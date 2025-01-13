BS”D

Oncologist Dr. William Makis has posted many wonderful successes recently, thank G-d, with patients who have been using his repurposed drug protocols.

Here I am bringing you the lung cancer stories, which I think are especially important to share, being that lung cancer is one which the mainstream medical establishment does not have that much success treating.

Dr. Makis has kindly given me permission to republish these articles.

1) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 40s year old California man with Stage 4 Lung Cancer sees dramatic improvement in 3 months

STORY:

40s year old California man (who had three Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines), was coughing for months, and was diagnosed with an unexpected Stage 4 Lung Cancer metastatic to lymph nodes and pleura, with a pleural effusion.

We started an aggressive protocol: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day increasing slowly to 2mg/kg/day Fenbendazole 888mg/day Oncologist also started Tagrisso (Osimertinib)



3 Months Later:

Primary lung tumor reduced in size from 3cm to 2cm

pleural effusion resolved completely (!)

gained 15 pounds of weight from his lowest before he started the protocol

These are very significant improvements.

“Thank you for your lifesaving work”.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-4e5

2) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Stage 4 Lung Cancer patient in India with metastases to brain, liver and bones, sees dramatic recovery including "complete resolution" of liver & bone mets!

Stage 4 Lung Cancer metastasized to brain, liver, bone, lymph nodes.

3 months of:

Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 444mg (I suggested going up to 888mg)

RESULTS:

complete metabolic resolution of liver and bone metastases

decrease in size and number of mediastinal lymph nodes

decrease in size of brain metastases

decrease in lung lesion.

I had a thought as I read this wonderful testimonial from India.

My patients in India are probably getting better results than Alberta Cancer patients who are relying on the new $2 billion Calgary Cancer Centre and the “care” provided by Alberta Health Services.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-c2a

3) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 40s year old woman with Stage 4 NCSCL Lung Cancer - dramatic improvement after 3 months!

STORY:

40s year old Stage 4 Lung Cancer Patient in the UK

In August 2024, we started Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

and Fenbendazole 444mg/day 6 days on 1 day off

There were some transient visual effects from Ivermectin to overcome in the first few weeks:

But they went away after a few days! And less need for pain medications!

“All side effects have completely gone now”

Patient no longer needed strong pain medication:

“haven’t needed to use any of the oro-morphine liquid for over a week and have stopped taking paracetamol”

3 month Follow-up Report:

“Cancer is stable and all lesions / tumours have shrunk”

“biggest shrink of all was the one above adrenal gland which has gone from 6cm to 3.6cm!”

“spots on the left lung and liver were so small they were too small to measure”

My Take…

It is wonderful to see results like this after only 3 months!

Sometimes there are some minor growing pains in the beginning - some transient side effects to overcome (like the visual effects for ivermectin), but once you overcome them, it’s smooth sailing!

In this case they lasted about 10 days and then they were gone.

And yes, we did push to get to Ivermectin 2mg/kg/day and Fenbendazole 888mg/day.

Can you imagine a Stage 4 Lung 6cm adrenal metastasis shrinking to 3.6cm and all other lesions shrinking, some disappearing or becoming too small to measure?

Not bad for horse medicine!

UK patients have it hard as it’s quite difficult to obtain Ivermectin and Fenbendazole but many try and succeed despite the roadblocks!

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-ee2

4) IVERMECTIN AND FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 70s yo Stage 4 Lung Cancer patient to liver: all lesions shrinking after 7 weeks

My Take:

Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

Primary Lung lesion LLL 2.9cm to 2.1cm (28% decrease)

Liver at porta hepatis 5.3cm to 1.6cm (70% decrease)

Right hepatic lobe inferiorly 2.4cm to 1.0cm (58% decrease)

Right hepatic lobe 2.1cm to 0.8cm (62% decrease)

“Overall, hepatic metastases appear markedly decreased in size when compared to the previous CT”

“Less than 7 weeks after initiating the protocol”.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-a30

5) IVERMECTIN Testimonial - 60s year old woman with Stage 4 Lung Cancer does extremely well after 6 weeks high dose Ivermectin and chemo combination!

This patient had just failed Tagrisso therapy and was being placed on Carboplatin / Pemetrexed (Alimta) / Amivantanib (Rybrevant)

I usually don’t hold back on the dosing of Ivermectin.

So we went 4 weeks with 1mg/kg/day and 2 weeks with 2mg/kg/day, for a total of 6 weeks. Let’s look at PET results:

Bone Metastases are improved

Lung Lesion is improved

And that’s a comparison to May 24, 2024 when the disease was still progressing.

My Take…

60s year old woman with Stage 4 Lung Cancer metastatic to bone who was progressing and had to switch chemo.

6 weeks of High Dose Ivermectin in combination with new chemo.

Results:

Lung Lesion 2.2x1.9cm to 1.7x1.6cm, SUV 5.7 to 1.6 for 72% drop!

T2 vertebral body: SUV 3.7 to 1.3 (65% drop)

T8 vertebral body SUV 4.8 to 1.4 (71% drop)

This is an excellent treatment response after only 6 weeks!

With PET/CT, you can see a dramatic drop in metabolism of a tumor after 6 weeks of Ivermectin!

We hadn’t started Fenbendazole yet!

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-testimonial-60s-year-old

You can reach Dr. Makis at makisw79@yahoo.com.

