This article is dedicated in memory of our loved ones and our friends’ loved ones who have succumbed to “sudden” heart attacks and blood clots in the last 3+ years. May their deaths serve as a wakeup call to save the lives of many others.

A friend sent me something that she’d been forwarded. It was the strange recent claim that covid shots decrease one’s risk of heart attacks caused by covid. If you have been reading this substack, you know this is not even possible, as the vaccines have greatly increased the incidence of cardiac death. But many people don’t know that, and this woman needed help figuring out the truth about the “study’s” claim.

Seeing that there’s still widespread uncertainty and incorrect beliefs - which translates, of course, into lives lost - I am presenting here a large collection of evidence showing the grievous injury the covid shots cause. I also demonstrate that they don’t work, because many people acknowledge adverse events but still believe that the benefits outweigh the risks.

It’s my hope that this collection will help move the needle, so that more people will:

1) Stop getting boosters.

2) Get onto a detox protocol to help prevent sudden blood clots, cardiac events, cancer diagnoses, etc.

3) Develop a very healthy distrust of those who have repeatedly and knowingly lied to us.

This information is loosely organized by timeline.

1) First, the whistleblower testimony showing that the Pfizer trial data (“95% effective”) was fraudulent and manipulated:

2) Did the shots prevent transmission of covid?

While prominent people appeared on television to convince the public that vaccinated people would not spread covid, it turns out that there was never even any pretend science behind that claim. In October 2022, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, under intense questioning by Rob Roos, admitted in her testimony before the EU Parliament that Pfizer did not even test whether the vaccine prevented covid transmission. They had to move “at the speed of science” (her words) to get the shots out, so there wasn’t time to check whether they worked.

Testimony here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/TXX0acEIUPcc/

3) What do Pfizer’s internal documents - which the FDA had access to - show about post vaccination adverse events reported to Pfizer in the first three months of the vaccine rollout?

Pfizer’s post-marketing report, a legally required document prepared in early 2021 and shared with the FDA - but not with the public - shows the injuries and deaths from the covid vaccine in just the first 90 days of its being publicly available, from December 1, 2020, to February 28, 2021. Within this short time frame, there were 1,223 deaths reported.

There were 42,086 case reports submitted to Pfizer during these three months, representing 158,895 adverse events.

The thousands of categories of injuries are listed in the appendix as “List of adverse events of special interest,” and fill almost 9 closely typed pages. Here are just the injuries beginning with “a:”

The FDA attempted to conceal this report, along with the other Pfizer internal documents, including Pfizer clinical trial data, for 75 years. It was finally released under court order after a legal battle.

You can find the Pfizer post-marketing document at https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf and you can read the investigator’s analysis of the report at https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-documented-significant-harms-and-deaths-the-fda-did-not-inform-the-public/ here.

The following link contains 97 reports that private investigators compiled showing many different classes of injuries (for example, in pregnancy, cardiac, stroke), with most of the reports drawn from Pfizer’s own internal documents. https://dailyclout.io/pfizer-and-moderna-reports/

4) When did the CDC know that the shots were killing and injuring people at an unprecedented rate?

They knew immediately. The V-Safe monitoring system was blaring from the get-go, but the CDC and Pfizer concealed the data it revealed on rates of injury among those who got vaccinated - which should have been given to the public from Day 1. Attorney Aaron Siri fought tirelessly in court to make the information available.

There are actually quite a number of systems tracking the vaccine injuries, but the V-Safe system provides the ratio of injuries per number of vaccines administered, so it is uniquely valuable.

Here are two of Aaron Siri’s articles exposing the V-Safe data and how it took a court order to unseal it. The first piece highlights how the CDC designed V-Safe to ensure that harms were hidden in free-text fields, so it could control what became public, including limiting the harms submitted to VAERS. Cruelly, instead of being the promised “safety monitoring system” that those receiving the shots early on trusted in, V-Safe existed as a front. Aaron Siri shows examples of cries for help which the injured wrote to the CDC on the system, which were ignored for as many as 200 days:

This next article by Attorney Aaron Siri reports the judge’s decision ordering the release of the 7.8 million V-Safe free-text entries, typically detailing covid vaccine injuries, which the CDC tried to keep hidden:

5) What does data from nursing homes show about death rates of residents - contrasted before and after vaccination?

We were told that vaccines are especially important for vulnerable people, like the elderly and the immunocompromised. But No. In fact, fragile people like the elderly and immunocompromised were the ones most likely to die as a direct result of receiving a covid vaccine, as can be seen from the post-vaccine carnage in nursing homes. Covid vaccines also increased, rather then decreased, the risk of death from covid. We actually have government records proving this.

CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) publishes record-level nursing home data by week. No matter how this data is analyzed, the conclusion is always the same: the vaccines increased the IFR (infection fatality rate) from COVID.

Details in this very important article:

Examples at the micro-level:

Over 25% of elderly residents of a Skilled Nursing Facility died within a 4-week period after getting the COVID jab in December 2020

Details:

Apple Valley Village Health Care Center saw >7X higher COVID death rates after COVID vax rollout. It’s in the official Medicare reports. And an employee revealed that 30% of the residents died directly after the shots.

Details:

6) What do the ambulance call records from Israel show about cardiac event calls - contrasted during peak covid and after vaccine rollout?

Etana Hecht, based in Israel, reported in March 2023 that Professor Retsef Levi, an MIT Expert in Analytics, Risk Management and Health Systems, called for a complete halt to the COVID vaccine program, because of excess mortality rates, increased rates of cardiac events among young men in Israel, and other adverse outcomes. Professor Levi is one of the authors of the paper “Increased emergency cardiovascular events among under-40 population in Israel during vaccine rollout and third COVID-19 wave,” published in Nature in April 2022. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-10928-z

Key findings: “Using a unique dataset from Israel National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from 2019 to 2021, the study aims to evaluate the association between the volume of cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome EMS calls in the 16–39-year-old population with potential factors including COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates. An increase of 25% was detected in both call types during January–May 2021, compared with the years 2019–2020. Using Negative Binomial regression models, the weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group but were not with COVID-19 infection rates.”

7) What do studies and case reports show in terms of deaths and illnesses after covid vaccination? Here is a sample:

•This link contains a collection of 3,580 peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post COVID vaccination. https://react19.org/science

•Autopsies Document Deaths from Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: In this peer-reviewed paper, published in Clinical Research in Cardiology, researchers studied autopsy reports of 25 people who suffered cardiac arrest and sudden death within 20 days of getting vaccinated, and were able to conclusively prove in some cases that the death was related to the vaccine. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00392-022-02129-5

•This new study shows INFLAMMATION IN THE HEARTS OF ALL COVID-19 VACCINE RECIPIENTS (DOUBLE VAXXED) FOR UP TO 180 DAYS, EVEN THOSE THAT ARE ASYMPTOMATIC.

https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/radiol.230743

A doctor wrote: “These hearts have to work up to 46% harder for 4 to 6 months than before the shots. This signifies an increased risk of cardiac events such as an infarction or arrhythmia. This should be headlines. The good news is that after 6 months it resolved.

“Inflammation forms an important core of the aetiopathogenic process involved in many diseases affecting the heart and the blood vessels. These diseases include infections as well as inflammatory non-infectious cardiovascular conditions. The common feature of this is invasion of the heart or blood vessel by inflammatory cells. F-18 2-fluoro 2-deoxy-D glucose (FDG) is an analogue of glucose and like glucose, it is taken up by activated inflammatory cells that accumulate at the site of infection. This has formed the basis of the use of F-18 FDG PET/CT in the non-invasive evaluation of human inflammatory diseases.”

• On October 7, 2022, Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines, based on The Florida Department of Health having conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series.

“This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

https://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2022/10/20220512-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccine.pr.html

• In November 2021, perhaps the most respected cardiology journal, Circulation, published an abstract which ominously stated in its title, “a warning.” Abstract 10712: Observational Findings of PULS Cardiac Test Findings for Inflammatory Markers in Patients Receiving mRNA Vaccines

Key paragraph:

“These changes resulted in an increase of the PULS score from 11% 5 yr ACS risk to 25% 5 yr ACS risk. At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of vac. We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712 Significantly, subsequently the results were confirmed by other researchers.

8) What does government data, separated by vaccinated and unvaccinated, from wherever it is obtainable, show about death rates?

This data comes straight from the UK government database. Someone was kind enough to create powerful graphs based on the data. Dr. Jessica Rose PhD republished the article. The link to the original piece, which includes the government data files, is below.

A Buried England mRNA Data Avalanche has been Exposed. We can now Compare the % of All Cause Death (by Vaccination Status) with the % of Vaccine Uptake.

Excerpts:

Below is the UK Government Data Avalanche graphed with three simple graphs.

You can’t conspire to produce Government Data.

Look carefully and notice how the vaccinated have a much higher percentage of death associated with their population bracket. For example, those who are over 18 and vaccinated one or more times account for only 81.5% of the population, but comprise 96.7% of all deaths - while the 18.5% of over 18-year-olds who are unvaccinated comprise only 3.3% of all deaths.



1+ Dose(s) is Bad

2+ Doses is Worse

3+ Doses is worse

Source - see the government data files here:

England is, of course, not an outlier.

Right at the beginning of the vaccine rollout in Israel, two independent experts analyzed the data from the Israeli Ministry of Health, and found that the COVID vaccine kills 40 times more elderly people than it “saves.”

I saw this bombshell information when it came out, but had a hard time locating it afterwards, so I was thrilled to come across it now in Steve Kirsch’s September 2, 2022 article. The paragraphs below are copied from there.

Steve elaborated:

Dr. Herve Seligmann works at the Emerging Infectious and Tropical Diseases Research Unit, Faculty of Medicine, Aix-Marseille University, Marseille, France. He is of Israeli-Luxembourg nationality.

Using Israel MoH data, Haim Yativ and Dr. Seligmann found that the COVID-19 vaccine killed 40 times (40x) the amount of elderly people than the disease would have and 260 times more younger people than would have died from the virus in a 3 week period shortly after the shots.

See: The uncovering of the vaccination data in Israel reveals a frightening picture and Vaccination in Israel: Challenging mortality figures?

9) More data on how Israel, one of the most highly vaxxed countries, fared after the vaccine rollout:

Shocking data from Israel’s largest healthcare organization shows a staggering increase in cardiac arrest, and in the number of people dying, after the vaccine was aggressively pushed on their citizenry: A 348% increase in the cardiac arrest rate, and a 35% increase in the stroke rate.

In 2020, there was 1 cardiac arrest per 251,256 population. In 2021, there was 1 cardiac arrest per 130,890 population. In 2022, there was 1 cardiac arrest per 58,275 population.

More details:

In fact, a study commissioned by the Israeli government found widespread, long lasting and terrible effects of covid shots, and the government hid the results from their citizens.

The details are in this extremely important and thorough article:

10) What does the leaked New Zealand data tell us about the sharp death increases after each vaccine dose?

Several months ago, a courageous whistleblower, Barry Young, who worked at the New Zealand Ministry of Health, released record-level information - something which no government had ever done.

Award-winning statistician Herve Seligmann performed analyses of the New Zealand government data and shared some findings with us on a zoom yesterday. Here is a screenshot I took and am posting with his permission, showing the sharp increases in mortality in NZ citizens after receiving doses 1, 2, and 3. You will notice:

• For those who received only 1 shot, there was a period of 172 days with 3.5x more deaths than expected. After 172 days, those who remained of this population returned to baseline mortality rate.

• Unfortunately, among those who received 2 shots, there was a 253 day period with 5.8x more deaths than expected, and this population never returned to baseline mortality rate, but simply leveled off at 2.63x more deaths then expected after 253 days.

• For people who received 3 shots, there was a 315 day period with 4.33x more deaths than expected, until it leveled off to a constant of 2.33x excess deaths.

Here is a link to some of Dr. Seligmann’s research:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/377809097_Mortality_in_leaked_New_Zealand_data-_aging_acceleration_accelerates_triples_after_COVID19_injections

11) What do the Pfizer documents and the Cleveland Clinic study show about the vaccine making it more likely that one will get sick with covid?

Pfizer’s internal documents show that by February 2021, Pfizer knew that contracting covid was the third most common adverse effect of the shots - but they kept telling the public that it was impossible.

When the Cleveland Clinic study came out, it showed the more vaccines a person got, the more likely they were to get sick. Yes - this study found that the shots make one MORE susceptible to COVID, not less.

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.06.09.23290893v1

Some people had a hard time believing the results, but a new paper confirmed it wasn’t a fluke. The Cleveland Clinic study is very important, and it proves what so many noticed on their own. Details:

12) Why are so many - doctors and laypeople alike - convinced that the shots do (or did) work, and “saved lives?”

The answers have to do with a gigantic fraud, in which the most popular electronic medical record (EMR) system in the U.S (EPIC), was purposely set up to (wrongfully) cause virtually all hospitalized patients to be classified as “unvaccinated.” This achieved the desired result of creating the false belief among doctors that all the covid patients they saw filling the hospitals were, in fact, unvaccinated. ICU specialist Dr. Pierre Kory explains the Great Lie, which the CDC collaborated with, here:

In Steve Kirsch’s interview with nurse Gail Macrae, she explains the rigging of the EPIC system, and much more: https://rumble.com/v44gwhn-steve-kirsch-interview-with-nurse-gail-macrae-is-the-single-most-important-.html

13) The explosion in cancers after the shots - and causal mechanisms:

14) Why don’t more people know the truth? Hint: what happened to healthcare workers who saw the carnage and tried speaking up?

Please see my interview with Debra Conrad, who was fired for doing what she was supposed to do - submitting injury reports to VAERS.

What is the purpose of this collection?

The goal of this collection is not to create needless fear, but to empower more people with lifesaving knowledge. If you or your loved have been jabbed, please seriously consider a safe, natural detox and anti clotting protocol. As you will read in the article below, Lumbrokinase can dissolve and prevent blood clots, prevent stroke and stroke damage, and heal heart and nerve damage.

I have made it a mission to spread the awareness of this preventative protocol to as many people as possible, and have spent countless dozens of hours and many thousands of dollars (which I then had to attempt to raise) in efforts to publicize the lifesaving information.

Please share it.

May G-d protect and heal you, your loved ones, and all of humanity.

Only He can heal the tremendous wounds the world bears from the grievous evil that has been inflicted on unsuspecting people. May He have mercy and send healing quickly.

