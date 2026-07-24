BS”D

Fifty years ago, it was recognized that vaccines could kill a child. There was a cause-of-death code that coroners could list on the death certificate if they believed the child had died as a result of vaccination. This code was removed in 1979. Therefore, vaccines officially can never kill anyone again.

Google even admits it:

A little over a year ago, two innocent toddlers, a beautiful and healthy set of twins, were killed by their vaccines. Their mother, Andrea Shaw, tried to warn the doctor that her husband, the twin’s father, had suffered a bad reaction to a flu vaccine. She was ignored and the doctor gave the babies the flu vaccine and other vaccines anyway. They got horribly, deathly, sick. Their mother brought them to the ER. They were acknowledged and recorded to be suffering from post-vaccine illness. They were sent home. The doctor said to give them Tylenol. A week later their mother found them cold. 😭

Dr. Pierre Kory MD reviewed the Shaw twins’ medical records and found that they had died from vaccination. I published about it last year: https://truth613.substack.com/p/what-mass-vaccination-has-done-to

Andrea Shaw, together with other plaintiffs, filed a RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatricians, for promoting the vaccines that killed her children as “safe,” despite possessing full knowledge of their dangers. Here is the link to her court filing: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/aap-lawsuit-complaint-redacted.pdf

Last month, Andrea gave birth to a new baby, and five days later, on June 30, with unimaginable cruelty, she was torn from her husband and newborn, arrested and held without bail, on the charges that she murdered her twins and therefore poses a risk to her newborn. Since the official party line in that vaccines cannot kill, the mother is blamed. She is, of course, not the first bereaved parent whose child was murdered by vaccines to be falsely accused of killing a beloved child/children.

In fact, there are actually eight other documented cases on record of twins who died at the same time shortly after vaccination. In some instances, the parents were also accused, (but later exonerated.)

Sayer Ji published a listing:

“… the medical literature — peer-reviewed, publicly indexed, largely ignored — contains at least eight sets of twins who died together in tight temporal proximity to vaccination before the Shaw twins made nine. Every one of these cases involved the same pattern: healthy children, routine vaccination, silent death within days:

The 1946 Werne and Garrow case is particularly important because the U.S. Institute of Medicine — an institution not known for its skepticism of vaccination — concluded in its 2003 Immunization Safety Review that “the evidence favors acceptance of a causal relationship between diphtheria toxoid- and whole cell pertussis vaccine and death due to anaphylaxis in infants.”

The 2007 Balci case is even more directly relevant to the Shaw twins. Fifteen-week-old identical girls in Istanbul received a second dose of DPT, first dose of hepatitis B, and second dose of oral polio. They developed fever on Day 1. Their mother administered acetaminophen per pediatric guidance. Two days later, both were dead in their crib, supine, no signs of struggle.[11] The Turkish Institute of Forensic Medicine ruled the deaths “consistent with SIDS.” The parallel to Payette is exact: vaccines + post-vaccine acetaminophen + simultaneous death of twins within days.

Here I am presenting further excerpts of articles which have been published about the Shaw case. Please read on for more details about the heartbreaking story and the mechanisms of action by which vaccines cause sudden death.

From Brenda Baletti PhD for Children’s Health Defense, July 1: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/andrea-shaw-idaho-mother-twins-died-8-days-after-vaccinations-charged-murder/

Police in Payette, Idaho, arrested Andrea Shaw on Tuesday afternoon, more than a year after her two children — fraternal twins Dallas and Tyson Shaw — were found dead at their home on May 1, 2025, eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccines. Police charged Shaw with two counts of first-degree murder. Shaw said doctors ignored her when she warned that the twins’ father had previously experienced a bad reaction to a flu vaccine.

The Payette Police Department said the arrest follows “a lengthy and thorough investigation” and said it would have no further comment regarding evidence in the case. “Future information will be presented through the judicial process,” officials said.

Shaw alleges that her twins’ deaths were caused by the vaccines they received at a routine doctor’s appointment.

Nurse Angela Wulbrecht, an advocate for people injured by vaccines and who has been supporting the Shaws, told The Defender she was “ shocked and heartbroken” to learn of Shaw’s arrest.

“Over the past year, I have had the privilege of walking alongside Andrea and her family after the unimaginable loss of her twin babies,” Wulbrecht said. “I have witnessed a mother’s profound grief, unwavering love for her children, and determination to seek answers.”

Andrea gave birth to a new baby, born three weeks prematurely, on June 25, Shaw’s attorney Joseph Filicetti told the local KTVB7 news station. Her husband is caring for the newborn while she is incarcerated.

Shaw told physician of family history of adverse vaccine reaction

The details of the Shaw twins’ story are laid out in court documents that are part of the lawsuit against the AAP. Andrea and her husband Nathaniel also shared their story in May 2025 with CHD.TV.

According to Andrea, she and her mother-in-law say they warned the twins’ pediatrician that there was a family history of adverse reactions to the flu shot.

However, the pediatrician dismissed these concerns. Nurses administered the flu vaccine along with hepatitis A and DTaP shots on April 23, 2025. The twins had previously received most routine childhood vaccinations, including their 1-year shots.

Within hours, Andrea said the toddlers became lethargic and ill. The next morning, their lips were blue, and they struggled to move. Andrea took the twins to the emergency room and told the doctor they had received three vaccines the day before.

The treating physician in the emergency room diagnosed them as suffering from “post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.”

The babies remained symptomatic over the days that followed. A week later, on the morning of May 1, Andrea found both children unresponsive. Police and paramedics were called, and investigators immediately focused on the parents. Andrea and Nathaniel told CHD.TV that the police immediately treated them as suspects.

Rather than investigating Andrea’s vaccine concerns, the Payette Police Department opened an investigation into her.

Medical industry ignores vaccines as possible cause of SIDS

When infants under age 1 die suddenly, and a cause can’t be determined, the deaths are typically classified as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). SIDS is the third leading cause of infant mortality in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BW: What the system ignores is that there was no such syndrome as “SIDS” before routine vaccination of babies became a thing. Yes, of course, throughout history it did happen, but sudden infant death was so rare that the U.S. government didn’t even keep records on it until 1973. Look it up:

Mechanisms by which vaccines can cause sudden infant death are understood by honest doctors and investigators who have made studies of the subject, but ignored by the medical establishment, which is built on the vaccine industry.

In “The Century of Evidence Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,” A Midwestern Doctor brings an overwhelming amount of carefully documented proof establishing that childhood vaccines are the culprit. AMD explains how vaccines trigger microclots, which cause stroke. The entire article is a very important read: https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-century-of-evidence-vaccines

The article summary:

•Since at least 1933, the medical community has known that vaccines cause infant deaths. To conceal this, those deaths were renamed “crib death” and then “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome” (SIDS), eventually being attributed to infants not sleeping on their backs.

•This revisionism is not supported by the existing evidence nor the historical changes in the frequency of SIDS. Most recently, SIDS rates have had an unprecedented decrease in tandem with the COVID-19 lockdowns reducing vaccination rates.

•The vaccine most strongly associated with SIDS, DPT, was protected for decades by the government despite knowing a large body of evidence around the world showed it killed infants—particularly when an inevitable hot lot was released. Eventually, so many injury lawsuits were filed that in 1986, the government had to give blanket immunity to the vaccine manufacturers.

•This article will concisely review the vast body of evidence showing vaccines cause SIDS and reveal the mechanism modern research has now repeatedly proven causes vaccines to trigger infant death.

A bit more from AMD’s article:

•James Howenstine, MD in 2003 stated:

The incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome has grown from .55 per 1000 live births in 1953 to 12.8 per 1000 in 1992 in Olmstead County, Minnesota. The peak incidence for SIDS is at age 2 to 4 months, the exact time most vaccines are being given to children. 85 % of cases of SIDS occur in the first 6 months of infancy. The increase in SIDS as a percentage of total infant deaths has risen from 2.5 per 1000 in 1953 to 17.9 per 1000 in 1992. This rise in SIDS deaths has occurred during a period when nearly every childhood disease was declining due to improved sanitation and medical progress except SIDS. These deaths from SIDS did increase during a period when the number of vaccines given to a child was steadily rising to 36 per child.

Note: it has always astounded me that the medical profession knows SIDS peaks at exactly 2, 4, and 6 months of age, but cannot connect that to childhood vaccines being given at the exact same time.

Giving multiple vaccinations simultaneously (e.g., hexavalent vaccines containing DTP + Polio + Haemophilus Influenza B + Hepatitis B) has also been repeatedly shown to increase the risk of SIDS. For example: •When GSK’s hexavalent vaccine hit the market, SIDS cases were observed, eventually prompting a 2005 study of Germany’s adverse event database that found an increase in SIDS cases was associated with the vaccine.



•A 2011 study of Italy’s adverse event database found hexavalent vaccines increased the risk of infant death 2.2 times in the 14 days that followed. •A judge then forced GSK to release their confidential safety data which showed 90% of reported infant deaths occurred immediately following vaccination (again strongly suggesting an association).1,2 •A later confidential 2015 report GSK gave to European regulators showed almost 52.5% of vaccine-linked deaths occurred within 3 days of vaccination, 82.2% within seven days, and 97.9% within ten days.1,2 •A 2012 VAERS analysis of all reported infant deaths found that infants who received twice as many vaccines at one time were roughly twice as likely to die or be hospitalized. Similarly, since all infants receive the same vaccine dose, premature infants (being smaller) effectively receive a higher dose. In turn, that analysis also found the youngest infants were the most likely to die following vaccination.



Note: after publishing, I learned that sudden and unexpected infant deaths following vaccination are now being hidden in VAERS by no longer classifying them as SIDS.

Respiratory Arrest

Infants can experience a cardiorespiratory event, such as an interruption of breathing or a significant slowing of the heart rate, following vaccination. In many cases, these events require CPR, and had the infant not been monitored at the hospital when it occurred, the infant would have likely died. This has been proven by decades of hospital studies (e.g., I summarized 13 trials,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13 including a 2025 one, here) of premature infants that all showed: •Roughly a third of premature infants experienced a cardiorespiratory event (e.g., respiratory arrest) following vaccination (whereas virtually none did beforehand), and about a third of those then required respiratory support.

One of the greatest dangers with vaccines is that they cause blood cells to clump together, creating microstrokes in smaller blood vessels. Certain parts of the brain are more vulnerable to this, and as such, specific cranial nerves (e.g., 6 and 7) will frequently display observable deficits after vaccination (e.g., the eyes turning inwards). Since a key area of the brain for ensuring automatic breathing is very close to the nuclei for the commonly affected cranial nerves, breathing is likely affected by those microstrokes as well.

Dr. Andrew Moulden was a pioneer in this field, and tragically was found dead at home in Canada in 2013 after speaking out about his findings. Here is a quote from Dr. Moulden:

Through my extensive research and my work throughout the years, I have discovered that vaccinations are causing impaired blood flow (ischemia) to brain and body from clinically silent to death. These are strokes – across the board for all of us. I have reason to believe that all are being affected and all vaccinations ARE causing the overwhelming rise in autism, specific learning disabilities, attention deficit disorders, sudden infant death, gulf war syndrome, dementia, seizure disorders, some cancers it would appear, and much much more.

-Dr. Andrew Moulden MD PhD in a 2009 interview

I wrote about Dr. Moulden’s work here: https://truth613.substack.com/p/why-do-all-vaccines-cause-harm-exploring

Dr. Pierre Kory MD, who frequently is called on to testify in court about cause of death, published last year about the Shaw twins case and the proven mechanisms that can result in SIDS: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/medical-record-review-of-the-twins

Dr. Kory:

MY IMPRESSION AS TO THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF THE SHAW TWINS

IMPRESSION: Sudden death from severe apnea caused by recent vaccination at 18-month wellness visit. The underlying pathophysiology was likely due to micro-strokes and/or neuroinflammation in the respiratory control center in the brainstem, with micro-strokes caused by “blood sludging/clumping” from loss of zeta-potential due to the inflammatory and or hypercoagulable components of the vaccines.

The deaths occurred on the night of Day 7 post-vaccination, a time when apnea episodes spike post-vaccination as per this carefully done study from 1991.

In that study, they placed a sophisticated microprocessor under the mattresses of infants to precisely measure their breathing patterns before and after pertussis vaccination. Know that apnea = complete cessation of breathing and hypopnea = overly shallow or slow breathing. Note the y-axis measures these episodes in the… 1000s.

From Miller: “The data revealed that pertussis vaccination caused an inordinate increase in episodes where breathing either nearly ceased or stopped completely.”

One of the most damning and disturbing aspects of the data presented above is the frequency of apneas in the days leading up to vaccination - minimal and stable, setting an inconsequential background rate. Then, suddenly, vaccination occurs, and there is a tripling of the apnea/hypopnea rate on that day. However, this is nothing compared to 2 days after vaccination, when the rate literally explodes, only to rapidly decrease and then explode again on days 5-7. Although the graph above ends on Day 7, the study found that these episodes continued for several weeks post-vaccination before returning to baseline.

In a recent discussion with Steve Kirsch, he astuteley pointed out that the bimodal pattern of deaths indicate that it is likely that two different pathophysiologies are occurring - I would hypothesize that the early spikes are from acute neuroinflammation in the brain stem and the later spikes from “micro-clotting” or “blood sludging” leading to brain stem ischemia (the arteries in that region in infants are very small and or tortuous). Or vice versa. Doesn’t matter, this is the reason why infants die at such high rates on these days, because it strongly correlates with the dates of deaths observed post vaccination. In a review of all infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1999 to 2019:

Of the 2605 infant deaths, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % within 7 days post-vaccination.

Of the 1048 SIDS cases, 51 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 75.5 % within 7 days post-vaccination

…. it is worth noting that these associations have been reported repeatedly in smaller clusters of observations by astute researchers and pediatricians over the past 100 years.

Sayer Ji presents another detailed analysis of how vaccination can induce sudden death: https://sayerji.substack.com/p/the-shaw-twins-didnt-suffocate-they

Sayer Ji:

The Cytokine Storm and the Vulnerable Brainstem

The mechanistic evidence for vaccine involvement in infant death does not depend on twin cases. It has been reconstructed in molecular detail from three converging bodies of evidence: cytokine physiology, brainstem neuropathology, and cardiac conduction pathology.

The cytokine cascade. Foreign antigens introduced via vaccination activate the innate immune system within hours, producing interleukin-1β, interleukin-6, tumor necrosis factor-α, and interleukin-2. In infants, these cytokines cross the immature blood-brain barrier and act directly on the medullary serotonergic (5-HT) neurons that regulate respiratory chemosensitivity and auto-resuscitation from apnea. Kinney and Thach’s 2009 New England Journal of Medicine review of the neuropathology of SIDS documents that impaired 5-HT signaling in the medulla is the single most consistent postmortem finding across SIDS cohorts.[^15] Vege and Rognum showed as early as 1999 that SIDS infants exhibit elevated IL-6 in cerebrospinal fluid, with the identical topographic distribution — solitary nucleus tractus, spinal trigeminal nucleus, arcuate nucleus — in both SIDS cases and non-SIDS infants dying of acute infectious illness.[16] The physiological effect: prolonged central apnea, inhibited arousal from hypoxia, failure to auto-resuscitate.

The brainstem lesion. Ottaviani, Lavezzi, and Matturri, working at the University of Milan, published in Virchows Archiv in 2006 a detailed neuropathological analysis of a three-month-old female infant who died within hours of hexavalent vaccination. Serial-section examination of the brainstem revealed bilateral hypoplasia of the arcuate nucleus. The cardiac conduction system showed persistent fetal dispersion and resorptive degeneration. The authors concluded that the case “offers a unique insight into the possible role of hexavalent vaccine in triggering a lethal outcome in a vulnerable baby.”[17] They subsequently expanded their series to 110 SIDS cases, finding that 13 (11.8%) had died within 1–7 days of hexavalent vaccination, and in one case identified acute encephalitis of the tractus solitarii nucleus in the brainstem — a finding, they noted, that cannot be explained by developmental abnormality alone.[18] Zinka et al. in Munich independently reported six additional cases of unexplained sudden infant death within 48 hours of hexavalent vaccination the same year.[19]

The regulatory signal. Von Kries et al., analyzing German pharmacovigilance data, found that in the second year of life — precisely the Shaw twins’ age range — the standardized mortality ratio for sudden unexpected death within one day of hexavalent vaccination reached 31.3 (95% CI 3.8–113.1) and within two days 23.5 (95% CI 4.8–68.6). The authors, writing in the European Journal of Pediatrics, described these findings as “a signal for one of the two hexavalent vaccines which should prompt intensified surveillance.”[20] The European Medicines Agency’s response was to withdraw one of the two hexavalent formulations (Hexavac) from the market — while simultaneously insisting there was no evidence of a causal relationship. The Italian PLoS One case series subsequently found a 2.0-fold risk ratio (95% CI 1.2–3.5) for sudden unexpected death in the seven days following first-dose hexavalent vaccination.[21] Kuhnert et al. reported a 16-fold risk elevation following the fourth dose of penta/hexavalent vaccine.[22]

The population signal. Goldman and Miller’s 2011 analysis of 34 developed nations found a Pearson correlation of r = 0.992 (p = 0.0009) between the number of scheduled infant vaccine doses and the infant mortality rate.[23] Nations requiring more doses have higher infant mortality. Their 2012 VAERS analysis showed that infants receiving five to eight vaccines simultaneously — precisely the Shaw twins’ exposure — had a hospitalization rate ratio of 1.5 (95% CI 1.4–1.7) and a mortality rate 50% higher than infants receiving fewer.[24] Hooker and Miller’s 2021 Toxicology Reports analysis of 2,605 VAERS infant death reports over three decades found that 58% occurred within three days of vaccination and 78% within one week — a temporal clustering the authors described as “highly suggestive of a causal relationship.”[25]

The picture that emerges is not ambiguous. It is a coherent, cross-decade, cross-methodology body of work spanning pathology, epidemiology, VAERS analysis, ecological correlation, and pharmacovigilance signal detection.

Sayer Ji goes on to implicate Tylenol as making a dangerous post-vaccine window even more potentially lethal.

Brenda Baletti PhD summarizes Sayer’s research here: https://.org/defender/sayer-ji-idaho-murder-indictment-institutional-pattern-refusing-admit-vaccines-can-cause-infant-death/

Tylenol depletes body’s principal antioxidant defenses

While some researchers have for decades suggested there is a link between vaccines and infant deaths, Ji presents new evidence — not widely discussed until recently — that acetaminophen, or Tylenol, acts as an “amplifier” to the vaccine mechanism that can be deadly for some infants.

The Shaw twins, like many children who experience post-vaccination fevers, were treated with Tylenol on the advice of their doctor. Drawing on recent work by William Parker, Ph.D., Ji argued that acetaminophen depletes glutathione, one of the body’s principal antioxidant defenses, at the same time that vaccines increase oxidative stress through immune activation. The combination of vaccination-induced inflammation and acetaminophen-related glutathione depletion created what Ji described as a synergistic toxic reaction capable of damaging vulnerable regions of the brainstem.

He pointed to evidence from a 2008 study, which found that children given acetaminophen after the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine were about eight times more likely to develop autism compared to children given ibuprofen or no analgesic. A National Institutes of Health-funded study that measured acetaminophen in umbilical cord blood also found infants with higher levels had a 3.6 times greater risk of being diagnosed with autism.

Since the 1980s, physicians have routinely recommended acetaminophen following childhood vaccinations without recognizing what Ji argues are potentially dangerous interactions between the drug and vaccine-induced immune responses.

BW: Please share this article with everyone you care about.

May G-d cause Andrea Shaw to be released to her family very quickly, and may the true murderers - those who manufacture, promote, and legislate these deadly products- be publicized and punished.

May G-d protect every child from harm.

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