BS”D

From Naked Emperor’s substack:

Godfather of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin, Admits They Have Never Been Properly Tested

Stanley Plotkin et al wrote an article for The New England Journal of Medicine recently. The purpose of his words was to attract even more funding for Big Pharma but in doing so he admitted that all vaccines are not tested properly.

…the widespread vaccine hesitancy observed during the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the public is no longer satisfied with the traditional safety goal of simply detecting and quantifying the associated risks after a vaccine has been authorized for use.

Great gaslighting! Plotkin suggests that, up until now, the public have been happy that vaccines haven’t been properly tested before use. In reality, Plotkin and his colleagues have been telling everybody that vaccines are properly tested and the public believed them. It looks like the pandemic has caused this dam to burst and even characters like Plotkin are trying to wriggle away from the fact that they have been busted.

The public also wants public health authorities to mitigate and prevent rare but serious adverse reactions.

Whatever gave you that idea, Plotkin? Why would we want you to test the vaccines before you inject them into our and our children’s bodies? Just cover up the adverse reactions once we’ve all been injected, it’ll be fine [sarcasm].

Postauthorization studies are needed to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine, since prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, followup durations, and population heterogeneity.

Translation: vaccine trials before rollouts are inadequate. No vaccine is tested properly.

It is critical to examine adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) that have not been detected in clinical trials, to ascertain whether they are causally or coincidentally related to vaccination.

Erm yeah, that seems like quite a major thing that you haven’t been doing.

…there are currently no resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies beyond annual appropriations, which must be approved by Congress each year.

But my doctor told me that vaccines were the safest drug available. How can he know that if no safety studies have been done?

To show how little we actually know about vaccine adverse reactions, Plotkin produces a table of some of the major historical ones.

It is extremely concerning that they only claim to understand the biologic mechanism behind the adverse reaction caused by the 1969 oral polio vaccine. Since then there have been multiple, major adverse reactions from the swine flu vaccines and Covid vaccines but they have no idea why they happen. But keep taking your flu and Covid vaccines…it’ll be fine [sarcasm].

In 234 reviews of various vaccines and health outcomes conducted from 1991 to 2012, the IOM [Institute of Medicine] found inadequate evidence to prove or disprove causation in 179 (76%) of the relationships it explored, illustrating the need for more rigorous science.

Great! So they were unable to disprove that vaccines were causing the adverse reactions but carried on injecting them regardless.

Remember, this article is discussing ALL vaccines, not just the new Covid mRNA ones. From the vaccines injected in your new born to the ones injected into your Grandma, and everything in between.

Public awakening due to the authoritarian approach taken during the pandemic has meant that Plotkin is trying to stay one step ahead of the game. His article is trying to gaslight you into thinking that you never wanted rigorous testing, otherwise they would have done it. And now that you ask…well give him lots more money.

Before Covid I was aware of the ‘conspiracies’ around vaccines but never looked into them as much as I should have. I still avoided as many vaccines as possible but thought that the claims must be exaggerated because a scandal of such proportions would have been exposed by now.

But Covid showed me how wrong I was and I’m now retrospectively looking at health problems in my family and looking what medical interventions they had immediately beforehand. I’m slowly coming to the conclusion that the MMR jab caused members of my family harm.

End of Naked Emperor’s quoted article. Link to original: https://nakedemperor.substack.com/p/godfather-of-vaccines-stanley-plotkin

Attorney Aaron Siri wrote an excellent piece about Plotkin’s admission, which has now received over 1,300 likes on Substack:

AND LIKE THAT, THE CLAIM VACCINES ARE THE WORLD’S BEST STUDIED PRODUCT DIES

The world’s leading vaccinologist, Dr. Stanley Plotkin, and company have just capitulated…

Wow. After decades of Dr. Stanley Plotkin and his vaccinologist disciples insisting vaccines are the most well studied products on the planet, they just penned an article admitting precisely the opposite.

They just admitted vaccines are not properly studied—neither pre-licensure nor post-licensure. They admitted, for example, “prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations” and that “there are not resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies.”

That is an incredible reversal. But let me provide context so nobody is fooled at what they are clearly up to:

For decades, the medical community insisted vaccines are the most thoroughly studied product ever; for example, Dr. Paul Offit said, "I think we should be proud of vaccines as arguably the safest, best tested things we put in our body.”

For decades, parents of vaccine injured children, vaccine injured adults, and other stakeholders contested these claims only to be shunned and attacked by the medical community and health agencies.

In 2018, I had the unprecedented opportunity to depose the architect of our vaccination program and the Godfather of Vaccinology, Dr. Plotkin, and lay bare the evidence that showed what these authors are now finally admitting about the utter lack of vaccine safety trials and studies. Seehttps://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-deposition-of-stanley-plotkin/.

After this deposition is made public, Dr. Plotkin goes on a tirade, making demands that FDA add “missing information on safety and efficacy” in vaccine package inserts and that CDC exclude harms from its Vaccine Information Sheets, “lobbying the Gates Foundation to support pro-vaccine organizations,” working to have WHO list vaccine hesitancy as a global threat, lobbying AAP, IDSA and PIDS to “support training of witnesses” to support vaccine safety, etc. Seehttps://icandecide.org/article/dr-stanley-plotkin-the-godfather-of-vaccines-reaction-to-being-questioned/.

The problem is, it doesn't work. It doesn’t work because, at bottom, there are no proper safety studies. So, there is no safety data to add to the FDA package inserts, and hiding harms by removing them from CDC inserts doesn’t make them go away. Parents and other adults don’t simply stop believing what they have seen with their own eyes because CDC, WHO, the Gates Foundations, etc., won’t acknowledge them, or worse, they attack them.

That brings us to the present in which Plotkin and his disciples realize they can’t cast voodoo on the public. They can’t hide the truth. So, their only option is to try and co-op the truth they have lied about for decades by now admitting that the studies to show vaccines are safe do not exist. But in making that admission, they conveniently fail to admit that for decades they lied, gaslit, defrauded (and I don’t use that word lightly) the public by claiming that vaccines are probably the most thoroughly safety tested products on the planet and that people should rest assured, no stone on vaccine safety was left unturned.

Thus, in their article just published, they pretend they never lied about vaccine safety. They pretend they are now just pointing out vaccine safety has never really been conducted, as if that was not known to them before.

Don’t be fooled. Their real agenda is plain, and it is not to study vaccine safety, but rather to confirm that which they already believe. This is crystal clear from the fact that, while their article admits the studies have not been done, they write in the same breath that serious vaccine harms are “rare.” But if the studies have not been done, how do they know that? The answer is, they don’t, and they don’t care to know the truth. Their goal is to protect the products they have spent their careers defending and worshipping and that have brought them fame and riches.

They also ignore the mountain of studies and data which already exist that clearly show serious vaccine harms. Just take a moment to review the large body of science around one of the adjuvants used in vaccines which multiple studies show can cause serious harm. Seehttps://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38788092/.

Finally, just look at their proposed solution. After making the a priori conclusion that harms are “rare,” ignoring all the existing studies showing harm, these folk have the audacity to want to raid the federal vaccine injury compensation fund to presumably pay themselves and their compatriots hundreds of millions of dollars to conduct the studies that would, no doubt, seek to confirm their prior conclusion that vaccine harms are “rare,” while ignoring the studies that already show serious harm.

So, with that in mind, and sorry for the long wind-up, here are the things they admit in this article for maybe the very first time:

“[T]he widespread vaccine hesitancy observed during the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the public is no longer satisfied with the traditional safety goal of simply detecting and quantifying the associated risks after a vaccine has been authorized for use.”

Comment: The parents of vaccine injured children, vaccine injured adults, and others were never “satisfied” with seeking to assess “risks after a vaccine has been authorized.”

“Postauthorization studies are needed to fully characterize the safety profile of a new vaccine, since prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes, follow up durations, and population heterogeneity.”

Comment: Let me translate: the clinical trials relied upon to license childhood vaccines are useless with regard to safety since they virtually never have a placebo control, typically review safety for days or weeks after injection, and often have far too few participants to measure anything of value, just see www.icandecide.org/no-placebo; amazingly, I just had a dispute with a Plotkin disciple not long ago in which they were clearly still not ready to admit the above truth. https://x.com/AaronSiriSG/status/1673483027618623489.

Screenshots of Aaron Siri’s post on X, linked above:

For the rest of Attorney Aaron Siri’s article, please click here:

Will you share and help save lives?

To help me continue my work, you may make a one-time gift here: https://ko-fi.com/truth613

Share