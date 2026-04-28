In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

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Carole's avatar
Carole
8d

Dr. Andrew Moulden believed that we are all vaccine damaged from the aluminum.

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
7d

Clean water, good drains, good nutrition, decent housing and clothing all conspired to defeat the diseases of previous centuries without the need of any drugs. Mass vaccination conveniently produced a whole new raft of sickness to replace the obsolete ones, together with a industry of dangerous test and unnecessary procedures. The only safe thing to do now is protect our own God given natural good health and stay well away from the medical establishment which is hell bent on making us sick, blaming us for it, taking no liability for it and killing us with what they call "care". T

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