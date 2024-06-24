BS”D

I have come across a new resource that I’m excited to share. Last week, I received an email from Health Freedom Institute (https://healthfreedominstitute.com) with a document containing a list of vaccine ingredients. The vax ingredient list is actually from the CDC, but what parent is ever informed about it, or knows how to decipher the product names? HFI prepared a handy guide to help.

For example, did you know that “MRC-5,” found as an ingredient in the Hep A vaccine and in the MMR shots, means “aborted human fetal cells?”

HFI wrote:

“Do you know the ingredients in the vaccines that are recommended for your child? Does it surprise you to learn that even your child’s doctor may not know? And why are those who do know often evasive when asked for this information?

It’s important to get curious about what’s being injected into your child’s growing body, especially in the critical years of building immunity.

The U.S. has the most aggressive vaccination schedule of all developed countries, with the highest number of doses given at the earliest ages. American children are recommended to receive over 30 doses by 1 year of age.

Unfortunately, leading experts in the field of virology are either confused or less than transparent about what’s really in a vaccine, so it’s important for parents to inform themselves. The CDC does publish the full list of vaccine ingredients, but it can be difficult to decipher. With informed consent not readily available, Health Freedom Institute (HFI) has created a downloadable PDF to decode some of the most potentially concerning ingredients.

If you don’t know what’s in your child’s vaccines, you cannot make an informed choice. As stated in our article on the meningitis vaccine, “Having informed consent means a person has key information needed to understand the risks and benefits of their choices.”

Here’s another of HFI’s links: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/ They also have a very interesting article about the adult vaccine schedule, https://healthfreedominstitute.com/womb-to-tomb/. For anyone too young to remember, the adult vaccine schedule is a new innovation, unveiled in 2002. It’s now ballooned into this:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/downloads/adult/adult-combined-schedule.pdf

HFI also has a good article on the pertussis vaccine:

https://healthfreedominstitute.com/pertussis/

I know from previous research that the pertussis vaccine is the one that most frequently causes subsequent baby death, disingenuously termed “SIDS.”

Multiple police officers also testify to what these medical professionals have witnessed:

https://x.com/voluntaryasmine/status/1597359384887463937?s=43&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw

This study makes the association between infant vaccination and “SIDS” very clear:

See the rest of the paper here:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8255173/

Most deaths after vaccines don’t get reported to VAERS. Most parents don’t make the association between their baby’s “well visit” and their death. But here are the 3,300+ pertussis vaccine deaths that WERE reported. As you can see, the vast majority (about 80%) have been in babies under 1 year old. Of course, this screenshot represent only a tiny fraction of the actual number of babies the DTaP vaccine and its variations have killed:

From the Telegram group Childhood Vax Resource Library: https://t.me/+4ZWCtSBFRX45MmVk

Of all the "vaccine preventable diseases" we vaccinate against, whooping cough/pertussis is very concerning to most moms. But DTaP vaccine carries risk. It’s actually one of the most risky vaccines, and has the highest compensation payout for injury (over $2 billion to date of the $4 billion) including death, and is being shown to be ineffective in to prevent pertussis/whooping cough. Not only that, but it is, in part, responsible for outbreaks. Pertussis Vaccine and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS): Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), also known as "crib death", is a generic term used to classify infant deaths that are unexplained. It is the most common cause of death for children between two weeks and one year of age. The deaths usually occur during sleeping and are more likely to occur in the winter than in the summer. Between 5000-10,000 cases of SIDS are reported in the United States every year. The U.S. has the highest rate of SIDS in the developed world — and the most vaccines for babies under a year old. Some people, including medical researchers, believe that vaccines are one cause of SIDS. Dr. Viera Scheibner, a research scientist who has conducted many studies of SIDS, measured episodes of apnea (breathing cessation) and hypopnea (abnormally shallow breathing) in infants both before and after they received DTP vaccination. The information was gathered using a breathing monitor that generates computer printouts of breathing activity. Dr. Scheibner noted a significant increase in the incidence of both apnea and hypopnea after vaccination, and that these episodes continued for several months. Her findings led her to conclude that "vaccination is the single most prevalent and most preventable cause of infant deaths." Read more on Dr. Scheibner's story here: https://scentses4d.wordpress.com/2019/06/03/court-rules-vaccines-contribute-to-and-cause-sids-deaths/ SIDS Studies: The SIDS rate was so low prior to the vaccine programs that they weren't even recorded until 1973 (note 16, page 10) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3170075/ Over 600 cases of sudden infant death syndrome following vaccination were reported from 1990-1997. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11760487 Vaccination in infants less than 3 months is associated with an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/7557822 Correlation between the number of infant deaths and the number of vaccines: http://het.sagepub.com/content/31/10/1012.abstract Sudden infant death syndrome and DTP vaccine timing may be linked. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6835859 Relative trends in hospitalizations and mortality among infants by the number of vaccine doses and age, based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 1990-2010. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22531966 Sudden Infant Death syndrome mortality rate in the period zero to three days following DTP was found to be 7.3 times higher than in the period 30 days after immunization. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3496805 In 1985 twin boys simultaneously succumbed to sudden unexpected deaths two to three hours after vaccination with diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine (DTP). http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/3498443 Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) shortly after hexavalent vaccination has been reported. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16231176 DTP vaccination may contribute to urinary tract disease and sudden infant death syndrome. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15356430 Premature babies have higher risk of sepsis and cardiorespiratory events after vaccination in the NICU: This study reports a significant increase in the incidence of sepsis evaluations, respiratory support, and intubation after immunization of premature babies in the NICU. The findings of this study confirm what a number of other retrospective studies have found—that low birth weight infants appear to have an increase in cardiorespiratory events and sepsis evaluations after vaccination. The main strength of this study and what makes it unique is its large sample size of infants born at less than 28 weeks gestation. http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2300374 Precedent has been set. Vaccines can cause SIDS: https://ecf.cofc.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show_public_doc?2013vv0611-73-0 "I have concluded, after review of the evidence, that it is more likely than not that the vaccines played a substantial causal role in the death of J.B., without the effect of which he would not have died." -Thomas L. Gowen, Special Master What other harms can the DTaP cause? DTaP and allergies and respiratory symptoms among children and adolescents in the United States. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10714532 In 1991, the prestigious Institute of Medicine (IOM) looked at side effects from just one vaccine, the DTP, and concluded that science supported a causal relationship with the following 6 vaccine injuries: acute encephalopathy, chronic arthritis, shock, anaphylaxis, and protracted inconsolable crying. https://www.nap.edu/catalog/1815/adverse-effects-of-pertussis-and-rubella-vaccines In 2012, the IOM looked at 158 most common vaccine injuries reported to VAERS and found that science “convincingly supports a causal relationship” with 18 of those injuries, and found that there wasn’t any science to either confirm or deny 135 additional injuries. Here’s a list of injuries that might be caused by vaccines, except no one has looked: Encephalitis, encephalopathy, infantile spasms, afrebrile seizures, seizures, cerebellar ataxia, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, neuromyelitis optica, multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, brachial neuritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, small fiber neuropathy, chronic urticaria, erythema nodosum, systemic lupus erythematosus, polyarteritis nodosa, psoriatic arthritis, reactive arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, arthralgia, autoimmune hepatitis, stroke, chronic headache, fibromyalgia, sudden infant death syndrome, hearing loss, thrombocytopenia, immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

The pertussis vaccine does not even prevent transmission:

The National Academy of Science of the United States of America did a Pertussis baboon study showing transmission after vaccination: Acellular pertussis vaccines protect against disease but fail to prevent infection and transmission in a nonhuman primate model http://www.pnas.org/content/111/2/787.full • FDA study in infant baboons showed that while the pertussis vaccine can cut down on serious clinical disease symptoms, it does not eliminate transmission of B. pertussis whooping cough. • The baboon study suggests that if you’re recently vaccinated against whooping cough and then are exposed to B. pertussis, you may not get classic symptoms of the disease but could temporarily become an asymptomatic carrier, which is “good for you but not for the population,” according to the study’s lead researcher. • This may partly explain outbreaks of whooping cough among the highly vaccinated U.S. population, in which 95 percent of children have received at least five doses of pertussis vaccine between two months and six years old. (Previous recovery from natural B. pertussis infection was found to confer better protection against becoming an asymptomatic carrier after exposure to B. pertussis than a history of previous vaccination.) • The study suggests pertussis vaccine-acquired immunity is an illusion. While vaccination may protect against development of severe clinical symptoms upon exposure to B. pertussis, a vaccinated person can still colonize B. pertussis bacteria and transmit the infection to others. Based on the science, the idea of having those around a newborn vaccinated with TDaP in an effort to protect that newborn from whooping cough is counter productive and serves not to protect the infant, but to very likely expose the infant via an asymptomatic carrier of the disease. Furthermore, pertussis is cyclical. Try as we might, man cannot outsmart mother nature.

Other studies and articles on the lack of efficacy: Research reveals that pertussis vaccine in DTaP doesn't work. Vaccine protection wanes 27% every year following the last dose: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28506516 Pertussis outbreak in highly vaccinated population: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/24216286/ Pertussis outbreak in fully vaccinated children: http://www.witn.com/content/news/Ten-confirmed-cases-in-Carteret-County-whooping-cough-outbreak-480817891.html Harvard-Westlake students were vaccinated. Dozens caught whooping cough anyway: https://www.latimes.com/local/california/la-me-ln-whooping-cough-vaccine-20190316-story.html Pertussis outbreak in California despite no religious exemption: https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/unvaccinated-children-are-8-times-more-likely-contract-pertussis-and-then-spread-it In her book Dissolving Illusions, Dr. Suzanne Humphries plots out graphs taken from government vital records. The data is collected from various developed countries such as United States, United Kingdom and Australia. They all follow a similar trend of mortality reduction in diseases before any vaccine was created for them. The graph clearly demonstrates that the most marked decline in deaths from whooping cough occurred before the introduction of the vaccine in the 1940s. The data shows that the mortality rate from whooping cough in the United States had already fallen by approximately 92% before the vaccine was in widespread use. The graph from England and Wales is even more striking. Neglected research on cures: Way back in the 1930s, vitamin C / ascorbic acid was being recognized as an effective way to treat whooping cough - to neutralize the pertussis toxin and reduce the length and severity of the infection. But guess what else was being developed at that time? The first pertussis vaccine. When a vaccine is introduced, there is little to no attention or funding given to the development of alternative treatment options. This would undermine the vaccine industry. Therefore, there has not been any more research on this, since then: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1562195/ However, Dr. Suzanne Humphries has developed a protocol for treating whooping cough with high dose vitamin C. http://drsuzanne.net/2017/10/sodium-ascorbate-vitamin-c-treatment-of-whooping-cough-suzanne-humphries-md/ Does the medical system utilize this potential beneficial treatment option when infants contract pertussis? It is NOT part of the standard protocol. Therefore, a safe and potentially LIFE-SAVING treatment is being withheld from at-risk infants, because the medical system refuses to investigate or utilize any potential treatments outside of their directed protocols for whooping cough. And medical professionals remain unaware.

Please share, and save a baby!

What some parents shared on a forum:

