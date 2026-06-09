In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Deb Hillyer
Jun 9

When you actually know that cancer is simply our bodies design to encapsulate toxins to protect our bodies, you realize that killing it isn't as necessary as detoxing. And combining vitamins with chemicals does nothing but stir a storm in the body. I recommend theuniversalantidote.com for a true natural education on healing the body with two simple natural ingredients that restore homeostasis in the body. There's a reason fasting is in Scriptures too.

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