BS”D

Rally to Oppose CDC Promoting COVID Shots to Infants and Children: NYC, Thursday, September 19

Despite all the evidence that COVID shots cause serious harm and death, the CDC is still promoting the COVID-19 vaccines for all children 6 months and older, posing a serious threat to the health and safety of babies and children in America.



Let’s unite and make our voices heard! Join us on Sept 19th from Noon – 3 PM at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building (Harlem State Office Building) 163 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027

In a study of over 1.6 million children, Myocarditis and Pericarditis occurred only in children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, with zero cases among the unvaccinated.

According to data from the CDC, the COVID-19 shot has caused an 8.5% increase in death rate in children 14 and under in the US.

https://reformpharmanow.org/events-harlem/



Download Flyer

Join leading physicians, researchers and advocates at a rally to oppose this ongoing insanity.

Speakers include:

Mary Holland, Dr. David Raskin, Curtis Cost, Dr. Alim Mohammad, Dr. James Thorp, Leslie Manookian, Caroline Chang, Michelle Spencer, Albert Benavides, Brucha Weisberger, John Gilmore and Michael Kane

Bring friends and signs!

COVID Shots Harm Babies and Children Rally

Thursday, September 19, 12pm - 3pm

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building,

163 W. 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

P.S. Of course, the shots harm EVERYONE!

Share