BS”D

This article is dedicated in loving memory of my son in law, Aharon, who passed away four years ago, November 20, 2021, because G-d had decreed that he should live only 28 years. The “cause” was liver failure.

Disclaimer: I am not a doctor and this is not medical advice.

The liver is a critical organ in our bodies, and life cannot continue without it. The liver has many functions. It filters the blood, breaking down and removing waste, toxins, alcohol, and drugs. It produces bile to digest fats, and converts nutrients from food into a usable form. It stores vitamins and minerals, stores excess energy, and helps regulate blood sugar levels by storing and releasing glucose. The liver metabolizes hemoglobin from red blood cells and stores the iron. The liver makes essential proteins, such as albumin, and clotting factors that help the blood clot. The liver helps fight infection, as specialized cells in the liver remove bacteria and other harmful organisms from the bloodstream.

Globally, liver disease causes about 2 million deaths per year. In the United States, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis cause nearly 55,000 deaths annually. Most deaths result from cirrhosis, a late stage of liver disease. The CDC ranks chronic liver disease and cirrhosis as the ninth leading cause of death in the US.

While fibrosis is an earlier stage of liver scarring, cirrhosis is an advanced stage of liver scarring and is generally considered permanent and irreversible, with a limited life expectancy without transplant. However, in this article you will read about treatments that can, G-d willing, potentially help even with cirrhosis.

The deadly process leading to cirrhosis can all start with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), an extremely common and often silent condition. NAFLD is also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD.) Symptoms can include inflammation, pain, fatigue, and loss of appetite - or there may be no symptoms at all.

Clearly, maintaining liver health should be a huge priority individually and from a “public health” standpoint. Yet, causes of liver injury and liver failure abound, and there seems to be very little public messaging to create awareness of these lurking dangers. In fact, the common liver killers don’t seem to be foremost in the consciousness of many medical professionals, either. While everyone knows that heavy alcohol consumption over years can ruin the liver, how many are talking about the other liver villains? Here is a limited list of some of the products that can cause liver damage and liver failure.

Drugs:

•Tylenol and other acetaminophen products:

Acetaminophen toxicity is the second most common cause of liver transplantation worldwide and the most common cause of liver failure in the United States. Responsible for 56,000 emergency department visits and 2,600 hospitalizations each year, acetaminophen poisoning causes 500 deaths annually in the United States. Notably, around 50% of these poisonings are unintentional, often resulting from patients misinterpreting dosing instructions or unknowingly consuming multiple acetaminophen-containing products. Acetaminophen toxicity accounts for 50% of all reported cases of liver failure in the United States and 20% of all liver transplants.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK441917/

Liver damage can potentially result even when staying within the manufacturer’s “allowed” eight capsules of Tylenol in 24 hours.

•Commonly prescribed drugs, such as Prozac.

•Chemotherapy drugs. This is particularly unfortunate because if the establishment cared more about saving lives and medical professionals were better educated, the drugs could be given alongside liver-protective agents, such as the treatments that will be described later in this article. In our experience, when cancer patients have done this, they typically have much better outcomes.

Lifestyle:

•Fructose, such as high fructose corn syrup, a ubiquitous ingredient in sodas, cereals, and many other processed foods. Fructose is particularly bad for the liver, even more so than other sugars. High fructose intake, particularly from high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) in processed foods and sugary drinks, is strongly linked to the development and worsening of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and its complications, including cirrhosis.

Why? Not only does excess fructose get converted by the liver into fat, leading to lipid accumulation in liver cells, but high fructose intake can damage the intestinal barrier, making it “leaky” and allowing endotoxins to reach the liver, triggering inflammation. Fructose can also induce liver inflammation by increasing the production of inflammatory cytokines and altering the function of immune cells in the liver. If all this is not enough, fructose can lead to hepatic insulin resistance and increase triglycerides in the liver, further promoting fat buildup and liver damage. Lastly, fructose consumption is associated with increased oxidative stress, which harms liver cells and contributes to the progression of liver disease.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8267750/

https://corporate.dukehealth.org/news/fructose-containing-beverages-linked-liver-scarring

•Diet soda, which is associated with even worse liver outcomes than the sugar-sweetened beverages:

A new study of 123,788 people with an average follow-up of 10.3 years examined the connection between soda intake and liver disease development. Drinking more than one cup of either sugar-sweetened or low- or artificially sweetened beverages daily was associated with 50 percent and 60 percent higher risk of developing liver disease respectively. Over the study period, 1,178 participants developed liver disease, and 108 died from liver-related causes. While low- or artificially sweetened drinks were linked to a higher risk of death from liver disease, sugar-sweetened drinks were only linked to higher risks of developing liver disease and not death from the condition. The study shows that low or artificially sweetened drinks were actually linked to a higher risk of liver disease than sugar-sweetened sodas, even among people who drink low amounts—such as a single can per day. The mechanisms behind each type of drink’s harmful effects differ. Sugar-sweetened beverages cause rapid spikes in blood glucose and insulin, promote weight gain, and increase uric acid levels—all of which contribute to liver fat accumulation. Artificially sweetened beverages, however, may damage liver health through different pathways: altering the gut microbiome, disrupting feelings of fullness, driving sweet cravings, and even stimulating insulin secretion despite containing no sugar.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/drinking-more-than-1-can-of-any-soda-daily-linked-to-liver-disease-5929863

Drinking more than one can of any soda daily has been found to increase the risk for liver disease by at least 50 percent.

More than just being the outcome of consumption of a single product, liver disease and liver failure are often the result of an entire lifestyle which causes metabolic syndrome. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, the first stop on the downward spiral of liver death, is commonly considered the hepatic (liver) manifestation of metabolic syndrome, and they are strongly linked through common mechanisms like insulin resistance. While NAFLD can be a consequence of metabolic syndrome, it can also precede it and contribute to its development, creating a vicious cycle.

In fact, there is ample evidence that NAFLD is the precursor to deadly metabolic syndrome:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25739820/

Both non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and metabolic syndrome are linked to obesity, insulin resistance, a high-sugar diet, and physical inactivity. Insulin resistance is a key factor in the development of both, leading to excess fat accumulation in the liver (lipotoxicity). The presence of NAFLD is a strong indicator of metabolic syndrome. Roughly 90% of people with NAFLD also have one or more features of metabolic syndrome. Both NAFLD and metabolic syndrome are associated with a higher risk of developing other health issues, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Even without other aspects of metabolic syndrome, NAFLD can lead to a deadly liver spiral.

What are Liver Fibrosis and Cirrhosis?

Fibrosis and cirrhosis are terms for scarring in the liver as a result of chronic (long term) disease processes affecting the liver. Fibrosis describes any degree of scarring in the liver, while cirrhosis is reserved for the most severe and extensive pattern of scarring when the chance of complications of liver disease is higher. The liver has a tremendous ability to recover from injury and is constantly repairing and remodelling itself. However, if the damage to the liver is ongoing, the ability of the liver to remodel the scar tissue is overwhelmed and the fibrosis starts to accumulate. Over time, the fibrosis becomes thicker and more extensive, while the liver cells proliferate in pockets, called nodules: this is cirrhosis.

(https://www.oxfordgutandliver.co.uk/conditions/liver-fibrosis-and-cirrhosis/)

What are Some Treatments to Reverse Liver Scarring and Restore Function?

1) Step One: Remove the mechanisms that are causing the injury. This includes sugars, especially fructose.

Stop consuming all forms of fructose, including juices, and of course, drinks sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. (Also, no diet drinks, see reference above to their liver toxicity.) Liver disease patients must avoid fructose because it promotes liver fat accumulation, inflammation, and fibrosis.

2) Astaxanthin can prevent and reverse liver damage, including fibrosis and cirrhosis.

This excellent article by Chinese researchers provides a lot of information about the benefits of astaxanthin, based on many studies. I’ve included only a small part here, but additional sections in the footnotes.

Astaxanthin in Liver Health and Disease: A Potential Therapeutic Agent

Studies have shown that astaxanthin has important preventive and therapeutic effects on liver fibrosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver, liver cancer, drug and ischemia-induced liver injury, and its mechanism is related to antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities, and the regulation of multiple signaling pathways.

Astaxanthin’s antioxidant effect is 10 times higher than that of β-carotene and 100 times stronger than that of vitamin E.

It is frequently used as an antioxidant to treat brain injury and cardiovascular diseases, and has been extensively studied in clinical practice. In addition, astaxanthin has shown anti-cancer effects in many cancers, including liver cancer, colon cancer, bladder cancer, oral cancer and leukemia. In addition, many animal experiments have proved that astaxanthin plays an important role in regulating sugar metabolism, improving immunity and improving motor function.

Islam and colleagues demonstrated that astaxanthin could restore the activity of catalase and superoxide dismutase in rats with carbon tetrachloride (CCl4)-induced liver fibrosis, and prevent liver fibrosis induced by CCL4 by inhibiting lipid peroxidation and stimulating the cell antioxidant system.

Astaxanthin significantly improved liver fibrosis induced by CCL4 and bile duct ligation (BDL) in mice.

As early as the 1990s, Gradelet et al discovered that astaxanthin inhibited the occurrence and development of hepatic cell carcinoma.

Astaxanthin has also been shown to be effective in other drug-induced liver injury. Turkez demonstrated in cell and animal models that astaxanthin significantly reduced liver injury induced by 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD) and significantly increased the activity of inhibited antioxidant enzymes. In addition, by inhibiting the expression of inflammatory factors … liver injury induced by paracetamol [Tylenol] … can be alleviated. Therefore, astaxanthin not only effectively inhibits the occurrence and development of liver fibrosis, NAFLD and liver cancer, but also plays an important role in the prevention of acute drug-induced injury.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.2147/DDDT.S230749

See footnotes at the end for many more important excerpts, providing the scientific details. The original article links extensive citations to studies on astaxanthin.

This study provides additional information:

Astaxanthin attenuates hepatic damage and mitochondrial dysfunction in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease by up-regulating the FGF21/PGC-1α pathway

Excerpt:

Key results: The results indicated that astaxanthin attenuated HFD- and FFA-induced lipid accumulation and its associated oxidative stress, cell apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis both in vivo and in vitro. Astaxanthin up-regulated FGF21 and PGC-1α expression in damaged hepatocytes, which suggested an unrecognized mechanism of astaxanthin on ameliorating NAFLD.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32446270/

In other words, astaxanthin is great for your liver. It can reverse liver stress, inflammation, NAFLD, and scarring.

I recommend this highly bioavailable and potent brand of astaxanthin, produced in a patented way which makes it more effective: www.Valasta.net

My friend is aware of a child who was able to come off of the liver transplant waiting list after being treated with Valasta.

(Note: I have no affiliation with the manufacturer and do not sell Valasta or earn a commission on it.)

3) Milk thistle

This article discusses milk thistle’s anti-fibrotic properties. Silymarin is the active compound in milk thistle.

A 2017 trial on patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of fatty liver disease, found that a significantly higher proportion of participants receiving silymarin had reduced fibrosis compared to a placebo group. Preclinical studies involving animal models and cell cultures have shown that silybin, a key component of silymarin, can inhibit the transformation of hepatic stellate cells into myofibroblasts. This process is critical in the development of liver fibrosis, as myofibroblasts are responsible for depositing the collagen fibers that cause scarring. In one animal study, silymarin was found to reverse established liver fibrosis in mice with chronic schistosomiasis. It did this by reducing profibrogenic cytokines like interleukin-13 and inhibiting the proliferation of fibroblasts responsible for collagen production.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4023717/

I specifically recommend this special milk thistle formulation, which is more bioavailable and effective:

https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/item01925/european-milk-thistle

It was this formulation that the researcher I collaborate with, witnessed bringing back a patient from liver failure.

(Note: I have no affiliation with Life Extension and do not sell their products or earn a commission on them.)

4) DMSO:

DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) can help reverse cirrhosis and rejuvenate liver function.

“This author reported on a study with 12 patients who had terminal liver cirrhosis who agreed to stop drinking all alcohol for the duration of the program were put on daily oral DMSO and aloe vera. Of the 8 who chose to continue the program for 6 months, all had improved health, significantly reduced vomiting, and improved liver function tests, and rather than all being dead within one year as expected, they were in better condition than they had been at the start of the study.”

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-dmso-protects-and-heals-the-internal

DMSO is very safe in appropriate doses. It must be 99.9 percent pure, pharmaceutical grade, and then diluted appropriately with purified water. A typical, safe dilution is 1 teaspoon on 100 ml of water. Many cancer patients I know take this twice a day. If you would like to try this for liver disease, please find a practitioner to guide you with the proper dosing for this condition.

Note: It is very important NOT to consume alcohol and DMSO close together, because DMSO can cause more alcohol to be absorbed into the bloodstream than normal.

Here is a recommended brand of DMSO, by DMSO Store: https://a.co/d/8AWjIcI

There is a tremendous amount of research on the miraculous cell-rejuvenative abilities DMSO.

5) Anatto tocotrienols

Anatto tocotrienols are a specific form of Vitamin E. Studies have shown that supplementation with annatto-derived delta-tocotrienols can decrease biomarkers associated with liver damage, decrease hepatic steatosis, and positively influence metabolic factors.

Improved Liver Health Markers: A 24-week clinical trial found that annatto tocotrienols reduced liver enzyme levels, decreased fatty liver index scores, and improved HOMA-IR (a marker of insulin resistance) in NAFLD patients.

Reduction of Hepatic Steatosis: Studies also showed a decrease in the amount of fat stored in the liver, a condition known as hepatic steatosis, which is a key feature of NAFLD.

Protective Effects: Tocotrienols have been linked to reduced levels of microRNAs associated with liver cell death and inflammation in NAFLD patients.

Metabolic Benefits: Supplementation has also been linked to improvements in insulin resistance and overall metabolic status.

Here is a recommended source for anatto tocotrienols: https://a.co/d/guxK9nQ

The dose that a researcher I know recommended is 1 capsule daily.

6) Omega 3:

“We found that cirrhotic livers exhibit a marked depletion of DHA and that this alteration correlates with the progression of the disease. Administration of DHA exerts potent anti-fibrogenic effects in an acute model of liver damage. Studies with HSCs show that DHA inhibits fibrogenesis more intensely than other omega-3 fatty acids.”

Here is a recommended source: https://a.co/d/bclIAsx

The researcher I know recommended 3 capsules a day.

7) Nattokinase enzyme:

Nattokinase can have very powerful beneficial effects for liver disease. It must be taken on an empty stomach in order to work (at least an hour before eating, or at least two hours after a meal.)

Nattokinase may help reverse liver damage, particularly fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic liver injury, by improving liver lipid metabolism, enhancing fibrinolytic activity, and modulating immune responses. It works by increasing the hydrolysis of triglycerides, which reduces fat accumulation in the liver, and by activating enzymes involved in lipid breakdown. Additionally, nattokinase helps regulate immune cells like T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, which may mitigate inflammation and promote liver healing. Clinical studies suggest that a higher dose of nattokinase (e.g., 10,800 FU/day) may be necessary for effective management of hyperlipidemia and atherosclerosis, compared to lower doses.

Nattokinase is very safe and well-tolerated, and can work synergistically, enhancing the effects of other treatments.

Here is a recommended source: https://a.co/d/hBsqkDw

8) ALA (alpha lipoic acid) induces liver regeneration:

ALA must be administered in the correct dosage. I do not have any experience with it, but I had to include the topic of ALA as critical information, because I’ve been told by an experienced integrative practitioner about IV ALA having the ability to rejuvenate a failed liver.

I found these studies in my (brief) quest for published material on ALA for liver failure.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0278691512008332

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3921613/

The takeaway message is: There are many treatments to potentially rejuvenate a failed liver. Never give up!

Even more important, please spread the word about protecting your liver while it is still healthy.

May G-d send speedy healing to all.

Share