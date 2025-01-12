BS”D

Wednesday, January 8, I had an unbelievable interview with revolutionary Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis.

You will be blown away by Dr. Makis’s talk.

With simple, safe, and inexpensive drugs that people can obtain without prescriptions, Dr. Makis is saving three quarters of the advanced cancer patients that come to him for help.

Dr. Makis also explains why oncologists are locked in their “boxes” and can’t venture out to do anything different, even when their protocols just aren’t working.

One of the most important features of Dr. Makis’s treatment is HIGH doses of ivermectin, which he combines with moderately high doses of Fenbendazole. Success speaks for itself.

If there will be ONE thing that you watch or listen to this month, make it Dr. Makis’s recording, so that you can save someone’s life!

Please click the link to watch.

On Rumble:

Here is the zoom recording link, in case Rumble doesn’t work for you:

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/play/WT3kGb6WLKmEm2r4hyuf4ZWMp1lh_Et1vEjzfDC4XAvrt3ZbQutmCiGRizXU36xQmQxTP_sfiU5GEvCJ.c8rzF5o9qbpWxFwT

Zoom AUDIO-ONLY event replay:

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/play/0ZVqZCZOUin5gO4bM0I8Pk5GzfAj-5DzhbqERrOiXxm-GLSVJ3uIIUs8U3ZTIvqNG9FbgIRreSfvINoR.0u9z2UadhnPheCjL

If you do not have internet access, you can listen to the audio replay on my telephone hotline: 929-277-2700.

Dr. Makis’s email address, by which he can be contacted to schedule a consultation:

makisw79@yahoo.com

Dr. Makis’s substack, on which he publishes (thank G-d!) a success story almost every day:

https://makismd.substack.com/

Resources:

Some sources for accessing the repurposed drugs:

(Note, I can’t take responsibility for the efficacy of the items, and please be sure you get proper guidance for dosing.)

Ivermectin liquid: https://jefferspet.com/products/bimectin-ivermectin-injection-for-cattle-swine-500ml-limit-2

Ivermectin paste: https://www.pbsanimalhealth.com/ivermectin-horse-dewormer-paste/p/15314/

Ivermectin tablets:

Maggie +1 (310) 701-2000, text or WhatsApp (repurposed meds sourced from companies she’s checked out, in India)

Fenbendazole paste: https://jefferspet.com/products/safe-guard-dewomer-paste

Fenbendazole powder:

This is Pancur C, the veterinary one, which is the most highly recommended. Unfortunately the large jar seems to require a vet’s prescription. This is a smaller package. You will need to figure out dosing.

https://a.co/d/jcTlOf5

Fenbendazole capsules:

https://fenbenlab.com/

I do NOT suggest buying fenbendazole tablets on Amazon. They may not be genuine.

Dr. Makis made an excellent point in one of his articles. He said “don’t be ‘married’ to a brand of ivermectin or fenbendazole - if you see it’s not working, switch brands!”

In case you are not in the US and need help figuring out how to get the repurposed drugs, join my My WhatsApp group where you can get help with that. There are over 450 members from all over the world, and there is continuous sharing of integrative cancer treatment information: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KeGxb1et09xJgexoGU2191

In case one company or another runs out of a product, here are five different veterinary supply sites:

PBS Animal Health

Valley Vet

Allivet

Jeffers

Tractor Supply

VERY IMPORTANT

Milk thistle to protect the liver

Milk thistle should be taken, as per Dr. Makis, with each dose of Fenbendazole, to protect the liver. Here is a very good milk thistle that gets properly absorbed in the body: (Thanks to Randy Howe for researching and letting us know about it!)

https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/item01925/european-milk-thistle

When on Fenbendazole, patients should be having a blood test after 1 month and then again every 2 months (that time frame is Dr. Urso’s recommendation) to be sure the liver is doing ok. It usually is fine.

Vitamin D3

Dr. Makis stated that he recommends Vitamin D to his patients. This is indeed critical. A low Vitamin D blood level is highly correlated with cancer, as Dr. Paul Marik MD shows in his book, Cancer Care: The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer, and an excellent Vitamin D level is one of the interventions that Dr. Marik rates most effective in overcoming cancer. Vitamin D is also one of the backbones of Dr. Urso’s highly successful cancer treatments, and is a very important part of Randy Howe’s protocol as well.

Source recommended by Randy Howe: https://www.iherb.com/pr/now-foods-vitamin-d-3-max-potency-50-000-iu-50-softgels/106239

Vitamin D should be taken together with Vitamin K2: https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/item02334/super-k

Links to some things that were discussed during the interview:

Here is the study that Dr. Makis mentioned showing high-dose melatonin stopping cancer growth in advanced patients:

A Preliminary Phase-2 Study with very High-Dose of Melatonin (1000 mg/day) in Untreatable Advanced Cancer Patients Already Progression on Previous Palliative Therapy with High-Dose Melatonin | Trends in Oncology

https://ojs.omniscient.sg/index.php/TrendsinOncology/article/view/988

Other studies, kindly shared by Randy Howe, showing the very strong efficacy of high dose melatonin in stopping tumor growth at all stages AND at reducing the side effects and harms to the body from conventional cancer treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6231436/

https://ar.iiarjournals.org/content/32/7/2747

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5412427/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22753734/

➡️ Link to 60 mg melatonin tablets recommended by Randy Howe:

Products that I mentioned on the zoom from Randy Howe’s recommendations, to combat weight loss and lack of appetite in cancer patients:

1) HMB

3,000 mg daily, spread out over 3 daily doses - combats weight loss, muscle wasting, weakness , AND fights tumor growth & metastasis

Link to get: https://a.co/d/1ZKFyxq

Studies showing the efficacy of HMB, that Randy Howe kindly shared: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0271531708001073

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jcsm.12208

2) High dose Omega 3 with high EPA/DHA

12,000 mg daily - combats weight loss and lack of appetite

Link to get: https://a.co/d/bIR4EOb

Study on high dose Omega 3 that Randy Howe kindly shared: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2311497/

Here is Randy’s protocol:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/e/2PACX-1vRp7Kf57OYJfM3m4t56AvKQylVMhGVmrPWS9Pl8tNYLMKbndXzK0Duwebg15JdzPZLUCE3wSd7qj5XH/pub?urp=gmail_link&gxid=-8203366

More links, to topics mentioned on the zoom:

•Here is the article on the AI analysis that Dr. Makis mentioned, showing ivermectin as the most effective repurposed drug for cancer:

•Here is information about the amazing cancer fighting product, Valasta, that I mentioned on the zoom:

•Here is a fascinating (very positive) study from South Korea on people who were using repurposed drugs for advanced cancer: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9531786/

Although it’s billed as a study of the “experiences and perceptions” of people who were taking repurposed drug protocols, this paper ends up giving you the information you want about how the people are doing. You will see that most people reported no adverse effects and most report they believe that the repurposed drugs that they were on helped them. People stayed on for an average of about 10 months. And most people were very sick to begin with, so this really tells you a lot.

•Here are the programs I did with Dr. Richard Urso on his lifesaving cancer treatments, which I mentioned during the zoom:

1) https://rumble.com/v2yiud4-july-5-conference-on-effective-treatment-for-cancer-and-other-illnesses.html (This one also features brilliant scientist Dr. Paul Marik MD.)

2) https://rumble.com/v43ne8k-dr.-richard-urso-and-dr.-lionel-mondragon.html (Best one!)

3) https://rumble.com/v4k8fv6-dr.-richard-urso-successful-cancer-treatments.html (Here he goes through many types of cancer and recommends treatments for each.)

Please share Dr. Makis’s recording and the resources contained here widely and help, G-d willing, to raise awareness and save lives!

