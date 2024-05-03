BS”D

I’ve been wanting to write about glyphosate for a long time. The more I learned about glyphosate, the more upset I became, as it is especially concentrated in so many foods that we are told are good for us, and that we give to our children. I learned that glyphosate is strongly implicated in many forms of suffering that are now widespread, from cancer to low sperm counts, and much more. As Dr. Stephanie Seneff PhD, a senior research scientist at MIT, says, “There are strong correlations between the rise in glyphosate usage in the US and the rise in multiple neurological, oncological, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases.”

For highly scientific presentations on the harms of glyphosate, please see these interviews that my friend did with Dr. Stephanie Seneff:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cxBg8G4iBvAk/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mcQzg9UfNiQm/

This article shows how glyphosate is an endocrine disruptor and can cause breast cancer:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23756170

Being an endocrine disruptor means that glyphosate messes up your hormones - for example, making you have low progesterone and high estrogen. Endocrine disruptors can cause nasty problems like premature puberty, endometriosis, diabetes, and learning disabilities. From the Wikipedia definition of “endocrine disruptor:”

“Endocrine disruptors, sometimes also referred to as hormonally active agents,[1] endocrine disrupting chemicals,[2] or endocrine disrupting compounds[3] are chemicals that can interfere with endocrine (or hormonal) systems.[4] These disruptions can cause numerous adverse human health outcomes including, alterations in sperm quality and fertility, abnormalities in sex organs, endometriosis, early puberty, altered nervous system function, immune function, certain cancers, respiratory problems, metabolic issues, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems, growth, neurological and learning disabilities, and more.[5][6]Found in many household and industrial products, endocrine disruptors "interfere with the synthesis, secretion, transport, binding, action, or elimination of natural hormones in the body that are responsible for development, behavior, fertility, and maintenance of homeostasis (normal cell metabolism)."[7][8][9]

In this article, https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/glyphosate-and-gut-health/, Dr. Stephanie Seneff explains some of the serious harms to the brain caused by glyphosate, as it affects the gut microbiome. Excerpt:

The gut microbiome is a symbiotic collection of trillions of bacteria, viruses and fungi that produce many biologically useful molecules, notably B vitamins, which host cells are incompetent to synthesize on their own.

The gut and the brain are in close communication via the “gut-brain axis.” Many modern neurological and other dis­eases appear to have their origins in the gut, including autism, depression, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.

Animal studies of gastrointestinal dysfunction have produced findings consistent with chronic glyphosate poisoning. Glyphosate likely also plays a role in the modern epidemic of constipation, by essentially paralyzing the gut.

Research indicates that lactobacillus and bifidobacteria are the classes of gut bacteria that seem to be most sensitive to glyphosate. Studies of infants point to a dramatic reduction of bifidobacteria species in the infant gut in recent decades. Glyphosate is a plausible causal factor explaining this loss.

An imbalance and/or deficiency in three short-chain fatty acids—acetate, propionate and butyrate—has broad conse­quences not only on gut health but also on brain health. Glyphosate raises the gut pH, likely reducing the amount of butyrate produced in the gut (which depends on a low gut pH). The best natural source of butyrate is organic butter from grass-fed cows.

In Dr. Joseph Mercola’s article last June, “Even Low Levels of Glyphosate Alter Your Gut Microbiota,” he explains some very concerning findings:

•Gut microbiota composition was significantly impacted when mice were exposed to glyphosate at levels approximating the U.S. Acceptable Daily Intake of 1.75 mg/kg of body weight

• Proinflammatory T cells and Lipocalin-2, a marker of intestinal inflammation, increased after low-dose glyphosate exposure

•Low-dose glyphosate exposure also reduced the abundance of benecial bacteria, including Bidobacterium pseudolongum and Lactobacillus sp in the gut

•Low levels of glyphosate also decreased microbial short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) biosynthesis pathways, an adverse effect, since SCFAs modulate gene expression, leading to increases in benecial anti-inflammatory regulatory T cells

•You can reduce your exposure to glyphosate by eating organic foods; saturating your body with glycine may help provide some protection from glyphosate toxicity

About 8.6 billion kilograms of glyphosate, equivalent to about 18.9 billion pounds, have been applied to agricultural fields and other land worldwide since 1974. The majority — up to two-thirds — was used in the last decade.

Glyphosate is a key ingredient in herbicides like Roundup, which in its earlier days was advertised as "biodegradable" and "environmentally friendly." Monsanto even went so far as to claim it "left the soil clean" — until they were found guilty of false advertising because the chemical is actually dangerous to the environment.

It’s toxic to humans, too, and is capable of altering gut microbiota, among other health risks. Perhaps most concerning of all, given that glyphosate has been widely detected in food and water, these changes occur even at low levels of exposure.

A team of University of Iowa researchers exposed mice to glyphosate at levels approximating the U.S. Acceptable Daily Intake of 1.75 mg/kg of body weight. When their fecal samples were analyzed, they found the exposure “signicantly impacts gut microbiota composition,” including altering gut homeostasis. Proinflammatory T cells and Lipocalin-2, a marker of intestinal inflammation, increased after low-dose glyphosate exposure.

Much more on the article link: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/06/02/low-levels-of-glyphosate-alter-gut-microbiota.aspx

An article on The Highwire by Jeffrey Jaxen sheds additional light on glyphosate: https://thehighwire.com/editorial/glyphosate-linked-to-aggressive-breast-cancer-alarming-generational-changes-in-offspring-new-studies-find/

Excerpt:

“Two new studies add to the body of science, showing glyphosate— a key ingredient in Bayer AG-Monsanto’s herbicide Roundup—is harmful to living systems. The studies point to convincing evidence the chemical can alter DNA by actively working at the epigenetic level.

“These alarming studies strongly suggest glyphosate is affecting human chemistry at the genetic level to turn on negative, disease-causing traits – even into future generations. These study results indicate glyphosate progressively weakens the genome of living systems exposed to the chemical. It increases susceptibility to health problems and increased infertility.

“These discoveries come from a collaboration of scientists from Purdue University and the Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)/Institut de Cancérologie de L’Ouest (ICO) in Nantes, France. Together, they found glyphosate can lead to mammary cancer when combined with another risk factor. Their work was published in Frontiers in Genetics and shows that glyphosate primes mammary cells for tumor growth by reprogramming epigenomes.

“This is a major result and nobody has ever shown this before,” says Sophie Lelièvre, a professor of cancer pharmacology at Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “Showing that glyphosate can trigger tumor growth, when combined with another frequently observed risk, is an important missing link when it comes to determining what causes cancer.”

-DetoxProject.org

More: Higher estimated pesticide exposures linked to ALS risk - EHN

https://www.ehn.org/pesticides-als-2655248546.html

I found out that there are high levels of glyphosate in oatmeal, Cheerios, corn flakes, bread, orange juice, chickpeas, beans, lentils, and more. It seemed like everything we were trying to eat in order to “be healthy,” or that kids consume a lot of, was especially poisoned. (Please see the important information from “Moms Across America” which I added to the end of this article.)

I received this graphic but I haven’t had time to research the actual numbers it gives:

EWG has been testing food samples. I found these 2018 results for popular oat cereals:

(Link to these EWG findings at end of article.)

A 2022 article, THE POISON IN OUR DAILY BREAD: GLYPHOSATE CONTAMINATION WIDESPREAD IN ESSENTIAL FOODS, says:

“The results of the most comprehensive glyphosate testing of food products ever conducted in the U.S. were released by The Detox Project on Tuesday, in a detailed report that shows the true levels of weedkiller contamination in essential foods sold by some of the top grocery stores in the country.

“Of the products that were tested, a range of whole wheat breads contained the highest levels, alongside chickpeas and Quaker Oats. The worst offending products were found in Hy-Vee, Whole Foods Market and Walmart, with the products with the lowest levels being found in Natural Grocers.

In what may be a surprise to many consumers, 18 of the 26 Non-GMO labeled products tested contained glyphosate, including two of the highest five levels discovered (535 ppb and 1040 ppb respectively).

Where is the glyphosate coming from and why is it in Non-GMO labeled foods?

This report shows the damning reality that preharvest spraying (desiccation), an off-label use of glyphosate-based weedkillers, is leading to the mass contamination of essential foods that form the base of our diet.”

Source: https://detoxproject.org/the-poison-in-our-daily-bread-glyphosate-contamination-widespread-in-essential-foods/

For glyphosate levels measured in other popular foods, see here:

https://www.primalgroup.com/alarming-levels-glyphosate-found-popular-foods/

Pictures from the site:

Bad news about orange juice: https://www.aboutlawsuits.com/roundup-orange-juice-report-151833/

Excerpt from an April 2023 EWG article:

“For years the chemical has been linked to cancer. Newer human studies also suggest glyphosate exposure during pregnancy may be associated with lower birth weight and shorter pregnancy. And a peer-reviewed study published in March found children exposed to glyphosate are at greater risk of metabolic and liver diseases.

Glyphosate is widely used on crops just before harvest to dry them out. It doesn’t belong in food children and adults eat every day, like cereal, oatmeal and oat-based snack bars.”

Caryn Lipson wrote a great article in February about Roundup/Glyphosate, “Roundup found to be 'defective cancer causing product;' Bayer to pay $2.25 billion verdict.”

https://frontline.news/post/roundup-found-to-be-defective-cancer-causing%20product-Bayer-to-pay-$2.25-billion-verdict

One important highlight:

“Breakfast with a Dose of Roundup?"

Glyphosate is not just a weed killer, it is also used as a drying agent, sprayed on wheat, barley, oats, and beans. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) commissioned tests by an independent laboratory which showed that:

Glyphosate . . . was found in all but two of 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats. Almost three-fourths of those samples had glyphosate levels higher than what EWG scientists consider protective of children’s health with an adequate margin of safety. About one-third of 16 samples made with organically grown oats also had glyphosate, all at levels well below EWG’s health benchmark.

EWG explains, in their article titled, “Breakfast with a Dose of Roundup?” that organic oats and other organic crops can become contaminated with glyphosate by drifting from nearby fields of conventionally grown crops or by cross-contamination when organic and non-organic crops are processed in the same facility.”

Glyphosate in vaccines

Another very important thing I learned from Caryn’s article above, is that glyphosate has also been found in childhood vaccines, with Merck’s MMR II having the highest concentration of it. As the doctor who posted Caryn’s piece pointed out, glyphosate is a neurotoxin. (Click the Frontline News link above to learn more.)

This is a well-written article from one year ago, focusing on the European fight against glyphosate, by Pesticide Action Network Europe: https://www.pan-europe.info/blog/arguments-ban-glyphosate-pile. Excerpt:

“US journalist Carey Gillam, author of the book ‘The Monsanto Papers’ told how far some chemical companies will go to protect their interests. Her book is about corrupted regulators that favour corporate science over independent research; the overwhelming amount of independent scientific evidence tying glyphosate to myriad health and environmental harms; and the devastation wrought on countless human lives.

She also pointed to new research by top US government scientists published in January 2023, that found that farmers and farm workers exposed to glyphosate had elevated urine biomarkers that are linked to DNA damage and the development of cancer.”

From a paper that Dr. Seneff coauthored:

Abstract:

“Celiac disease, and, more generally, gluten intolerance, is a growing problem worldwide, but especially in North America and Europe, where an estimated 5% of the population now suffers from it. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, skin rashes, macrocytic anemia and depression. It is a multifactorial disease associated with numerous nutritional deficiencies as well as reproductive issues and increased risk to thyroid disease, kidney failure and cancer. Here, we propose that glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide, Roundup®, is the most important causal factor in this epidemic. Fish exposed to glyphosate develop digestive problems that are reminiscent of celiac disease. Celiac disease is associated with imbalances in gut bacteria that can be fully explained by the known effects of glyphosate on gut bacteria. Characteristics of celiac disease point to impairment in many cytochrome P450 enzymes, which are involved with detoxifying environmental toxins, activating vitamin D3, catabolizing vitamin A, and maintaining bile acid production and sulfate supplies to the gut. Glyphosate is known to inhibit cytochrome P450 enzymes. Deficiencies in iron, cobalt, molybdenum, copper and other rare metals associated with celiac disease can be attributed to glyphosate's strong ability to chelate these elements. Deficiencies in tryptophan, tyrosine, methionine and selenomethionine associated with celiac disease match glyphosate's known depletion of these amino acids. Celiac disease patients have an increased risk to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which has also been implicated in glyphosate exposure. Reproductive issues associated with celiac disease, such as infertility, miscarriages, and birth defects, can also be explained by glyphosate. Glyphosate residues in wheat and other crops are likely increasing recently due to the growing practice of crop desiccation just prior to the harvest. We argue that the practice of “ripening” sugar cane with glyphosate may explain the recent surge in kidney failure among agricultural workers in Central America. We conclude with a plea to governments to reconsider policies regarding the safety of glyphosate residues in foods.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3945755/

The Mind-Blowing Information

Yesterday, “Agent” on Substack posted a comprehensive article on Roundup (the herbicide containing glyphosate), so I’m sharing with you the information he found. Please read till the end, because it’s as shocking as it is important.

I’ve edited Agent’s writing to make the language suitable for my readership, slightly changed his order of presentation, and added some of the headings. The following research, however, is all to his credit. His original article link is below. My tremendous thanks and appreciation go to Agent 131711 for his tireless work bringing critical knowledge to us.

By Agent 131711 on Substack:

RoundUp Glyphosate: POPULATION CONTROL WEAPON, Funded by Rockefeller

The shocking truth about the famous herbicide.

THE LAWSUITS

Permanent health damage and death has resulted in ongoing lawsuits and settlements yet the chemical keeps selling, crops keep getting sprayed and people keep getting sick. Reality is, none of this matters because, just like with pharmaceuticals, the profit continues to outweigh the loss. Let’s look at a couple of the lawsuits:

Additional verdicts:

$ 1.5 billion verdict on November 20, 2023

$2.25 billion verdict in Philadelphia on January 26, 2024

$1.56 billion jury verdict in state court in Missouri (but the judge cut it back to only $611 million… but that's not sketchy or anything…)

In June 2023, Bayer reached a $6.9 million settlement agreement with the New York attorney general, settling false advertising allegations concerning the safety of Roundup

January 30, 2023, $6.7 Billion in Roundup Verdicts

October 30, 2019, there were over 42,000 plaintiffs who said that glyphosate herbicides caused their cancer

In March 2019, a man was awarded $80 million

On May 13, 2019, a jury in California ordered Bayer to pay a couple $2 billion in damages

On August 10, 2018, Dewayne Johnson, who has non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, was awarded $289 million in damages

As of March 2024, Monsanto has reached settlement agreements in nearly 100,000 additional lawsuits. 100,000!

That’s just some of what I found on the internet without digging.

Despite BILLIONS paid in damages, Roundup is the most popular weed killer in history:

2016 revenue in BILLIONS for seeds and pesticides:

When I see stuff like this; a very clear case of a poison causing grave harm, I ask myself, “How did we get here? How could a deadly poison gain EPA approval to be sprayed into the atmosphere, let alone FDA approval for food? And, an even bigger question, how is it still being used when the data is painfully obvious?”

BY THE WAY

Bayer, the drug maker, owns Roundup.

Yes sir, Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion and through that transaction they got RoundUp too, so Bayer is like a one stop shop; buy their poison to kill weeds, get sick, buy their poisons medicines to feel better then get a poison vaccine to hopefully not get sick again. And most importantly, TRUST THE SCIENCE!

THE APPROVAL

Although the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as Group 2A, "probably carcinogenic to humans”, the FDA knew better. The reason the FDA knew more about cancer than an international cancer agency is because they looked at the highly scientific studies and those papers clearly said RoundUp is safe.

Let’s see the studies.

THE STUDIES

For the past three decades Conspiracy Theorists have been warning that glyphosate is dangerous, now here we are, people are in pain, sick, dying and dead from this poison.

While the crazy tin-foil-hat-wearers were begging people to please look at Roundup and its Glyphosate-Trade-Secret-Blend, the media and the FDA quashed the rumors by reassuring us it’s safe, based on highly scientific studies. In fact, they assured us that it’s even totally harmless to pets. Basically, Roundup is the childhood safety scissors of weed killers, it’s incapable of hurting you or your chinchilla:

Agent continues:

In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doubled down and continues to maintain that there is absolutely no risk to human health and no evidence glyphosate causes cancer. And like my mom says, “the FDA wouldn’t approve it if it was bad!”. So ignore those pesky conspiracy theories being pushed by the annoying conspiracy theorists because they want your yard full of weeds!

This stuff is so safe that Scott Partridge, Senior Vice President of Bayer, assured us that Glyphosate / Roundup has been thoroughly studied in terms of any potential health risks! Scotty’s science determined this chemical concoction is more innocent than a hug from your grandma!

Thank you for the reassurance, Scotty! We totally trust you and all that but we are going to look at these airtight studies that gained you that approval so we all sleep better tonight knowing we are eating and inhaling only the healthy Monsanto/Bayer chemicals.

GLYPHOSATE SAFETY STUDIES

To be extra thorough, Glyphosate was studied on humans, animals and the environment - we are off to a good start! We like comprehensive studies! Maybe Scotty was telling the truth? Let’s start with the human studies:

THE HUMAN SAFETY STUDIES “ STUDIES ”

THE CANCER STUDY: Human safety is massively important when it comes to chemicals, especially chemicals that will be sprayed all over food, so a multi-decade trial with thousands of participants took place. JUST KIDDING! Why on earth would they waste the time with something as trivial as cancer?

Overall cancer-safety of Glyphosate was determined by having five forestry workers spray glyphosate all over the place for 6 total hours a day throughout one week. At the end of the week they were given a medical exam and not a single one tested positive for cancer. It was conclusive, Glyphosate does not cause cancer! Rub this fact in the face of every conspiracy theorist pumping anti-RoundUp propaganda!

IMPACT ON A FETUS STUDY: To determine if Glyphosate has any impact on an unborn child, they had pregnant women consume food covered in Glyphosate residue. JUST JOKING! That would never happen, you silly goose.

Human studies involved a questionnaire filled out by “farm operators and eligible couples”.

To their disappointment, the survey data suggested that there was an association between pregnant women being exposed to glyphosate and elevated risks of late spontaneous abortion. So they did what every responsible company does… they refused to publish the study.

THE DUST SAMPLE STUDY: The human indoor safety study consisted of 33 total dust samples being collected from five total farmhouses and six non-farmhouses in Iowa. Glyphosate was present in all but the amounts were deemed nonharmful, and like they say in basketball, no harm no foul!

THE FOOD STUDY: A very in-depth, highly-scientific food residue study took place. This study consisted of the FDA testing an unknown number of unknown “compounds” for an unknown duration of time using an unknown method in unknown circumstances. What is known is that no glyphosate was found! If that’s not Science, what is?

THE URINE STUDY: Researchers collected 355 total urine samples over 8 months from workers at two specific nurseries where glyphosate was used for weed control. No glyphosate was detected in these samples. YAY!

But, a second urine study yielded very different results. The second study was performed on an unknown number of families in South Carolina and Minnesota. This study consisted of spraying Roundup then collecting the urine right away. It turned out that, on the day Roundup was sprayed, 60% of farmers had a detectable level of harmless glyphosate in their urine.

DEBUNKING RUMORS: At the time of the studies, there were 80 reports of ingestion causing harm, 7 which resulted in death. To determine if this was true, the researchers looked at these 87 cases very closely… and they concluded that 79 of them were suicide attempts.

THE ANIMAL TRIALS

They accidentally rigged the animal trials by feeding the them “99% pure glyphosate” or “technical grade glyphosate”, meanwhile, RoundUp is under 49% glyphosate. The remaining 51.2% of the product is a not-telling-you-trade-secret:

Although we have not the slightest clue what makes up over-half of this totally harmless chemical blend, dating back to 2012, independent, peer-reviewed studies were discovering that those unnamed ingredients in Roundup Herbicide increase Toxicity by as much as 1,000% when compared to pure Glyphosate.

Scott Partridge, Senior Vice President of Bayer, forgot to mention the following during his interview about how RoundUp is safer than being in a padded room with only a rubber eraser to play with:

The longest animal study I could locate was performed on rats… and lasted 2 years. The average glyphosate animal study lasted 13 weeks, with the shortest study lasting only 4 HOURS. Some animal studies involved orally feeding a single dose. SCOTTY! How did you forget this?

RATS: During the 24 months that rats were fed 99% pure glyphosate mixed into their normal diet, the female group decreased body weight and was unable to gain proper amounts of weight to maintain health.

In the male group researchers observed an increase in very, very minor health issues, such as developing cataracts, lens abnormalities and increased liver weight, clearly nothing to lose sleep over. Then there were other things that whiney people like to whine about, such as both groups of rats developing tumors, but other than that, they couldn’t find any legitimate issues…

Because there wasn't time to waste, another rat study consisted of the impacts of inhalation of glyphosate… for four hours… total…

BIRDS: The bird studies were quite scientific. In this single study, one dose of pure glyphosate was orally fed to one quail. The bird didn’t die or anything, which proved RoundUp is, quote, “practically non-toxic” to birds.

In a second study, birds were fed glyphosate for 8 days. This study conclusively proved that glyphosate is only “slightly toxic”, so that’s great!

FISH: A couple of fish studies were conducted that lasted 48 - 96 hours each, in which glyphosate was determined to be “slightly toxic to practically non-toxic to freshwater fish”. A goldfish study lasted a lengthy 6 total days.

BEES: The bee safety study was conducted but never published. The report states that glyphosate caused overall retardation in bees, but ultimately concluded that more research is needed, so for now it’s safe. (Unpublished report no. 4G1444, 1972).

BEAGEL DOGS: Dr. Fauci brought over some beagles Researchers orally fed these dogs pure glyphosate for one year. They claim to have found to no side effects.

All animal studies have indicated that 30-36% of glyphosate is absorbed after ingestion.

NATURE STUDIES

Since science determined this chemical blend is safe for humans and animals, the final step was seeing how nature handles it.

PLANTS: A plant safety study determined that glyphosate permeates soil and can live in soil and plants for 1 year (or more), but because it’s as harmless as a fluffy pillow there’s no reason to worry yourself over it.

AIR: An Air Safety Study determined nothing more than glyphosate’s ability to be "stable" in air. Such valuable information! THANKS, SCOTTY!

WATER: A water safety study led scientists to discover that harmless, practically-nontoxic pure glyphosate can remain in water for up to 91 days. But the fish dealt with that BP oil spill like champs so they'll have no problem dealing with a little glyphosate.

This brings me to the other thing I learned, which is, in spring and often fall, farmers till their fields. When the fields are tilled it stirs up RoundUp chemical residue and puts it into the air. RoundUp contains approximately 50% Glyphosate and 50% we-are-not-telling-you-what’s-in-it-cuz-it’s-a-Trade-Secret-so-stop-asking.

When you see just how much glyphosate-and-trade-secret is being sprayed in the USA, you will understand exactly where “seasonal allergies”that hit every spring, often before there’s any pollen, come from. You will also wonder if “weeds” means unwanted plants or unwanted humans. Check out these shocking glyphosate figures:

In the USA, approximately 130 pounds of glyphosate herbicides were sprayed per square mile. I repeat, 130 POUNDS PER SQUARE MILE!

Nueces County, Texas, had the single highest glyphosate usage rate of all US counties, with more than 1,100 pounds sprayed per square mile .

Here’s a chart showing the MILLIONS of pounds sprayed, by year, 1992 - 2019: (1 million pounds = 453,592kg)

300 MILLION POUNDS IN A YEAR! If people became aware that they have been spending every summer living on allergy medication because of being forced to inhale Glyphosate-Trade-Secret even though they don’t use the chemical themselves, they might be a little angry.

WHAT THE DOCTOR WON’T TELL YOU

All of the symptoms of “Gluten Intolerance”match the symptoms of ingesting poison:

It is of no surprise that Gluten Allergies became mainstream shortly after farms started spraying wheat with Glyphosate (and Trade Secret). In the chart below the black line represents Glyphosate Herbicide used on Wheat. The yellow bars show incidences of Gluten Allergies, AKA “Celiac Disease”. (The word Disease implies it’s your fault, your genetics fault or just a really unfortunate situation and because it’s your fault you can’t sue a chemical company.)

THE LABELING

Due to these highly scientific trials, the FDA and EPA gave RoundUp, Scotty and the totally harmless Trade Secret blend the green light. BUT, they wanted to do their jobs to the fullest by making sure the good, hardworking people were kept safe, so they said RoundUp would need a disclaimer added to the product labeling. They requested that the label displays a "signal word”, that can “range from Caution to Danger”:

On the NPIC website they outline how to select your Signal Word:

CAUTION means the pesticide product is slightly toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or it causes slight eye or skin irritation. - interpretation: best life quail, Scotty says so. WARNING indicates the pesticide product is moderately toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or it causes moderate eye or skin irritation. - interpretation: only slightly retarded bees. DANGER means that the pesticide product is highly toxic by at least one route of exposure. It may be corrosive, causing irreversible damage to the skin or eyes. Alternatively, it may be highly toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, or inhaled. If this is the case, then the word "POISON" must also be included in red letters on the front panel of the product label. - interpretation: this is unpublished-study-level stuff

Out of all three options, which do you think RoundUp chose? Yep! RoundUp carefully selected “Caution” (best life quail, Scotty says so). See, there it is!:

This is where things get really interesting; the untold history of RoundUp:

In the 1950s, the Eugenics movement had recently “ended.” Check out my post on just how bad it had gotten, right here in the USA (and Canada and Germany too). The leaders of the Eugenics movement were absolutely livid and they publicly expressed their unhappiness with the closure of the program. However, even though Eugenics had ceased, the Population Control Movement was still going strong, it just need to regroup and reformulate its strategy.

1969: If you read my article, Secret Population Control Operations: Drug the Water Supply, Destroy the Family, Reduce Fertility, you already know that Bernard Berelson, who was president of Rockefellers Population Council, published a 12-page document titled Beyond Family Planning. In this document he outlines the immediate need to drastically reduce the population, he then goes on to suggest numerous methods which included drugging the food and water supply with fertility reducing chemicals. He emphasizes the need for centralized food and water processing to accomplish this goal.

Only a couple years later, in the 1970s, Robert McNamara, head of the World Bank, advocated for population control. His statement was published in the French Magazine J'ai Tout Compris. He said, quote, "One must take draconian measures of demographic reduction against the will of the populations. Reducing the birth rate has proved to be impossible or insufficient. One must therefore increase the mortality rate. How? By natural means. Famine and sickness."



Shortly after the statement, the Rockefeller Foundation provided massive funding to research glyphosate which quickly led to Glyphosate entering the public market as a Monsanto product... to be sprayed on crops, cuz weeds.

It would turn out, glyphosate is truly a key to population control. Not only does it cause illness and death, but it has been proven to disrupt sperm.

Now listen to this!… (video in original Agent article which didn’t copy here, please see his link.)

Yes folks, something was causing farm animals to have spontaneous abortions… the food supply could not reproduce… and that something was associated with TRADE-SECRET-ROUNDUP.

Fast forward to April 2024, the Iowa Senate approved a bill that provides legal immunity to agricultural chemical manufacturers from lawsuits alleging the companies did not inform users about the health risks, provided the products include the necessary EPA labels. “Why would they do this?!”, you ask. Answer: Campaign contributions.

Bayer, who owns RoundUp is very active in the political world. In fact, owns BAYERPAC, which is legally authorized to participate in the political process at the federal and state levels by contributing financially to political candidates

Bayer also makes contributions outside of BAYERPAC. You can view some of their 2020 contributions here, there are a lot of them. They donate to both parties.

So, you can see why they are able to get whatever they want passed in congress.

And here we are now: (video in Agent’s original article.)

That, my friends, was the true story of Roundup, Glyphosate, Rigged Studies, Corruption and the secret Population Control Weapon, disguised as a weed killer, funded by Rockefeller.

Oh! There is a small light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a really small light though, like a nightlight, but smaller. The teeny-tiny-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel news is that Bayer is phasing out Glyphosate in some of their products. YIPPIE!

(End of Agent’s Substack article.)

His original article link:

I copied this from the webpage of “Moms Across America:”

“May 5, 2017 Mission Viejo, CA- Moms Across America releases their report on their recent findings of toxins in 36 American children, tested at Great Plains Lab, along with results from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The results are disturbing and have an important message for Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian American consumers and food manufacturers.

“100% of all the children tested positive for serious toxins. 79% of the children tested had ADHD or autism symptoms, 21% did not. Over 50% tested positive levels of 3X higher than the average. We expected the children who ate organic to have lower levels of toxins than the children who did not. This was not the case for the majority of the children. Upon the release of the CFIA glyphosate data we realized why, and we hope consumer and food manufacturers take note of these important findings.” - Zen Honeycutt of Moms Across America.

Honeycutt focused primarily on glyphosate because scientists report that glyphosate increases the harmful impact of other environmental toxins, making the presence of the other 166 chemicals tested for, even more detrimental.

The CFIA glyphosate testing data, compiled in the book “Poisoned Foods of North America” by Tony Mitra, showed that non-organic gluten free foods and non-organic foods which largely make up vegan and vegetarian foods such as wheat, garbanzo, white and black beans were very high in glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide, up to 12,699 ppb. Health conscious parents who try to feed their children organic are much more likely to feed their children gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian foods whether or not they are also organic, thus unintentionally poisoning their children with higher levels of glyphosate. This shows that health-conscious consumers who are eating gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian foods must be sure those foods are also organic in order to avoid this toxic herbicide.

However, some foods are contaminated whether they are organic or not. Particularly alarming was the finding that even organic garbanzo beans, organic chickpeas, and some organic lentils were highly contaminated with glyphosate. These foods should be avoided completely from North America if one wants to avoid consuming glyphosate herbicides.

Claims that glyphosate-based herbicides are safe are widely believed, as Roundup and other GBH brands have been used for 40 years. In the past ten years, there has been a significant increase of the use of glyphosate directly on nonorganic food as a drying agent in addition to GMO crops. Honeycutt and her organization assert this is unsafe, and a major contributing factor to the skyrocketing childhood illnesses in America today.

“Proponents of GMO and chemical farming claim glyphosate-based herbicides are safe, according to the EPA. But the EPA policy is to require safety studies on one declared active chemical ingredient, not the final formulation of the herbicide. They have admitted to not having any long-term animal studies on the final formulation of Roundup. Therefore, any claims that Roundup and glyphosate-based herbicides (GBH) are safe are completely unfounded. We call on farmers to stop using harmful chemicals on all of our food and feed crops immediately. We must reduce the toxic burden on our children and protect the future of our country, “ says Honeycutt.

UPDATE: Glyphosate found in all oat samples tested, as high as 1100 ppb of glyphosate and 40 ppb of AMPA (Glyphosate breakdown)

Full report downloadable link.

Link to press release pdf.

Moms Across America is a 501c3 nonprofit whose motto is “Empowered Moms, Healthy Kids.”

https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/glyphosate_in_healthy_foods

HOW TO DETOX:

My holistic health practitioner friend explained an effective way to detox from glyphosate:

“The 8-herb Essiac mixture works by safely removing heavy metals and other toxins such as glyphosate, pesticides, fungicides, and more, while nourishing the body with balanced minerals and other valuable nutrients. (unlike synthetic EDTA chelation which not only removes heavy metals, but also essential nutrients). Essiac has also been found to protect and to even repair DNA, detoxifying the liver, gall bladder, and the entire body safely through the colon. The only side effect is larger, and even sometimes smellier bowel movements. It needs to be taken at least 3 to 6 months to see real results, though many people tell me they feel better after only one month.



“Please note: There is no patent on the name "Essiac" - anyone can call any combination of herbs by that name. The balance of herbs is critical in order to be safe and effective, and there are only two companies using the orignal recipe developed by Nurse Rene Caisse and Dr. Charles Brusch (JFK's personal physician). Here are the two products:



Flor-Essence (Premade essiac) https://www.floressencetea.com/

AND

The herbal powder that you can use to easily make the tea yourself (much cheaper) https://genuineessiac.com



“Please take a look at the testimonials:

https://genuineessiac.com/pages/essiac-tea-testimonials, and watch the interview that I did with the manufacturer, Bryan Paulhaus and two very accomplished researchers who speak to us about their findings:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kaAPA7Qn6wi3/



“Essaic Tea safely pulls the toxins out through the colon, so when one first begins taking it, they will notice enlarged stools, sometimes more stools than they are used to, and that's the good news. However, it is very gentle, and can be used by pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as children and even infants. The taste is strong which is part of the healing properties because the purpose of taste buds are many, and one is to give instructions to the body on how to respond to what we put in our mouth. The bitter taste puts the entire digestive system into repair mode, and also causes the liver to cleanse itself of toxins, which is one reason why essiac is so efficient in healing the liver and also digestive disorders, even the ones caused by the C19 shots. If the taste is too bitter, it can be sweetened lightly with raw honey, or if it is a cancer patient, a tiny amount of pure organic stevia leaf powder can be used - its very strong so just use a bit (NOT the stevia that is sold in the stores which is a chemical extract and therefore dangerous to use. Only use the pure organic herb which will be green.)



“The essiac made by genuineessiac.com has countless benefits. The two main ones are that it SAFELY removes heavy metals and other toxins such as glyphosate, and the second is that it is nutrient dense. This means that at the same time that it is detoxifying, it is building up and healing the body. It has been safely used for decades, does not cause a herx reaction, or any other reaction. It also does not work unless it is taken therapeutically 3 ounces 3x a day. All of the herbs in essiac are also used as culinary herbs and are food, such as burdock root. It is safely given to pregnant and nursing women, to children and even infants.”

PLEASE SHARE!

Link to EWG oat cereals glyphosate level graphics in article: https://www.ewg.org/sites/default/files/u352/EWG_Glyphosate-2_Table_Full_C02.pdf?_ga=2.188990831.558512803.1711943692-968745892.1711943691&_gl=1*1ctxccl*_gcl_au*ODUzMTI0NDEzLjE3MTE5NDM2ODg.*_ga*OTY4NzQ1ODkyLjE3MTE5NDM2OTE.*_ga_CS21GC49KT*MTcxMTk0MzY5MC4xLjEuMTcxMTk0MzcxMS4wLjAuMA