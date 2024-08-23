BS”D

“G-d provides the cure before the disease.” While unfortunately the incidence of cancer has increased greatly, we now have an arsenal of information and treatments that we weren’t aware of before.

This article is partially inspired by someone I know who contacted me with a brand-new diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I’ve been spending time since the call researching and finding pancreatic cancer treatment information that I had received - and I found a lot. Yes, G-d provided the cure before the disease.

Whatever diagnosis someone you care about has, please read on for more information. That’s because, with “alternative” treatments, more often than not, the same natural product or repurposed drug helps for just about every type of cancer.

Dr. William Makis MD, an oncologist in Canada, and Dr. Justus R. Hope MD (his pen name), have been publishing a large amount of research into many different repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals (nutritional products) and their efficacy against many different cancers. My article here will focus on what these doctors have brought to light. I highly encourage you to subscribe to both of them.

Previously, I have written about many extremely effective treatments. Here is my February article where I collected them together:

In that article, I kept the list short and simple, (Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Valasta, Essiac, Vitamin D, AHCC, Lumbrokinase, semi-keto diet), so nobody would be discouraged from getting started by seeing too many products.

Now, I would like to bring you amazing new information about some of those treatments, and then let you know about additional very promising repurposed drugs and nutritional treatments, for all cancers including pancreatic, colon, and glioblastoma. The fresh treatments that we will cover below are curcumin, berberine, hydroxychloroquine, aspirin, and cimetidine.

I want to note that you should by all means try to have an experienced healthcare provider guide you personally. I have a number of such people that I am glad to recommend - please email me.

One of them is Oncologist Dr. William Makis, who, I’m thrilled to report, has started cancer consultations with repurposed drugs. He can be reached at Makisw79@yahoo.com.

Fenbendazole:

•Dr. William Makis: Cancer Success Stories - Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer - Fenbendazole protocol shrinking tumors and dropping cancer markers

https://makismd.substack.com/p/cancer-success-stories-stage-4-pancreatic

Dr. Makis tells the amazing story of a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer survivor:

Dr. Makis commented: “My Take…This is an excellent protocol.”

IMPORTANT NOTE: The way the patient wrote up what he took, above, left it unclear how much Fenbendazole he actually took per day (1,000 or 2,000 mg?) I asked Dr. Makis and he told me it should state 1,000 mg per day, divided as 500 mg. in the morning and 500 mg. at night. He said that a dose of 2,000 mg. a day would be very hard on the liver.

More information on Fenbendazole in another article by Dr. Makis: https://makismd.substack.com/p/fenbendazole-vs-mebendazole-in-pancreatic-811

Excerpts of his conclusion there: “Anti-parasitic drugs Fenbendazole and Mebendazole are currently being repurposed to treat Cancer, especially Turbo Cancer. Both increase p53 tumor suppressor levels, which are impaired in 50-60% of all cancers and even further impaired in those who took COVID-19 Vaccines and developed TURBO CANCER.

Fenbendazole takes the crown for three cancers: Pancreatic, Colorectal and Paragangliomas. Fenbendazole has superior killing of cancer cells at higher doses compared to Mebendazole (or Albendazole - some people have asked me about this one as well).”

Dr. Makis posted on X a summary of another article of his about Fenbendazole in the treatment of Stage 4 cancer, in which he reviews the “Stanford Fenbendazole Protocol.” https://makismd.substack.com/p/fenbendazole-in-stage-4-cancer-the

FENBENDAZOLE in Stage 4 Cancer - the 2021 Stanford University Case Series you never heard of - What is the "Stanford Fenbendazole Protocol"?

I bet you've never heard of the "Stanford Fenbendazole Protocol" for treating Cancer.

Yet, it exists. But it's heavily suppressed by search engines and mainstream Oncology, especially in the United States and Canada.

In 2021 a group at Stanford University Medical Center, Department of Medicine, published a Case Series on a "forbidden" repurposed drug, Fenbendazole.

They wrote about 3 cases of Stage 4 Cancer patients who self-treated and cured their cancer:

Case 1: 63 year old man with a Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma (clear cell), a 5.3cm mass and mets to pancreas and bone, failed 3 lines of chemo.

He achieved remission on 1000mg Fenbendazole 3 times per week and his tumors shrank dramatically.

Case 2: 72 year old man with Stage 4 Urothelial Carcinoma of Urethra, developed lung, lymph node and brain metastases.

He failed radiotherapy, carboplatin, paclitaxel, pembrolizumab, and 6 cycles of gemcitabine and cisplatin

Started 1000mg Fenbendazole orally 3 days per week, Vitamin E 800mg daily, Curcumin 600mg daily and CBD Oil

CT scan showed tumor shrinkage of 2cm aortocaval node metastasis until it disappeared (complete radiographic response).

Case 3: 63 year old woman with Stage 4 Urothelial Carcinoma of Bladder, with a 7.5cm tumor and extension to pelvic side wall.

She took combination of Chemotherapy WITH Fenbendazole 1000mg three times a week.

Follow-up CT revealed no evidence of disease.

We are now facing a tsunami of cancer, much of it due to Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines which cause very aggressive cancers called Turbo Cancer.

Top 5 Turbo Cancers are: Lymphoma, Glioblastoma & brain cancers, Breast Cancer (mostly triple negative TNBC), Colon Cancer, Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Rounding out the top 10 Turbo Cancers: Leukemias, Sarcomas, Melanomas, Testicular and Ovarian, Kidney (Renal Cell).

Every cancer patient MUST have an Alternative Treatment approach, which can be taken concurrently with conventional chemotherapy, radiation therapy or immunotherapy, as the Stanford Group showed.

Glioblastoma :

If you can get mebendazole, it’s slightly prefered to Fenbendazole for glioblastoma. If not, go with Fenbendazole. https://makismd.substack.com/p/mebendazole-preferred-to-fenbendazole

A 28 year glioblastoma survivor: he did it with a large regimen of repurposed drugs, and had to fight his doctor all the way - but he’s still alive and well! See this article:

Dr. Justus R. Hope MD recently published a powerful case study of mebendazole in Stage 4 cancer, titled Mebendazole Shrinks Lung and Liver Metastases in Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

Excerpt:

MBZ Induces Near Complete Remission

“A 74-year-old Swedish man with metastatic colon cancer was treated at the Department of Oncology, Uppsala University Hospital. He had been healthy until 2011 when he was diagnosed with sigmoid colon cancer. He underwent surgical removal, but unfortunately, the tumor had spread to his liver and lungs.

His biopsy showed a moderately differentiated adenocarcinoma with a KRAS mutation. CT scans showed bilateral lung and lymph node metastases. The patient was started on palliative chemotherapy with a combination of capecitabine, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab. He experienced a partial remission after two and four months of treatment.

After a brief period of capecitabine alone, the cancer recurred and progressed. The triple therapy of capecitabine, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab was resumed but had to be stopped due to severe nerve damage.

The second-choice treatment with capecitabine and irinotecan was started in December 2012.

Despite this, by March 2013, the cancer spread progressed. New metastases - up to 8 cm in diameter - were found in the liver.

Having nothing to lose, and with no standard therapy left, the patient was given informed consent and started on mebendazole which had shown promise in the literature.

His two physicians wrote a Letter to the Editor published in the medical journal “Acta Oncologica” describing the amazing result of this repurposed drug cancer treatment.

They reported as follows:

“In this situation with no standard therapy left, the drug screen observation in mind, the recent preclinical finding of antitumour effects of mebendazole in a mice model [Citation3] and a case report indicating anti-tumour effect from mebendazole in a patient with metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma [Citation4], the patient, after informed consent, started mebendazole at the standard antihelmintic dose of 100 mg twice daily, to be continued for six weeks. The patient experienced no adverse effects from the treatment and at CT evaluation May 2013 there was near complete remission of the metastases in the lungs and lymph nodes and a good partial remission in the liver (Figure 1).”

In reviewing the before and after CT scans published in their letter, there appears to be complete disappearance of the lung metastasis. Following this, the dose of mebendazole was reduced by 50% due to mild elevation of liver enzymes. After the mebendazole treatment, he went on a “drug holiday” as his disease “stabilized”. I wish I could provide further follow-up; however, the authors did not elaborate.”

(End of quotes.) See article: justusrhope.substack.com/p/mebendazole-shrinks-lung-and-liver

Dr. Richard Urso’s recommended brands of Fenbendazole:

https://www.chewy.com/panacur-c-canine-dewormer-1-g-3-count/dp/149928

https://thehappyhealingstore.com/product/fenben-bio-capsules/

Ivermectin:

In the article linked below, Dr. Makis discusses in detail ivermectin’s efficacy in many types of cancer. I noted especially that ivermectin can help fight hard-to-treat cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and triple-negative breast cancer. Ivermectin has at least 15 mechanisms of action against cancer.

I highly encourage you to subscribe to Dr. Makis, and read his extremely thorough research on many effective treatments for cancer. Here is Part 2 of his ivermectin research: https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-cancer-part-2-treating

Here are ivermectin turbo cancer treatment ideas that Dr. Makis proposes, with the disclaimer that this is not medical advice.

In addition to its own multiple proven effects in fighting cancer, ivermectin has another special quality:

In the very important recent article by Dr. Justus R. Hope, titled Ivermectin Defeats Drug Resistance in Cancer Cells via the EGFR/NFkB Pathway, he explains how ivermectin can reverse the resistance that tumors develop to chemotherapy drugs, which makes them eventually stop working. He says:

“Dr. Lu Jiang and colleagues were the first to show that Ivermectin could reduce or eliminate multi-drug resistance in cancer treatment in vivo - that is in a living organism.

This team astutely found that Ivermectin could restore sensitivity in cases of chemotherapy-resistant cancer.

Why is this important? Because 90% of cancer deaths are related to drug resistance. If we could defeat drug resistance, we could defeat cancer. If we could consistently restore cancer drug sensitivity by adding a repurposed medication like Ivermectin, we could change the world.” https://justusrhope.substack.com/p/ivermectin-defeats-drug-resistance

Valasta:

I’m hoping, G-d willing, to share a collection of Valasta cancer testimonials soon. We are seeing miraculous results with all sorts of cancers. Please learn more about Valasta at https://valasta.net/.

Here is a small sampling of Valasta success stories, thank G-d, all in people that are personally known to people I know:

•I was contacted about a young woman who had just been diagnosed with ovarian cancer discovered at Stage 4. There was peritoneal involvement. Doctors were not expecting her to make it, and were planning to do only palliative chemo. Out of all the complementary treatments I suggested, the only one she had the courage to take was Valasta. After a number of months, the woman was operated on, and the cancer was found to be smaller than expected. Subsequently, almost exactly six months after a devastating Stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis, this young mother was, thank G-d, declared cancer-free.

• I was contacted by the wife of an elderly gentleman who had a type of bladder cancer which, they were told, never goes away. Every so often, he had to have the inside wall of his bladder scraped, and then receive a drug. The last time he had the procedure, the result of the biopsy was inconclusive and the doctor wanted to go back and cut out more to recheck. His wife said no, and started him on Valasta, Essiac, Fenbendazole, and ivermectin. (He had already been taking Vitamin D, plus hydroxychloroquine once a week.) Thank G-d, six months later, his urological check up showed no cancer cells in his bladder in the lab test, and no visible lesions in a cystoscopy. This was just recently. May G-d help that he stay cancer-free. His wife is continuing the protocol with him.

•My friend knows a woman who had the same type of bladder cancer, which “never goes away,” who also overcame it, with Valasta alone.

•A different friend knows a woman who had a breast tumor, which shrank 50% in six weeks on Valasta alone (after which the rest was removed surgically.)

•I know personally a case of a man with CLL whose bloodwork has improved significantly on Valasta (without other treatment.)

•In a case of a toddler with leukemia that one of my friends knows, the child took Valasta while on chemotherapy, and did not suffer hair loss. His bloodwork became normal after only one round of chemo (the doctors, I’m told, nevertheless insisted on continuing the planned course of chemo treatment.)

•A young patient whose relative I am in contact with, was diagnosed with a very serious type of cancer at Stage 3. They have been taking Valasta, Fenbendazole, ivermectin, chlorine dioxide, and other complementary treatments in addition to low dose chemo, and thank G-d are doing extraordinarily well, with bloodwork and markers normalizing much faster than expected, and drastic tumor shrinkage.

May G-d continue to help and grant all a complete and speedy recovery.

Please note that if you wish to use Valasta, it’s critical to take enough (sadly, some people do not!) Please contact me so I can refer you to someone who can guide you.

Vitamin D

I want to stress the extreme importance of raising a cancer patient’s Vitamin D levels up to an optimal point - as close to 100 as you can. The majority of cancer patients are deficient in Vitamin D, and D deficiency is a big risk factor for cancer. Vitamin D in adequate doses therefore is one of the most effective and most critical front-line cancer treatments.

Link: https://www.dovepress.com/article/download/39301

Vitamin D should be taken with Vitamin K2. This formula is food-based, so it is absorbed better: https://www.iherb.com/pr/enzymedica-vitamin-d3-vitamin-k2-60-capsules/115983

Keep checking your levels with a simple blood test so your dose can be adjusted to a maintenance amount once you’ve reached your optimal level.

Be aware that most doctors are not aware of this, and will likely tell a patient that their Vitamin D level is “fine” even if it’s only 25 or so, which is very not fine.

From Dr. Paul Marik’s Cancer Care monograph: (p. 38, partial)

Further:

There is much more of the science as to how Vitamin D fights cancer on the continuing pages. Link to the monograph: https://covid19criticalcare.com/reviews-and-monographs/cancer-care/

Semi-keto diet:

I knew that drastically reducing carbohydrates is of utmost importance to beating cancer, as the cancer cells use glucose to grow.

But there’s something else that’s very important about proper diet for cancer, which Dr. Richard Urso taught us on his program, and which was recently reinforced to me by my wonderful new friend, Dr. Lynn. You have to eat enough FAT!!

One reason is because the body can also turn protein into glucose if it needs fuel. But it’s also because the fat itself is really good for you. Dr. Lynn explained this other very important reason why a high-fat diet is particularly critical for cancer patients:

“To cure cancer, improve the health of the mitochondria, so that the body’s OWN immune system will destroy the cancer cells, as they do when they’re in good health.

“Fat improves the health of the mitochondria (by creating deuterium depleted water - a very important subject unto itself - and by decreasing inflammation.) It’s 10 times more powerful than the negative effect of sugar, which harms the mitochondria. You want avocado, eggs, the cream on top of the milk, chicken skin, meat, etc. Avoiding processed foods are a MUST, as they are very harmful to the mitochondria.”

How much fat? You may be shocked, but Dr. Lynn says that a semi-keto diet should be somewhere in the vicinity of 50% fat! Only healthy fats, of course. Saturated fats ARE good for you, but vegetable oils and refined oils are not.

(No, eating fat does not make you fat.)

Here are some additional treatments that I’m reading about that I’d like to share with you.

These may be very beneficial for some patients to add on to the mainstays. I urge you to have an experienced healthcare professional guide you. You may contact me for recommendations, or simply reach out to oncologist Dr. William Makis MD for a consultation. Email him at: Makisw79@yahoo.com.

Dr. Stephen Bigelsen is a long-term survivor of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

See how he did it:

Here is a paper that Dr. Bigelsen wrote about his complementary pancreatic cancer treatment, published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Pancreatic Cancer: Case report: stage 4 pancreatic cancer to remission using paricalcitol and hydroxychloroquine in addition to traditional chemotherapy https://apc.amegroups.org/article/view/4269/5197

The Dovepress version offers more detail:

https://www.dovepress.com/article/download/39301

Here are the first two out of sixteen pages. Click the link above to see his review of many different treatments:

Below, Dr. Bigelsen was interviewed about his experience. I need to make a disclaimer: Dr. Bigelsen makes some incorrect statements which I 100% disagree with. Nevertheless, there is benefit in the video overall. The problems in it, I think, stem from Dr. Bigelsen having so much trust in the people running “science” - and not realizing how much of it is compromised; just for one example out of what he discussed, how many effective cancer treatments won’t get to trials, not because they don’t have great potential but because there’s no big money to be made in them.

Now I’d like to zoom in on some of the pancreatic cancer treatments that Dr. Bigelsen found good evidence for and which he discusses in his paper linked above.

Curcumin:

In CURCUMIN and CANCER - New Research in the past 4 years - 5 papers including a look at improving bioavailability, Dr. Makis reviews research explaining curcumin’s mechanisms of action in different cancers, as well as more bio-available formulations of curcumin (there is a notorious difficulty in getting it absorbed to do its work in the body.)

Here is a small excerpt of his article; please see link to full article below, which details several more absorbable versions of curcumin, including BCM-95® CG, nanoparticle-based curcumin, and liposomal curcumin. Dr. Makis notes: Nanocurcumin has shown improved outcomes in some of the most aggressive Turbo Cancers (pancreatic and leukemias.)

•Curcumin, a polyphenol extracted from Curcuma longa in 1815, has gained attention from scientists worldwide. Curcumin makes up between 2 to 8% of turmeric compounds.

•Therapeutic benefits of curcumin have been demonstrated in multiple chronic diseases: inflammation, arthritis, metabolic syndrome, liver disease, obesity, neurodegenerative diseases and several cancers.

•There are 12,600 papers on curcumin; 4738 (37%) are on curcumin and cancer.

Curcumin exerts its anti-cancer effects through a variety of mechanisms. Here are a few of the ones that Dr. Makis goes through: Cancer prevention - curcumin traps free radicals, inhibits DNA damage caused by oxidative factors (such as radiation), inhibits NFkB (important in oxidative stress and causes cancer), inhibits Phase I enzymes involved in production of carcinogens, activates Phase II enzymes involved in detoxification of toxic metabolites. Stimulates apoptosis (cancer cell death.) Anti-inflammatory. Inhibits tumor invasion - reduces matrix metalloproteases, adhesive molecules involved in metastasis.

Curcumin reverses drug resistance mechanisms and results in increasing the sensitivity of chemotherapy-resistant cells.

Curcumin has a promising capability to increase the effectiveness of radiotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer

One of the compelling properties of curcumin, which makes it appropriate for therapeutic use, is its low toxicity. Curcumin is safe at doses of up to 12g/day with no toxicity.

Dr. Makis reviews the benefits of turmeric in pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, leukemias and lymphomas, gastric cancer, prostate cancer, and more:

Colorectal Cancer: curcumin significantly increased p53 , apoptosis (cancer cell death) and cell cycle arrest curcumin also inhibits colorectal cancer invasion Colorectal cancer stem cells : existence of a minute number of cells known as cancerous stem cells causes chemo resistance in colon cancer, curcumin induces apoptosis (cell death) of colon cancer stem cells Microbiome: curcumin is able to tilt the ratio of pathogenic microbes and beneficial microbes. Curcumin may lower intestinal inflammation via gut flora curcumin may reduce levels of certain microbiome species that are associated with colorectal cancer.



Please click here for Dr. Makis’s curcumin article (and subscribe to his extremely important work.)

A cancer researcher and consultant I know in NY imports a special sublingual curcumin gel from Italy, for improved absorption.

Aspirin:

It’s stunning to discover that ordinary aspirin can make a huge difference to pancreatic cancer survival. Not only can aspirin help fight tumors and prevent metastases, it also helps prevent blood clots, which are a significant cause of mortality in cancer patients.

If someone you know has cancer, please take the time to watch this extremely informative, fascinating video about aspirin as a very effective complementary cancer treatment.

As Dr. Peter Elwood, who has been studying aspirin for over 50 years, makes clear in his talk above, the research and literature on aspirin for cancer is vast. Here is a tiny bit:

Excerpts:

Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304419X16300609

Excerpts:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7901208/

Substack author Unbekoming wrote a summary of Dr. Peter Elwood’s talk above. Here is a small part:

Biological Mechanisms of Aspirin in Cancer

Prof. Elwood and colleagues published a paper in September 2022 showing extensive evidence supporting the prediction that aspirin's effects on biological mechanisms involved in cancer growth and spread leads to reduced cancer progression and mortality.

A key mechanism is enhancing DNA repair. DNA errors can lead to cancer, and aspirin helps detect and fix these errors in cells.

Evidence from Studies on Aspirin's Impact on Cancer Outcomes Observational Studies:

Most of the evidence presented is from observational studies following almost 1 million cancer patients over time. About 25% reported taking aspirin.

Limitations of observational data exist, but the analysis accounts for statistical differences between aspirin and non-aspirin groups.

Overall for all 18 cancer types studied, aspirin takers had: 26% lower cancer mortality 20% lower all-cause mortality

For colon cancer, 25 studies show 26% lower cancer mortality for aspirin users.

For less common cancers, 36 studies show 20% lower cancer mortality for aspirin users.

Additional studies show greater survival durations for aspirin users across cancer types. For example, 27% 3-year survival for liver cancer patients taking aspirin, versus 11% without.

Here is the rest of Unbekoming’s important article:

Dr. Robert Yoho discusses aspirin extensively in his recent eye-opening article comparing aspirin and Tylenol.

Excerpt:

The Harvard Nurses and the FULL studies showed that taking a single uncoated 325 mg aspirin daily for several years reduces the risk of cancer by over 50%. The chances of stage I, II, and III becoming the deadly stage IV also declined, and the overall survival rate improved by 64 percent. Aspirin does this by turning up the body’s self-healing powers, such as using apoptosis to dismantle abnormal cells without releasing harmful reactive chemicals.

Here’s the full, extremely informative article:

Berberine:

Metformin is one of Dr. Bigelsen’s suggestions, and since berberine is very similar in its action to metformin but has additional very beneficial effects as well, I thought I’d take a look at berberine instead.

In BERBERINE and CANCER - New promising research on this plant derived alkaloid, Dr. William Makis MD reviews three research articles explaining the power of berberine against many forms of cancer.

He notes:

alkaloids have remarkable biological and pharmacological properties such as antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, antihypercholesterolemic, antidiabetic, and antimicrobial

berberine is an alkaloid derived from roots of various plants such as Berberis vulgaris, B. aristotle, B. aquifolium, Hydrastus canadensis, Pellodendron chenins, and Coptis rhizomes

Here is an excerpt about three of the cancers he describes berberine’s efficacy in:

Breast Cancer

Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive breast cancer subtype. Berberine was cytotoxic against all treated TNBC cell lines

berberine induced cell cycle arrest and significant apoptosis, does not affect viability of normal breast cells.

berberine reduces cell viability, reduces cell migration, decreases inflammatory cytokines

berberine also reverses resistance to chemo (doxorubicin).

Colon Cancer

berberin increases apoptosis of colorectal cancer cells

berberine inhibits invasion and metastasis of CRC cells

Pancreatic Cancer

inhibits DNA synthesis and proliferation of pancreatic adenoca cells

In vivo - reduces growth of tumors by 70% in mice

berberine damages mitochondria of pancreatic cancer cells and dysregulates their energy metabolism processes

berberine also blocks fatty acid biosynthesis, inhibits proliferation of pancreatic cancer cells by regulating citrate metabolism.

Dr. Makis also explains how berberine helps fight gastric, liver, bone, oral, skin, endometrial, and prostate cancer, and glioblastoma. Please see his article: https://makismd.substack.com/p/berberine-and-cancer-new-promising

Hydroxychloroquine/Chloriquine

Noticing that Dr. Bigelsen had peritoneal metastases (see his paper above), and how his cancer responded so dramatically to his complementary protocol of IV paracalcitol (a form of Vitamin D) and hydroxychloroquine, reminded me of Dr. Richard Urso’s recommendation of hydroxychloroquine as part of the treatment for cancers with peritoneal involvement.

The following paper reviews many trials involving chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine: Repurposing Drugs in Oncology (ReDO)—chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as anti-cancer agents - PMC https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5718030/ I excerpted the glioblastoma portion:

Glioma and brain metastases

In May 1998, one of the first clinical trials on CQ use in cancer was started, which was an open, prospective, randomised controlled study with 18 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients [38]. The test group consisted of nine patients who received 150 mg CQ daily after resection of the lesion, in addition to radiotherapy (total dose of 6000 Gy) and four cycles of carmustine-chemotherapy every six weeks (200 mg/m2), while the nine patients in the control group received placebo instead of CQ. In the abstract of this study, the authors reported that adjuvant CQ administration significantly enhanced patient survival [33 ± 5 months for CQ-treated patients and 11 ± 2 months for controls (p < 0.0002)]. Due to some inconsistencies in the report, the calculation of the mean survival in the CQ-treated group is unclear, but the Kaplan Meier analysis remains significant. A higher seizure frequency was observed in the CQ-treated group and could not be explained. However, standard antiepileptic treatment was reported to easily suppress these seizures. The same group of researchers started a similar randomised, double blind, placebo-controlled study in October 2000 [39]. In this second study, 15 GBM patients received 150 mg CQ each day for 12 months after surgery in combination with their conventional anti-cancer therapy, four cycles of carmustine-chemotherapy every five weeks (200 mg/m2) and a total radiation dose of 60 Gy; the other 15 patients received adjuvant placebo treatment. A median survival time of 24 months was observed in the CQ-treated group, as compared with 11 months in the control group. In addition, the hazard ratio for death was approximately half as large in the patients receiving CQ though this was not statistically significant (hazard ratio: 0.52, [95% CI 0.21–1.26, p = 0.139]). No important adverse effects were noted in this trial. The small sample size is an important limitation in both studies, and larger clinical trials are needed to confirm the efficacy of CQ in GBM therapy [39, 40]. In a retrospective study, the same research group looked at data collected over five years from 41 GBM patients in Mexico who received adjuvant CQ therapy and did not participate in the previously mentioned clinical trials [41]. The mean survival time of these CQ-treated patients was significantly longer compared with a control group of 82 glioblastoma patients [25 ± 3.4 months and 11.4 ± 1.3 months after surgery respectively (p = 0.000)].

(End of excerpts from article.)

Here is another promising treatment that I’ve been wanting to cover:

Cimetidine:

Cimetidine Shrinks Metastases and Improves Cancer Survival

Excerpts from Dr. Justus R. Hope’s article:

Over-the-counter Tagamet can be purchased at Wal-Mart for 15 cents a pill. And it might just help shrink your cancer metastases. And the reason you haven’t heard about it is precisely because it is so cheap. Only expensive “cancer” drugs get marketed.

This patient experienced complete remission and survived:

“A 58-year-old woman presented with a metastatic lung tumor of renal cell carcinoma. We started interferon therapy. But because of general fatigue and anemia, she required discontinuation of interferon therapy. So she received cimetidine 800 mg orally and her lung metastasis revealed a complete response. She remained well and had no evidence of disease.”

A German researcher, C.P. Siegers, published a study in 1999 proposing cimetidine’s three anticancer mechanisms of action:

Inhibiting cancer cell division Stimulating lymphocytes that suppress T cell suppressors Inhibiting histamine’s cancer growth effects

Another Japanese study, and one featured in my book on repurposed drugs was published in the British Cancer Journal in 2002 and followed 64 patients with advanced colon cancer treated with chemotherapy, immune therapy, and radiation. All had surgical removal of their tumors. All had chemotherapy with one year of 5-FU. The treatment group of 34 patients received 800 mg per day of cimetidine in addition to the standard treatment noted above.

The results were nothing short of astonishing.

At the ten-year follow-up, the survival in the cimetidine group was 86.4% while in the non-cimetidine group, the survival was only 49.8%. The addition of cimetidine alone improved ten-year survival by a staggering 70%.

Martina Kubecova and colleagues, working out of The Czech Republic, published another study in 2011 detailing how cimetidine beefs up the body’s natural cancer response through strengthening immune function.

She pointed to Morris and Adams’ research in 1995 which demonstrated that cancer patients showed elevated levels of suppressor lymphocyte activity compared to controls, and that cimetidine could restore their immune function to baseline by blocking the stimulatory effects of histamine by cancer cells.

Perhaps the most comprehensive treatise on cimetidine against cancer was published in 2014 by Dr. Pan Pantziarka and colleagues entitled, “Repurposing Drugs in Oncology (ReDO)—Cimetidine as an Anti-Cancer Agent.”

Pantziarka and his research team impressively outlined the dosage, toxicity, pharmacokinetics, pre-clinical research, and the large volume of human data. He highlighted the Morris and Adams’ immunological findings in their 1995 study, and he covered all of the case reports and clinical studies mentioned above as well as a Cochrane Review. In addition, the Pantziarka team featured cimetidine’s activity against individual cancers including colorectal, gastric, melanoma, RCC, pancreatic, breast, and Kaposi’s sarcoma.

The ReDO Project has followed through with comprehensive articles on many other repurposed drugs, and they have published a massive listing of hundreds of repurposed drugs with a table of their various anticancer activities.

Today many lives have been saved by those critically thinking patients who have dared to add repurposed drugs to their treatment plans. These include individuals like Kevin Hennings, Ben Williams, Joe Tippens, and countless others - many of whom used cimetidine as a part of their treatment.

Kevin Hennings achieved complete recovery with repurposed drugs including cimetidine from Stage 4 Colon Cancer after chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery had failed. Ben Williams achieved complete recovery from Glioblastoma using a cocktail of repurposed drugs including cimetidine and is alive and well 30 years later.

While cimetidine itself has low toxicity, it bears mentioning that it can interact with other drugs like Itraconazole or Metformin which should not be taken together, or at least be taken under a doctor’s supervision.

(End of quoted portions of article by Dr. Justus R. Hope.) Link to his original article: https://justusrhope.substack.com/p/cimetidine-shrinks-metastases-and

Most important of all:

G-d, the One Creator and Sustainer of the world, is the One and Only Healer, and every product works only when He wills it to work. The most important thing we must remember to do is to beg Him for health and life.

BW: To help me continue my work, you may make a one-time gift here: https://ko-fi.com/truth613

Please share this article all around, and be G-d’s messenger to save lives!

Share