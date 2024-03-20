BS”D

The cancer treatment conference with Dr. Urso on Sunday was amazingly informative.

First, he explained his research and experience in oncology over the last 40 years which have brought him to his current knowledge and practices.

Then, he explained the diet he sees best results with, and the repurposed drugs and nutritional products that can, G-d willing, make all the difference. We went through many, many types of cancer and Dr. Urso told us the treatments that he sees to work best for each particular one.

Following the presentation, Dr. Urso took questions from patients and practitioners for hours.

This unedited recording is three and a half hours of very valuable and possibly lifesaving information. Please share with everyone who could benefit:

https://rumble.com/v4k8fv6-dr.-richard-urso-successful-cancer-treatments.html

If you cannot access rumble, here is the original zoom recording link.

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/2Y5juO1j4XZszfPOAl3cArshq6CBTwqAwG-iS4I4rttVHCy7kaCIkfaeFS1AIVSO.ZlELSWlMqLR0w5co

(In fact, I noticed that zoom has a new feature, and the zoom recording link now includes subtitles, under the video on the bottom. However, please be aware that a lot of the words were transcribed incorrectly.)

If you know someone whom you’d like to share the cancer treatment information with, but they don’t have computer or video access, you can give them my hotline number to listen to the audio version: 929-277-2700. Sunday’s recording is in box 26. Many of our past events are on the hotline as well.

Here is the recording of my first cancer treatment program with Dr. Urso, July 2023:

Here is the recording of Dr. Urso’s second cancer treatment interview on my platform, December 2023, which was a presentation especially for medical professionals:

May it be G-d’s will that this information bring true healing to everyone who is in need.

