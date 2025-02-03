BS”D

The Canadian Independent substack published a summary of a very important new study:

By The Canadian Independent, January 27

A new peer-reviewed study released this month published in Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law reveals significant associations between childhood vaccinations and neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD), learning disabilities, and epilepsy.

The research study analyzed Medicaid claims data for 47,155 children born between 1999 and 2002, who were continuously enrolled in the program until the age of nine. Vaccination status was determined by healthcare visits that included vaccination-related procedures or diagnoses. The study employed both cross-sectional and cohort designs to calculate prevalence odds ratios and relative risks associated with vaccinations and neurodevelopmental outcomes.

The study found that vaccinated children were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with NDDs compared to their unvaccinated peers. Among vaccinated children, the odds ratio (OR) for ASD was 2.7, meaning they had a 170% higher likelihood of being diagnosed with ASD compared to unvaccinated children. For encephalopathy, which is a group of conditions that cause brain dysfunction, and tic disorders, the odds ratios were 5.2 and 6.3, respectively. This translates to a 420% higher likelihood of encephalopathy and a 530% higher likelihood of tic disorders in vaccinated children compared to their unvaccinated counterparts.

The research also highlighted the heightened risks faced by preterm children. Preterm infants who were vaccinated had a 3.14-fold higher likelihood of being diagnosed with ASD, which corresponds to a 214% increased likelihood, and were three times more likely (200% more likely) to have at least one NDD compared to unvaccinated preterm peers.

The study further identified a dose-response relationship, demonstrating that the risk of ASD increased with the number of vaccination visits. Children with just one vaccination visit were 70% more likely to be diagnosed with ASD than unvaccinated children. This risk escalated significantly for children with 11 or more vaccination visits, who were 340% more likely to receive an ASD diagnosis than those who were unvaccinated.

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/vaccination-and-neurodevelopmental-disorders-a-study-of-nine-year-old-children-enrolled-in-medicaid/

Here is the link to the Canadian Independent article: https://thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/a-new-large-scale-peer-reviewed-study

2SG published some very informative graphics today:

And yet the highly profitable vaccine schedule only continues to unrelentingly multiply:

And to reiterate that the Risk/Reward and Cost/Benefit ratios are worse than abysmal:

Not a single vaccine has a large sample, high quality RCT with placebo control group that shows either safety or efficacy whatsoever; and now even doctors badly brainwashed in their medical schools are starting to finally perform their due diligence, all thanks to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic:

Link to the entire informative article: https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/if-all-vaccines-are-unsafe-and-ineffective

Now, I would like to show you something even more striking.

This was published in December on 2SG’s substack. The paper summarized here is not a new one but it is very important:

Published Paper on Unvaccinated Health Outcomes vs. Vaxxed

by Joy Lucette Garner

BEHOLD the “public health benefits” of the vaccine programs in America:

If you’re an American over the age of 18 who’s never been vaccinated (with anything, ever) your risk of even one chronic condition is less than 6%. If you’ve also avoided the “vitamin” K-shot injection (typically given at birth) AND your mother was not vaccinated during the pregnancy, your risk of one condition after the age of 18 drops down to 4.49%. The few conditions found in the unvaccinated were generally mild, i.e., one 84 year-old (who was otherwise perfectly healthy) reported early signs of cataract development. Similarly, non-life-threatening, and non debilitating issues were the only issues found in the unvaccinated population. No cancers, diabetes, arthritis, or heart disease were reported in the entirely unvaccinated adults. Based upon the random sample size, this means that the more serious conditions are below 0.09% in the entirely unvaccinated adult population.

However, vaccine-exposed Americans over the age of 18 carry a 60% risk of at least one chronic condition, with a 48% risk of heart disease, over 10% risk of diabetes, 18% risk of arthritis, and myriad other life-shortening and/or debilitating diseases, including MANY brain and neurological disorders. 42% of vaccine-exposed American adults are suffering from more than 1 condition, i.e., multiple conditions. And 12% of American adults are suffering from 5 or more conditions. The more chronic conditions (comorbidities) a person is suffering from, the more likely they are to DIE from ordinary (otherwise innocuous) “infections.” And clearly, the more health conditions one is suffering, the earlier they will likely arrive at their grave.

CHILDREN:

In the children’s graph, the national figures for the long-term health outcomes (in the 99.74% vaccine-exposed children) cited for this comparison graph were from 2015, (stale) listing 27% as suffering from chronic conditions and disabilities. More recent numbers show that well-over 50% of our 99% vaccine-exposed children are now suffering chronic health conditions. Back in 2001, it was estimated that the rate of childhood chronic conditions was DOUBLING every 12 years!

However, in the entirely unvaccinated population (children under the age of 18 in 2020) less than 6% were suffering from ANY conditions at all. Further, if they had also avoided injection with the “vitamin” K-shot at birth (which is full of the SAME immune-system-triggering aluminum oxides found in vaccines) AND they’d avoided pregnancy vaccine exposure, only 2.25% of the unvaccinated children suffered from ANY conditions. And again, in those who avoided all vaccine exposures, (before or after birth) as well as avoiding the K-shot, there were no serious health problems, no cancers, no diabetes, no “SIDS” deaths, no autism, etc. The few conditions found in this fortunate group (those who completely avoided any vaccines and all related injections) with the lowest risk of even 1 condition (at only 2.25%) were generally mild, i.e., no life-threatening conditions. SEE:

The peer-reviewed and published paper on the Control Group study is seen HERE.

BW: I found that the link was no longer working, so use this instead: https://www.thecontrolgroup.org/gallery

The DOI link is HERE.

These are just the numbers. Any rational person should be able to understand what these ACTUAL risk factors are telling us about the purported “health benefits” of indulging in pharma injections. And if this isn’t enough to make the point, consider the fact that, based upon the random sample size in the study, the inescapable mathematical conclusion is as follows:

There is only a 1 in THREE TIMES THE NUMBER OF ATOMS ESTIMATED TO EXIST IN THE UNIVERSE chance (At p<1/1.18E-83) that vaccines are NOT the CAUSE of well-over 90% of all deadly and disabling health problems and physical disorders suffered by Americans. Number of atoms estimated to exist in the universe (Villanueva, 2009) is based on modern refinements of Eddington’s “fine structure constant” (Aoyama et al., 2012)

Obviously, vaccines are not the only possible cause for the diseases outlined in this study. This study DID completely rule out vaccine exposures as a possible cause of the problems that were found in the entirely unvaccinated, and it showed that remaining entirely unexposed to these injections produces a staggering over-all reduction in the risk of developing ANY conditions. (NOTE: Personal risks will obviously increase with the number of exposures, and decrease with LESS exposures.)

This study clearly demonstrates that vaccines are the PRIMARY cause of our current epidemic of immune-mediated diseases and disorders, expressing themselves as heart damage, cancers, diabetes, arthritis, brain and nervous system damage, life-threatening allergies, lupus and other immune disorders, thyroid problems, major organ failures, etc.

Once the immune system is “triggered” into action AGAINST THE HOST’S OWN TISSUES, there is no part of the body or system which remains “immune” from this internal attack. And the victim’s immune system is NOT going to be fighting what it should be fighting when it’s busy attacking the victim’s own tissues and systems. These are not “rare” side effects. These are conditions which promise an EARLY GRAVE, i.e., these are “co-morbidities”, which also expose the victim to the risk of developing myriad additional agonizing conditions on their way to that early grave.

And your lying doctors will ALWAYS tell you there’s “no way vaccines caused it” while they offer you ever-more dangerous and expensive treatments - which cause even MORE problems - but NEVER a cure. Just EXACTLY how do they know vaccines cannot cause these long-term health problems? They have ZERO evidence to support their LIES because they don’t have a SINGLE long-term health study they can point to with which to REFUTE the Control Group study. Wearing a blindfold during the slaughter is only evidence of mens rea.

PLEASE SHARE this imperative data with those who still trust vaccines. And share it with any “health” professionals you might know. At a minimum, let them know that YOU KNOW the truth. Because NONE of our health agencies have ever ONCE so much as inquired into the long-term health effects of vaccine exposure, they have nothing with which to refute ANY of the findings in this study. Again, wearing a blindfold during this mass vaccination experiment is NOT “evidence” of innocence. It is only evidence of mens rea.

Our best chance of defeating this pharma spell is for the masses to become aware of the TRUTH, and to therefore STOP COMPLYING. Once made aware of the TRUE risks of vaccine exposure, no rational person would ever again take any of these injections.

Godspeed,

Joy Garner, founder of The Control Group

Here’s the link to 2SG’s article:

https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/published-paper-on-unvaccinated-health

In fact, in 2SG’s article of today, he published a graphic with truly astonishing statistics:

There is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective, or in any way necessary; in fact, all of the major vaccines are actually far worse than the diseases they fraudulently purport to protect against; to wit:

Data is from the 2020 Control Group Study conducted by Joy Garner: www.thecontrolgroup.org as a result of the study a 446 page Judicial Report was drafted: www.vaxcheckers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/PRJN4.pdf

