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The article which follows the videos was written at special request by guest author Malky Brach.

If you’re dealing with things like fatigue, brain fog, mood shifts, mental health issues, chronic constipation, or unexplained health patterns, please take a closer look here.

Folic acid is a fake, a chemical impostor which does nothing good for any of of us. It robs our brains and bodies of the ability to access the real folate we desperately need to function. Tragically, folic acid is mandated by law to be added to almost every grain product you can find. That means it’s in your cereal, pasta, pizza, bread, fortified rice, flour, cookies, cake, snacks. Folic acid is also likely in the multivitamin you take.

Folic acid fortification over the last almost 30 years is likely contributing to the rise in depression and anxiety, autism, autoimmune disease, and perhaps even cancer (as it affects our natural killer cells.) Folic acid is NOT beneficial for pregnant women, either, as my post yesterday showed - it increases the risk of miscarriage. Dr. Ben Lynch explains in the first video below that what all of us, including pregnant women, actually need is natural food-sourced folate or methylfolate.

We all should stop eating any non-organic grain products. Those are the ones fortified with folic acid. Another option is to source grain products from Italy.

Here are two videos explaining this critical topic very well. Please take a little time to watch at least the first video, The Folic Acid Brain Problem, by Dr. Ben Lynch.

For some people, consuming the chemical impostor called folic acid is actually disabling. Folic acid is really bad for all of us, but for those with the MTHFR gene mutation, it’s even worse. You may have heard of MTHFR, but it affects a lot more than you probably realized.

There are individuals whose systems function well under normal conditions but struggle when demand increases. Stress, illness, pregnancy, hormonal shifts, sleep deprivation, inflammation, or nutritional depletion can overwhelm an already slower pathway. This is often when symptoms begin to appear. Most common ways are behavioral, mental, emotional, and/or neurological. Brain fog, anxiety, fatigue, headaches, medication sensitivity, or poor stress tolerance may show up not because the gene suddenly changed, but because the environment did. These individuals frequently describe feeling “fine until they weren’t.”

Malky Brach explains more below:

MTHFR: NOT BROKEN, JUST BUILT DIFFERENTLY

Making sense of sensitive systems.

If you’ve been told you might have an MTHFR gene mutation, it was probably handed to you with one of the two extremes: “This explains everything wrong with your health.” or “This means absolutely nothing. It’s irrelevant genetic trivia. Ignore it.” Neither is correct. As usual, the truth lives in the less dramatic – but far more useful – middle. The truth is quieter, more nuanced: MTHFR is best described as a spectrum of efficiency, not a defect, not a diagnosis, nor a destiny.

MTHFR GENE’S ROLE

MTHFR stands for methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase, the name of an enzyme responsible for converting folate (vitamin B9) into its biologically active form, 5-MTHF. That active folate plays a central role in methylation, a fundamental biochemical process involved in

• DNA repair

• Detoxification

• Neurotransmitter balance

• Hormones

• Metabolism

• Cardiovascular health

• Fetal development

• Gut motility

• Plus, more

In other words, this enzyme is fundamental to one’s health as well as a catalyst for most ailments, as most are rooted in at least one of the above.

MTHFR GENE MUTATION: Why it’s a spectrum, not a sentence

A mutation in the MTHFR gene does not mean the enzyme stops working. It means it works less efficiently. This gene mutation is very common and displays itself as a spectrum in about 44% of the population. The most commonly discussed variants, C677T and A1298C, reduce enzyme activity to varying degrees depending on whether a person carries one copy or two. This is where the spectrum comes in, and where much of the confusion arises. C677T is considered the most significant variant, particularly when a person has two copies (homozygous). It can reduce enzyme activity to about 30%-35% of normal. A1298C generally has a milder effect on enzyme activity than C677T and one copy of A1298C can result in significantly reduced enzyme function. There are other, less common mutations too. The mutations can easily be ruled out via bloodwork or cheek swab.

On one end of the spectrum are individuals with a mild reduction in enzyme efficiency. These are people who may carry a single variant and whose bodies compensate easily. They often feel perfectly well, live normal lives, and never suspect anything unusual. Their methylation pathways are slower on paper, but adequate in practice, especially when nutrition, sleep, and stress levels are supportive. For them, MTHFR is largely silent. It exists but does not announce itself.

In the middle of the spectrum are individuals whose systems function well under normal conditions but struggle when demand increases. Stress, illness, pregnancy, hormonal shifts, sleep deprivation, inflammation, or nutritional depletion can overwhelm an already slower pathway. This is often when symptoms begin to appear. Most common ways are behavioral, mental, emotional, and/or neurological. Brain fog, anxiety, fatigue, headaches, medication sensitivity, or poor stress tolerance may show up not because the gene suddenly changed, but because the environment did. These individuals frequently describe feeling “fine until they weren’t”, which is a classic pattern for context-dependent genetics.

On the more sensitive end of the spectrum are individuals with significantly reduced enzyme efficiency combined with additional stressors. This may include having two copies of certain variants, coexisting nutrient deficiencies, nervous system dysregulation, gut inflammation, or high toxic burden. In these cases, the methylation pathway struggles to keep up even under relatively ordinary demands. These individuals are often more reactive, more sensitive to supplements and medications, more prone to overstimulation, and more affected by sleep loss or emotional stress. Their systems are not broken, but they operate with less margin for error.

This spectrum model is critical because it explains why MTHFR can look like “nothing” in one person and “everything” in another. The gene itself is only part of the equation. What matters just as much is the context in which it operates.

FOLIC ACID: MTHFR GENE MUTATION’S ENEMY

One of the most common sources of trouble for people with MTHFR gene mutation is synthetic folic acid. Unlike folate occurring in nature, which is already in its usable form, folic acid is synthetic, created in laboratories, and nowhere to be found in nature. It is included in synthetic prenatals, multivitamins, B-complexes. Due to a neural tube defect epidemic, in 1998 mandatory grain fortification in the U.S. began. They started spraying all non-organic grains with folic acid. This is marketed/labeled as fortified or enriched and should be avoided by all, especially if you carry the MTHFR mutation. It is a highly restricted practice in many countries. Folic acid requires conversion by the MTHFR enzyme. This conversion is a multi-step process in the liver that requires a lot of energy. That may explain why when you finish a white bagel, your body goes on a sudden, mandatory energy strike. You go into full-blown carb coma and need a forklift to get yourself off the couch. Whereas if you’d go to Italy, you can consume a pizza, large bowl of pasta and end the meal feeling energized, satiated, and not have weight piling on with every bite.

With this gene mutation, conversion is inefficient. Unmetabolized folic acid accumulates. This accumulation results in immune disruption, masked B12 deficiency, and neurological effects in susceptible individuals. Folic acid consumed by individuals with MTHFR gene mutation is correlated with higher rates of ADD/ADHD, OCD, manic depression, bipolar, poor gut motility, mood imbalances, anxiety. Because, when you put this synthetic material into a human body that can’t methylate it into usable form, you now have a deficiency in the form your body needs and an excess in the chemical you can’t process. This imbalance causes things to go haywire. MTHFR’s influence on the nervous system is pivotal and overlooked. Methylation directly affects the production and regulation of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. This connection helps explain why individuals with reduced methylation efficiency sensitive to stress, sound, light, sleep disruption, and emotional overload are often more. These traits are frequently misinterpreted as weakness, when in reality they reflect a nervous system that processes information at higher resolution. High resolution, however, requires better buffering. Research shows that removing folic acid from the diet has an immediate change in behavior.

If you are a parent and getting your child onto the bus is a full contact sport, look at what you’re feeding him. Standard breakfast is cereal, bread, oats, all fortified with folic acid. That is amping up their neurotransmitters. Morning hits like chaos. Temper tantrums, resistance, stomping through buttons and shoes, shouting or spinning in bursts. Every step feels like a full-contact battle. For 44% of children, it is like giving heroin in the morning. Then the calls start coming in. “Your son is not paying attention, not following directions, disrupts the classroom, tunes out, etc.” Their nervous systems are overwhelmed, and they are too deficient to calm it down. ADD/ADHD is in fact not an attention deficit. It’s attention overload.

When women get pregnant, they are advised by their OB/GYN to take very high doses of folic acid. Nearly half of these women can’t process folic acid. They develop postpartum depression (which in many is a depressive cycle that begins in pregnancy). They are told to continue with prenatals as long as they breastfeed. Eventually they stop breastfeeding, go off the prenatals, and all symptoms disappear. They blame it on the baby, not the synthetic chemical. The solution is the nutrient their body desperately needs, which is methylated B vitamins, especially methylfolate. Taking that and refraining from fortified grains decreases their risk of suffering from postpartum depression significantly.

At the more intense end of the spectrum, incessant anxiety, OCD, obsessive intrusive thoughts, mental looping, fear-based perfectionism are very common. When we have a conscious or subconscious thought or emotion, neurotransmitters fire up as an electrical signal (dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, noradrenaline, oxytocin, GABA, cortisol etc.). These chemicals bind to receptors creating emotional or physical sensations. While they are firing, electrons keep bouncing off the neurotransmitters keeping the state of mind active. Then through a methylation process, the brain breaks down these neurotransmitters. It physically processes those mental and emotional sensations by “cleaning up” the chemicals which allows the person to move on. When someone with this mutation’s methylation is so overwhelmed, the neurotransmitters do not break down and clear from the brain, which explains why their brain keeps looping and obsessing. Being “stuck” is not just a personality. It’s a physical ailment that can be helped. Additionally, these people can be extremely sensitive and overreactive to even gentle sensory stimuli. Filtering sensory input requires methylation. So instead of “that sound is background noise”, their brain hears: “THREAT. TOO LOUD. TOO MUCH!” It’s like a stereo with a broken volume knob – everything comes in too loud, too sharp, too fast. This leads to sensitivity to sound, light, touch, emotional flooding, startle response, sensory meltdowns, migraines, misophonia. Stimuli linger, sounds echo in their nervous system, thoughts loop, and sensations don’t fade. The tag itching them is VERY itchy and they can’t unfeel the sensation.

Human beings are not as sick as we are led to believe we are. A major catalyst of pathology and disease is nutrient deficiency. We are missing raw materials that Hashem put into this world for our bodies to function with and heal. We just accept these consequences as a result of aging, thinking it’s a personality, or normal part of life. Weight gain, water retention, lack of sleep, poor focus and concentration, fatigue, and hormone imbalances are not a consequence of age. It’s a result of nutrient deficiency.

RISKS LINKED TO MTHFR GENE MUTATION

Chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, heart disease, stroke, hypertension, cancer, dementia, headaches, mood disorders, anxiety, depression, addiction, ADD/ADHD, OCD, autism, infertility, weight issues, diabetes, autoimmune, chemical sensitivity, inability or rough time to detox medication.

Methylation is crucial. It is front and center and influences so many metabolic pathways in every cell of the body. In addition to that, its mutation’s characteristics of impaired detox pathways result in accumulation of damaging toxins, thereby raising risk of the above.

GLUTATHIONE

Glutathione is our body’s master detoxifier and antioxidant defense. It is produced by and stored in the liver. Methylation and glutathione share the same raw materials and constantly borrow from each other. When one struggles, the other gets drained. When methylfolate is low, methylation is slow, glutathione production drops. Consequently, the body suffers from oxidative stress, the brain further inflames, mitochondrial energy drops, and B vitamins further deplete. With MTHFR gene mutation, supporting glutathione is imperative.

This explains why many people with the MTHFR gene mutation have a very difficult time metabolizing medications, especially those metabolized by the liver.

GUT MOTILITY

Folate deficiency and metabolism reduce neurotransmitter synthesis and nitric oxide balance, both of which are essential for coordinated intestinal contractions; this can contribute to slowed or dysregulated gut motility. Thiamine plays a central role in enteric nervous system function and energy production within smooth muscle, and deficiency is well known to cause impaired peristalsis or even gastroparesis-like symptoms. Other B vitamins including Vitamin B12, B6, and folate support healthy muscular movement in the bowels. Deficiencies or imbalances can therefore exacerbate constipation, sluggish digestion, or visceral hypersensitivity in individuals with underlying methylation defects.

THE GAME PLAN: BEYOND THE HORIZON

Think of the MTHFR gene as a single employee responsible for the entire operation of a major business. When that employee works slowly, the mailroom backs up, deadlines are missed, and departments start firing off urgent emails about things that should have been routine. Nothing is actually broken – tasks are just not getting processed on time. The result is chaos that looks like overreaction, burnout, and poor communication, when it’s really a bottleneck no one planned for. The solution isn’t replacing the employee or lecturing them about “working harder”. It’s fixing the workflow. Give the worker materials that are already sorted and labeled, reduce unnecessary tasks, and add a little backup so the entire system isn’t riding on one person. In the body, that looks like supplying methylated B vitamins, methylfolate, or folinic acid and removing folic acid.

HOW TO OPTIMIZE METHYLATION:

• Supplement with a Methylated B Complex – my favorite brands are Vimergy and Premier Research Labs. Methylated B Complex is like rocket fuel for the MTHFR enzymes since all B vitamins are cofactors in all methylation pathways. Synthetic B vitamins should never be consumed by anyone.

•B vitamins need vitaminD3, K2, and Magnesium Glycinate for absorption.

•Generally, Bvitamins should be consumed in complex form. That’s how they’re found in nature. They need each other for absorption and synthesis. Additionally, they work in a tight balance in the body, so over-supplementing one can deplete the other. Supplementing single B vitamins temporarily are helpful when there is a deficiency in that one particular B vitamin. Also, when methylation is very impaired, methylfolate or folinic acid can help tremendously.

• Food is medicine. Foods that support methylation:

-Meat

-Bonebroth

-Dark leafy green vegetables

-Choline is essential for methylation. Eggs are the best source of choline.

Avoid:

-Fortified and enriched grains

-Supplements with synthetic B vitamins and folic acid

-Dairy blocks folate receptors in the brains of sensitive individuals. Blood levels can look perfect, but the brain cannot actually utilize it. Anybody suffering from mental disorders/autism, should definitely avoid dairy at all times.

-Leucovorin (high dose folinic acid prescription medication) is now prescribed and very effective in treating patients with autism. It won’t work with dairy consumption.

-Sugar

-Alcohol or Smoking

CONCLUSION

At the end of the day, having a variant in the MTHFR doesn’t mean your body is broken—it just means it might need a slightly different instruction manual (and maybe a few upgraded nutrients). If you’re dealing with things like fatigue, brain fog, mood shifts, mental health issues, chronic constipation – can only have bowel movements with laxatives, or unexplained health patterns, it could be worth taking a closer look. You can request it during routine lab work. Supporting methylation with the right forms of B vitamins can go a long way—but this is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle. Methylation is foundational, involved in everything from detoxification to energy to hormones, so there’s always more to uncover. Think of it less as a diagnosis, and more as finally getting the roadmap to help your body run smoothly.

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