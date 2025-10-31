In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Brucha Weisberger's avatar
Brucha Weisberger
Nov 2

Important information: A doctor wrote to me today, letting me know an additional treatment. She said that LDN (Low Dose Naltrexone) is a “game changer for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and for many other chronic issues.”

She recommended the site LDNscience.org for more info.

Reply
MS's avatar
MS
Oct 31

DMSO cured my trigger finger (a form of tendanitis) after everything else failed (including 2 cortisone shots, which each worked for only a month or 2 before wearing off), and the only thing left to try "conventionally" was sugery. 3-4 months of twice daily topical DMSO cured it.

Reply
