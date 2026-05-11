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We just became aware today that there is a terrible bill that is scheduled to be voted on tomorrow.

Bill S3958a would require all New York State summer camps to only admit campers who are up-to-date on all of their vaccines. This bill will be voted on tomorrow May 12.

Below are the key talking points against this Bill, put together by Children’s Health Defense. Further down is the list of key legislators whom CHD believes are the most critical to contact to stop this bill from passing. Please reach out to your networks and encourage them to call today to these legislators and ask them to vote against Bill S3958a.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Curtis Cost, who is with Children’s Health Defense: 347-335-6455

VACCINE MANDATES FOR SUMMER CAMPS

BILL S3958a

TALKING POINTS

· It requires all summer campers to be up to date on all vaccines before going to a summer camp.

· There have not been any outbreaks at summer camps despite 49 states not having any such requirements!

· California is the only state that has such a law.

· This Bill ignores families who have religious objections to vaccines.

· There are many religion-based summer camps in NY State that oppose mandatory vaccines and will oppose this Bill. So will the thousands of families who send their children to these camps.

· NY is 1 of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions.

· Medical exemptions are very hard to get in NY State.

· This places a great burden on summer camps, forcing them to track the vaccine status of campers.

· Summer camp enrollments are down and this bill will make it much worse.

Here is a link to click and send a message to your senators:

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/137132/Respond

Key Legislators To Contact

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader, D-35, Yonkers, (518) 455-2585, LOB 907, Albany, NY 12447

Gustavo Rivera, Chair, D-33, Bronx, (518) 455-6858, Capitol 502c, Albany, NY 12447

Sam Sutton, D-22, Brooklyn, (518) 455-2754, LOB 809, Albany, NY 12447

Zellnor Myrie, D-20, Brooklyn, (518) 455-2410, LOB 806, Albany, NY 12447

Kevin Parker, D-21, Brooklyn, (518) 455-2580, Capitol 504c

Robert Jackson, D-31, Manhattan, (518) 455-2041, LOB 306

Christopher Ryan, D-50, Syracuse, (518) 455-3511, LOB 946

Lea Webb, D-52, D-52, Binghamton, (518) 455-2170, LOB 848

Samra Brouk, D-55, Rochester, (518) 455-2215, LOB 812

Kristen Gonzalez, D-59, NYC, (518) 455-3250, LOB 817

Rachel May, D-48, Syracuse, (518) 455-2838, LOB 803

Patrick Gallivan, R-60, Buffalo suburbs, (518) 455-3471, LOB 311

Steven Rhoads, R-5, Nassau, LOB 311, (518) 455-3161, LOB 513

Jack Martins, R-7, Nassau, LOB 517, (518) 455-2677, LOB 608

Jake Ashby, R-43, Capitol region, LOB 517, (518) 455-2381, LOB 517

Dan Stec, R-45, Plattsburgh, LOB 408, (518) 455-2811, LOB 408

Autism Action Network shared this message:

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, the author of the repeal of the religious exemption from vaccine mandates to attend school, and Sen. James Skoufis (the Brad Hoylman wanna-be) are trying to do more favors for the vaccine industry with S3958a/A3254a, a bill that will require children who attend summer camp to be up-to-date with the required vaccine schedule. This is just another authoritarian bill that undermines parental rights, religious rights, and the authority of physicians to treat patients, for no discernible public health benefit, and further bolsters the Democrats’ position as puppets of the vaccine cartel.

This bill has already passed in the Assembly so we will have to stop it in the State Senate.

TAKE ACTION

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/137132/Respond

Is there any need for this bill? Are there demonstrable outbreaks in summer camps?

Only one other state, California, requires all campers to be up-to-date with the school schedule.

This bill just adds to the needless and unjust discrimination against people with religious beliefs that preclude some or all vaccinations since New York became in 2019 one of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions in 2019.

Medical exemptions are technically allowed in New York, but they are nearly impossible to get, as shown by New York having the lowest rate of medical exemptions of any state, according to CDC.

This bill would also place a considerable administrative burden on camps.

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