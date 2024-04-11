BS”D

This article is a product of a great deal of research and is an important resource to share with parents who are seeking to make informed decisions.

In Part 1, we demonstrated the true risks of measles since its mortality drastically declined from the early 1900’s, due to improved nutrition - way before the measles vaccine introduction. We showed that the risk of fatality from measles was already almost zero before the measles vaccine came out in 1963, and the vaccine did not bring any significant improvements in measles mortality rates. Poor nutrition - especially a low Vitamin A level - is the risk factor for complications of measles, and measles can be effectively treated by high doses of Vitamin A (Vitamins C and D are also very beneficial.)

Part 1 also included a fascinating email exchange on this topic in January between a Rabbi in Maryland and Dr. Paul Offit (Dr. Offit stopped responding when the Rabbi hit on the truth.) If you have not yet read Part 1, be sure to read it here:

In Part 2, G-d willing, I would like to explore the risks of the measles vaccine, so that parents can weigh the risks of the two and make their own, informed, decisions.

Here are screenshots of reported adverse reactions to the MMR vaccine, from the package insert of Merck’s MMR II:

Have parents been informed that any of these could happen, before they got their child vaccinated?

Of course, almost all of the life-altering health problems resulting from vaccines which we will be discussing below, would NOT even have been among the “serious adverse events” occurring within 42 days of the shot, which Merck reports on their package insert.

These are mostly chronic illnesses, which take longer to appear or to be diagnosed. The vaccine manufacturers and the doctors who give the shots will refuse to acknowledge the correlation, so parents have to do their own digging. Who can calculate what the true adverse event rate of the measles vaccine is?

Here are risks of childhood vaccines that we will be exploring:

•Developmental delays and learning difficulties

•Behavioral issues and sensory issues

•Reduced immunity to common illnesses

•Autism (this is especially seen with the measles vaccine)

•Autoimmune diseases, such as Crohn’s, juvenile diabetes, lupus, MS, and rheumatoid arthritis

•Epilepsy

•Cancer

•SIDS

•Atypical measles

The fact is that that chronic diseases in childhood have exploded just as the childhood vaccine schedule has ballooned:

Note that in many cases I do not have a way of differentiating which vaccines caused problems - as vaccines are usually given in combination, and almost all children receive so many. Therefore, much of the information here concerns childhood vaccines in general, which all contain many of the same very problematic ingredients. However, the measles vaccine has some very specific and severe problems associated with specifically with it, which we will point out.

Why would vaccines cause these health problems?

https://learntherisk.org

Vaccines are made with many highly problematic components. A cascade of adverse effects can be triggered by the immune and inflammatory responses they can trigger. (Please see a detailed list of the severe responses they can provoke, and the mechanisms of why, under the autism section further down.)

•Metals (aluminum or mercury, used as adjuvants in vaccines) are highly toxic to the brain and should never be injected into humans. The more vaccines given - especially if all at once - the more likelihood for severe neurological injury. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent to me that aside from the children who are recognizably brain injured, there is a much larger category who are not functioning at their full capacity because of a lower grade neurological injury (this could manifest as learning difficulties, sensory processing issues, restlessness, mood problems, and more.)

•Foreign proteins such as human fetal cells, animal kidney cells, egg protein, and milk protein contained in vaccines are not meant to be injected into our bloodstreams and can trigger allergies and autoimmune diseases (in which the body attacks itself.)

This quote is from Vinu Arumugham’s substack:

Vaccines have a fundamental flaw. They violate basic Nobel-winning immunology from 1913. Predictably, they cause allergies, autism, asthma and autoimmunity. “Never inject alien proteins into humans.” -Dr. Charles Richet, Nobel 1913.

•The highly toxic chemical formaldehyde, and some of the other toxic ingredients, are known to cause cancer.

Here’s more of what’s in the vaccines - I’m quoting from Unbekoming’s substack:

“The liquid in the syringe is filled with very small pieces of…well, a lot of things. These materials come from laboratory dishes where putative viruses are grown. But nothing biological can be grown, except in a “medium” or substrate. That is, it takes living tissue to grow living microscopic entities. So, what tissues are vaccines grown in, or really, culled from?

“The first substrates were a variety of animal body parts, including spines and brains; rabbits were often used. Sometimes it was pus and blood from a sick animal. Then it was monkey kidneys and testicles; that's what the putative polio virus was grown in. Of course, monkey cells contain monkey proteins, viruses, bacteria, mycoplasmas and toxins. It is not possible to filter out one microscopic particle from a sea of similarly-sized or smaller particles. These particles, proteins, viruses and cellular debris have been and are being injected into millions of people, in the name of stopping polio - and every other disease for which there is a vaccine.

“Hamster ovaries, washed sheep blood, dog kidney cells - and … aborted human fetal tissue; these are newer substrates. These cells are cultured, fed, stimulated and made to replicate…

“In addition to the living tissue, vaccines have added to them a series of metals and preservatives, as well as chemical agents sent to inflame and agitate your cells. Mercury is one of the longest-used metals in vaccines. Formaldehyde has made it into countless batches. Formaldehyde is used to embalm dead people - to keep them from rotting. Is that good for children? No, it's a toxic poison. But there it goes, into the blood.

“Squalene is one of the most famous adjuvants for its starring role in Gulf War Illness. Its job is to agitate your muscles, blood vessels, cells and tissue into an inflamed state. Vaccine manufacturers actively seek this inflammatory response. They feel it helps their vaccine work. But it can also bring on real illness: pain, nausea, cramps, fainting, tremors, seizures and a long list of neurological responses.”

Here is the list of all vaccine ingredients that I got from Unbekoming’s substack (general list, not all of them are in each vaccine.)

“And here are all thirty-eight vaccine ingredients: 2-Phenoxyethanol, albumin, aluminum hydroxide, aluminum potassium sulfate, amino acids, ammonium sulfate, antibiotics, bovine components, bovine serum, chick embryo cell culture, culture, detergent, dextrose, enzymes, formaldehyde, gelatin, glutaraldehyde, human components, human embryonic cells, lactalbumin hydrolysate, medium 199, mineral salts, monosodium l-glutamate, phenol, phosphate, polymixin B sulfate, polysorbate-80, potassium aluminum sulfate, potassium chloride, potassium phosphate monobasic, sodium borate, sodium chloride, sodium phosphate dibasic, sorbitol, soy peptone, sucrose, thimerosal, vero (monkey kidney) cells, and yeast protein.”

Developmental delays and learning difficulties

Behavioral issues and sensory issues

Reduced immunity to common illnesses

One excellent method of discovering the truth is what I term EBC. This is a very old technique which fell out of vogue for a while due to the influence of Rockefeller propaganda. EBC is now thankfully starting to make a comeback. It involves using one’s eyes and brain in combination to make repeated observations about what is happening around you, and then thinking deeply about the patterns you observe. The validity of the results is strengthened by discussing the observations with others and doing research using sources which are not financially vested.

Using EBC, parents and caretakers have found a large discrepancy in the development of vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Parents who vaccinated their older children but not their younger ones report that the younger ones are developmentally ahead in every respect.

Abby, a woman who works in a daycare center serving children 7 weeks to 14 months old, used EBC to come to this conclusion herself. She told me:

There are 10 vaccinated children and 2 unvaccinated children in the daycare center. (To be precise, 1 is totally unvaccinated, and 1 is mostly-unvaccinated, as you will see below.) Abby and her coworkers cannot help but see striking differences between the two groups. The unvaccinated babies are able to actually focus on toys that they are given and interact with them in age-appropriate ways.

The vaccinated babies already show signs of attention deficit disorder - their ability to focus is remarkably less than that of the unvaccinated infants.

Abby: “The mostly-unvaccinated baby had the hepatitis B shot in the hospital (because the mother wasn’t informed, so she listened to the hospital), but no other shots - and he was so calm and healthy, slept very well, and was smiley and could play under the mat with toys for a very long time.

“But then she gave him the RSV shot and he got sick for 3 or 4 days with fever - and now has a cough since that comes and goes - and he sleeps very poorly now. But he’s still calmer and happier and healthier than the fully-vaccinated babies. No constant runny nose. The vaxxed babies are more fussy and unhappy and unsettled - can’t believe what I’m seeing.”

Abby said: “What I’ve been seeing since September (in only the vaccinated babies) is that they have runny noses and colds that almost never go away - they might go away for a few days, then they get fresh colds again, not exaggerating - and it runs into their mouths when they’re eating. We have to wipe their noses while they’re eating because it get into their food. A few of the vaccinated babies also have chronic ear infections.

“We are observing chronic digestive issues in some of the vaccinated babies. Once they get their shots, some of them start spitting up a lot. One baby has severe reflux, and he is so unhappy that he has to be held much of the time, or he cries. His always being in pain seems to be keeping him from meeting milestones, because he can’t be put on the floor much to play like a baby his age should be.”

Abby told of one baby who got 6 vaccines at once because her family hadn’t had health insurance, so they had to “catch her up.” She developed a terrible rash over her entire body the next day, but the doctor assured the mother that there was no connection to the shots. Two months later, she received 4 shots at once, and immediately afterwards developed a severe milk sensitivity, which she didn’t have previously. Milk started causing her terrible diarrhea, so now she can only drink almond milk.

As mentioned above, the vaccinated babies have a hard time settling down and going to sleep, while the unvaccinated ones fall asleep right away in their cribs. One particular vaccinated baby is so unsettled that he flings himself around his crib, despite being exhausted.

Abby can’t help but notice that some of the toddlers in the center (the older class, whom she sees when they play in the gym) have even more extreme behavioral problems and attention deficit issues, which are quite striking to her.

Abby also notices a huge difference in behavior and in health between her own (thank G-d) totally unvaccinated grandchildren, and other children who are vaccinated.

Now we can look at studies done by people who don’t have vaccines to sell and see exactly what Abby and so many parents and caretakers noticed already.

•Dr. Peter McCullough MD reported on this study in his May 14, 2023 article “Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders.” Dr. McCullough wrote:

“Hooker and Miller examined data from three medical practices in the United States with children born between November 2005 and June 2015. Vaccinated children were compared to unvaccinated children during the first year of life for later incidence of developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. Subjects were a minimum of 3 years of age, stratified based on medical practice, year of birth and gender and compared using a logistic regression model. Vaccination before 1 year of age was associated with increased odds of developmental delays (OR = 2.18, 95% CI 1.47–3.24), asthma (OR = 4.49, 95% CI 2.04–9.88) and ear infections (OR = 2.13, 95% CI 1.63–2.78). A quartile analysis of the number of shots was performed to examine dose-response relationships. Higher odds ratios were observed in Quartiles 3 and 4 (where more vaccine doses were received) for all four health conditions considered, as compared to Quartile 1.”

The study in graphics, from pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas MD’s slides: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G2exCOypfIMNyDnMWOkoKt4mkycPyJvx/view

•Checking Dr. Paul Thomas’s vaxxed-unvaxxed study on his thousands of patients also shows that Abby’s observations are right on the mark - unvaccinated children are simply much healthier. (Please note that this study compared Dr. Thomas’s unvaxxed patients to his vaccinated patients to whom he gave less shots, on a more spread-out schedule, than the CDC recommends. The health difference between unvaccinated children and those vaccinated on the CDC schedule - more shots than Dr. Thomas’s patients - is even more drastic than what you see in the graphs below. Just like Abby noticed - the less shots, the better. The more shots, the worse children’s health tends to get.)

From the slides:

The government’s reaction to this study, which showed how to improve the health of America’s children? They suspended the pediatrician’s license.

•This 2020 pilot survey of vaxxed-unvaxxed showed the same type of results. Sample:

(Much more on Dr. Paul Thomas’s slides, see google drive link above.)

Autism

Watch this fascinating 21 minute footage showing two depositions of “Godmother of vaccines,” leading world vaccinologist Dr. Kathryn Edwards, who oversaw most of the trials relied upon to license many of the vaccines on the market. (Although the title of the video says “covid vaccine,” much of the footage is actually about the MMR.) See her facial expressions and body language as she’s asked the hard questions about childhood vaccine safety (starting at 4:10.) At about 9:30, Dr. Edwards is asked whether the vaccine trials were designed to rule out whether the vaccines cause autism, and she’s forced to admit they were not.

https://rumble.com/v447ujf-lawyer-aaron-siri-examines-dr-kathryn-edwards-pfizer-covidvaccine-trial-dat.html

Dr. Peter McCullough MD, who used to recommend vaccination, said recently: “Five separate studies now show that “if children go natural, no vaccines whatsoever, they have the best outcomes.”

“When I was a kid, the rate of autism was one in 10,000. Now it’s one in 36.”

“And there’s about 200 published manuscripts showing it’s immune system dysregulation.”

“And the vignettes, the mothers tell us that the child was fine up until the time they took multiple rounds of vaccines, and then they developed autism. Those vignettes are almost certainly correct. We can’t pin it down to any single vaccine. But I’m telling you, in total, it doesn’t look good. This epidemic of autism is a tsunami.”

https://x.com/vigilantnews/status/1778813388526702767?s=43&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw

Steve Kirsch said:

“I recently did a survey on "overnight autism" cases and found that 33% happened 1 day after a vax shot and 50% happened within the first 3 days after a vax shot. So there is absolutely no doubt vaccines cause autism in my mind.”

A Midwestern Doctor wrote extensively on vaccines and autism on July 22, 2023. Some of this applies very specifically to the measles vaccine:

Vaccine Autism Research

“This section was sourced from a compilation of 224 studies that can be viewed here, the book Miller’s Critical Review of Vaccines Studies and Chapter 5 of How To End The Autism Epidemic. Of these, I believe the final book provides the most concise (but detailed)‚ summary of those mechanisms.

“Much of the research on the link between vaccines and autism has focused on the following areas: (I included most of AMD’s list here, please see his original article for the rest.)



•Immune activating events being repeatedly correlated with an increased likelihood of developing neurological developmental disorders like autism.

•Increased blood levels of inflammatory cytokines (e.g., “Plasma levels of IL-1β, IL-6 and IL-8 were increased in children with ASD and correlated with regressive autism, as well as impaired communication and aberrant behavior”). Autistic individuals also appear to have a predisposition to developing inflammatory immune responses.



•Vaccinations creating inflammation in the brain and inflammation in the brain being linked to autism. This neurological inflammation is often chronically active in the brains of autistic individuals and appears to be most specifically linked to aluminum and the measles virus component of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. For example, the vaccine measles virus was observed to correlate to the production of autoantibodies to brain tissue, increases levels of measles antibodies were found to be significantly higher in autistic children (but not antibodies to mumps or rubella), and live measles viruses were found in immune cells of autistic children with inflammatory bowel disorders. The strongest case for the link between the measles vaccine virus and autism came from the discovery that vaccines with the measles component have triggered severe brain injury and death but those with only the mumps or rubella components have not.

• The brain inflammation induced by vaccines occurs at a critical period of brain development.

• Pathologic alterations in the gut microbiome (which increases the likelihood of autoimmunity), a dysregulated immune response (which includes ones in the gastrointestinal tract and ones towards a variety of common allergens such as those within foods), along with a variety of gastrointestinal symptoms being observed in autistic individuals.



• The neurotoxicity of mercury, the tendency of autistic individuals to have elevated mercury exposures, and autistic individuals having difficulty detoxifying mercury. All of the previous has also been found for lead, another toxic heavy metal.



• Aluminum, an inflammatory and neurotoxic vaccine adjuvant, when injected into mice was found to rapidly trigger symptoms similar to those observed in neurological developmental disorders. Aluminum was also found to trigger a fourfold increase in brain levels of IL-6, the inflammatory cytokine most closely linked to autism.

• Aluminum being found in elevated levels in the brains of autistic individuals. For example:

“The aluminium [it is spelled this way in England] content of brain tissue in autism was consistently high. The mean (standard deviation) aluminium content across all 5 individuals for each lobe were 3.82(5.42), 2.30(2.00), 2.79(4.05) and 3.82(5.17) μg/g dry wt. for the occipital, frontal, temporal and parietal lobes respectively. These are some of the highest values for aluminium in human brain tissue yet recorded and one has to question why, for example, the aluminium content of the occipital lobe of a 15 year old boy would be 8.74 (11.59) μg/g dry wt.?”

• Impairment of the blood-brain barrier being observed in autism (increased permeability of the gut barrier has also been observed).

• A dose-response relationship existing between specific vaccinations and the likelihood of autism. For example:

The average MMR coverage for the three countries fell below 90% after Dr. Wakefield’s infamous 1998 publication but started to recover slowly after 2001 until reaching over 90% coverage again by 2004. During the same time period, the average autism spectrum disorder prevalence in the United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden dropped substantially after birth year 1998 and gradually increased again after birth year 2000.”

A Midwestern Doctor continues:

“In my eyes, there are three core reasons why vaccines cause autism:

1. They create chronic neurological inflammation.

2. They cause a zeta potential collapse.

3. They create a sustained cell danger response in the body.”

There is much more on autism in AMD’s original article (link below.)

Autoimmune Diseases

Discussing autoimmunity caused by injecting foreign proteins in the human body, Vinu Arumugham writes:

Animal protein containing vaccines cause autoimmune diseases even when the vaccine does not contain an adjuvant. Adjuvanted vaccines only make the problem worse.

Vaccines interact to cause autoimmune diseases. https://zenodo.org/record/3421559 Immunization with homologous xenogeneic (animal/plant/fungal) antigens causes the development of autoimmune diseases. This has been known for at least 45 years.

Remember that autoimmune diseases include psoriasis, juvenile diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s, colitis, celiac, Hashimoto’s, lupus, multiple sclerosis, and MCAS. Autoimmune diseases can start at any time after vaccination, even years later.

In this meticulously sourced Epoch Times article from February 2023, by Celeste McGovern, titled “Top Doctors Reveal Vaccines Turn Our Immune Systems Against Us,” there is a wealth of information. Here are excerpts.

A PubMed search on aluminum and “toxicity” turns up 4,258 entries. Its neurotoxicity is well documented. It affects memory, cognition, psychomotor control, damages the blood-brain barrier, activates brain inflammation, depresses mitochondrial function—and plenty of research suggests it is a key player in the formation of the amyloid “plaques” and tangles in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. It’s been implicated in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and autism and demonstrated to induce allergy.

Further:

…. researchers began investigating the adjuvant effects of aluminum and in the past decade, there has been a flurry of research. Far from being a sandbag that holds the antigen for a while and then gets excreted, it turns out that aluminum salts trigger a storm of defense action. Within hours of injection of the same aluminum oxy-hydroxide in vaccines into mice, for example, armies of specialized immune cells are on the move, calling in grid coordinates for more specialist assault forces. Within a day, a whole host of immune system commandos are in play—neutrophils, eosinophils, inflammatory monocytes, myeloid and dendritic cells, activating lymphocytes and secreting proteins called cytokines. The cytokines themselves cause collateral damage but they send out signals, directing cell-to-cell communication and recruiting other cells into action. If the next phase of the attack is launched—fibroblast growth factor, interferons, interleukins, platelet-derived growth factor, transforming growth factor and tumor necrosis factor might all be engaged. There’s evidence that poorly understood and pesky inflammasomes, (currently a topic of cutting-edge cancer causation research) such as the NOD-like receptor 3 are activated too, but it’s all still too early to say exactly what they’re doing. New research emerging from the University of British Columbia has found that aluminum adjuvant injected into mice can alter the expression of genes associated with autoimmunity. And in their recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, immunologists at the University of Colorado found that even host DNA is recruited into the aluminum assault, that it rapidly coats injected alum, triggering effects that scientists have barely scratched the surface of understanding.

See Epoch Times article:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/attacking-ourselves-top-doctors-reveal-vaccines-turn-our-immune-system-against-us_5054170.html

See more:

https://truth613.substack.com/p/warning-label-vaccines-cause-autoimmune

A Midwestern Doctor also wrote extensively in his July 22, 2023 article on vaccines and autoimmune diseases. I will just quote a small part, and give the link to this article below.

“The most common side effect of vaccinations are autoimmune disorders. This makes sense since vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to respond to something, and autoimmune disorders result from excessive activation of the immune system. Although there are many different mechanisms at work here, at this point, I believe the primary ones are as follows:



• If the immune system develops an immune response to a target protein (an antigen) it will often also develop an immune response to other antigens with similarities to the target antigen, a process known as molecular mimicry which is well recognized to occur with certain infectious organisms (e.g., the bacteria which causes rheumatic fever). Certain vaccine antigens have a higher overlap with human tissue and hence have a higher rate of autoimmune complications.”

(Please see AMD’s original article for the rest.)

Epilepsy

I searched VAERS [the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System] for reports of all forms of seizures and epilepsy which were reported after receiving any of the five types of measles vaccine formulations listed. There were 901 reports.

Considering that reports to VAERS only account for LESS THAN ONE PERCENT of true vaccine injuries, (according to this report from the Harvard Pilgrim study: https://healthit.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf), the actual number of cases of people experiencing seizures or epilepsy after any of the measles vaccine formulations has to be at least 90,100.

Cancer

As the vaccine schedule has grown exponentially, so has cancer.

How can vaccines cause cancer? Remember that injecting a toxin directly into the bloodstream is much more potent than being exposed to it in other ways.

As learntherisk.org explains:

“In fact, because vaccines are injected rather than taken orally, it even more important to know exactly what you’re putting in your body. Why? Because science shows that whatever is injected is far more potent than anything ingested. Injections, like vaccines, bypass the body’s natural detox pathway.

“This means more of the injected material in vaccines stays in the body and reaches vital organs and tissues via the bloodstream. This causes both acute and chronic inflammation that leads to many of the health issues that are common nowadays. It can even lead to sudden death.”

From the general list of vaccine ingredients on learntherisk.org, these are the ones that are known to be carcinogenic:

Formaldehyde [formalin]

Known to cause CANCER in humans. Probable gastrointestinal, liver, respiratory, immune, nerve and reproductive system POISON. Banned from injectables in most European countries.

Beta-Propiolactone

Known to cause CANCER. Suspected gastroin- testinal, liver, nerve and respiratory, skin and sense organ POISON.

Polysorbate 80 & 20

Known to cause CANCER in animals and linked to numerous autoimmune issues and infertility.

Human and Animal Cells

Human DNA from aborted BABIES. Pig blood, horse blood, rabbit brains, dog kidneys, cow hearts, monkey kidneys, chick embryos, calf serum, sheep blood & more. Linked to childhood leukemia and diabetes.

Note that aside from the toxic chemicals being carcinogenic, there are two completely different problems that are likely to be occurring as well:

•The “immortalized human cell lines” in the vaccines may be triggering cancer.

•Viruses possibly being introduced to the body from the animal cells in the vaccines may be causing cancer (this happened in the 1960’s and there is no guarantee that it is not happening now.)

Measles vaccine ingredients, listed on learntherisk.org: (notice human and animal ingredients.)

SIDS

“Prior to contemporary vaccination programs, ‘Crib death’ was so infrequent that it was not mentioned in infant mortality statistics. In the United States, national immunization campaigns were initiated in the 1960s when several new vaccines were introduced and actively recommended. For the first time in history, most US infants were required to receive several doses of DPT, polio, measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.14 Shortly thereafter, in 1969, medical certifiers presented a new medical term—sudden infant death syndrome.15,16 In 1973, the National Center for Health Statistics added a new cause-of-death category—for SIDS—to the ICD. SIDS is defined as the sudden and unexpected death of an infant which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation. Although there are no specific symptoms associated with SIDS, an autopsy often reveals congestion and edema of the lungs and inflammatory changes in the respiratory system.17 By 1980, SIDS had become the leading cause of postneonatal mortality (deaths of infants from 28 days to one year old) in the United States.18”

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3170075/

Why would vaccines cause SIDS? A Midwestern Doctor explains how vaccines can induce microstrokes that result in neurological damage, causing babies to stop breathing. This article explains:

I am aware that the majority of vaccine-induced infant death actually follows DPT vaccination, but the measles vaccine is not innocent.

Considering the study we quoted above demonstrating that only 1% or less of adverse events post-vaccination are reported to VAERS, you can do the math on how many child deaths there truly are following the measles shots.

Please see the information on SIDS and vaccines in these thorough articles:

Atypical Measles

The Epoch Times recently ran an eye-opening article showing that vaccine-induced measles antibodies may not be such a great idea after all.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/how-measles-vaccines-alter-our-natural-immunity-5574873

Excerpts from the Epoch article by Yuhong Dong:

“For many years, we’ve been told that the measles vaccine is responsible for stopping the spread of measles. Many even blame the occurrence of measles cases on low vaccination rates.

“The message we often hear is simple: Thanks to vaccines, we are protected from disease. Yet our bodies are complex and do not always respond well to vaccines. Injecting a foreign substance can lead to dire consequences.

Measles Recovery Possible Without Antibodies

“The pandemic taught everyone the science of vaccines: They stimulate the body to generate substances called “antibodies,” which can fight viruses.

“Scientists focus primarily on antibodies to measure immunity, yet the immune system is far more complex.

“In the 1960s, a study that is now textbook-cited, shook the historical view that people need antibodies to eradicate the measles virus. Scientists were surprised that sick children without antibodies could still recover from measles.

“These children had a congenital disease known as agammaglobulinemia, an immune deficiency where the children cannot produce antibodies. Surprisingly, they recovered from measles just as well as the others.

“The children showed the typical symptoms of measles and developed natural immunity. Although no measles antibody was detected in their blood, they were able to effectively eliminate the virus since their other immune functions, including innate immunity and T lymphocyte function, were intact.

“Further analysis showed that having anti-measles antibodies in the blood was unnecessary for recovering from the illness or preventing reinfection.

“This revelation challenges the very foundation of what was once universally accepted. The cornerstone upon which the vaccine industry has been built—the indispensable role of antibodies—is not as critical as we’ve been led to believe in our fight against measles.

“If a virus can be eliminated without antibodies, it logically follows that antibodies are not essential.

“Furthermore, T lymphocytes play a general command role in adaptive immunity when the body battles a measles virus infection. It is not surprising to find that when the T lymphocytes of children aren’t functioning correctly, it can lead to fatal measles-related disease.

“However, the positive role of a vaccine in stimulating T-cell immunity is minor and can even be detrimental, as reported.

Our Miraculous Immune System

“With multiple layers of complex defenses from molecules to cells, our intricate immune system works tirelessly day and night to protect us against viruses and bacteria. This natural immunity functions regardless of whether we’ve been vaccinated.

“Our miraculous immune system provides a robust first line of defense, starting at the epithelial surface, a thin layer of flat cells in the lungs, gut, and eyes. The measles virus is mainly transmitted via our respiratory tract, where mucosal epithelial cells interfere with the virus life cycle by automatically secreting an interferon substance that puts the cells into an antiviral state.

“There are a variety of other immune cells, each with unique skills to fight viruses.

“This raises an intriguing question: How does introducing an external measles vaccine designed to stimulate antibody production affect our complex natural immune defense?

“Is it possible that some vaccines may be creating more problems than benefits? This is likely the case with the measles vaccine. Before introducing specific vaccine issues, a brief history of measles vaccines will show how they may be interconnected.

‘Atypical Measles’

“The first licensed inactivated (killed) measles vaccine in the United States was discontinued after four years of use (1963 to 1967) when it was found to offer only temporary immunity and vaccinated children later infected with measles developed severe reactions known as “atypical measles.”

“This sounds quite similar to COVID-19; those who were “up to date” with their vaccinations were also found more likely to get infected.

“A 1967 JAMA study reported that 10 children who had previously received an inactivated measles virus vaccine experienced an atypical measles illness five to six years later.

“The illness presented with a two- to three-day severe fever, headache, and muscle or abdominal pain. The degree of headache can often suggest central nervous system involvement. Brain dysfunction was indicated in one patient with evidence of disturbed electrical activity on a brain EEG. Almost all of the children experienced severe complications, including edema and pneumonia.

“The rash was distinctly different from a rash developed from natural measles. While a rash in natural measles typically appears first on the face and spreads down toward the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet, the rash pattern in atypical measles usually manifests in an opposite order. It generally begins on the distal extremities, such as the ankles and wrists, and involves the palms and soles of the feet, with subsequent spread to the trunk, often sparing the face.

“These symptoms suggest an acute, disseminated response to the injected measles vaccine.

“Among the cases was a 6-year-old girl who developed severe atypical measles several years after vaccination and was hospitalized with pneumonia and an unusual rash. The rash progressed with a unique concentration over the right gluteal region, believed to be the site of the 1961 intramuscular injection of inactivated measles vaccine.

“Some may say that the current measles vaccines are no longer killed but are live vaccines. However, the key insights from the phenomena of atypical measles is that the vaccines may counteract our immune system’s natural way of fighting the virus, which could cause an unfavorable outcome.

“A 2018 PLoS One study indicated that the risk of measles was associated with children aged 12 to 23 months who had received the measles vaccine. Even though the precise diagnosis of those breakthrough cases was not provided in that article, atypical measles cases have also been reported in several Indian outbreaks from 2006 to 2009.”

Please see the Epoch Times link above for the rest of the article.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries MD also discusses vaccine-induced atypical measles in detail in Dissolving Illusions. It is quite apparent that the ill-conceived measles vaccine campaign simply caused one set of problems to be exchanged for a worse set:

And:

The nearly universally fatal neurological diseases SSPE and MIBE can also result from the measles vaccine, even many months later:

The above is just a taste of the extremely important data presented in Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries MD and Roman Bystrianyk. The book is fully sourced and almost 500 pages, chock-full of the real facts that parents need to know. Please be sure to get the new updated edition: https://dissolvingillusions.com/

In Conclusion

The excellent telegram group Childhood Vax Resource Library has lots of clear and well-sourced information, and they’ve done a calculation to illuminate the risk/benefit ratio for the measles vaccine. https://t.me/+4ZWCtSBFRX45MmVk

They write:

“It appears that the current rate of adverse events from the MMR vaccine is TWICE the rate of adverse events from measles in the early 1960s, prior to the introduction of the MMR vaccine.

“In the 1960's, before the marketing of vaccines, a family getting measles was a punch line in comedy shows. We didn't see mass hysteria with each outbreak. Instead, a TV family portrayed what real-life families encountered- surviving a short-lived illness. Today, measles is viewed to be as dangerous as ebola. What changed?

“In a 1962 newspaper article, public health officials from Minnesota give advice on how to deal with measles. Notice how one of their major concerns is boredom. How to keep a child with measles occupied so they don’t get too bored. You’ll also notice that there’s not a single hint of a reason to worry.

“In the decade before 1963 when a vaccine became available, nearly all children got measles by the time they were 15 years of age.

“Dr. Alexander Langmuir was known as the “father of infectious disease epidemiology”. He was the director of the epidemiology branch at the CDC for over 20 years, starting in 1949. He is famously quoted as saying: “To those who ask me, “Why do you wish to eradicate measles?,” I reply with the same answer that Hillary used when asked why he wished to climb Mt. Everest. He said, “Because it is there.” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1522578/?page=3.

Click on the telegram group link above. They show how, according to CDC data, the total risk of adverse events from measles in the 1960’s, prior to the introduction of the vaccine, was 1.2%.

👉🏻The chance of dying from measles was 0.0125% or 1 in 10,000

👉🏻The hospitalization rate was 1.2%

👉🏻 The encephalitis rate was .025%

Their source: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/about/history.html

(Remember that with proper treatment, such as high dose Vitamin A, the small risk of adverse events from measles can be drastically reduced.)

Now, contrast that risk with the calculation they break down, (see the telegram group) based on data as of 2017, showing the rate of adverse events from the measles vaccine as 2.4%. (Note that with all the types of adverse effects that the vaccines can have, which we discussed above - even the ones that can happen years later, or be unrecognized as resulting from vaccines - it’s clear the true AE rate from the measles vaccine has to actually be much higher than 2.4%.)

Now it’s up to you, as the parent, to choose the path most likely to bring greater health for your children. May G-d be with you!

P.S. Please see important measles treatment information from Dr. Humphries’ book here:

