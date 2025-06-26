BS”D

In this post I am synthesizing the recent articles of retired pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas MD, of Dr. Pierre Kory MD, and of A Midwestern Doctor MD, whose work was republished by Dr. Mercola.

Part 1: Oregon pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas ran a study comparing the health of two groups of children in his practice: those who were vaccinated on a more spaced-out schedule which he had designed, and those whose parents chose to forgo vaccines altogether. Dr. Thomas found that without question, the unvaccinated children were much healthier. Unfortunately for him, his medial license was yanked and his career ended as a result of this “inconvenient” data emerging. Dr. Thomas now writes:

Doctors who care for the unvaccinated—and those who live with vaccine harm, effects, or side effects—know all too well that the health of the unvaccinated is far superior to that of the vaccinated. Unvaccinated children suffer from less chronic disease, less autism, fewer learning and neurodevelopmental issues. They are also far less likely to have asthma, allergies, allergic rhinitis, eczema, and autoimmune conditions.

The most surprising finding from my data—and the data of several others—is that the unvaccinated are significantly less likely to suffer from infections, including ear, lung, sinus, skin, eye, and intestinal infections, as well as infections overall. And when the unvaccinated do get sick, they recover more quickly, and the severity of their illnesses is lower than that of their vaccinated peers.

Here are Dr. Paul Thomas’s research presentations and supporting materials. You can watch his video on this link:

https://www.doctorsandscience.com/presentations.html

Please follow Dr. Paul Thomas. Here’s his full article:

https://kidsfirst4ever.substack.com/p/what-mass-vaccination-has-done-to

Part 2: Dr. Pierre Kory recently completed an investigation into the deaths on the same night of previously healthy twins, a week after their vaccinations:

Medical Record Review Of the Twins Who Died After Vaccination And A Review Of The Literature Proving SIDS Is Caused By Vaccines

BW: I am very traumatized by the story of the deaths of these twins. I can’t even bring myself to read Dr. Kory’s whole article. I’m republishing part of it here. Click the link below for the rest.

Dr. Kory: Tyson and Dallas Shaw were found dead in their crib at 18 months of age.

As my regular readers are aware, last month, Children's Health Defense asked me to review the hospital records of two young Mennonite girls in Texas who died from what the hospital and our Pharma-controlled media claimed was the measles.

In that post, I provided the evidence from the medical records that, contrary to the fear-mongering Pharma-media hype, their deaths were not from measles but stemmed from a staggering, near criminal cascade of medical incompetence, repeatedly botching the treatment of routine bacterial pneumonias—one of the most basic conditions hospitals face daily.

Instead, those so-called “measles deaths” fueled a colossal media disinformation blitz, falsely branding measles as a deadly scourge to terrorize parents into vaccinating their children. As a physician who has devoted five years of my life and career (at significant personal and professional costs) to combating scientific Disinformation campaigns (ivermectin, Covid vaccines, chlorine dioxide, IV vitamin C, among others), attacking the immense, decades-long Disinformation campaign supporting childhood vaccines is my latest endeavor.

The immense anger that this one triggers in me sets itself apart from the others, mainly because the children are defenseless, have no voice or agency, and innumerable of their lives are either ended like the Shaw twins or destroyed with life-long chronic illnesses, the saddest of which is severe autism (known by the CDC), relegating them to lives of dependence upon their parents for care without the ability to have hobbies, careers, marriages, friends etc.

So, moving from the lie that measles is dangerous or deadly (it is not), let’s now examine the lie that childhood vaccines do not cause SIDS. What you will learn about the lethality of vaccines to infants (those under one year old) will shock you, as it shocked me.

The tragic cases of the Idaho twins rip apart the insidious myth that vaccines are “safe and effective.” Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s utterly maddening that countless parents remain oblivious to the damning evidence, blindly marching their precious infants to pediatricians for so-called “well-baby visits”—a ritual that, for some, is tantamount to delivering them to an executioner. Too extreme? Read the rest of this post, and then you can make an informed judgment as to the soundness of that statement.

Here, I first present my review of the medical records of the Shaw twins in Idaho. I will then follow with a literature review proving that the epidemic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), which began in the 1960s, is almost entirely caused by vaccination. I think you will be as troubled, horrified, and angered by what you learn as I was when I started to delve into the data.

Dallas and Tyson Shaw died on the night of the 7th day following their 18th-month well-baby visit, where they received five vaccinations during that visit - DTaP, Influenza, and Hep A.

Dallas and Tyson were fraternal twins who were born prematurely at 29 weeks (“moderately pre-term”) after Mom went into labor about a week before. Tyson was in breech position, thus emergency c/section was performed.

Fast forward to their 18-month wellness visit - they were generally healthy, typically developed children for their corrected age, with no issues with hearing or vision. They had also received all the ACIP-recommended vaccines up to that point, although at the time of the visit, they were “behind on DTaP for 3 months," until they both received them on the fateful day of 4/23/25.

Per Mom re: getting the vaccines that day:

"Yes, my mother-in-law was with me, and we both had a concern, specifically about the flu shot, because their father's side of the family, they all have bad reactions or are allergic to the flu shot, and they always get a nasal infection. And she said that they would be okay. She also mentioned that, prior to receiving the vaccines that day, "they were just normal, perfect, happy little babies."

After the visit and the vaccines:

"They were okay. I think they took a nap when we got home because they seemed tired. But for the rest of the evening, it was business as usual. We ate dinner, they played with us and their dad, and it was okay that day.”

Mom then described them the next day when they woke up:

"That's the day that they woke up, and when they walked out of their room because they were walking, Tyson walked just about to the beginning of my... Right into the entrance of my living room, and just lay down and wouldn't get up. Dallas, the best she could, ran to me because I was sitting on the living room floor getting ready to change their diapers. And Dallas ran to me and she lay on me and she felt heavy and she didn't want to leave me, but she seemed tired. I changed her diaper, and I noticed that the typical toddler pot belly was gone. She was skinny. She looked tired. She was almost falling asleep while I was changing her. And when I had moved her out of the way so I could then change her brother, she just lay on the carpet in the living room and wouldn't move or get up. And her eyes kept rolling back like she was trying to go back to sleep.” “.. there was a green diarrhea in her diaper, as well as Tyson's. Tyson, I had to go and pick him up from where he had lain down at the entrance of my living room and change him. And he was also skinny. He looked a little worse. His eyes were sunken back, with dark circles. They both had a blue tinge to their mouths. And when I would try to pull their lip down to look at it, it was as if their lip was trying to glue itself closed, if that makes sense. So after I changed their diapers, I watched them for maybe a minute to see if they perked up, maybe. And then I immediately called my mother-in-law because she lives just down the street. And I told her, We need to send these kids to the ER. This is not okay. And she got off the phone with me. I tried to get in touch with him at work to let him know what we were doing. And then I video-called my mom because I felt like I was going crazy a little bit, because they didn't look right. I thought, 'This isn't okay, right?’ I video-called my mom, and she was like, "Yeah, you're taking those kids to the ER. They look like they are dying."

The children were immediately taken to the ER on that day, 4/24/25, with documented complaints of “warmth” and "decreased activity." The ER doc documented that it was “likely a reaction to immunization,” but the chart also included a viral URI in the differential diagnosis. Sent home AFTER GETTING TYLENOL ( a risk factor for death, which I will not explore in this post for the sake of brevity).

Mom:

He said that he'd give them both Tylenol and that he'd give them both Popsicles, and have them sit and eat the Popsicles to see if they'd throw up. And then if they hadn't, we would go home. They did not throw up, and we were sent home. "They were mostly the same, except they just wanted to sleep. They slept with me on the couch. They lay on me and slept on the couch. They didn't eat. They wouldn't drink out of their sippy cups. And they still had diarrhea. Tyson threw up a couple more times after the ER visit that day. Per Father: "I was in disbelief that just so quickly, within a matter of 24 hours, the kids went from perfectly happy, go-lucky active babies to looking like they were dying.”

I can’t read/copy more of the story. 😭

Continued, Dr. Kory:

MY IMPRESSION AS TO THE CAUSE OF DEATH OF THE SHAW TWINS

IMPRESSION: Sudden death from severe apnea caused by recent vaccination at 18-month wellness visit. The underlying pathophysiology was likely due to micro-strokes and/or neuroinflammation in the respiratory control center in the brainstem, with micro-strokes caused by “blood sludging/clumping” from loss of zeta-potential due to the inflammatory and or hypercoagulable components of the vaccines.

The deaths occurred on the night of Day 7 post-vaccination, a time when apnea episodes spike post-vaccination as per this carefully done study from 1991.

In that study, they placed a sophisticated microprocessor under the mattresses of infants to precisely measure their breathing patterns before and after pertussis vaccination. Know that apnea = complete cessation of breathing and hypopnea = overly shallow or slow breathing. Note the y-axis measures these episodes in the… 1000s.

From Miller: “The data revealed that pertussis vaccination caused an inordinate increase in episodes where breathing either nearly ceased or stopped completely.”

One of the most damning and disturbing aspects of the data presented above is the frequency of apneas in the days leading up to vaccination - minimal and stable, setting an inconsequential background rate. Then, suddenly, vaccination occurs, and there is a tripling of the apnea/hypopnea rate on that day. However, this is nothing compared to 2 days after vaccination, when the rate literally explodes, only to rapidly decrease and then explode again on days 5-7. Although the graph above ends on Day 7, the study found that these episodes continued for several weeks post-vaccination before returning to baseline.

In a recent discussion with Steve Kirsch, he astuteley pointed out that the bimodal pattern of deaths indicate that it is likely that two different pathophysiologies are occurring - I would hypothesize that the early spikes are from acute neuroinflammation in the brain stem and the later spikes from “micro-clotting” or “blood sludging” leading to brain stem ischemia (the arteries in that region in infants are very small and or tortuous). Or vice versa. Doesn’t matter, this is the reason why infants die at such high rates on these days, because it strongly correlates with the dates of deaths observed post vaccination. In a review of all infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1999 to 2019:

Of the 2605 infant deaths, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % within 7 days post-vaccination.

Of the 1048 SIDS cases, 51 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 75.5 % within 7 days post-vaccination

…. it is worth noting that these associations have been reported repeatedly in smaller clusters of observations by astute researchers and pediatricians over the past 100 years.

You can go to Dr. Kory’s article for the rest: https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/medical-record-review-of-the-twins

The twins’ story is similar but different to another child’s story posted on social media by her mother. Thank G-d this child made it out alive. The gaslighting that the parents faced from the doctors involved is very instructive.

Part 3: A Midwestern Doctor, as summarized in Dr. Mercola’s post, documents that neurological damage from vaccination used to be widely acknowledged and reported, until the censorship clamped down:

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Neurological injuries from vaccination have been documented since the smallpox vaccine over two centuries ago, with severe injuries reported throughout medical literature

The medical profession concealed these injuries, believing public vaccination benefits justified hiding information that might create vaccine hesitancy

Historical injuries like spreading paralysis mirror current "one in a million" vaccine injuries, but toxicity documentation was erased to preserve the "safe and effective" narrative

In the past, these injuries were widely reported, but now research into them is widely censored

Many of these forgotten reports are critical for understanding modern “inexplicable” conditions like autism

From birth, we are taught that vaccines were one of the most remarkable discoveries in history, and were so safe and effective that many now unimaginable plagues vanished with few to no side effects occurring in the process. In truth, give or take, every part of that mythology is false, and remarkably similar vaccine disasters occur every few decades.

Much of this results from the fact that it is very difficult to produce safe vaccines due to both their mode of action and the methods used in their production. As such, the best "solution" which could be found to this problem was to insist in lockstep that vaccines were safe and erase any memory that vaccine disasters had in fact occurred, thereby making it possible to gaslight anyone who was severely injured by a vaccine and claim their injury was just anecdotal or a product of anti-vaccine hysteria.

For example, recently I discussed how vaccines cause autism, and focused on a central argument used to debunk the link between the two — that the only reason people believe vaccines cause autism is because a disgraced British doctor published a fraudulent 1998 study claiming they did and then made everyone start hallucinating that vaccine injuries were occurring.

This mythology however, ignores that brain injuries were a longstanding problem of vaccination. For example, a 1982 NBC news program (which can be viewed here) revealed that many parents were having children develop "post-pertussis encephalopathy" after taking the DPT vaccine, that most doctors refused to report this, and that:

"Medical knowledge about severe reactions to the whooping cough vaccine goes back to the early 1930s. Report after report has been published in medical journals since then. In 1948,1 two American doctors reported on case histories of many children who had been brain damaged or died from DPT vaccines in Boston. The following year,2 another doctor surveyed pediatricians across the country and found still more. Those studies have been forgotten."

Likewise, in 1985, one of the most popular talk shows in America (the Donahue show) hosted a segment where doctors from both sides (and neurologically injured members of the audience) debated the risks and benefits of vaccination and the ethics of mandates (which can be viewed here). To the best of my knowledge, this was the last time an open debate of vaccination aired on mainstream television.

There is much, much more information in the article but I’m reaching the “email limit.” Please see the rest here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2025/06/20/forgotten-history-neurological-vaccine-injuries.aspx

Please see and share these very important articles I previously published about the severe neurological harms caused by vaccines:

https://truth613.substack.com/p/why-do-all-vaccines-cause-harm-exploring

https://truth613.substack.com/p/how-much-damage-have-vaccines-done

