Remember: Bill A6761 says that a child of any age can make their OWN decisions about having surgery, without telling their parents. It says that a child can take any drug or injection without their parents’ approval. This bill removes all parental authority and decision making from where it belongs – with the child’s parents. Unfortunately, the ones who will influence children’s decisions are government, social workers and guidance counselors, peers, media, etc. There could hardly be a greater nightmare.

For more background on what the bill is about, please see my previous article:

Here is the contact information for the principal legislators in the fight for A6761/S8352.

Use this link to send messages to your State Senator and Assemblymember expressing your opposition to A6761/S8352:

https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/108655/Respond#

Contact your State Senator and Assemblymember to express your opposition to A6761/S8352. Look them up here:

https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Call A6761/S8352 sponsors Reyes and Senator Rachel May Tell them you oppose this insane bill and ask why the official description of the bill is inaccurate (more info below).

Asm. Karines Reyes, Sponsor, (718) 931-2620, (518) 455-5102

reyesk@nyassembly.gov

LOB 327, Albany, NY 12248

Twitter: @karinesreyes87

https://www.facebook.com/KarinesReyes87

Senator Rachel May, Sponsor (518) 455-2838, (315) 478-8745

Legislative Office Building, Room 803

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2838

may@nysenate.gov

Call the legislature’s leadership Ask them to oppose this insane bill.

Carl Heastie, Speaker of the Assembly

LOB 932, Albany, NY 12248

(518) 455-3791, (718) 654-6539

speaker@nyassembly.gov

Twitter/X: @carlheastie

https://www.facebook.com/carl.heastie

Amy Paulin, Chair, Assembly Health Committee

(518) 455-5585, (914) 723-1115, sponsor

LOB 822, Albany, NY 12248

paulina@nyassembly.gov

Twitter: @AmyPaulin

https://www.facebook.com/assemblywomanpaulin

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader

Albany: (518) 455-2585, District: (914) 423-4031

https://www.facebook.com/andrea.stewartcousins

Twitter: @AndreaSCousins

Gustavo Rivera, Chair, Senate Health Committee

Capitol 502C

Albany: (518) 455-3395, District: (718) 933-2034

https://www.facebook.com/Hon.Gustavo.Rivera

Twitter: @NYSenatorRivera

The following members of the Assembly and State Senate have signed on as co-sponsors for the bill. Please call their offices and politely ask them to reconsider their sponsorship and ask them if they understand that the bill is inaccurate and contrary to the official description.

Assemblymembers

Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn: 518-455-5385, (718) 940-0428,

bichotter@nyassembly.gov

LOB 727, Albany, NY 12248

Twitter: @NYSBichotteHerm

https://www.facebook.com/RodneyseBichotte

Linda Rosenthal: (518) 455-5802, (212) 873-6368, Co-Sponsor

rosentl@nyassembly.gov

LOB 943, Albany, NY 12248

No Twitter

No Facebook

Andrew Hevesi: (518) 455-4926, (718) 263-5595, Co-Sponsor

HevesiA@nyassembly.gov

LOB 626, Albany, NY 12248

Twitter: @AndrewHevesi

https://www.facebook.com/assemblymanandrew.hevesi.3

Jeffrey Dinowitz: (518) 455-5965, (718) 796-5345, Co-Sponsor

dinowij@nyassembly.gov

LOB 632, Albany, NY 12248

Twitter; @JeffreyDinowitz

https://www.facebook.com/JeffreyDinowitz

Chris Burdick, (518) 455-5397, (914) 244-4450,

LOB 417

Albany, NY 12248

BurdickC@nyassembly.gov

https://www.facebook.com/ChrisBurdickAD93

Twitter/X: @BurdickAD93

Yudelka Tapia, (5180 455-5511, (718) 933-6909

LOB 432

Albany, NY 12248

tapiay@nyassembly.gov

Harvey Epstein, (518) 455-5506, (212) 979-9696

LOB 419

Albany, NY 12248

epsteinh@nyassembly.gov

Rebecca Seawright, (518) 455-5676, (212) 288-4607

LOB 744

Albany, NY 12248

Twitter/X: @SeawrightForNY

https://www.facebook.com/RebeccaASeawright

https://www.instagram.com/seawrightforny/

seawrightr@nyassembly.gov

Assemblymember JoAnne Simon, (518) 455-5426, (718) 246-4889

LOB 435

Albany, NY 12248

simonj@nyassembly.gov

https://www.facebook.com/AssemblymemberJoAnneSimon

And in the State Senate please call:

Senator Kristen Gonzalez (518) 455-3250, (718) 765-6674

Legislative Office Building, Room 817

Albany, NY 12248

Gonzalez@nysenate.gov

Twitter: @Gonzalez4NY

Senator Samra Brouk

Legislative Office Building, Room 812

Albany, NY 12247

Phone: 518-455-2215

brouk@nysenate.gov

Please do this to save our children’s futures!

G-d bless you!

Please share!

ALSO, join the rally against dangerous bills in Albany on Tuesday this week if you can:

Save Our Kids!

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Rally, East Capitol Park, 10 am

Capitol doors open at 9

Albany, NY

