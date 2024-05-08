BS”D

Watch how HAPPY Chief WHO scientist Jeremy Farrar is about the new “H591 outbreak.” He just can’t hide his smirk as he raises the possibility that the new bird-cow virus with no named symptoms might be spread by aerosols from milking the cows. (Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Next up, a milk ban. Oh, how unbelievably lucky that they’ve created synthetic milk, just in time.)

Please try to watch this 55 second video:

https://x.com/wallstreetsilv/status/1786506743138099349?s=48&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw

And just so you know where there plans are all leading to, Jeremy says that we “have to make sure that if H591 did come across to humans, with human to human transmission, that we were in a position to immediately respond with access equitably to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.”

Yes, they’re most probably producing “H591 vaccine” already, even before they roll out the first “human case.”

The State of Michigan has declared a “scientifically based extraordinary emergency order.” This bizarre wording made me laugh, as the Michigan Department of Agriculture (or their handlers, more likely) felt the need to go all-out in the scare tactics. Who would believe them, otherwise? After all, where are the sick and dying animals? None to show. The dairy herds and poultry flocks have “tested positive.” Where have we heard that before???

“Since MDARD detected HPAI in dairy cattle in Michigan on March 29, 2024, MDARD has identified additional dairy herds as well as commercial poultry flocks that have tested positive for the disease in 7 counties. HPAI is highly transmissible between birds. Spread among dairy operations is not fully understood.

“To control and prevent the continued spread of HPAI in Michigan, effective Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the following requirements are in place through this scientifically based extraordinary emergency order…”

Link to the Michigan Department of Agriculture order above - which went into effect today:

https://www.michigan.gov/mdard/-/media/Project/Websites/mdard/documents/media/HPAI-Risk-Reduction-Response-Order.pdf

As Sasha Latypova pointed out recently:

“Historically, epidemics could only be recognized AFTER the fact: after a substantial number of people became ill, died and after a significant economic impact.

Examples of real epidemics include mostly water-born, crowding/poor sanitation and vermin-related diseases such as cholera, plague, typhus and smallpox.

All of these diseases are eliminated by proper sanitation of water, hygiene and improvement in living conditions.

It is not possible to predict an epidemic, unless one purposefully takes measures to poison water or cause significant deterioration of people’s living standards.

In the clown-infested reality that we currently inhabit, the international government-military blob is claiming that they can predict pandemics and declare emergencies based on one fake PCR case of a made-up virus somewhere in the world.“

Sasha:

Don’t believe anything the Evil Ones say.

The WHO and their despotic friends NEED these “outbreaks” to give them legitimacy and control.

I have no doubt that this is all entirely fabricated, and not for anyone’s benefit except their own.

May the Creator save us from their wicked designs.

