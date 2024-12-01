BS”D

Several months ago, through a mutual contact, I was privileged to meet and interview Randy Howe over zoom for three hours, about his remarkable cancer treatment protocol, together with my friend, Dr. Leah, MD. Since then, not only have we continued to collaborate to help patients, but Randy has been kind enough to donate his time by answering questions on my cancer treatment support Whatsapp group.

I’ve been wanting publish the transcript of our highly informative zoom conversation along with Randy’s protocol, but the task of editing the transcript is so daunting that I have been unable to get to it. So at this point I’m just going to publish the protocol itself, so that patients can benefit from it.

Some background: Randy became a cancer researcher as a result of his own father’s pancreatic cancer. When Randy lost his father to the disease, he set out to discover what could be done to save others, and built a protocol that blocks every single pathway that cancer can use to grow. Randy expanded the protocol to “cover all the bases” for every kind of cancer.

Randy has taken the lifesaving concept of using anti-parasitic medications, in combination with nutritional products as powerful and effective cancer treatments, to a whole new level with his extensive protocol that is the product of two years and hundreds of hours.

Randy says: “Cancer has 8 primary pathways, plus an additional 12 signaling pathways. Additionally, it has all kinds of crazy ways to evade the immune system, to make itself resistant to treatments, plus many other things it does to the body to survive. Cancer adapts well when you inhibit or block a pathway. My protocol as a whole accounts for that.”

During our extensive conversation, Randy talked about the science and the research behind every single component of his protocol. On his google document, he gives a little summary of what each item does - but there’s SO, SO much more to it, all backed up by studies.

Randy’s Cancer Protocol (most updated version)

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRp7Kf57OYJfM3m4t56AvKQylVMhGVmrPWS9Pl8tNYLMKbndXzK0Duwebg15JdzPZLUCE3wSd7qj5XH/pub

Here is a screenshot of the protocol, but to actually access each product ordering link, click on the google document for the protocol above.

Randy’s cancer protocol has, thank G-d, already been the vehicle to save many lives. Randy told me:

“The success stories that I personally know of are four pancreatic, one lung, one colon, one ovarian, one incurable lymphoma, and actually today I got news of one with stomach cancer stage 4, who was in such dire shape when his son contacted me, they weren’t even sure if he would be able to get conventional treatment because he was so frail. This was on August 10th. He is from Belgium France. But his son just contacted me today. 1/3 of his tumors are gone. The rest of them, their morphology has changed. Their color is more black due to necrosis. His markers went down drastically so that means that what’s left is a lot less active.

“Over the last couple years, I have had hundreds of people contact me for my protocol. It took me two years to develop, which I originally did for pancreatic, then added a few things to make it effective for all cancers. Sick people, or those helping them, simply don’t have the time it takes to research on their own. Every day matters, and is very precious. I know there are many more success stories out there. Most people don’t keep in contact. My protocol was designed with purpose. Not only for effectiveness, by making the conventional more effective, but to protect the body as well from damage that may be caused by conventional treatments. It also relieves side effects.

“The truth is, the success is way higher when combining the conventional with the protocol. I’m not saying the protocol can’t be tried stand-alone as treatment. I have seen success with people doing much less. But comparatively I would say the success of both together is 90%.

“The reason I chose the two dewormers in my protocol (ivermectin and moxidectin) is because they have a wide distribution, are fast acting and long lasting, are very effective at low dose, and they are systemic, meaning they circulate in your blood. Fenbendazole is not systemic. So that is a huge benefit that I like. My entire protocol is circulating in your blood 24 hrs 7 days a week.”

(Disclaimer: I personally (BW) do not advise for OR against chemotherapy or other standard treatments. I cannot accept any responsibility for this decision which each patient must make themselves. I also cannot accept responsibility for dosages of the items that Randy recommends, as I have not personally done the research.)

One of the remarkable features of Randy’s protocol is that he has done the tremendous amount of investigation to find the brands of each product that are bioavailable (meaning, they will actually get absorbed and do what they’re supposed to do in the body), and the most affordable source for each of those products. He includes a link to easily purchase each one. Sometimes these change as Randy locates a better source. He includes directions for each product as well.

To connect with Randy and ask questions specific to your situation, you may join my WhatsApp group created especially for cancer patients, family members, and friends who are trying to help them. Here is the link: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KeGxb1et09xJgexoGU2191

While the protocol does include a lot of products, Randy has tried very hard to keep the patient’s pocketbook in mind. He says that it’s only about $400 to purchase everything, and some of those products will last for months.

Of course, many people wonder if they really have to take everything in the protocol. Randy does have a list of “absolute-musts.” Those non-negotiable components of his protocol are: DMSO, Anatto Tocotrienols, Ivermectin, Berberine, Moxidectin, Serrapeptase, Melatonin, Tumeric, and Immune Mushroom Blend.

However, Randy also feels very strongly that to have the best shot at beating the cancer, patients should take the whole protocol. That’s because as a whole, it covers every single pathway the cancer could use to “escape.” The different products target everything in different ways. It’s like smothering a fire all at once from every angle, which is, of course, what you want to do. Remember, cancer is very good at adapting when you just block one or two of its pathways.

Please remember that neither Randy nor I are doctors and neither of us can provide medical advice. Both of us urge you to have an expert medical professional experienced in alternative cancer treatment oversee your complementary cancer care.

Randy also has a maintenance protocol especially for those who have previously had cancer, as well as a protocol for those who never had cancer, to use as a preventative.

Randy’s Maintenance Protocol for those who Previously Had Cancer

Nutricost Serrapeptase, 120,000 SPU, take first, wait one hour before eating or taking anything else

Gaia Immune Mushroom Blend, 1 daily

Life Extension Advanced Milk Thistle, 1 pill daily

Sunergetic Anatto Tocotrienols, 1 300 mg pill daily

Gaia Turmeric Supreme Extra Strength, 2 pills daily

Vitamin D3, 10,000 IU daily

Double Wood Berberine, 1 500 mg pill daily

Charlotte’s Web full spectrum hemp, 1/2 a dropper full once daily

Fenbendazole 222 mg once daily

Scientific Health Solutions Melatonin, 180 mg at bedtime

NOW brand Ultra Omega 3D with 600 EPA/300 DHA, 1 pill daily

Solaray Magnesium Glycinate, 350 mg daily, spread out

Life Extension brand Super K, once daily

DMSO Store pure pharma grade DMSO, 1 tsp diluted in 100 ml purified water once daily (the DMSO is taken right after everything else, to facilitate better absorption of all the other components of the protocol.) Mix it with a ceramic bowl and utensil, not metal or plastic.

Randy’s Preventative Protocol for those who Never Had Cancer

Randy does this himself and feels better than ever. He says:

“Nutricost Serrapeptase, 120,000 SPU, take first, wait one hour before eating or taking anything else

Zyrtec (allergy pill), 1 daily

Gaia Turmeric Supreme extra strength, 2 daily

Solaray Magnesium Glycinate, 350 mg spread out, daily

Double Wood Berberine, 1 500 mg pill daily

Life Extension brand Super K, 1 daily

NOW brand Ultra Omega with 600 EPA/300 DHA, 1 daily

Vitamin D3, 10,000 IU daily

Sunergetic Anatto tocotrienols, 300 mg once daily

Solaray Vitamin C with bioflavonoid concentrate, 1,000 mg once daily

Life Extension Advanced Milk Thistle, 1 a day

Gaia Immune Mushroom Blend, 1 a day

At bedtime I eat 1 clove (not garlic.) Rinse it down with a little water.

Parasite cleanse twice a year, 1/4 teaspoon ivermectin dosed twice on that one day (two days each year.)”

With tremendous appreciation to Randy Howe for his immense dedication to the health of humanity and the tremendous investment of time that he constantly puts in to help people, all just because he cares. There is no money involved whatsoever.

Any questions on any of the three protocols, please join the WhatsApp group and ask Randy. 😊

May it be G-d’s will that many people will be healed and live many more fruitful and happy years through our efforts.

