIVAL in patients who are using the recommended protocol, which is full of antioxidants.

Why would this be? Here are some of the reasons why patients who use the recommended protocol of cancer fighting supplements have more successful outcomes:

👉🏼 2) The items in our recommended protocol are very powerful cancer fighters themselves.

Here are just a fraction of the scientific studies out of hundreds, showing the cancer fighting powers of the items in our protocol. You can find many more studies on https://randysprotocol.com/.

👉🏼A few on astaxanthin’s cancer fighting powers:

Multiple Mechanisms of Anti-Cancer Effects Exerted by Astaxanthin: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4515619/

Effects of Astaxanthin on the Proliferation and Migration of Breast Cancer Cells: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6210693/

Astaxanthin suppresses the metastasis of colon cancer: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6603017/

Astaxanthin Inhibits JAK/STAT-3 Signaling: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4189964/

Astaxanthin Inhibits Proliferation of Human Gastric Cancer Cell Lines by Interrupting Cell Cycle Progression: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4849689/

Astaxanthin inhibits gemcitabine-resistant human pancreatic cancer progression through EMT inhibition and gemcitabine resensitization: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5652142/

Astaxanthin anticancer effects are mediated through multiple molecular mechanisms: A systematic review: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043661819327367

The Promising Effects of Astaxanthin on Lung Diseases, Including Lung Cancer: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33179051/

👉🏼 A few of the studies on high dose melatonin’s cancer fighting powers - and these are only the ones that focus on breast cancer alone!

Biological action of melatonin on target receptors in breast cancer: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11042834/

Melatonin: A Potential Therapeutic Option for Breast Cancer: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043276020301557

Melatonin: an Inhibitor of Breast Cancer: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4457700/

Melatonin and breast cancer: cellular mechanisms, clinical studies and future perspectives: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4301735/

Melatonin and Breast Cancer: A Review Article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12133437/

👉🏼One more: Here is a study on end-stage “untreatable”cancer patients given 1,000 mg of melatonin nightly. More than half achieved disease control: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358670112_A_Preliminary_Phase-2_Study_with_very_High-Dose_of_Melatonin_1000_mgday_in_Untreatable_Advanced_Cancer_Patients_Already_Progression_on_Previous_Palliative_Therapy_with_High-Dose_Melatonin

Space does not permit me to copy in here all of the hundreds of studies showing the cancer-fighting powers of every single item in our recommended protocol, but now you get the idea.

You can see more studies on https://randysprotocol.com/.

👉🏼 3) The items in our recommended protocol actually synergize with chemo and radiation. This means that they WORK WELL TOGETHER to make the chemo / radiation EVEN MORE POWERFUL against the cancer.

Here are some examples to illustrate the point.

👉🏼Astaxanthin: It is particularly tragic when people are told - on false premises - not to to take Valasta astaxanthin during chemo or radiation - as astaxanthin can actually make the cancer cells MORE susceptible to getting killed by chemo / radiation, which is exactly what you want to happen! Amazingly, it does this while protecting your healthy cells from radiation. Truly G-d’s miracle:

•This review details studies highlighting the effectiveness of astaxanthin in sensitizing cancer cells to chemotherapy: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11865706/

•Astaxanthin increases cancer cell radiosensitivity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28475750/

•Astaxanthin synergizes with ionizing radiation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38103098/

•Astaxanthin inhibits angiogenesis. https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-13401-4

👉🏼•The cancer-killing effects of radiation are improved by the addition of treatments that interfere with angiogenesis, as this article documents: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1550318/

Angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) is a critical mechanism by which tumors acquire the necessary nutrients and oxygen to sustain their growth.

Impeding angiogenesis means impeding the tumor’s ability to establish an adequate blood supply and restricting its growth. You want to impede angiogenesis. Many antioxidants impede angiogenesis, and in doing so, they enhance the effectiveness of radiation. Here are additional items in our protocol that are proven to impede angiogenesis:

•Tocotrienols form of Vitamin E (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18296349/

•Curcumin (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4637299/

•Omega 3 (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316622153307

•Berberine (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21175812/

•Thymoquinone in black seed oil (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S075333221838404X

•Ivermectin (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6982461/

•Medicinal mushrooms inhibit angiogenesis (Turkey tail mushroom is in Randy’s protocol.) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2212429225014865

•Melatonin (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28974455/

•Albendazole (in Randy’s protocol) inhibits angiogenesis. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10431642/

👉🏼 While on the other hand, treating with radiation alone can unfortunately make a tumor more aggressive:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32432031/

👉🏼 4) The items in our recommended protocol help protect the healthy cells in your body against the harms and damage of the chemo / radiation.

In fact, three of the products that we recommend are protectors against radiation damage to your healthy cells at the same time as they work to kill the cancer: Valasta astaxanthin, melatonin, and DMSO.

Here is information on how these three protect your healthy cells from radiation damage:

• Astaxanthin helps protect normal cells from radiation damage, including DNA damage: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cbdd.14321

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42995-021-00095-x

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Antioxidant-properties-of-astaxanthin-and-its-radiation-protective-effect-on-cells-AST_fig10_370102084

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5260077/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28230827/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28027548/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8433905/

• Astaxanthin helps heal radiation-induced injury: https://academic.oup.com/rpd/article-abstract/199/17/2096/7237358

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsami.5c18884

• Melatonin helps protects your normal cells from radiation toxicity and DNA damage: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5425818/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S002751079700211X

• Melatonin Protects you from Radiation-Induced Fatigue, Anxiety, and Depression: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12402606

• DMSO helps protect your normal cells from radiation harm by inducing DNA repair: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360301618334679

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9236762

👉🏼 5) Last but perhaps most importantly, your body NEEDS life-sustaining heavy duty support in its fight! From where should it obtain the energy it needs without wholesome food, sunlight, fresh air, and some powerful supplements?

How heartbreaking that cancer patients are so often denied ALL of the above, as they languish in a hospital bed, consuming sugar-laden unhealthy food, completely lacking sunlight and fresh air, and refused life-giving supportive supplements.

•In our experience, Valasta brand astaxanthin has repeatedly helped very weak and sick patients tremendously to regain their strength and continue their fight. This is supported by research showing that astaxanthin enhances energy by protecting mitochondrial function.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/15/5/575

Here are some additional items which can have tremendously powerful lifesaving benefits for cancer patients:

•👉🏼 Papaya leaf extract or tea can help maintain healthy levels of platelets and of white blood cells. Both platelets and WBC are critical to survival and can be dangerously depleted by chemotherapy, often necessitating stopping treatment. Here is a recommended brand of papaya leaf extract: Herbal Goodness https://a.co/d/0hotvi8V

Here are studies documenting that papaya leaf can help significantly raise platelet and white blood cell levels.

Papaya leaf for platelets:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8753228/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5108100/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6406160/

Two studies presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting showed how papaya leaf extract could help people with cancer who develop thrombocytopenia (low platelets) during treatment. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia doesn’t have an FDA-approved therapy. In a recent interview, hematologist oncologist Dr. Hanny Al-Samkari emphasized just how widespread this issue is; he and many oncologists see patients with CIT multiple times a day. Despite this, there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically designed to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia (CIT).

https://healthtree.org/blood-cancer/community/articles/papaya-leaf-extract-for-thrombocytopenia

Papaya leaf for white blood cells:

https://esculapio.pk/journal/index.php/journal-files/article/view/573/435

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6371484/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8170887/

•👉🏼 Wheatgrass juice (or powder, such as Garden of Life Green Superfood: https://a.co/d/05dC5dRo) can benefit patients tremendously with energy, nutrition and vitality, and helping them keep up their blood counts and avoid complications during treatment. Its tremendous benefits in maintaining life-sustaining blood parameters during chemotherapy are supported by these studies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17571966/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345549/

•👉🏼 Colostrum powder has similar benefits and will boost nutrition, energy, and cancer fighting abilities. Immune Tree 6 is a highly recommended brand: https://a.co/d/07jcqJxu

Colostrum is highly concentrated in lactoferrin, heavily studied for its anti-tumor properties, including apoptosis and tumor suppression.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7175311/

👉🏼Even more benefits: Studies have shown that bovine lactoferrin and its derivatives can induce apoptosis in human B-cell lymphoma and other cancer cell lines, while sparing healthy cells.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0014480010000286

Immunomodulation: Lactoferrin has been shown to enhance the cytotoxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs and activate specific immune cells (natural killer cells and T cells) to recognize and clear cancerous cells.

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👉🏼 In case you are wondering why none of the above mentioned treatments have progressed to large scale clinical trials the way that cancer drugs do, or become the standard of care in oncology, all you need to do is follow the money trail. The following article explains a lot.

How the Pharmaceutical Industry Uses “Clinical Trial” Requirements to Kill the Competition: fenbendazole.substack.com/p/how-the-pharmaceutical-industry-uses

So what is the source of the deadly misinformation you may have heard from your oncologist or radiologist?

👉🏼 The warning that so many doctors apparently base their “no supplements” policy on was based on a falsehood - link below:

In September 2005, CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians published a warning by Gabriella D’Andrea, MD, against the concurrent use of antioxidants with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. However, several deficiencies of the CA article soon became apparent, not least the selective omission of prominent studies that contradicted the author’s conclusions.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16484715/

Does reading all the above make you upset that cancer patients are routinely instructed by their oncologists NOT to use these lifesaving products? If so, please do something about it! Share this information to save lives!

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STORIES… THANK G-D!!!!!!

Here are many amazing accounts from cancer patients that I have been personally involved with:

•S., a young woman in Europe with HER2+ breast cancer metastasized to her brain, and feeling very sick, was shockingly repeatedly encouraged by her doctors to accept euthanasia. She reached out for help on our group recently, and began Randy’s protocol and Valasta as soon as she received it. Last week, just five weeks after starting everything, S. contacted me with the wonderful news that her new scan showed that the cancer has shrunk! S. is also feeling so much better! You can contact S. through the group, if you join. (The link is below.)

•Amanda, who had Stage 4 breast cancer, wrote the following on May 30 in my group:

“@~Randy Howe and @Brucha Weisberger I just wanted to echo what you said here Randy and share a quick update for Brucha.

“Though I haven’t been able to incorporate every piece of your protocol in, Randy, I added in what I can and have been taking a good chunk of it for about 9 months now and I follow your dosage recommendations. Prior to that I was dabbling in using off-label meds and some of the supplements in lower doses, but increased my dosage in Jan 2025 per Dr. Makis’ protocol, but those dosages were really high. (I had reached stage 4 breast cancer in late 2024 and was scared. I found this group in the spring of 2025). It wasn’t until I added conventional treatments (April 22, 2025) while taking the items from the protocol that my condition started improving. I am now 13 months into treatments of ENHERTU infusions and last month I had 16 radiation treatments on a fungating breast tumor that was almost gone, but stubbornly lingering. I’m eagerly awaiting my next PET scan because my last one in April this year continues to show the only measurable cancer was in the fungating tumor, but my lungs and liver are CLEAR (and have been since December 2025). I am feeling better physically than I have in about 3 years and I have NO side effects from the ENHERTU. The radiation site is almost (~60%) healed and I am 3 days shy of being 3 weeks post radiation treatments. I was told it was going to take at least 6 weeks to heal.

Randy, thank you for sharing your research with us and Brucha, thank you for making this group available. 🥰 I am amazed at how good I feel!”

•Miraculous update from a mother of a child diagnosed several months ago with Burkitt’s lymphoma: Alongside the chemo he received, his mother, C., gave him Valasta, wheatgrass juice, (and celery, carrot, and pomegranate juice), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Omega 3, daily sunshine and fresh air, organic eggs, only healthy homemade food, and NO sugar. She did not accept all the extra medications they pushed on him, only took the chemo (and 1 anti nausea med out of 3 prescribed.) Thank G-d the child did amazingly well; he was SO much healthier than the other children on the ward, never had a fever and was not nauseous or vomiting, and finished his treatments 3 and half months earlier than expected. The doctors were shocked at how wonderfully he did and how fast his treatments worked!! C. told me that even though a patient has to go through treatment, 90% of the associated suffering can be relieved by using the right things alongside it!!

•This same mother, C., from the story above, is now involved in helping a young woman with leukemia. C. reported: “She was getting platelets daily as it was down to 0. She started the Valasta, and after one week her platelets started rising, first to 2, a day later to 4, and a day later they were 8 thank G-d! She is also taking wheatgrass juice daily, and got off of sugar, starch, and dairy. Her side effects of the chemo were almost nothing by now thank G-d.”

•D., an 18 month old child, was diagnosed last summer with a very large kidney tumor. The aggressive chemo he was given did not shrink the tumor, and brought him to a point where his life was in danger. He stopped eating, stopped smiling, and doctors did not have what to offer to conquer his cancer. Believing they had nothing left to lose, when they were discharged, D.’s parents finally gave him Valasta, as a friend had been repeatedly urging. D. perked up and began smiling, eating, and playing again. Not only did D. “come back to life,” but when they returned to the hospital, the parents were informed that “the chemo started working.” D. continued treatment, now successfully, and continued the Valasta. He was subsequently able to undergo surgery, and the tumor was completely removed.

D.’s story was not over, as doctors insisted on a bone marrow transplant and radiation, to ensure that all microscopic tumor cells were gone. D. got VOD, a complication from the bone marrow transplant that is often fatal. He was in the ICU for two months, not eating, distended with fluid and in severe pain. D’s mother begged the hospital to put Valasta in his feeding tube but they refused.

Eventually, she became desperate and put Valasta in his feeding tube herself. On January 8, I spoke on a 3-way call to D’s mother and her friend, and was informed of the situation. D.’s mother continued to make sure that he got Valasta. On January 12, I received the following messages from his mother’s friend:

“D. had lost 300 grams of fluids since he got back on to the Valasta and smiled yesterday!!!

“The mother just called and said he started eating today!!”

“He hasn’t eaten in two months basically.

Miracles!!!!!!!! Baruch Hashem!!!”

And on January 19, she wrote to me:

“D. is being released from the hospital today!!!!!!! Baruch Hashem!!”

Here is the screenshot:

•A. had Stage 4 uterine leiomyosarcoma a year ago with a grim prognosis and now thank G-d is doing amazingly well, with close to zero cancer in her body. She has been on almost all of Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and the recommended semi-keto (lower carbohydrate) healthy diet. A. reports that she is feeling better than she ever did before, (despite her being on chemo!) and her skin is “glowing.”

•I spoke to the sister of a young breast cancer patient who at diagnosis a couple months ago had been so sick she required oxygen. She had metastasis to her liver, lung, and bones. She started Valasta alongside the conventional treatment and shocked the doctors by her drastic improvement. The doctor told her “You’re a walking miracle” because she very shortly stopped needing oxygen. She’s also eating a healthy low carb diet. Thank G-d she’s feeling so much better. Awaiting results of her new scan.

•M. called me a year ago, right after her husband was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last June in NYU. He needed to be hospitalized and have a bile duct stent placed. The doctor told M. that her husband had between two months to a year to live. She managed to convince him to get onto part of Randy’s protocol. He has been taking ivermectin, fenbendazole, and about half of the supplements, plus Valasta, in addition to his chemotherapy. I am thrilled to report that thank G-d a year later M.’s husband is currently in good condition. His weight is stable at 195 lb, his color is good, and he goes for walks daily. He has tolerated the chemo quite well. Although he has some liver lesions and needs to continue chemo, his situation is a far cry from what the doctor predicted and the fate of almost every other Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patient.

•Yogesh’s wife had HER2+ breast cancer metastasized to her brain and was very sick when Yogesh contacted me in February 2025, over a year ago. His wife started using Randy’s protocol and thank G-d had tremendous improvement. She continues to do very well.

Last summer Yogesh wrote:

“Her scan reports of 26th June have just come in. Except for 1 Brain small met that has regressed by 44%, multiple others have completely resolved. A left Periscapular active lesion & some minor ones elsewhere in PET CT of 12th March are completely resolved. C is in a ‘metabolically inactive, stable state indicating good partial response to the treatment.’ Drs are quite happy with the outcome. She continues on IVM @ 2mg/kg, Albendazole @ 800mg & all of Randy’s protocol. Will start Valasta presently. @⁨Brucha Weisberger⁩, @⁨Dr. Joel Groden M. D.⁩ @⁨Randy Howe⁩ and all in the group who continue to pray for all of us who have chosen to fight back…words are insufficient to express my gratitude. May God bless you with more power to cause miracles!”

Yogesh’s wife then added Valasta, and Yogesh reported amazing improvement of the radiation aftereffects that his wife had been experiencing.

On November 1 Yogesh updated:

“My wife is mBC, HER2+ ER-PR-. Sharing an update from the MRI & PET CT on 30th Oct. MRI - the single remaining brain mets as of 26th June has now regressed 88% by volume. PET CT - no metabolic activity anywhere in the body - stable disease, good partial response - same as of 26th June. Continuing with Ivermectin 96mg(48+48), Albendazole 800mg, whole of Randy’s protocol + Valasta. The immense support from this group & prayers make it possible to endure & continue on this journey. God bless us all!”

Thank G-d Yogesh’s wife continues to do very well and Yogesh loves helping other patients. You can contact him through our group, if you join.

•Wonderful news that came in recently from an older woman with thymoma, a rare cancer discovered at Stage 4; due to risks because of her autoimmune disease she could not have surgery, and because of low likelihood of benefit she opted not to have chemo. She is on Randy’s protocol, Valasta, diet, IV Vit C, and extra supplements too. THANK G-D she texted me:

“A HUGE THANK YOU FOR YOUR GUIDANCE!!!! I took a PET CT today. There is small improvements. Everyone of the 3 areas the activity has dropped!!! I believe that means that it is dying! One area slightly shrunk. There is no indication of any new growth. I believe that is wonderful news!!! THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH!!!”

•A young man, who has a brain cancer similar to GBM, had received a lot of radiation and is on a conventional treatment pill and an anti-seizure medication, and was feeling awful both mentally and physically. He started Randy’s protocol, Valasta, a keto diet, and gallium maltolate, and a few weeks later is thank G-d feeling absolutely AMAZING!!! He is thrilled how he feels back to his normal energetic and happy self. Not only that, but he also got results of his new scan, and THANK G-D his tumor shrunk significantly!

•The wife of a different young man, who has GBM (glioblastoma), reached out in March 2025 (over a year ago) about her husband, who had recently been diagnosed. They quickly started Randy’s protocol and Valasta and THANK G-D I am thrilled to report that he continues to be doing well!

•A newly diagnosed metastasized breast cancer patient with skull lesions, who was in a lot of pain, had come to our May 3 gathering and got the inspiration she needed to start the whole regimen we recommend with Valasta, Randy’s protocol, and diet. After being on this about 3 weeks, she came to the next gathering (May 31) and thank G-d reported that her pain has gone away and that her tumor markers have already gone down!

•H. had Stage 4 colon cancer and was very sick a year ago, after more than 20 rounds of chemo had not done the job. Thank G-d, after she added Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and the healthy low carb diet, H. started doing very well, and was recently pronounced cancer free! You can contact H. through the group if you join.

•G. helped her close relative who had Stage 3 colorectal cancer and is now thank G-d completely well. She used Valasta and many things from Randy’s protocol, including ivermectin, alongside her conventional treatment. G. stresses how the Valasta and the other supplements she gave her relative very clearly kept her bloodwork and liver function excellent throughout her treatments, prevented almost all side effects, and helped her tumors shrink shockingly fast.

• Tzippy, a Stage 4 cervical cancer patient who contacted me a year and a half ago when she was “terminal,” became almost completely cancer free, with her tumors shrinking and disappearing on the scan (which she shared with me), after being on Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and a keto diet. Importantly, she has found that she must maintain her keto diet or her tumors grow back. Tzippy shared some of her story, and photos, on this page:https://www.spotfund.com/story/cab178e4-7acd-4be1-ac2d-3931a3e60172

•Zev, who had been Stage 4 prostate cancer a year and a half ago, with metastases to bones and to lymph nodes, used much of Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and keto diet, did a lot of exercise and got a lot of sunshine, did NOT have side effects from his conventional treatment, and now thank G-d is cancer free. He has shared his story on our group.

•K. contacted me over a year and a half ago about her husband who had Stage 4 prostate cancer metastasized to his bones. After trial and error, what ended up working for him was a combination of Randy’s protocol, Valasta, healthy semi keto diet, and hormone therapy. She was able to cut her husband’s dose of hormone blocker in half, alleviating his side effects, and on this regimen he felt very well, his PSA continued to drop, his metastases disappeared, and thank G-d he became cancer-free.

•Posted recently on my group: “The best way we found to take Valasta is a tablespoon of just one ingredient peanut butter (peanuts) leave enough room for the valasta and pump (we are pumping 15 pumps) on top and open wide! Yes it is messy & at times it gets everywhere. The last lab draw all blood markers are improving. Advanced Prostate Cancer metastatic bone cancer, I believe Valasta has been the heavy hitter in symptoms relief from hormone therapy! Blessings Christina”

•A multiple myeloma patient whose husband David shared her miracle on the group had a very rapid response to an ivermectin protocol last fall and was found a few weeks ago to still be cancer free, thank G-d!

Her husband had posted on November 17:

“Thank G-d. My wife diagnosed with advanced state 3 multiple myeloma, very high risk due to genetics, with 77% bone marrow involvement, with multiple fractures along her spine and terrible rib pain, is seeing miracles with this regimen:

Ivermectin 36mg x 2, fenbendazole 222mg x 2, LDN 3mg X 2, melatonin 80mg x 2, fish oil 2x, black seed oil x 2, tocotrienols 300mg x 2, vitamin c 2000-3000mg, vitamin d3 10,000iu with k2 x 2, papaya leaf extract 2x, milk thistle and tudca 500mg x 2, potassium supplements 200mg per meal, magnesium supplement, zinc 50mg, copper 2mg, selenium 200mg, added Himalayan salt to her diet (she was completely salt free prior) lemon and coconut water, sour soup tea 1 cup per day, tumeric pills 1-2 per day.

As of week 4 on this, and as per pet/CT no cancer found. Blood work also shows metabolic remission, with most blood labs stabilized and pre much in the normal range. She recently starting running again after not being able to do so for over 8 weeks.”

Her husband updated recently, on May 15:

“Sharing Melissa’s biopsy from 2 days ago. Praise G-d.

They’ve only done another biopsy now, 9 months later, but shes shown no cancer found 30 days after being diagnosed with very advanced late stage 3 (multiple myeloma only goes to stage 3) with 77% of her bone marrow consumed and with multiple fractures along her spine with the cancer attacking her back and ribs at that time, then 30 days after starting the ivr/fenben treatment nothing found anywhere BH.”

•L. called me about two years ago regarding her husband, an elderly man with bladder cancer that was supposed to be chronic - “forever.” He used ivermectin, fenbendazole, essiac tea, Valasta, Vitamins D and K, AHCC mushroom capsules, and a few other items. Thank G-d, several months later L.’s husband was found to be cancer free. He stayed on the protocol and thank G-d he remains cancer free today.

•H. had thyroid cancer which had recurred for the 3rd time. The first two times, she had used only conventional treatment. Because of serious side effects that she incurred from the surgery, when it was the third time around, H. decided to use only Randy’s protocol and not have surgery. After about 2 months of the protocol, (to her shock!) her scan was clear. H. is very happy to speak to others whom she can be of help to. You can contact her through the group if you join.

•R., a HER2+ breast cancer, patient, had metastases to liver and lungs and a suspicious spot on bone when diagnosed this past winter. She is on Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and the healthy low carb diet, alongside Enhertu treatment. Thank G-d, R. is watching her tumors melt away so fast that her doctor is shocked, and she is NOT having the expected side effects from the Enhertu treatment.

R. wrote on May 8:

“btw, I’m coming from Dr now. She asked me if I’m having difficulties breathing or heart issues cause heart failure or lung are known side effects with enhertu, I said of course NO. Then she asked about nausea or vomiting or any other symptoms, I said no again! The numbers of liver enzymes are perfect! Everything is so normal and perfect, besides the tumors have shrunk beautifully. Dr was amazed. Sounds to me like she’s trying to understand what’s going on here. Because it doesn’t make sense what she’s seeing. But thank God, I’ll continue the protocol, and she will remain with her questions.....”

R. updated on May 20 with PET CT results, thank G-d. The relevant parts are excerpted:

“There is interval decrease in size and FDG uptake of the dominant left upper outer quadrant breast mass currently measuring 2.9 x 2.4 cm, previously 7.0 x 4.1 cm (SUV max 2.5, 12:70, prior 9.3). There is interval nonvisualization of the previously seen FDG avid left axillary adenopathy. There is interval nonvisualization of the previously seen FDG avid hepatic lesions.”

In other words, drastic shrinkage of primary breast tumor, and disappearance of all metastases!!!

R.: “I’m in such a good mood today! I feel I got my life back! Should everyone appreciate life the way I am feeling now, the world would be a more positive world....

“Brucha, if you want, you can share my success on the chat. Since I don’t have access there, but I still DO want to encourage people through my story to go onto the protocol asap whoever is still questioning weather it works or not. You can tell them it’s fresh news from yesterday. And it took not more than 3 months. My doc called me all excited today, she tells me that there can’t be better news than that! Even this little lump that still remained so far has very little activity. Activity measuring before at 9.3, now went down to 2.5 besides the size that’s almost gone. Means that it’s dying away.”

•Last summer, a Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer patient that I will call J. (not her real initial) to protect her privacy, was in her own words, “dying.” She had severe ascites (fluid buildup in her abdomen and lungs), requiring her to go to the hospital every other day to be drained, was down to 80 pounds, and was in terrible pain. For the first time, she seemed to have lost her will to fight. I was extremely worried about her. But she was still willing to try new things. With encouragement, J. began a hormone blocker, two liquid products from Eretz Yisrael, Multi Phenol and Fitox, each containing dozens of cancer fighting plants in nanoparticle form, and RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) plus another cannabis product. J. started improving, her pain went away, and she gained weight. J. did not remain consistently on the cannabis products, but she did add a special myrrh and frankincense resin oil (also from Eretz Yisrael.) She sometimes used Valasta, and is on some variation of Randy’s protocol - I don’t know how consistently. I am thrilled to tell you that J. was in my house yesterday!! She isn’t in pain anymore, looks good, leads a functional life, and doesn’t need to be drained of fluid anymore! J. is not yet “cancer free,” but thank G-d, she is doing amazingly well.

THANK YOU G-D!!!!

*****

Link to the cancer information and support group that patients and their family / support team can join: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JdK9WYRfDHe69ib3leh4OO?s=cl&p=i&ilr=2

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Here is a potential letter that you could modify as needed and share with a doctor, if a patient refuses to take any supportive nutritional products without a doctor’s “permission.” (I only included Valasta and a couple of nutritional products in this letter, having originally prepared it for a very medical-minded family that I didn’t believe had a chance of taking ivermectin and the rest of the protocol.)

Dear Dr. …..

I am close with … and I’m very worried as I’ve been watching…. grow weaker by the day. Based on the experiences of a nonprofit support organization helping hundreds of cancer patients, I want to share this information and ask if you can please suggest the following nutritional support to help strengthen … and improve his body’s health and cancer fighting capabilities, and support him as he begins chemotherapy:

1) Valasta brand astaxanthin has repeatedly helped patients tremendously to regain strength. The organization has seen astonishing results with very sick people. This is supported by research showing that astaxanthin enhances energy by protecting mitochondrial function.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/15/5/575

Additionally, Valasta helps fight the cancer as well as helps patients tolerate the chemo and keep up their blood counts. It is synergistic with any chemo.

Valasta website: www.Valasta.net

The review below details studies highlighting the effectiveness of astaxanthin in sensitizing cancer cells to chemotherapy: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11865706/

The article also explains how astaxanthin can induce apoptosis, inhibit metastasis and disrupt cell growth. Also see: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/9/1949

2) … has been drinking a lot of soda and eating other sugary things.

Perhaps you can mention to him that sugar feeds the cancer and lowers the immune system, and is just making him sicker.

3) Wheatgrass juice or powder such as this product: https://a.co/d/05dC5dRo can benefit patients tremendously with energy, nutrition and vitality, and helping them keep up their blood counts and avoid complications during treatment. Its benefits during chemotherapy are supported by these studies: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17571966/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345549/

4) Colostrum powder has similar benefits and will boost his nutrition, energy, and cancer fighting abilities.

Colostrum is highly concentrated in lactoferrin, heavily studied for its anti-tumor properties, including apoptosis and tumor suppression.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7175311/

Studies have shown that bovine lactoferrin and its derivatives can induce apoptosis in human B-cell lymphoma and other cancer cell lines, while sparing healthy cells.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0014480010000286

Immunomodulation: Lactoferrin has been shown to enhance the cytotoxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs and activate specific immune cells (natural killer cells and T cells) to recognize and clear cancerous cells.

****

Note: Immune Tree 6 colostrum has been used very successfully, but if the patient requires kosher supervision, Zahler’s now has certified colostrum capsules.

VERY IMPORTANT:

👉🏼 It must be noted that 1) doing chemotherapy or radiation alone, without accompanying support from appropriate nutritional products and repurposed drugs, can often be deadly, AND that 2) it is critical for patients to become informed consumers and self-advocates, because some prescribed chemotherapy treatments are documented to have no benefits and only can serve to decrease lifespan and quality of life.

This Swedish study highlights these two points:

Cancer Drugs Reimbursed with Limited Evidence on Overall Survival and Quality of Life: Do Follow-Up Studies Confirm Patient Benefits? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10480259/

From an explanatory article written about the study:

“A new study in the journal Clinical Drug Investigation finds that many of these chemotherapy treatments are completely ineffective, failing to improve the quality of life or extend the lifespans of cancer patients.

Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden found that approximately two out of three cancer drugs prove to be useless for patients after examining the eventual outcome on patients in terms of longevity and quality of life measures.

They found that only seven of the 22 drugs had at least one study which showed a clear benefit for cancer patients. Randomized controlled trials on the other 15 failed to show any measurable benefits for those with cancer.

Only one out of the 22 drugs in the study showed an ability to both improve the quality of life and extend lifespans for patients.

Some of them actually make things worse with respect to longevity and quality of life. [For] two drugs, axitinib and everolimus, the pooled effect estimate showed a significant negative impact on OS (longevity)”.

https://fenbendazole.substack.com/p/swedish-medical-report-traditional

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Recording of Lev Aharon Bikur Cholim Interview with Scientist Sam Shepherd, Inventor of Valasta, April 19

https://rumble.com/v78v2ou-can-valasta-help-someone-you-love.html

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Recording of Lev Aharon Bikur Cholim Interview with Researcher Randy Howe, January 2025: https://rumble.com/v6f7l8j-very-important-cancer-treatment.html

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May the merit of the patients who are helped by this information bring an elevation to the soul of Shneur Zalman ben Yosef Moshe, whose yahrtzeit is 23 Sivan.

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