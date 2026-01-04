BS”D

UPDATE JANUARY 5: Here is the link to the recording of last night’s event on Restoring Religious Exemptions:

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/C-P4yRokeu7D-_dYOy7mpgDeyOcbUCxkDXV5flVC6oeFRWmXT-OgUP879c1kUEPP.iUa40F_X9CyR4IjB

Passcode: d9wFI&.G

Please Join an Urgent Zoom Meeting Tonight On How You Can Help With Restoring Vaccine Exemptions and freedom in New York and elsewhere!

There are two bills that have been introduced which could change everything for families that are facing discrimination. There are also now some unprecedented lawsuits pending whose outcomes, G-d willing, could actually prevent the medical tyranny we’re witnessing. Your calls to lawmakers and your presence can make the difference. Please join tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time to learn how you can help!

Time: Jan 4, 2026 08:00 PM Eastern

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89731582690?pwd=qqFchNoHwsHPMWemOnga0QQ9i7rreX.1

Meeting ID: 897 3158 2690

Passcode: 391101

Or call: 646-931-3860 and enter above Meeting ID and passcode

In 2019 NEW YORK became one of only 5 states that do not allow religious exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school. Almost 30,000 children were expelled within 2 weeks - and New York State has made medical exemptions almost impossible to get. There has been intense discrimination against the religious community in this regard, which still continues until today. This repression must end.

Learn what you can do to protect your family and other families.

THE NEW YORK STATE & CITY DEPARTMENTS OF HEALTH ARE:

Pretending they know better than parents and other 45 states

Violating New York and US law

Depriving New Yorkers of our rights

Endangering the health of medically fragile students

Revoking longstanding medical exemptions

Pending bills would restore the religious exemption (A1358/S266/) and allow physicians to issue medical exemptions without interference from bureaucrats (A3680/S686). Let’s all put in our best efforts to, G-d willing, get these bills passed.

Join tonight’s important Zoom to learn more.

IMPORTANT ACTION: Click to send messages to your lawmakers:

Bill #1 - New Yorkers:

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/109522/Respond

Bill #2 - New Yorkers and everyone else:

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/130857/Respond

