On the CDC site, now:

Yep, everyone six months and over.

The purple chart is still up from last year, but the recommendations have unbelievably just been renewed for '24 - '25:

And:

It has been a nightmare watching the last four-plus years unfold. Prior to covid, I had not been fully aware about childhood vaccine dangers. But in the summer of 2020, when the covid vaccine trials were going on and I read about plans to make a covid shot for babies, the very notion seemed SO off base, and gave me a very bad feeling.

I knew for a fact that babies and kids had nothing to fear from covid. While our community had unfortunately lost a huge number of people in Spring 2020, (the poisoning of the NY metro area?) thank G-d, the kids were absolutely, perfectly fine. I knew that was the case in communities around the world. So, hearing the plan to put babies through the risk of a totally unnecessary vaccine - an injection that would surely injure and kill some of them - really jarred and upset me. I remember they talked about dosing for “the tiniest tots” and I was thinking “BUT THEY DON’T NEED THIS!” In fact, this was one of my first personal warning bells that something was wrong.

I had no idea how much worse things would get. I didn’t dream that parents would be so gullible as to sign up their babies for covid vaccine trials, and so brainwashed that they’d be in actual fear for their kids’ lives, literally running to get them a brand new kind of injection never used on humanity before. Since then, we’ve been watching a train wreck in slow motion, screaming as if into the silence, and then having to witness the tragic casualties we TRIED unsuccessfully to prevent.

If VAERS only captures about 1% of vaccine adverse effects… then what does 196 reported child deaths actually mean? Do the math.

https://openvaers.com/faq/what-is-underreporting-and-why-it-matters

More kids' stats:

Multiply by 100.

For more stats, go to https://openvaers.com/.

This is what happened in Europe right after the vaccine was approved for kids:

https://expose-news.com/2024/08/30/42x-increase-in-excess-deaths-among-children-in-europe-recorded-since-covid-jab-was-approved-for-children-compared-to-pre-jab-levels/

In June 2022, I spoke twice virtually at FDA VRBPAC meetings, first asking them not to approve the covid shots for babies and preschoolers, and then begging them not to approve the next iteration of the vaccine.

I used Dr. Zev Zelenko’s three obvious test questions: Is the shot necessary? Does it work? Is it absolutely known to be totally safe? Because first, do no harm. It’s easy to see that the covid vaccines easily fail all three tests.

I showed that the fatality for covid in young children could not even be calculated due to absence of cases:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.11.30.21267048v1

100 percent of so-called covid deaths in children were in kids with a pre-existing condition. No, that doesn’t mean that immunocompromised kids died of covid. They actually did well, my pediatrician told me. It means, he explained, that kids who died had died of cancer, or whatever they had, not of covid:

https://x.com/martymakary/status/1328110637482995718?s=43&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw

So, not only do children have no need to be “protected” from covid, but on top of all this, the claims of efficacy in the covid shots were absolutely fraudulent.

There’s so much evidence to show about that, but these graphs really tell the story:

When the shots were released to little children, it was based on a fake concept called “immunobridging,” a new term they made up to pretend that a high antibody level equals immunity. That’s just not how the body works. There is a lot more to staying healthy than one high antibody level, and looking at the trials, we see that the vaccinated kids actually got sick more often, and they got more badly sick, of course, than the children who got a placebo. That makes complete sense – because the shots drastically weaken the immune system.

In this four and a half minute video, Dr. Clare Craig explains the shocking fraud Pfizer used in manipulating the children’s clinical trial data to make it appear as if the vaccine was helpful, when actually the children in the trial had been very harmed. In fact, the majority of the children dropped out during the trial:

https://rumble.com/v18s66i-bombshell-dr.-clare-craig-exposes-how-pfizer-twisted-their-clinical-trial-d.html

And, finally, NO, the shots are not safe AT ALL. Already in the summer of 2022, we were able to point to UK data showing that the covid vaccines increased kids’ risk of death by 8,100% or more, and already by June 2022, there were 49,000 reports of injury and death to children on the CDC’s VAERS reporting site, and hospitals were, already then, overflowing with young patients with heart problems, strokes, and rare cancers, from the older age group of kids who’d already been receiving the vaccine.

I showed the FDA all this, but of course, it was like talking to a wall. Not only was the shot approved for 6 month old babies, but it is now cruelly required for any baby, child, or adult who wants to legally immigrate to the US. And even as the knowledge of the grave harms and deaths becomes more widespread, in a crazy parallel universe, the CDC is horrifyingly promoting a double whammy covid-flu shot, even for six-month-old babies.

I know from my friend in healthcare that the flu shot even by ITSELF has been giving toddlers severe immunosuppression.

Last fall season, she was devastated over all the 2 year olds coming in with mono after their flu shots.

You could cry from the crimes being perpetrated on babies and children.

Our fight is to get true information to the parents. We have been pitted, in a true David versus Goliath battle, against the hugest powers in the US and Europe. The media, the government health agencies, the medical establishment, and the G-dless companies producing the poisons – all working together as one, with mountains of money at their disposal – while we scrounge to try to get the word out wherever we’re not censored, to warn and save whatever survivors we can from the wreckage.

It feels like we are ants compared to giants – BUT G-d is on OUR SIDE, truth is recognized, falsehood cannot stand for too long, and the tide is turning. NOW, through the monstrous evil of the murderous covid shots, G-d is revealing the truth about the poisoning and killing of children that has been happening for so many years by the other vaccines, and most of us just didn’t realize it. Now, faith is being lost in the FDA, the CDC, and the other corrupt, evil, establishments, and now, judgement day is coming.

Please try to get this information to parents you know, before they make a tragic mistake.

Here is my in-depth article from last fall, about the severe harms caused by covid, flu, and RSV shots - and masking.

