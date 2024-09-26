BS”D

Last Thursday, ReformPharma held a very important event in NYC, specifically to protest the CDC’s diabolical recommendations of covid vaccinations to babies.

I would like to share with you the talk that I gave at the rally - and some truly horrifying revelations I found afterwards which reinforce everything I mentioned on Thursday.

Some people may take offense at my calling out CDC Director Mandy Cohen in the strongest terms. That is too bad. Mandy has shown the world clearly who her mentors are:

The link to Curtis Cost’s substack, with the video footage of all the speakers, is towards the end of this article.

Audio of my talk, which I recorded afterwards:

1× 0:00 -11:41

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here is the text of my speech:

Good afternoon, friends. I am here because I am furious. I am furious that babies, who are created in the image of G-d, are being murdered. I am furious that their trusting, naïve parents are being convinced by government misinformation to poison their own children with deadly covid injections. I am furious that a woman named Mandy Cohen, the head CDC puppet, is giving horrific recommendations that parents shoot their 6 month old babies up with covid and flu vaccines.

As head of the Center for Disease Control, Mandy no doubt has the data showing that out of 1.6 million children studied, myocarditis and pericarditis occurred ONLY among those who received the covid vaccine.

From Mandy’s perch in the CDC she is surely aware, also, that the covid shots have caused an 9.5% increase in the death rate in children 14 and under in the US.

Other data, from the UK, reveals that covid-vaxxed kids are 45 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children.

CANCER diagnoses and deaths – including rare cancers in children and young people – have skyrocketed since the introduction of the covid shots. In fact, babies are even being BORN with cancer because of their mothers’ covid vaccination in pregnancy.

What term can there be for injecting this product into children, other than the olden-times idol-worshipping cult of Molech child sacrifice? AND, we can reach no other objective conclusion than this: Someone has HIRED Mandy Cohen to give DEADLY advice to the parents of the United States.

I am appalled and disgusted by Mandy, whose recommendations, to those who naively trust her, go directly against G-d and the Torah.

G-d’s seal is TRUTH, and G-d runs the world with kindness and compassion. G-d requires us to copy Him and act with compassion towards ALL living things – and MOST of all toward human beings, who are created in the image of G-d. WE ARE COMMANDED TO NEVER HARM ANOTHER PERSON! MANDY, HAVE YOU FORGOTTEN? Human lives are NOT DISPOSABLE!

If there is any soul left in you, MANDY, let me show you, from G-d’s own book, how far He expects us to extend compassion. In the Torah, Deuteronomy Chapter 22, Verse 10, the portion which was read in the synagogue last Sabbath, we are instructed by G-d, “Do not plow with an ox and a donkey together.” The great Rabbi, Baal Haturim, explains that this commandment is given out of G-d’s great compassion for the feelings of an ANIMAL. The ox regurgitates its food and chews it up and swallows it over again, while the donkey does not. If they work together, the donkey will see the ox re-chewing the food, and incorrectly believe that the ox was just fed, while he was ignored by the farmer. Because of the emotional pain the donkey will feel, G-d tells us that we aren’t allowed to put these two animals to work together. This is a MAJOR lesson that we’re being taught - to conduct our entire lives with MERCY for every living thing – and people are the most important of all.

MANDY, clearly you have forgotten G-d and you have forgotten the Torah. Nobody with an ounce of fear of the Creator could preach to parents to give babies a deadly, fake vaccine for which they have no need, which is INEFFECTIVE, and which makes them MORE likely to get sicker with the very disease it is supposed to protect from – an injection that has killed thousands of children already, and at least hundreds of thousands of human beings, globally. Nobody who has faith in the next world and the fiery punishment meted out there would be repeating the crazy LIES that you do, pretending that teenage boys have a higher rate of myocarditis from covid than from the covid vaccine! MANDY, HAVE YOU NO SHAME? You KNOW that AMBULANCE CALL RATES FOR CARDIAC problems were NOT higher DURING THE HEIGHT OF COVID, but SKYROCKETED AFTER THE VACCINE ROLLOUT!

AS THE HEAD OF THE HYPOCRITICAL, HOPELESSLY CORRUPT CDC, YOU CERTAINLY KNOW THAT CHILDREN DO NOT DIE OF COVID, PERIOD. You definitely are ALSO AWARE OF 197 REPORTS on the CDC’s OWN website of the DEATH of babies and children AFTER THE COVID VACCINES, and of the 669 children listed there as permanently disabled. I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT YOU KNOW even better than I do, how THOSE REPORTS REPRESENT ONLY A TINY PERCENTAGE OF THE REAL DEATH COUNT, A DROP IN THE OCEAN OF THE DISABILITIES, ILLNESS, PAIN AND SUFFERING THAT YOU AND YOUR COLLEAGUES ARE INFLICTING ON THESE INNOCENT BABIES AND THEIR FAMILIES by way of covid vaccines.

MANDY!! TELL US, WHO SENT YOU?? WHO DO YOU REALLY WORK FOR? WHO ARE THE ENTITIES THAT HAVE A VESTED INTEREST IN KILLING THE BABIES OF AMERICA AND THE BABIES OF THE WORLD? And why are you willing to work for them?

As horrifying and low as it is to purposely kill babies, there is something even MORE terrifying and diabolical, and that’s murdering the babies’ FAMILIES, too. We know that people who receive covid vaccines transmit dangerous substances to others near them through their skin, breath, and bodily fluids. This SHEDDING caused many women who did NOT get the shots themselves to have horrible menstrual problems, and has been documented to cause numerous very serious health issues, even as severe as blood clots and stroke. The closer the contact with the vaccinated person, the more others are at risk. Telling parents, who are caring for their babies constantly, to covid vax them, puts the baby AND the whole family at grave risk of harm.

Mandy, HOW can you be so cruel? Did you not learn about the prohibition of causing pain to living beings?

Rabbi Elya Lopian taught us how to fulfill the Torah’s commandments for compassion. Here is how he treated G-d’s creatures: When he was a houseguest, he noticed a cat scratching at his host’s screen door. Rabbi Lopian asked the homeowner if he’d fed the cat yet. The man replied no, the cat takes care of itself, and most likely eats the mice. Rabbi Lopian countered “The mice are surely eaten up already, so the poor cat must be starving! Come, I’ll show you what you must do.” And the Rabbi himself poured a saucer of milk, brought it outside, and personally bent over to feed the cat.

On another occasion, a student who used to walk with Rabbi Lopian to the study hall noticed that the Rabbi was leading him on a different, longer route, and he asked why. Rabbi Lopian pointed to a long line of ants on the ground and said “We must not step on G-d’s creations.”

MANDY, IF WE AREN’T EVEN SUPPOSED TO KILL A BUG FOR NO REASON, AND WE MUST HAVE MERCY ON A CAT, AND A DONKEY, WHERE IS YOUR MERCY ON HUMAN BEINGS? You are clearly a disciple of murderer Fauci, who conducted the cruelest experiments on animals, cutting out the vocal cords of beagle dogs so they could not scream in pain when he sadistically tortured them with pointless horrific “studies.” When you, Mandy,with your pretend authority that impresses parents, tell them to administer pure poison to their children, knowing the outcome, you are a murderer and torturer of babies and a FAKE IN EVERY WORD YOU UTTER!

G-d acts with compassion and instructs us to walk in His ways. He knows all our thoughts and actions. There is a world to come, where He will judge us, and administer reward and punishment for our deeds. MANDY, YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN!

The government and pharma sponsored murder which you engage in did not start in 2020 with the covid vaccine. For example, the horrific Tuskegee Study in Alabama went on for 40 years, purposely hiding effective known treatment from sick people, resulting in 128 deaths. Documented examples of medical experimentation on helpless orphans abound. In the 1930’s, the new diphtheria vaccine was tested by pharmaceutical company Borroughs Wellcome on Irish orphan children, and their 2,051 bodies were finally discovered in a mass grave in 2014.

-(rt.com)

In the 1960’s and ’70’s, DPT vaccine experiments were done at Irish care homes on babies and handicapped children. There are, of course, countless more horrors. When the Creator is removed from the picture, human beings are reduced to laboratory mice.

In contrast, when a G-d fearing doctor, Robert Mendelsohn, was a Medical Director in Project Head Start in 1968, he was horrified by the internal discussions he witnessed in the White House involving his medical colleagues. They were openly discussing how they could control the population of the poor by promoting neighborhood abortion clinics, dangerous hospital birthing practices, deficient government schools, formula feeding, and VACCINATION. HOW did Dr. Mendelsohn react? His G-dly morals were repulsed so he LEFThis prominent post.

The common denominator to everything I’ve told you today is THIS: Awareness of our creator and the G-dly soul He has put into every human being informs us that people are NOT CATTLE, and every single person’s life is intrinsically valuable and inviolate. When a person fears G-d, they will act in His ways, with kindness, but when the Creator of the world is forgotten, destruction of society is guaranteed to set in, as cruelty and corruption become rampant, fear of man replaces fear of G-d, and fake religion such as worship of “science,” with its attending paranoia and murder, fills the empty space in the human heart. THE ONLY WAY THAT THE EVIL ONES HAVE MANAGED TO DESTROY AMERICA and our healthcare system is because they first turned the population away from the Creator.

The current Hebrew month that we are in is Elul, a month set aside for repentance. MANDY, I urge you to REPENT, and tell parents the TRUTH about ALL vaccines! THE WORLD IS WAKING UP, and the day of judgement is arriving for all evil. Your only hope is to TURN AGAINST YOUR PUPPET MASTERS AND COME CLEAN TO THE PUBLIC.

To everyone, I BEG for introspection as to HOW this disaster has come about, and a return to the principles upon which this great nation was founded – “In G-d we trust.” There is no other way to survive.

TO THE PARENTS of America, I BEG YOU TO PAUSE AND RESEARCH. WE’VE BEEN UNDER A SPELL CAST BY GOVERNMENT, PHARMA, and other evil ones who desire only to harm us. Once you get free of that spell, the whole world will look different! So if you are on the fence, please WAIT, AND DO NOT INJECT YOUR CHILD WITH ANYTHING, BECAUSE YOU WILL REGRET IT, AND YOU CAN NOT UNDO IT AFTERWARDS.

May G-d bless us all with clarity to see the truth.

Here is Curtis Cost’s substack link with the video of all the speakers at the rally: https://curtiscost.substack.com/p/harlem-rally-covid-19-shots-dangerous

(Note for men who are careful about modesty, there are parts of the video, particularly at the beginning, that you will want to just listen to, rather than view.)

All the speakers at the rally, myself included, also spoke virtually at a separate forum about the horrors of the CDC promoting the covid shots for kids, several weeks ago. ReformPharma aired the recording on X last night:

https://x.com/reformpharmanow?s=43

Now, for the horrific additional things I learned about Fauci yesterday.

Excerpts from The People’s Voice article (link below.)

In the same way that Nazi Dr. Josef Mengele’s crimes horrified the world when his atrocities were exposed after World War II, the details of Fauci’s deadly experiments on vulnerable groups — including orphans — are now leaving investigators stunned. Dr. Fauci is a psychopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism and there is an unmarked grave in New York state bearing witness to his ambition. As RFK explains, Covid wasn’t Fauci’s first rodeo. He perfected the art of murdering millions during the 1980s. RFK Jr. discusses how Fauci forced people infected with AIDS to take his deadly drug AZT which ended up killing north of 330,000 people. (Video in original article, link below.) Within a short period, Fauci was emboldened enough to begin torturing and murdering vulnerable children. There really was no point to the experimentation, besides the sick and twisted pleasure of America’s leading medical sadist. That same year, Dr. Fauci gave $400,000 to University of Pittsburgh scientists to graft the scalps of aborted fetuses onto living mice and rats, emulating the deranged experiments of his hero Dr. Josef Mengele, who earned the nickname the Angel of Death for his sadistic experiments on children in Auschwitz. A bipartisan group of Congress members wrote to Fauci in 2021 to express their “grave concerns” about him using tax-payer dollars to torture puppies. In 1992, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, the NIAID funded drug trials on supposedly HIV positive children. These children, most of whom were orphans, tested positive via “faulty” or some say “rigged” PCR tests administered through New York’s Child Welfare Department, who then handed the children over to Fauci, no questions asked, for the deadly experiments. Damningly, many of the drugs Fauci was testing on the children were already known to cause deformities, organ failure, brain damage and other lethal side effects. In 2004, a British documentary entitled Guinea Pig Kids exposed what they described as “the savage barbarity of Dr. Fauci’s science projects.” The nurses administering the drugs were lied to by Fauci who explicitly told them that all adverse side effects they witnessed in the children were being caused by the HIV infection and not the drugs. Fauci was hell-bent on seeing this depraved experiment through to its conclusion and the proof of his psychopathic ambition can be seen in the mass graves found by investigators in New York. When the children resisted Fauci’s deadly drugs, they were brought to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where plastic tubes were surgically inserted into their stomachs. When the children died of the deadly drugs, their bodies were simply tossed into a large unmarked mass grave in Hawthorne, New York — a large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it. Years later Vera Sharav told Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that Fauci “just brushed all those dead babies under the rug. They were collateral damage in his career ambitions.” She said that at least 80 children died from Fauci’s drug torture chamber in the Manhattan foster home alone. In the documentary, a BBC investigative reporter describes finding the mass graves. She said: “I found the mass graves at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, New York…. I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was a very large pit with AstroTurf thrown over it…. Under it one could see dozens of plain wooden coffins … there may have been 100 of them.” The New York City Administration of Child Services commissioned a four-year investigation of Fauci’s Dr. Mengele–style “experiments” and found that eighty of the 532 children who participated in Fauci’s “clinical trials” died and twenty-five died while enrolled in a medication trial. To get around the Nuremberg Code and other laws the state of New York created a special review board comprised of the hospital stakeholders. But the numbers from Dr. Fauci’s psychopathic trials in New York are just the tip of his bloody iceberg. By 2003, Fauci’s NIAID was running at least 10,906 clinical trials involving children in ninety countries. The number of children tortured and murdered by Dr. Fauci around the world is in the thousands at the very least. The more we learn about Anthony Fauci, the man who lied to the world about Covid jabs, the more we realize that he is an absolute psychopath.

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/rfk-jr-fauci-must-be-prosecuted-for-330k-murders-as-mass-graves-found-outside-nyc/

Share

How can any person of conscience support medical treatments that Anthony Fauci promotes?