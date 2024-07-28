BS”D

As parents, we have always been made to believe that vaccines are a risk-free way to avoid childhood illnesses. But that is very far from the truth. There are many possible adverse effects we aren’t told about. Some are catastrophic and permanent. They point to a bell curve - a vast undersea glacier of much more frequent, more subtle injuries which go unrecognized.

Here are three tragedies which illustrate the tip of the iceberg.

These stories are republished from Dr. William Makis's substack.

1. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome: 18 month old Izzy had a life-threatening reaction to the DTaP Vaccine and is now blind

IZZY’S STORY

My daughter’s reaction to the DTaP vaccine

by Edwina Olesen

Izzy was born a healthy beautiful little girl who was always happy and very fun loving.

I remember when Izzy got sick like it was yesterday.

She was 18 months old at the time. Our day care centre had flooded that week with the heavy rain and was closed for the remainder of the week, so I decided to use this opportunity to get her immunizations up-to- date.

Everything seemed fine, but 2 days later Izzy’s eyes started to look swollen and red spots started to appear, so I took her to our local doctor who diagnosed foot and mouth and conjunctivitis.

The next morning I woke up to her crying and frothing at the mouth and her face was covered in a red rash.

I raced her to the Royal Children’s Hospital’s emergency and by the end of the day she was admitted onto an empty wing in case whatever she had might be contagious.

At 11.00pm the doctor phoned our room from his home. He had been researching all day and informed us that Izzy was having a severe allergic reaction to her vaccination which was causing Stevens-Johnson Syndrome. I can remember our conversation so clearly! He just kept saying how sorry he was. I had never heard of SJS and was not sure why he was so sorry, but it was freaking me out. I got onto my iPad and looked it up. As soon as I saw the mortality rate, I turned it off.

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is a rare, serious disorder in which one’s skin and mucous membranes react severely to a medication or infection. SJS is most often from medicine containing Ibuprofen such as Nurofen, or from sulphur-based treatments, from many antibiotics, or from anti-seizure medicine, and more rarely from vaccinations as in Izzy’s case, whose reaction was to the DTaP vaccine. What is unnerving is that one can have these medications for years without any problems and then for some unknown reason one’s body will react in this way due to having been hyper-sensitised, this irrespective of one’s age.

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome often begins with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful red or purplish rash that spreads and blisters, eventually causing the top layer of one’s skin to die and shed. My daughter was basically burning from the inside out and her skin came off. She had to be intubated and placed in an induced coma to ensure her oesophagus didn’t close up, as with burn patients.

Izzy spent the next two weeks in the ICU at the RCH in Melbourne while they worked on saving her life.

One night they called and told me to come straight in as they didn’t think she would make it through the night. I have never felt so sick with fear. I stayed by her side, pleading to the heavens to let her live, even if that meant that I had to be willing to sacrifice her eye sight in exchange for her life.

It was like my prayers were heard and accepted. She was eventually moved to the burns ward for the next 3 months and nursed back to health. She had to learn to walk and to eat again. Thankfully, her skin grew back with minimal scarring. Her corneas were however stuck as if glued to her eyelids.

They required an intensive operation at the Eye and Ear Hospital to separate the eye from the lid without piercing the cornea. Amazingly, the corneal specialists managed to do this successfully.

Two months later she accidentally poked her glasses into her eye and perforated it. This required an emergency corneal transplant. I cried throughout the day for Izzy and also because the cornea was donated by a little child who had died that day. That a suffering family in their time of despair had the generosity to give such a gift to someone to someone was so beautiful. I think of them often and wish they knew that a part of their child was making such a great difference to my little girl.

Izzy has however sustained irreversible scarring to the corneas and as such is now blind and can only see high-contrast colour and movement. She wears protective glasses 24/7 so as not to damage her eye again.

Her right eye is still stuck down to the eyelid and she won’t have any vision from it until operated on, sometime in the near future. The operations won’t be without risk, as operating on the eye could inflame the left eye and take what little sight she does have. Essentially, we are between a rock and a hard place with this one.

Izzy is on daily immune suppression medication for her transplant. She has had so many operations I have lost count, but she continues to be a brave, smiley and happy girl. In addition to all of this she suffers from photophobia (intolerance to light) and Dry-Eye Syndrome which requires constant ointment and drops in her eyes for the rest of her life. She is in constant pain as her eyes feel gritty, as if she had sand in them all the time.

2. Vaccine-induced sudden death in Holly Stavola, a healthy 5 year old girl:

Holly, a daughter and a sister, was 5 years old when she died. It was sudden and tragic, it was right after her 5th birthday and wellness check up with her pediatrician. She was completely healthy, beautiful, smart.

We Will Never Forget Holly Stavola. At just five years old, Holly died from her kindergarten “booster” vaccine.

Wise words from her mother Robin Stavola: “We post this in Holly’s memory in hopes that others could hear the truth, as we did not have that opportunity.

“I didn’t feel a need to research the subject of vaccines because I trusted that my pediatrician not only possessed sufficient vaccine knowledge but also had my children’s best interest at heart.”

3. One-year-old Rafael developed Type I diabetes shortly after his childhood vaccine visit (MMR, Hep.A)

Vaccines Caused Dermatitis and Type 1 Diabetes In Our Baby Boy

By Bruno Péres

When our son, Rafael, was born on September 9th, 2014, he was healthy and happy. During the first days of his life, he was given two vaccines: hepatitis B and BCG. A few days later, he broke out with severe dermatitis.

The doctor said it was common in babies and assured me that there was nothing to worry about. After a few weeks, the dermatitis disappeared. We accepted what the doctor had said, and we thought that the dermatitis was not caused by the vaccines. In hindsight, I recognize that the reaction was a sign of what was to come.

Over the following months, Rafael did not become sick and he breastfed until he was 11 months old.

A week and a half after his first birthday on September 21st, 2015, we went to a health center to implement the recommended vaccines.

He was given the Hepatitis A and MMR vaccines at that time. It was this round of vaccines that changed our family’s life.

During the following days, his energy and mood drastically decreased. He became thirsty and tired. He no longer had the strength to play games. After two weeks, on October 2nd, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Our family has no history of type 1 diabetes.

To confirm the diagnosis, we took another test. The test revealed positive antibodies and the value of glycated hemoglobin: hbA1c. This confirmed our fears and caused us to question vaccinations. We began to look for evidence that vaccines are potential causes of childhood illness.

The first evidence that we discovered was in the vaccine package insert. We felt that any potential connections between vaccines and type 1 diabetes should have been disclosed. We researched online and found that the evidence supported our concerns. It was frustrating to see that evidence is widely available, but ignored by the medical community. Apparently, half of the vaccinated population must be adversely affected for it to be conclusive.

We have plenty of evidence to conclude that vaccines cause injuries to children. Apparently injured children are insignificant reasons to stop the use of dangerous vaccines. It is not only children who are negatively affected, but also their families and other people in their lives. It is the parents who shoulder the enormous burden imposed by the lack of information.

It is my preference that my son would develop mumps, measles, or rubella rather than diabetes.

Three years later, we have to apply seven shots of insulin each day. His glucose levels need to be checked between 10 and 12 times every day. Due to the risk of hypoglycemia, his blood sugar levels need to be checked every night. My wife and I are awake throughout the night to ensure that our child is safe. Type 1 diabetes in an autoimmune disease that requires attention every hour of every day.

