In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
Jul 24

Those babies that DON’T die of SIDS, (which should be called VIDS, Vaccine Induced Death Syndrome) are not necessarily out of the way of harm. SO many other really distressing, debilitating possible adverse events can occur.

Things like

encephalitis,

encephalopathy,

psoriasis,

eczema,

learning disabilities, etc.

the list goes on and on. Most parents don’t even realize their DAY OLD newborn automatically get HepB and SYNTHETIC vitamin K vaccines within an hour or so of birth. Both are terrible, needless vaccines, and can set up Baby for years of issues most people don’t connect to vaccines.

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1 reply by Brucha Weisberger
Sally's avatar
Sally
8d

Just wrong!

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