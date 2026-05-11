In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Monique's avatar
Monique
12h

I spoke to the senate majority office having been a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College in the Yonkers area.

After I stated "no" on the bill, I voiced there are no religious exemptions and that I'm a 2 decade long religious vegan and these vaccines are not.

(I encourage all Christians to follow the original plan in the Garden. Anyone, who politicizes being vegan is out of line.)

On the call, I also mentioned how there has never been proper testing with placebos according to Robert F Kennedy, Jr., and that our bodies are our temples.

I stated it's horrible vaccines have become political and financial, and that the children and their parents ought to make the decision.

The person, who answered, was friendly, soft spoken, and sounded like she had grace in her heart ❤️

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Alan's avatar
Alan
12h

Depop is full steam ahead, for sure.🤬

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