By 2nd Smartest, June 7, 2024 (Almost his entire article is included; see link to the original 2nd Smartest article below.)

Update 4: four of my mother’s “vaccinated” friends have died in the last 6 months:

Friend 1 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, plus booster): turbo cancer

Friend 2 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, plus 2 boosters): aplastic anemia

Friend 3 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, unsure of how many boosters): blood clots and stroke

Friend 4 (Pfizer shots 1 & 2, unsure of how many boosters): turbo cancer

My mother has been very upset about the loss of her dear friends, but she appreciates the real cause of these murders, and often says, “I am so proud of myself for having the intuition to reject these “vaccines.””

UPDATE 3: Now that my mother has finally been rescued from NYC, her deranged sociopathic ex-gerontologist may now be fully exposed.

Dr. Michael Perskin’s online reviews are rather poor, though still far too high for the kind of iatrocide services he provides his elderly patients; to wit:

A negative five-star review for Dr. Mini Mengele Perskin would be far too generous based on my interactions with him.

But what the above pair of most recent reviews fail to mention is that the not-so-good doctor pushes deadly medicines on his patients, not limited to the slow kill bioweapon COVID-19 “vaccines.”

In my mother’s case, he was writing her AMBIEN sleeping pill prescriptions for many years despite my innumerable warnings. I explained to Dr. Perskin that AMBIEN is incredibly dangerous, especially as a long-term “treatment.”

I cited the manufacturer’s very own statements that, “AMBIEN is a prescription sleep medicine for the short-term treatment of adults who have trouble falling asleep (insomnia).”

Surely, the not-so-good doctor was aware of the important safety data that I shared with him?

In 2015, the American Geriatrics Society said that zolpidem, eszopiclone and zaleplon met the Beers criteria and should be avoided in individuals 65 and over "because of their association with harms balanced with their minimal efficacy in treating insomnia."[25][26] The AGS stated the strength of the recommendation that older adults avoid zolpidem is "strong" and the quality of evidence supporting it is "moderate."[26] —Wikipedia

Of course, all of my many concerns were unheeded and mocked, not limited to my mother’s age (over 65), her sleep-walking episodes, her binge eating, etc.

And so the not-so-good doctor kept on prescribing this pernicious drug as a long-term treatment (over a decade) to a geriatric right up until my mother slept-walked her way into a blackout that finally resulted in a catastrophic accident.

I would find my mother lying on the kitchen floor of her NYC apartment in a state of delirium a full 12 hours after she collapsed in the middle of the night. She was moaning and in great pain from a badly shattered hip.

To say that I was surprised by this shocking incident would be a gross understatement.

Dr. Perskin would never take any responsibility for causing my mother this kind of life altering suffering; he would not even bother to meaningfully check up on his patient after her major surgery.

This doctor also attempted to prescribe my mother diabetes medications, but, thankfully, my mother completely cured her condition by sufficiently altering her diet (the binge eating ended when the AMBIEN was no longer administered).

He also attempted to prescribe my mother statins, which I had instantly put the kibosh on.

He attempted to push the toxic and wholly ineffective flu shots on my mother, which she for the most part avoided.

As a clueless, yet balefully dogmatic vaccine peddler, Dr. Perskin would also bully his patients into accepting the harmful shingles “vaccines.”

Of his half dozen exceedingly low-grade research publications, five of them pertain to vaccines.

In February 2013, Dr. Perskin was one of the authors of a “study” entitled, Studying Physician Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices Regarding the Herpes Zoster Vaccine to Address Perceived Barriers to Vaccination which laughably concluded the following:

Not only increased knowledge but also a change in attitudes and practice are needed to enhance implementation of national recommendations. To improve use of this vaccine, physicians including ophthalmologists need to recommend it more strongly.

Except that all RCT studies of these herpes zoster vaccines do not establish clear efficacy, and all have shown risky safety profiles; thus, his “research” was nothing more than medical agitprop.

(Note from BW: It’s very important to know that some people get very sick from the shingles vaccine. Nobody should take the risk! For example, one person told me of her friend who almost died from the shingles shot, ending up in the ICU. The doctor half-jokingly told the patient in the ICU, “I guess we won’t be giving you the second shot!” Here’s another story - this woman wrote to me a few weeks ago as follows:

“I took the shingles vaccine and reacted to the shot. I currently may be dealing with a blood infection and am on antibiotics. Do you have any suggestions of how to get this vaccine out of my system? I have been sick so much after having had this Vax. What a mistake on my part.”

Today when I asked her if I could tell her shingles vax story, she told me more of it:

“I suffered for months. I wish I would have never had the shot. My nose ran profusely for months. I literally carried a box of tissues with me wherever I went. I went through more tissues in 3 months than I have in the past 3 years. After 10 days I went to the doctor and showed him my discolored, raised and swollen shot site. It also was itchy. He told me that I had a cold, because my nose was running. My joints were stiff and sore - hips and knees. Typically, when it rains sometimes I may feel my spine, never the hips and knees. The tops of my feet and soles of my feet burned. My shin itched beneath the skin. It was weeks for the soreness in the hips and knees to clear up. It was months for the burning on the feet to stop. My shingles shot was Nov the 6th of 2023. It has only been in the last month that my shin has stopped itching below the skin. I have no intentions of taking the 2nd shot. The shingles shot is not a one and done for lifetime immunity. Good vitamin D3 levels are essential to aid in avoiding shingles. I was basically gaslighted by my doctor. Of course he will not acknowledge my vaccine injury because it would put his interests at risk. This is the business world.”

Five years later the more depraved “research” study was published by Dr. Perksin entitled, Evaluating Physician Attitudes and Practices Regarding Herpes Zoster Vaccination.

The above “study” was nothing more than pure Medical Industrial Complex propaganda pushing for ever greater vaccine uptake. There were no RCT citations of safety and efficacy, just an ideological drive to inject all older patients with questionable interventions.

The vaccine scam is certainly a great way to speed up the premature discharge of liabilities and assets, or as the not-so-good doctor was fond of asking with a crazed glint in his eyes, “You’re (__) years old, you expect to live forever?”

It so happened that the Zoster vaccine that Dr. Perskin et al. were shilling to “enhance implementation of national recommendations” was quietly pulled from the marketplace in 2020. By that time the damage was sufficiently done.

And so it would come as no surprise that during the scamdemic Dr. Perksin would become a most psychotically overzealous C19 DEATHVAX™ pusher.

With the aforementioned update, the below account of what transpired on that fateful yet ultimately triumphant day that Dr. Perskin decided to murder my mother with the Modified mRNA “vaccine” should now resonate even more.

As an important aside, my mother’s cognition started to somewhat deteriorate since her hip surgery, but ever since she lowered her carb and sugar intake along with a daily regimen of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole her memory has been gradually improving, and her mental acuity has been restored no thanks to the likes of Dr. Perskin, who with great disdain would have outright refused to even consider the following:

2ND SMARTEST GUY IN THE WORLD

OCTOBER 29, 2023

A recent article by The Epoch Times posited that fungal infections may be the cause of neurodegenerative diseases. A team of researchers at Baylor College of Medicine has discovered that when the brain is infected with a common fungus, it changes in ways similar to those seen in Alzheimer’s disease. The

Read full story

UPDATE 2: Given that my mother’s prescriptions are running low, and her ex-doctor is a deranged sociopath that wants to murder her, I will once again be obtaining her prescriptions from My Free Doctor.

UPDATE 1: My mother will never go back to her primary care physician after he attempted to force her to take the DEATHVAX™ without informed consent. This sociopathic gerontologist accused yours truly of “elder abuse” because I would not coerce my mother into taking this slow kill bioweapon.

Since writing about this profoundly troubling experience in the below article last year, my mother was still getting her prescription refills from that doctor’s office. And then last week the pharmacy informed me that this doctor refuses to provide refills any longer.

Even the pharmacist, after reaching out to his office, was utterly dismayed given the nature of the medicines and the fact that my mother was on her last capsules; in other words, this sicko doctor was fully cognizant that there was not enough time to find a new doctor, make an appointment and get to their office before running out of the medicines.

Because we no longer trust any NYC doctors at this point, last evening in a kind of Hail Mary play I reached out to My Free Doctor in the hopes that they would submit my mother’s refills. It was 7:28pm and the pharmacy closed at 8:00pm. By 7:52 a doctor had reviewed my mother’s medical history and sent in the refill Rx to the pharmacy!

I am beyond grateful that there is such a service available to all Americans to bypass the criminal Medical Industrial Complex.

I would also like to add that this monstrous doctor was for years prescribing my mother a dangerous drug that I had warned him about on numerous occasions. He admitted to me that it did have an unsafe profile. And then my mother blacked out from said drug, broke her hip and almost died. He also later needlessly prescribed her statins which yours truly put the kibosh on before my mother so much as popped a single poisonous pill.

This doctor happens to be one of the top-rated specialists in his field.

Etc. & etc.

In mid-July 2021 an elderly yet vigorous lady by the name of G went to see her top NYC gerontologist at HOSPITAL X. For many years she was accompanied by her SON who had power of attorney, medical power of attorney, and was her sole caretaker.

On that occasion G and her SON were greeted by a nurse whose forced smile was betrayed by a peculiar tension in her features. She informed G that her DOCTOR requested to see her alone. That was the first time ever such a request was made.

G insisted that her SON be present during the entire visit.

The nurse relented, escorting them down a long corridor and into the examination room.

A few minutes went by.

The DOCTOR entered with another nurse accompanying him. That was the first time that a nurse was present for that kind of appointment, as her function was clearly as the DOCTOR’S witness for what ended up transpiring.

The DOCTOR was visibly agitated. He instantly barked at both G and her SON to hike their masks up all the way over their noses or else he would call security on them and have both them escorted out of HOSPITAL X.

Mother and SON obliged, adjusting their respective masks.

The doctor at that point contemptibly looking from mother back to SON. He then turned to G and admonishingly ordered her, “G, you have to get the Covid vaccine. You have to do it now. It’s for your own protection and for the protection of others.”

Without looking at her SON, G held the DOCTOR’S stern look and replied to him calmly yet sternly, “I do not want the vaccine.”

The DOCTOR turned to the SON and hissed at him, “You told her not to get it!”

Before the SON, fighting back the urge to stomp this Mini Mengele’s skull in, could answer, his mother sharply and forcefully interjected, “My son did not tell me anything. I’m not taking this vaccine. I don’t want it.”

The DOCTOR, taken aback by the rejection of his medical advice turned back on the SON, and blurted out, “You’re guilty! You are guilty of Elder Abuse!”

The SON edged forward in chair, eyes fixated on this evil little man, and he coolly asked, “Excuse me? What did you just say?”

The DOCTOR broke eye contact with the SON, and shifted in his chair. He glanced up at the nurse whom by that point had became extremely uncomfortable at the tense and unprofessional interactions.

The DOCTOR’S tone suddenly shifted, and he then gently and politely asked G to lower her mask. He looked her face over carefully, and commented in mock concern that she looked unusually pale, at which point he glanced back at the SON while asking G with his face still turned away from her, “Are you feeling okay G?”

The DOCTOR then started inspecting G’s arms and legs, clearly looking for something evidence of said “Elder Abuse”.

G replied without missing a beat that she felt perfectly fine. At which point the DOCTOR glanced back at the SON who then chimed in, “I hope every parent gets the kind of “Elder Abuse” that my mom receives and they all look as youthful and healthy as she does for her age.”

The DOCTOR started blinking uncomfortably at that.

The SON added, “You didn’t even once bother to offer my mom any kind of informed consent for this experimental gene therapy you tried to push on her.”

The DOCTOR started ranting, “the vaccine is safe and effective”, etc.

The SON calmly asked him if he has any research studies to that effect. The DOCTOR said it was approved by the FDA. The SON corrected him that these injections were in fact EUA and as such never had any FDA approval.

There was a silent beat.

And then the SON asked the DOCTOR if he was “vaccinated” to which he replied in the affirmative. The SON then added, “Great, then you have nothing to worry about. Oh, and by the way, do you happen to know what the virion size of Covid is and how that pertains to these surgical masks we’re all wearing now?”

At that the DOCTOR rose out of his chair and scurried out mumbling, nurse in tow.

When the DOCTOR paused at the opened door the SON nonchalantly added, “I hope you realize there will at some point be Nuremberg 2.0 trials for this.”

The DOCTOR jumped back and barked, “The nurses down the hall will draw your—” And before he finished his sentence the door was slammed shut.

(This DOCTOR happened to have not only been one of the top NYC gerontologists, but he was also a tenured professor at the university that owned HOSPITAL X. This DOCTOR had published exactly two research papers in his entire career. Both papers were on the benefits of the shingles vaccines and which methods would be most effective in convincing geriatric patients and their doctors on the benefits of administering said shingles vaccines.)

Later that night the SON received an email from HOSPITAL X. The SON logged into his mother’s Patient Portal and saw the following office notes in her records:

The SON scrolled further down and read the following:

Dark thoughts tormented him into the early morning hours. He asked himself how could this deranged quack write in his notes that he had no right to recommend a medical procedure to his own mother? How could a lucid woman’s wishes be so thoroughly dismissed? Why did this crazed doctor believe that the son had such power over his mother when she denied the EUA gene therapy shot? How can this sicko conflate the rejection of an experimental medical procedure with violent abuse? And so on and so forth.

The following day lawyer extraordinaire and all around good guy Todd Callender was retained.

Todd was equally as outraged as the SON.

The following letter was dispatched to this DOCTOR and HOSPITAL X.

Over the course of the following several weeks were threats of lawsuits before HR and LEGAL from HOSPITAL X intervened on behalf of the DOCTOR.

LEGAL requested that G write a rebuttal letter in order to correct her besmirched medical records, and she obliged with the following:

LEGAL expeditiously got back to Todd, explaining that the rebuttal letter from G would permanently be included in her medical records.

At that point there were two options: let the rebuttal letter serve as clarification and proof that this unethical and deranged DOCTOR was subverting his promise to honor the Hippocratic Oath, or sue both the DOCTOR and HOSPITAL X.

To have filed a lawsuit at the height of PSYOP-19 in a Death Cult indoctrinated city like New York with around 99% of the judges being leftist activists would have been an exceedingly low probability winning outcome.

The stress alone of such a lawsuit would have taken a not insignificant toll on both my mother and I.

My mother, being a deeply pious woman, requested that we drop the matter out of principle. She expressed to me that she not only felt sorry for her DOCTOR, but that she was plenty satisfied to have her medical records amended with the truth.

I had no choice but to honor my mother’s wishes.

My mother has a lengthy history of blood clots, so this DEATHVAX™ would have most certainly murdered her.

As an aside, around that same time it took just one Pfizer injection for our close relative to suffer a massive heart attack. She is still dealing with the side effects, but thankfully she is still with us.

While this may seem like a horrific story of medical abuse and malpractice, in our case it ended well enough. And I gained a dear friend in Todd.

Our hearts go out to all of those people that were conned and bullied by their doctors into taking the DEATHVAX™. These doctors are all in our not so humble opinions murderers guilty of crimes against humanity.

If only more people stood up to these sociopaths we would turn the tide on this medical tyranny and put an end to this whole Great Reset transhumanist agenda.

But there are enough people pushing back, and good will in the end defeat evil as it always does.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

