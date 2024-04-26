The battle for our children’s very lives

BS”D

(LINK TO PROTEST BILL AFTER THIS TEXT.)

I would like to talk to you about NY State Bill A6761/S8352, which is a truly unimaginable piece of legislation that is currently proposed in New York, and which lawmakers will be voting on soon. Bill A6761 says that a child can make their OWN decisions about having a surgery they want, without telling their parents. It says that a child can take any drug or injection without their parents’ approval. This bill removes all parental authority and decision making from where it belongs – with the child’s parents.

It is obvious that if Bill A6761 becomes law, children will do irreversible harms to themselves with drugs, shots, and surgeries which they are not even capable of understanding the lifelong ramifications of. How can the lawmakers NOT see this? There is clearly more here than meets the eye.

The whole idea of letting kids make their own decisions about medical procedures doesn’t even make any sense – we all know that kids just want instant gratification, and they can’t think about the long-term effects of their decisions. Yet the people who wrote the bill pretend that children can give informed consent! There is even wording in Bill A6761 that says that doctors won’t legally be able to tell an INFANT’S parents about the INFANT’S medical procedures that he or she consented to, if the infant doesn’t consent to his or her parents being told. But an infant can’t speak or sign documents yet. So what is this, a joke?

It sounds like a joke but it’s actually a very coldblooded, evil plan to cut parents out of their kids’ lives.

And the scariest part is yet to come. When I spoke about Bill A6761 recently at a rally in the Bronx, I knew it was horrible. I knew it was designed to get kids away from parents and under control of the government. I knew that it would result in an explosion in gender-mutilated children, sterilized, with their lives destroyed permanently, based on decisions they could not possibly understand the ramifications of. I knew that this bill would allow the government to give whatever experimental injections they wished, to newborn babies, without their parents ever knowing. I knew that kids would end up on dangerous psychiatric drugs given to them at school without their parents’ knowledge.

But I didn’t realize the worst part of all. Euthanasia. When I read an article recently about euthanasia, that my Rabbi sent me, a light bulb went off in my mind. I had a sickening feeling when I suddenly realized where the evil, evil planners are truly going with Bill A6761.

They want to kill kids – and adults. They really do. Especially anyone that is disabled, which they have a very broad definition of. They are dead set on drastically culling what they term “overpopulation.” That’s us. Euthanasia, which is doctor-assisted suicide – is now being promoted as a dignified way to end any form of suffering. Euthanasia is legal in Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Colombia, parts of Australia, Switzerland, and some states in the US.

In Canada, they have a program called MAiD – medical assistance in dying – and it is growing exponentially. Instead of offering people proper medical help, or financial help for food or rent, or assistance for their disability, they are being offered the opportunity to get help to die. This started in 2016, and as of 2022, 45,000 Canadians had already been murdered, with the numbers killed increasing every year. (I could not find data for 2023 or 2024.) In Canada, poor people, those with depression, or those who ask the government for help with a chronic medical condition, are now being offered suicide. Lowering the legal age for assisted suicide to “mature minors” - 12 year old children - has already been recommended in Canada, and there are powerful lobbyists who are likely to push it through. Any child could potentially get killed, since Canadian law does not require that an individual be terminally ill to be approved for a doctor-administered lethal injection.

THIS is what I believe is on its way to New York, G-d forbid, with Bill A6761. I urge you to read what Ontario physician Dr. Ramona Coelho writes “As a mother, I can’t fathom living in a country where the government has the power to assist in the suicides of my children without my consent.”

Please read my April 18 article titled “They Are Trying to Kill Us.”

It is insane – people can be dead within days of requesting MAiD, without their relatives informed. So now, imagine, if Bill A6761 passes, and soon afterwards, euthanasia is legalized in New York State. Imagine a 12 year old doesn’t come home from school one day – and his parents find out that he had applied for euthanasia because he was depressed.

That is not very far away. From my search online, it appears that New Jersey already has a law allowing for euthanasia of adults who are terminally ill. That is exactly how Canada’s MAiD law started out. It also seems that New York already has a law allowing a doctor to prescribe a lethal dose of medicine that a patient can self-administer – and there is a coalition working to push for legalized physician assisted suicide in NY, just like Canada’s murderous MAiD law.

What all these laws have in common is that they come under the guise of kindness and alleviating suffering – but it’s a ruse. These people are murderers who are trying to hide their true colors and their real intentions.

We are witnessing the Overton Window theory in practice. That principle states that you can make any horrible and unthinkable thing OK to society by opening the topic for discussion and then bringing in and normalizing the horror bit by incremental bit – and demonizing those who oppose it. This is what they’re doing to us.

Little by little the government has already been destroying society and destroying kids, for many years. First they took G-d out of the school system. Of course, kids are going to get depressed when they are made tofeel they have no Creator and no ultimate purpose! Then, the government brought in drugs, and promoted promiscuity and gender confusion, all of which cause depression and conflict between children and their parents. Now, they want to normalize children making their own medical decisions, and then they’ll work to normalize death, as they’ve already begun doing.

They’re planning to castrate kids, and to kill children, without telling their parents. They’ll call this kind.

By the way, Bill A6761 is NOT for the purpose of helping homeless kids! That’s a lie and a falsehood to deceive you. Bill A6761 covers ALL KIDS, and BILL A6761 is meant to HARM ALL KIDS! Bill A6761 is NOT about helping kids, it’s about DESTROYING their very lives. It is the depths of evil.

Please help us make sure that Bill A6761 does not pass!

🛑👉🏼👉🏼Please send your lawmakers a message protesting Bill A6761: https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/114511/Respond

Curtis Cost of Children’s Health Defense did an entire forum about this horrific bill:

More information to read on Bill A6761:

Please share!

Share