In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Rosen's avatar
Anna Rosen
Nov 4

Excellent article. Very very valuable information for all of us. Non alcoholic fatty liver disease is present at least 30% of the population but I read numbers closer to 60%. What an impact it would have

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rikki's avatar
Rikki
Nov 4

Excellent and practical article about causes of liver damage/disease and what to do to reverse/improve it. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brucha Weisberger
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture