BS”D

EVENT THIS SUNDAY, G-D WILLING

G-d willing, there will be patients at the event who are currently using Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and a healthy low carb diet to enhance their conventional cancer treatments, and benefiting tremendously. They will share their experiences.

WOMEN ONLY PLEASE, & modest dress please.

If you are a woman cancer patient OR you are a woman who has a friend or relative who can benefit from learning about the integrative treatments, please call +1 (347) 447-8570 to RSVP and get the details.

There will also be a wonderful inspirational talk on the power of faith in G-d, by Rabbi Naftali Reich.

Recording

Here is the recording of the amazing talk about faith and prayer given by Rabbi David Ashear at our last event for patients: https://rumble.com/v7a17q2-rabbi-david-ashears-chizuk-talk-at-lev-aharon-bikur-cholim.html

MIRACLE STORIES

Thank G-d, here are some of the wonderful integrative treatment cancer success stories I’ve received recently, which I’ve had the privilege of being personally involved with:

•Miraculous update I got just today from a mother of a child diagnosed several months ago with Burkitt’s lymphoma: Alongside the chemo, she gave him Valasta, wheatgrass juice, (and celery, carrot, and pomegranate juice), Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Omega 3, sunshine and fresh air, organic eggs, only healthy homemade food, and NO sugar. She did not accept all the extra medications they pushed on him, only took the chemo (and 1 anti nausea med out of 3 prescribed.) Thank G-d the child did amazingly well; he was SO much healthier than the other children on the ward, never had a fever and was not nauseous or vomiting, and finished his treatments 3 and half months earlier than expected. The doctors were shocked at how wonderfully he did and how fast his treatments worked!! The mother told me that even though a patient has to go through treatment, 90% of the associated suffering can be relieved by using the right things alongside it!!

•Today I spoke to the sister of a young breast cancer patient who at diagnosis a couple months ago had been so sick she required oxygen. She had metastases to her liver, lung, and bones. She started Valasta alongside the conventional treatment and shocked the doctors by her drastic improvement. The doctor told her “You’re a walking miracle” because she very shortly stopped needing oxygen. She’s also eating a healthy low carb diet. Thank G-d she’s feeling so much better. Awaiting results of her new scan.

•Wonderful news that came in yesterday from an older woman with a rare cancer discovered at Stage 4; due to risks because of her autoimmune disease she could not have surgery, and because of low likelihood of benefit she opted not to have chemo. She is on Randy’s protocol, Valasta, diet, IV Vit C, and extra supplements too. THANK G-D she texted me:

“A HUGE THANK YOU FOR YOUR GUIDANCE!!!! I took a PET CT today. There is small improvements. Everyone of the 3 areas the activity has dropped!!! I believe that means that it is dying! One area slightly shrunk. There is no indication of any new growth. I believe that is wonderful news!!! THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH!!!”

•A young man - a brain cancer patient - had received a lot of radiation and is on conventional treatment, and was feeling quite awful both mentally and physically about a month ago. He started Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and keto diet, and a few weeks later is thank G-d feeling absolutely AMAZING!!! He is thrilled how he feels back to his normal energetic and happy self!

•Zev, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer a year and a half ago, with metastases to bones and to lymph nodes, used much of Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and keto diet, did a lot of exercise and got a lot of sunshine, did NOT have side effects from his conventional treatment, and now thank G-d is cancer free. He shared his update recently on our cancer chat.

•A multiple myeloma patient whose husband David recently shared her miracle on the chat:

He had previously posted on November 17:

“Thank G-d. My wife diagnosed with advanced state 3 multiple myeloma, very high risk due to genetics, with 77% bone marrow involvement, with multiple fractures along her spine and terrible rib pain, is seeing miracles with this regimen:

Ivermectin 36mg x 2, fenbendazole 222mg x 2, LBN 3mg X 2, melatonin 80mg x 2, fish oil 2x, black seed oil x 2, tocotrienols 300mg x 2, vitamin c 2000-3000mg, vitamin d3 10,000iu with k2 x 2, papaya leaf extract 2x, milk thistle and tudca 500mg x 2, potassium supplements 200mg per meal, magnesium supplement, zinc 50mg, copper 2mg, selenium 200mg, added Himalayan salt to her diet (she was completely salt free prior) lemon and coconut water, sour soup tea 1 cup per day, tumeric pills 1-2 per day.

As of week 4 on this, and as per pet/CT no cancer found. Blood work also shows metabolic remission, with most blood labs stabilized and pre much in the normal range. She recently starting running again after not being able to do so for over 8 weeks.”

David updated now, May 15:

“Sharing Melissa’s biopsy from 2 days ago. Praise G-d.

“They’ve only done another biopsy now, 9 months later, but she’s shown no cancer found 30 days after being diagnosed with very advanced late stage 3 (multiple myeloma only goes to stage 3) with 77% of her bone marrow consumed and with multiple fractures along her spine with the cancer attacking her back and ribs at that time, then 30 days after starting the ivr/fenben treatment nothing found anywhere BH.”

•A HER2 positive breast cancer patient, R., had metastases to liver and lungs and a suspicious spot on a bone when diagnosed this winter. She is on Randy’s protocol, Valasta, and the healthy low carb diet, alongside Enhertu treatment. R. immediately started having a wonderful response to the natural protocol, with some metastases vanishing even before she started the Enhertu. And, when she started, the expected difficult side effects from Enhertu never happened!

Here are the updates on R.:

May 8:

R.: “btw, I’m coming from Dr now. She asked me if I’m having difficulties breathing or heart issues cause heart failure or lung are known side effects with enhertu, I said of course NO. Then she asked about nausea or vomiting or any other symptoms, I said no again! The numbers of liver enzymes are perfect! Everything is so normal and perfect, besides the tumors have shrunk beautifully. Dr was amazed. Sounds to me like she’s trying to understand what’s going on here. Because it doesn’t make sense what she’s seeing. But thank god, I’ll continue the protocol, and she will remain with her questions.....”

May 20:

Thank G-d, PET CT results, the relevant parts excerpted:

“There is interval decrease in size and FDG uptake of the dominant left upper outer quadrant breast mass currently measuring 2.9 x 2.4 cm, previously 7.0 x 4.1 cm (SUV max 2.5, 12:70, prior 9.3).

There is interval nonvisualization of the previously seen FDG avid left axillary adenopathy.

There is interval nonvisualization of the previously seen FDG avid hepatic lesions.”

(In other words, drastic shrinkage of primary breast tumor in size and activity, and disappearance of all metastases!!!)

R.: “I’m in such a good mood today! I feel I got my life back! Should everyone appreciate life the way I am feeling now, the world would be a more positive world....

“Brucha, if you want, you can share my success on the chat. Since I don’t have access there, but I still DO want to encourage people through my story to go onto the protocol asap whoever is still questioning weather it works or not. You can tell them it’s fresh news from yesterday. And it took not more than 3 months.

My doc called me all excited today, she tells me that there can’t be better news than that!

Even this little lump that still remained so far has very little activity. Activity measuring before at 9.3, now went down to 2.5 besides the size that’s almost gone.

Means that it’s dying away.”

THANK YOU G-D!!

Here is the cancer chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JdK9WYRfDHe69ib3leh4OO?mode=gi_t

Here is Randy’s protocol: https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/e/2PACX-1vRp7Kf57OYJfM3m4t56AvKQylVMhGVmrPWS9Pl8tNYLMKbndXzK0Duwebg15JdzPZLUCE3wSd7qj5XH/pub?pli=1

Here is the Valasta website: www.Valasta.net

Please note, I do not sell anything, make any commission, or ever charge anyone for helping with information.

May G-d continue to send healing to everyone!

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