Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a devastating lung disease that characterized by progressive scarring of the lung tissue, resulting in shortness of breath, a chronic cough, and fatigue. Breathing difficulties progress to eventual respiratory failure. IPF is considered a terminal illness, with a median survival of 2-5 years after diagnosis. According to the conventional medical world, there is no cure for IPF. But what if that isn’t true?

I’ve always believed that there are hidden cures for ailments that doctors claim “have no cure.” The medical world may not know the answer, but I know that G-d has prepared one.

When someone reached out to me whose loved one had pulmonary fibrosis, I only had a few ideas which I’d remembered coming across, but as time went on, I kept finding more. I decided to publish the collection in the hopes that it can benefit others.

The most extensive information here is on the miraculous wonder product, DMSO, which I listed last, and I’ve copied in an article containing a huge amount of practical DMSO knowledge and guidance.

Note: I am not a physician and this is not medical advice.

Here’s the list of things that can help reverse pulmonary fibrosis:

•Lumbrokinase - This study shows that lumbrokinase works against a certain form of lung fibrosis: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27775689/

•Serrapeptase and Nattokinase help lung fibrosis: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8624573/

•Chlorine dioxide - I have a video in Spanish of a presentation by Mexican doctors, showing that CDS can reverse the “white lung” scarring of the 2020 covid ventilator survivors. Please write to me if you’d like to get it.

•Curcumin - see: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667142524000460

•Fisetin - see: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7768023/

•Modified citrus pectin, ivermectin, fenbendazole, EGCG, melatonin, and more, as described in this article of treatments for lung fibrosis:

This is the recommended brand of modified citrus pectin: https://econugenics.com/collections/pectasol

Note: It’s important to to drink a lot of water while taking MCP.

•DMSO - Dimethyl Sulfoxide, or DMSO, is a truly wondrous treatment for a vast array of problems which doctors don’t have cures for, including pulmonary fibrosis, COPD, and asthma, with myriad studies backing up its efficacy. There is so much to say about DMSO for lung ailments that I’m copying in an entire article about it, by A Midwestern Doctor. He discusses the miraculous results that have been seen, especially using oral DMSO for pulmonary fibrosis, and nebulized DMSO for COPD.

Here’s Dr. Pierre Kory’s post about someone who managed to avoid a lung transplant by using DMSO:

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) is another devastating pulmonary condition for which modern medicine has no cure. COPD is a progressive lung disease that damages the airways and lungs, leading to chronic inflammation and breathing difficulties.

But there are many things that today’s modern medical establishment doesn’t want to tell us, and one of the secrets is that DMSO can reverse COPD.

Here is the link to A Midwestern Doctor’s original article on DMSO and lung diseases, truly a treasury of wisdom, with a full background on DMSO as well as hands-on guidance:

With the permission of AMD, here is a shortened version of the free portion of his article. I strongly recommend that you subscribe to his substack so you can get the paywalled section with the detailed treatment instructions.

DMSO Heals the Lungs and Cures Chronic Respiratory Diseases

How DMSO treats Asthma, COPD, Pneumonia, ARDS and Pulmonary Fibrosis

By A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Chronic respiratory diseases, while quite profitable, remain an area that medicine struggles with, and as such many with them are subjected to a life of healthcare expenses, impaired stamina, and in many cases, a painful decline until they succumb to the illness.

•DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, restoring damaged organs, and reviving dying cells).

•DMSO is also quite useful for addressing the infections that frequently accompany these disorders, as it has antimicrobial activity, reduces damaging lung inflammation, and potentiates many natural antimicrobial therapies by combining DMSO with a natural antimicrobial.

•A large volume of published data and many user reports show that DMSO often produces remarkable results for a wide range of respiratory disorders, of which asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis, and pneumonia will be covered here.

• We will also examine the most common protocols used for them and other natural approaches that also aid in their treatment and guidelines for general DMSO procurement and use.

Since childhood, I have known numerous smokers who had slow agonizing deaths from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), which were often quite traumatic for their family and friends, particularly as they became increasingly disabled from their loss of respiratory function.

Once I entered medicine, I lost count of how many COPD patients were subjected to the same medical protocols (which they often could not refuse as people will do anything to be able to not suffocate), and then be hospitalized again for pneumonia (a common COPD complication) making them unable to breathe, and before long enter a cycle of ever more frequent repeat hospitalizations until they die.

Note: steroids are frequently used to manage COPD and slow the destruction of the lungs. Yet, steroids have a variety of side-effects, including suppressing the immune system, which along with the reduced ability to clear bacteria from the airway seen in COPD, makes patients much more vulnerable to pneumonia.

As such, when I later learned that the lungs concentrate a coating of glutathione (at levels 100 times that in other parts of the body) to protect them from damage, and that restoring this coating with nebulized glutathione could (without side effects) prevent further progression of COPD, I was overjoyed (e.g., see this study and this study or the even more dramatic results when used for a COPD exacerbation).

Note: in chronic lung diseases, the lung’s glutathione tends to be depleted.

Unfortunately, this idea never caught on, and most of my conventional colleagues were not open to it (although many integrative doctors and naturopaths offer it for both COPD and chronic damage from wildfire inhalation).

This is to be expected, as, like many businesses, medicine revolves around recurring sales, and COPD is one of its core markets (as COPD patients are on medications for life and often need more of them as the disease progresses). This in turn, helps to explain why chronic diseases of the respiratory tract are the fourth most common cause of death in the United States, and in the United States alone, 24 billion dollars was spent on COPD in 2023. In short, this is not a market that the medical industry will ever willingly relinquish, regardless of the suffering that is created.

DMSO, the Perfect Umbrella Remedy

In medicine, there are a few therapies that have the ability to cure a wide range of diseases, and as such are referred to as “umbrella therapies.” Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is a forgotten natural therapy which rapidly treats a wide range of conditions and that many studies have shown is very safe.

DMSO, as such, has repeatedly been shown to be remarkably effective for a wide range of disorders including:

Strokes, paralysis, a wide range of neurological disorders (e.g., Down Syndrome and dementia), and many circulatory disorders (e.g., Raynaud’s, varicose veins, hemorrhoids), which I discussed here. A wide range of tissue injuries, such as sprains, concussions, burns, surgical incisions, and spinal cord injuries (discussed here). Chronic pain (e.g., from a bad disc, bursitis, arthritis, or complex regional pain syndrome), which I discussed here. A wide range of autoimmune, protein, and contractile disorders, such as scleroderma, amyloidosis, and interstitial cystitis (discussed here). A variety of head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here). A wide range of internal organ diseases, such as pancreatitis, infertility, liver cirrhosis, and endometriosis (discussed here). A wide range of skin conditions, such as burns, varicose veins, acne, hair loss, ulcers, skin cancer, and many autoimmune dermatologic diseases (discussed here). Many challenging infectious conditions, including chronic bacterial infections, herpes, and shingles (discussed here). Many aspects of cancer (e.g., many of cancer’s debilitating symptoms, making cancer treatments more potent, greatly reducing the toxicity of conventional therapies, and turning cancer cells back into normal cells), which I discussed here.

DMSO, Nature’s Healer

The simple compound dimethyl sulfoxide can be found throughout nature, and is present in many fruits and vegetables. It was first synthesized by Russian chemist Alexander Zaytsev in 1866, and was essentially forgotten until the 1940s.

DMSO possesses a unique ability to enhance the absorption of medications and natural therapies by facilitating their passage into the body. This property has transformed the way conventional and natural medicine is practiced, opening up nearly limitless possibilities for incredible therapeutic combinations (discussed here), and most importantly, DMSO is extremely safe (provided it’s used correctly).

As such, a wealth of data (detailed in the above articles) has accumulated, showing DMSO has a high rate of efficacy in a wide range of conditions. Since DMSO was widely available, it quickly spread like wildfire across America in the 1960s (particularly due to how rapidly it alleviated “incurable” pain).

FDA Went To War with DMSO, Then Was Forced to Relent

Regrettably, the FDA then stepped in and went to war with DMSO to protect the status quo. In the decades that followed, despite the public, the scientific community, and Congress petitioning the FDA to rescind their prohibition on DMSO, it all fell on deaf ears.

In turn, this continued until the 1994 DSHEA act (passed in response to the public outrage over the FDA raiding supplement providers at gunpoint) simply took away the FDA’s ability to regulate natural medicines that DMSO was able to re-enter the marketplace. Still, sadly by this time, despite thousands of studies supporting its use, many American pharmaceutical products using DMSO and it being widely used outside the United States, DMSO had become another forgotten side of medicine.

As what they did to DMSO has always really bothered me (particularly due to its ability to rescue people from a life of disability after strokes or spinal cord injuries), I decided to try publicizing it here and do all that I could to give the strong case for its use.

Thousands of DMSO Testimonials

I’ve received numerous testimonials from readers around the world about the life-changing effects DMSO has had on them. Recognizing the importance of not letting these stories become forgotten, I’ve devoted a significant amount of time to compiling them all here. While I know I’ve missed a lot (since they appear in so many places), there are now over 3,000 of them.

The majority of those testimonials match the well recognized functions of DMSO, but at the same time, I’ve received many astonishing ones I had not anticipated, and come to realize that in many cases, DMSO is a better (particularly in regards to cost) therapy than what I had long been using to treat many different conditions.

In those testimonials, one of the things that caught my eye was that numerous people shared that DMSO had either improved or reversed their COPD (or pulmonary fibrosis).

One of the things I find noteworthy about these is how often they had not intended to cure their lung issue, but rather it happened incidentally while using DMSO for something like pain (which mirrors how the early DMSO investigators incidentally discovered DMSO restores lost eyesight).

I was also told I had emphysema in the upper part of my lungs. I had 2 strokes due to a clogged left carotid. I had purchased DMSO to apply on my scar the scar diminished pretty quickly. I also rub it on my chest. Then I purchased a nebulizer, added 70/30 DMSO. Did the treatment everyday for a 1 week, now on maintenance a twice a weekly. This is how I cured my COPD. I also apply a drop to my ear to lessen the noise from tinnitus, it didn’t get rid of it completely, but the noise went from 35 decibels to five, I can live with this. I also take it twice a week orally to deal with stomach issues which I alternate with CD. Thank you for posting this. I have severe COPD. I’ve been using DMSO for about 2 weeks now and it’s a big change for me. So Thanks again. I’m currently using DMSO and distilled water in a nebulizer treatment and its done wonders for my breathing issues [COPD, was a smoker for 30+ years and has asthma most of life]. Been doing this for nearly 4 weeks now and I no longer feel the need to use daily so I’m cutting back to every other day. Thank you for your efforts on Jenny’s behalf. She is now about ten days into Dan’s —[COPD DMSO nebulization] process. She has seen positive effect, especially the loss of panic/despair. Been using it in a nebuliser with saline for almost a week and what a difference. Was told ventolin is extremely dangerous by the local health centre so after decades of allowing me to take it with their blessing, science has decided it’s bad. Not missing it. Is it possible that continual application of DMSO cream to my husbands bad back could be helping his lungs? He seems to have more energy, is doing more, and I’m wondering! I cover his whole back, shoulders and side ribs down to the bottom each morning. It’s amazing...he’s 85, with pulmonary fibrosis and emphysema and he’s getting stronger, refused his wheelchair to go to church yesterday, makes the coffee for me before going to bed, and ONLY DMSO back rub and sunlight are different. This was unexpected, and the docs around here don’t seem to have ever heard of DMSO!!! Thanks so much. I don’t want to lose him! I am using DMSO via a nebulizer, (as well as topically) and it seems to be showing significant improvement in my lungs! I was on 4 liters and now use NO supplemental Oxygen or any other medicine for my lungs, (I was also taking Trelogy). Despite decades of excessive smoking and drinking) and I am seeing remarkable results. DMSO helps my husband’s lungs when I rub his back and rib cage.... And helps with his chronic pain from failed back surgery! We are old, but we don’t take or need NSAIDS anymore! It’s a miracle! We started DMSO gradually to make sure there were no bad effects [for COPD]. First topical 50/50 DMSO & aloe Vera on his chest for a week, then a 50/50 mix with distilled water in his nebulizer 1x a day. after 3 days, he was so blown away by the positive results…he is in his late 70’s. My most noticeable change using DMSO is my lungs (e.g., breathing was noticeable and the cough stopped in the first couple of weeks). Had a 2 week break and got was in bed for a week with flu like symptoms. Usually I reach for steroids so I can breathe, but not so this time. Dr ordered bloods, asked me what am I doing, as the results were so good. I found out about DMSO about a week ago and did the research and started using it 50/50 DMSO/Distilled water. I have COPD. DMSO has helped tremendously. I’m blown away and ecstatically happier. We have a major wild fire right now too and I can breathe! I mean DEEP breaths. I came across the video of the man on all the copd meds. I’ve been diagnosed with this also even though I quit smoking 40years ago. I have tried DMSO and I am so very thankful for this. I can breathe better after 10 days nebulizing just 5 drops with saline every other day and my energy is returning.....Thank You!!!!!!! Okay, decades of smoking and drinking ruined my lungs - I knew it, but I was unable to stop at that point in my life. I’d had an operation to cut off some of the ruined parts of my lungs, (____ Univ Hosp) and that did not go well - Bullous Emphysema. Long and short, I was bedridden and on 4 liters of supplemental oxygen. Trying to get upstairs in my home to shower was the biggest impediment in front of me at that time. I had gained weight, (I’ve lost 45 lbs and still need to lose about 5 lbs more) and my muscles had atrophied tremendously. I was tremendously depressed and ready, (in my mind) to die. Then, my motivation to get better was put into overdrive as [my wife was] diagnosed with Stage IV cancer…I was all she had and I had to learn to cook and manage all other duties in our household. I was lugging around physical tanks of O2 and this simply was not a possibility - even with help from friends and family. Through various exercise programs focused upon breathing, I was able to get off the supplement, but I knew I would not be able to continue without the extra O2 unless I did something else [and over the next two years tried everything I could but nothing worked]. I had joined an online group, where folks were talking about alternative medicine approaches. On this forum, it was suggested drinking DMSO which I tried; unfortunately, it left a scent on my breath that seriously bothered my wife. Then, I realized I had a nebulizer packaged up and sitting in storage. Wise or stupid, I decided to try it as everything I’d heard, read, or experienced led me to believe this solution would benefit me more than harm me [and through trial and error figured out how to do it correctly]. [Before long] I was finally able to make it to our basement, (we had purchased an elliptical back when we were healthy) and “walk” for 30 minutes [on an elliptical]. I can, slowly, accomplish most any household chore as well as shopping, light yard work, etc. [and] do see my blood O2 increase to 100% which I could not achieve before and a lower heart rate accompanying that. I had a patient with scleroderma and interstitial lung disease (which had put them on the transplant list) but after receiving DMSO, the lung recovered and they no longer need a transplant. I also just saw a patient with sarcoidosis treating himself with dmso nebulized. He said it made a big difference—James Miller MD

Pulmonary DMSO Data

A few months ago, while researching DMSO combination therapies, I realized the German DMSO community had done the most work in this area (particularly in regards to natural therapies) and began extensively studying their work. In parallel, about a month ago, I realized there was a way to access and summarize thousands of DMSO studies from Russia, China, Germany, and South America, so most of my focus recently has gone into trying to compile it. From that, I discovered that there is a lot more data supporting the use of DMSO in a wide range of lung conditions than I had originally anticipated.

Lung Injury

DMSO’s ability to rescue damaged cells from death, stabilize cell membranes, reduce harmful inflammatory processes (which often set in after injuries or loss of blood), and restore the microcirculation have allowed it to be invaluable for a myriad of diseases within the internal organs (e.g., pancreatitis, liver cirrhosis, or infarctions to any organ).

As such, DMSO also protects the lungs from devastating injuries.

Supporting studies include:

•DMSO was found to prevent significant inflammation and tissue injury, which follows a significant traumatic impact on the lungs.

•In mice exposed to lethal radiation doses, oral DMSO prior to radiation allowed all to survive, and protected many parts of the body including the lungs.

•DMSO prevented injuries from respiratory anoxia (being unable to breathe air in).



•Following cold-restraint stress, DMSO reduced lipid peroxidation and stress-induced injuries in the stomach and lungs.1,2,3

•In rats with lung injury caused by blood flow loss and restoration, treatment with 5% DMSO reduced lung swelling, lowered harmful inflammation markers, and decreased mitochondrial DNA release, helping protect lung tissue by calming the body’s inflammatory response. Separately, DMSO (5% at 5 ml/kg) given two hours before the injury, reduced lung tissue swelling and damage, [lowered the wet-to-dry weight ratio] inflammation, and inflammatory markers (IL-6, IL-8, TNF-α), while lowering harmful mitochondrial DNA expression1,2

Note: another study also found DMSO prevented lung ischemia-reperfusion injuries.

•DMSO was found to prevent lung injury from hemorrhagic shock (significant blood loss) and transfusing lost fluids back into the circulation. Similar results were also observed when the artery to the lungs was temporarily cut off to create that blood loss.

•In the lungs, DMSO suppresses the activity of caspase proteins (which trigger cell death and inflammation).

Note: I have also seen a few reports of people improving pulmonary emboli with DMSO, such as by applying to the site of a known clot (which if you decide to do so, must be done in conjunction with conventional care as PE’s are life-threatening).

COPD and Pulmonary Fibrosis

Significant data shows DMSO can often revive failing tissues or organs,1,2 reduce inflammation, and effectively reduce fibrosis throughout the body.

DMSO has been repeatedly shown to improve lung fibrosis:

•DMSO at 0.5-3%, in a dose dependent fashion, roughly halved the proliferation of fibroblast cells, suggesting it could reduce the fibrosis seen in chronic lung diseases.

Likewise DMSO at 1.42-3.55% halved the water permeability of fibroblast membranes, likely reducing their release of inflammatory cytokines.

•In 82 Wistar rats with experimentally induced silicosis, DMSO (2 ml/kg) reduced pulmonary fibrosis, lowering hydroxyproline (from 84.85 mg/g vs. 1243.27 mg/g) and malondialdehyde levels and normalizing lung white blood cell counts.

•DMSO reduced chronic pulmonary fibrosis, particularly when combined with zinc.

Likewise, beyond preventing damage to the lungs, DMSO’s healing properties have been shown to address the most critical aspect of chronic lung diseases, the inability to bring oxygen into the body:

•DMSO was found to prevent oxygen deprivation and inability to exchange gasses through the lungs, which results from an Ehrlichia ruminantium infection (which is typically fatal).

•For older patients with chronic respiratory insufficiency (leading to chronically low blood oxygen levels, elevated carbon dioxide levels, and an abnormal acid base balance, especially during exercises) due to issues in the lungs or bronchi, daily intramuscular DMSO was found to bring about a recovery without the need for hospitalization in 35/43 (81%).

Note: other studies have also shown that DMSO helps with chronic non-specific lung diseases and preventing the pulmonary fibrosis frequently caused by certain chemotherapy drugs.

Toxic Environmental (including Smoke) or Work Exposures

DMSO has helped me though. I have a weak heart and lungs due to 10 years of exposure to chlorine in a pool. My chest pain instantly retreats when I use it as well as tinnitus when I apply to my forehead.

In many cases, chronic lung issues come from either severe respiratory exposure to a toxin or numerous small ones. For example, I know numerous people who developed chronic lung issues or had exacerbations of existing chronic neuroimmune illnesses after exposure to wildfire smoke. Extensive research from Hawaii has shown the majority of those in the Lahaina fire two years later still have symptoms (e.g., headaches, dizziness, weakness, breathing issues, sore throats, eye irritation, chest pain or tightness, nausea, vomiting, anxiety and suicidal thoughts).1,2

There is significant evidence particulate matter exposure (e.g., from car exhaust, air pollution, or cigarettes) damages the blood vessels and is well known to increase cardiovascular disease and death.1,2,3 Coal miners with a high coal particulate exposure for example, are more than twice as likely to die from heart disease, and in rats, coal dust inhalation has been found to cause atherosclerosis. Likewise, dense wildfire smoke exposure has been shown to increase ER visits amongst adults 65 and older by 42 percent for heart attacks and 22 percent for ischemic heart disease.

DMSO has been shown to significantly reduce the damage caused by airway toxins:

•After sheep experienced a lung injury from inhaling smoke, administering nebulized DMSO (with heparin) an hour post-injury (and then every 4 hours) was found to reduce the damage to their lungs significantly with no treated animals dying (whereas all untreated ones did within 72 hours). Similar results were also seen in another study.

•In human lung cells, cooking oil fume condensate caused genetic damage, increasing DNA breaks, micronucleus frequency, and multinucleated cells—which DMSO effectively reduced. Additionally, 0.5% DMSO was shown to inhibit the formation of reactive oxygen species reducing oxidative damage and lactate dehydrogenase release.

•Giving DMSO before alloxan (a toxin) was found to prevent the inflammation, cellular damage, and edema alloxan causes in the lungs.

• In human lung cells exposed to harmful cigarette smoke, a mixture of tea polyphenols and DMSO provided strong protection by significantly reducing DNA damage, chromosome abnormalities, and gene mutations, showing that DMSO combined with antioxidants can help shield cells from smoke-related genetic harm.

Since smoking is quite challenging to quit, this implies DMSO could be taken to counteract the harmful effects of that habit, however, I do not believe this is wise. As one study that combined DMSO soluble particles with cigarette smoke found, low doses protected the vascular smooth muscles, but higher doses (which would likely be exceeded with chronic smoking) increased the harm and cell death in the blood vessels. As such, I believe if someone with COPD plans to implement a DMSO nebulization protocol, they must first be done with smoking.

Cystic Fibrosis

There is some data suggesting DMSO can improve the abnormal proteins which characterize cystic fibrosis, dissolve excessive mucus, and provide helpful antibacterial effects. Currently, I only know of one case where it was used for the condition which was recently shared with me by a colleague.

I am currently treating a 45 year old CF patient with DMSO and glutathione. She was in the beginning stages of getting worked up for lung transplant. We’ll have PFT’s from before treatment and updates every 3 months starting in August. 1 month in, she’s feeling like a teenager again, exercising and has been illness free for 4 weeks now, which is the longest period without antibiotics since she was in her 20’s. She tells me I can share all the details of her case if you’d find them useful.

Respiratory Infections Including Tuberculosis

My English bulldog had a very stubborn case of pneumonia. She was on three different antibiotics over an eight week period & nothing seemed to help. Then we added DMSO to the treatment protocol! 1 week later her lungs were clear.

As I showed here, DMSO is often immensely beneficial for many different infections, particularly when combined with other antimicrobial agents, as DMSO both enhances their ability to penetrate into (and throughout) the body and, by penetrating microbes, remove their antimicrobial resistance. As such, a lot of research (and many readers) has shown DMSO can frequently treat chronic infections or life threatening infections that do not respond to standard treatments, and in many cases, do so by simply being combined with a natural antimicrobial rather than a potentially toxic pharmaceutical drug.

As pneumonia is one the top causes of hospital admissions (and hospital deaths), this is quite helpful. Over the years, significant data has accumulated showing this combination is quite beneficial for respiratory infections (particularly since DMSO also reduces the harmful inflammation and edema associated with lung infections).

For example, tuberculosis is the most deadly infection in the world, particularly due to its ever increasing antibiotic resistance. Many lab studies (summarized here) have shown DMSO directly inhibits the bacteria’s growth and increases its sensitivity to the antibiotics used to treat the infection by 3 to 200 times,1,2,3,4 including in bacterial extracts from tuberculosis patients.1,2Likewise, in guinea pigs with isoniazid resistant tuberculosis, all died despite isoniazid treatment, whereas if DMSO was given prior to it, they all survived.

As such, many studies have found that DMSO dramatically improves outcomes for tuberculosis (e.g., in patients with destructive pulmonary and endobronchial tuberculosis who received nebulized antibiotics mixed in DMSO, in children to heal destructive cavities from tuberculosis, and in children who contracted tuberculosis from contaminated vaccines).

DMSO has been shown to treat acute respiratory diseases (e.g., acute stenosing laryngotracheobronchitis in children and suppurative lung diseases). Similarly, it increases the antibiotic sensitivity of many other lung infections (such as Rhodococcus equi strains isolated from foals). For example, in 2020, a Libyan hospital reported administering 16.67% DMSO and 2.78% ceftriaxone (diluted in saline) via a chest tube or endotracheal cannula to 31 patients with lung abscesses, all of whom experienced complete recovery and no recurrence.

Likewise, DMSO has been reported to treat many bronchopulmonary diseases (e.g., one study reported DMSO effectively aided in the complex conservative treatment of acute and chronic pleural empyema in 485 patients, notably reducing preoperative preparation time for chronic cases.)

Note: many have reported successfully curing chronic lung infections (or coughs or sinusitis) with nebulized DMSO, often mixed with a natural antimicrobial. Most commonly, this is done with oxidizing therapies (e.g., chlorine dioxide or hydrogen peroxide). If you plan to use these, it is critical to start with low doses and not exceed your lungs tolerance.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

ARDS, a life-threatening condition where the alveoli fill with fluid and then collapse (which typically follows severe pneumonia), is quite challenging to treat (and a common reason people end up on ventilators). Fortunately, many studies have shown DMSO helps the condition:

Note: this study also found DMSO prevents acute pulmonary edema (a more common form of fluid accumulation within the lungs).

•In rats with ARDS, intraperitoneal DMSO and ginsenosides maintained blood oxygen levels and superoxide dismutase activity reduced plasma malondialdehyde (MDA) levels. It also reduced plasma protein and red blood cell leakage into the lungs and significantly protected the capillary alveolar lining. When vitamin E was given as well, lung injury further decreased and lung fluid accumulation was also reduced (evidenced by a reduced wet lung-to-body weight ratio).

•In hamsters with ARDS, DMSO reduced the inflammation and fluid in the lungs significantly. Identical results were found in a found in a mouse study, while another found DMSO kept all treated mice from dying (58% of controls died), and maintained the ability of the lungs to produce ATP.

In the one human study where DMSO was used for ARDS (given intravenously at concentrations under 10%) it was found to produce a dramatic improvement in all three patients who received it (e.g., one patient’s lungs were completely normal after a week) and prior to receiving DMSO all three were near death. Additionally, in the one case when DMSO was nebulized, the improvement occurred in 1 hour.

Asthma

Many readers with asthma have shared DMSO changed their life:

Including a lovely one about their cat:

My 20 yr old cat developed a cough which the vet diagnosed as asthma. He wanted to put her on an inhaler, but I had my doubts that she would tolerate that. So I tried using DMSO on the back of her neck…No coughing at all. Amazing stuff.

Note: DMSO authors have also shared numerous asthma stories, and the German DMSO community has reported significant success in treating asthma with DMSO. Likewise, many have reported certain DMSO applications have helped their pollen allergies.

Treating Respiratory and Sinus Conditions

I started to use [DMSO] to see if I could control my sinusitis…My sinusitis improved almost from day one, I no longer feel the mucous running at the back of my throat and, in the morning, I don’t experience anymore the intense coughing I used to have everyday. It is incredible. I treated my 4 day very serious sinus/cold/flu this week and it was the only thing that helped. I even nebulized peroxide, iodine, and silver before that. The DMSO was a lifesaver.

A variety of methods and protocols exist for using DMSO to treat conditions afflicting the lungs (or sinuses). In many instances, I observe that the concentrations people use are far above what the DMSO community advises, which results in issues for the individuals, but nonetheless persists despite these problems because of the rapid improvement they experience.

In turn, as more people have begun experimenting with nebulization (which must be done at a low dose), I felt it was essential to write this article.

In the final part of this article, I will review the existing protocols for using DMSO to treat respiratory conditions, along with providing guidance on other treatments for them (e.g., nebulized glutathione) and more general information on how to use DMSO for individuals wishing to use it for other issues (e.g., pain) and where to obtain it (remarkably despite DMSO costing almost nothing, a striking number of counterfeit and scam DMSO products are starting to emerge—which is sadly a testament to the world we live in).

Please click AMD’s link above for his detailed treatment guidance, (which is behind his paywall, so I was not permitted to publish it.)

BW: In the paywalled section of A Midwestern Doctor’s article, he explains that pulmonary fibrosis appears to respond best to high oral DMSO doses, but there are also numerous reports of topical or nebulized DMSO being beneficial.

DMSO must always be properly diluted when taken internally. A typical dilution is 1 teaspoon in 100 ml of purified water. It is known that DMSO can be nebulized at a 5% dilution.

Please click on AMD’s link to get exact dosages and directions for using DMSO orally, topically, and nebulizing it, as well as sources to purchase legitimate DMSO.

A Midwestern Doctor says that COPD responds best to nebulized DMSO, but also responds to topical and oral.

He states that pneumonia and lung infections require nebulized DMSO, preferably mixed with an antimicrobial agent - please click his link to get precise guidance.

A Midwestern Doctor’s Conclusion:

I feel incredibly blessed that a remarkable confluence of historical events is finally making it possible to bring this forgotten aspect of medicine to the public. If people can achieve miraculous results from easily available treatments that greatly exceed the standard of care, they will share their experiences with others. Especially in the post-pandemic climate we live in, many will listen. Thank you.

Please subscribe to A Midwestern Doctor for more incredible content!

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/

May G-d send speedy healing to all!