BS”D

There is no longer any question that covid vaccines are causing cancer.

Please watch this short video of Dr. Peter McCullough:

“The COVID vaccines have at least three mechanisms by which they could start a cancer, or they could promote an existing cancer, and it may occur more rapidly because tumor defense systems are taken down.”

Last May I wrote a comprehensive article discussing the covid vaccines’ cancer-causing mechanisms as explained by doctors and scientists. I also included numerous case studies, reports from pathologists and oncologists on the front lines, and more:

Now there are numerous articles describing causal mechanisms and detailing the explosion in cases that doctors are tragically seeing. Here are some:

•Oncologist Dr. Williams Makis MD’s April 17 post on X has over half a million views already.

Here’s part of it:

Please click on Dr. Makis’s link to see his entire post. https://x.com/makismd/status/1780552985619149130?s=43&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw

•https://expose-news.com/2024/04/24/who-expects-a-77-increase-in-cancer-cases/

(Article by Dr. Joseph Mercola.) Excerpt:

“As noted by Canadian oncologist and cancer researcher Dr. William Makis in The Highwire interview below,7 these cancers are showing up in young people, many under age 30, with no family history of cancer.

They’re showing up in pregnant women and young children. Equally odd is the fact that most are Stage 3 or 4 by the time they’re diagnosed, with symptoms arising only days or weeks before. The cancers grow and spread so rapidly that many of these patients die before treatment can even begin. Most of them are also resistant to conventional treatment.

The Highwire: Is The Covid Vaccine Causing Turbo Cancers? 22 September 2023 (35 mins)

Dr. Mercola continues:

Turbo Cancer Cases Reported Following Covid Injections

“In a case report described by board-certified internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough and colleagues, basaloid carcinoma, a type of aggressive cancer, developed in a 56-year-old man shortly after he received an mRNA covid injection.

Early symptoms, which began just four days after the injection, were similar to those caused by Bell’s palsy, and involved head pain – but soon a tumour developed on his ear and face. According to the study:8

We place this within the context of multiple immune impairments potentially related to the mRNA injections that would be expected to potentiate more aggressive presentation and progression of cancer. The type of malignancy we describe suggests a population risk for occurrence of a large variety of relatively common basaloid phenotype cancer cells, which may have the potential for metastatic disease. … Since facial paralysis/pain is one of the more common adverse neurological events following mRNA injection, careful inspection of cutaneous/soft tissue should be conducted to rule out malignancy.

This is just one example. Another case report, published in Frontiers in Medicine,9 also found a “rapid progression” of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (“AITL”) – a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (“NHL”) – following an mRNA covid booster injection. AITL is a cancer that affects the lymph system, primarily involving T-cells, a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in the immune system.

“Since nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines strongly activate T follicular helper cells, it is important to explore the possible impact of approved SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines on neoplasms affecting this cell type,” the study notes.10

The cancer occurred in a 66-year-old man, mere days after he got his third Pfizer injection. Ironically, he got the injection to protect him during chemotherapy, and in eight days, the cancer just exploded and spread like wildfire.

According to Makis, that kind of progression would normally take a couple of years or at least a few months. “Such a rapid evolution would be highly unexpected in the natural course in the disease,” according to the study.11

How Might Covid Injections Trigger Cancer?

“In May 2021, I interviewed Stephanie Seneff, PhD, a senior research scientist at MIT for over five decades, about the likely hazards of replacing the uracil in the RNA used in the covid injections with synthetic methylpseudouridine.12 Uracil is one of the four nucleobases in the nucleic acid of RNA that are represented by the letters A, G, C and U.

This process of substituting letters in the genetic code is known as codon optimisation, which is known to be problematic.

At the time, Seneff predicted the injections would cause a rise in prion diseases, autoimmune diseases, neurodegenerative diseases at younger ages, blood disorders and heart failure, and one of the primary reasons for this is because they genetically manipulated the RNA in the shots with synthetic methylpseudouridine, which enhances RNA stability by inhibiting its breakdown.

But when substituting parts of the code in this way, the resulting protein can easily get misfolded, and this has been linked to a variety of chronic diseases,13 including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and heart failure.14 As explained by Makis, the pseudouridine insertion can also suppress your innate immune surveillance by dampening the activity of toll-like receptors, and one downstream effect of that is reduced cancer surveillance.

“The more mRNA shots you take, the greater the immune system damage, the greater your risk of impaired cancer surveillance and hence, the greater your risk of turbo cancer,” Makis says.

DNA Contamination Discovered in Covid Injections

“In a preprint study, microbiologist Kevin McKernan – a former researcher and team leader for the MIT Human Genome project15 – and colleagues assessed the nucleic acid composition of four expired vials of the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA injections. “DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330ng/mg requirement and the FDAs 10ng/dose requirements” was found.16

So, in addition to the spike protein and mRNA in covid injections, McKernan’s team discovered simian virus 40 (“SV40”) promoters that, for decades, have been suspected of causing cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas and cancers of the brain and bone.17

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, called for an end to the use of covid mRNA injections, citing concerns about DNA fragments in the products.18 In a 6 December 2023 letter sent to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), Ladapo outlined findings showing the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes and the SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA.

While there are limits on how much DNA can be in a vaccine due to concern over DNA integration, the guidelines don’t consider lipid nanoparticles and other factors in covid injections that could enhance how much DNA can enter a cell.

“Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the covid-19 vaccines into human cells and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for delivering contaminant DNA into human cells … The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into human cells,” according to a news release from the Florida Department of Health (“DoH”).19

Further, according to the Florida DOH, the FDA’s own 2007 guidance states:20

DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes – the genes which can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.

DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.

The Guidance for Industry discusses the biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain, liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site of administration and subcutis at the injection site.”

(End quotes by Dr. Joseph Mercola.)

•Yesterday’s op-ed (of necessity understated) by Dr. Pierre Kory MD:

https://www.realclearhealth.com/blog/2024/04/25/as_cancers_in_the_young_rise_the_pandemic_response_must_be_probed_1027539.html

Excerpt:

“We face a looming threat to young people of, unthinkably but potentially, vaccine-abetted cancer. Driven by new cases, colon cancer rose to the leading cause of cancer death in men under 55, while cervical cancer rose to third in women 30 to 44. These revelations come from the 2024 American Cancer Society American Cancer Society report, which covers only through 2021.

Our review of more current CDC data suggest the society’s findings on young cancers are the tip of an emerging iceberg.

Compared to pre-pandemic 2019, cancer deaths in 2023 rose strikingly in 15-to-44-year-olds: Uterine cancer, up 37%; colorectal, up 17%; liver, up 8%, and—suggestive of quickly growing disease—“unspecified” metastatic cancer, up 14%.”

•https://expose-news.com/2024/04/25/cancer-risk-from-covid-vaccines/

•https://thehighwire.com/editorial/experts-agree-turbo-cancers-are-caused-by-the-toxic-mrna-covid-19-jabs/

•https://expose-news.com/2024/04/19/japanese-study-finds-mrna-injections-cause-cancer/

By Rhoda Wilson. Excerpt:

“A newly published Japanese study confirms UK Professor Angus Dalgleish’s concerns about mRNA injections causing cancer. After the findings of the study were published, Australian Professor Ian Brighthope has classified the injections as class one carcinogens.

More than a year ago, Professor Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist practising in the UK, first published his concerns that his patients with melanoma were relapsing after several years of being in remission.

“I could find none of the usual causes but on further investigation, I realised that they had all had a booster covid vaccine between three weeks and three months before their cancer’s resurgence, the time in which their immune repression fails,” he wrote in The Conservative Woman on Monday.

After raising the alarm that the vaccine boosters could induce cancer relapse, he became aware of literally dozens of people who had not had cancer before developing leukaemia and lymphomas after the boosters.

In November 2022, Prof. Dalgleish wrote an open letter to the editor-in-chief of the medical journal The BMJ, urging the journal that harmful effects of Covid injections be “aired and debated immediately” because cancers and other diseases are rapidly progressing among “boosted” people.

A few weeks later, he reported that other oncologists had contacted him to say they were seeing the same phenomenon of the recurrence of cancer in many melanoma patients who had been stable for long periods.

“Since pointing this out publicly I have been contacted by many physicians and patients from all over the globe saying that they are not only seeing the same phenomenon but also an increase in other cancers especially colorectal, pancreatic, renal and ovarian,” he wrote at the beginning of this week.

Many people had covid vaccines against their will, Prof. Dalgleish said. “Others gave in to the bullying of the NHS and GPs who hounded them with texts and calls (which I myself received regularly) about the importance of having a booster even though they presented no evidence that it could be beneficial.”

Adding, “Having worked in vaccine development for a decade I remembered an adage that if a vaccine needs a booster, it doesn’t work!”

In his latest article, Prof. Dalgleish highlighted several sources of evidence that have proved his concerns to be justified. One source being a paper from Japan published last week.

“It was available on a pre-publication server last year but now it has been peer-reviewed and published in Cureus. Titled ‘Increased age adjusted cancer mortality after the third mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccine dose during the covid pandemic in Japan’,” he said.

The results are astounding. It shows there was a deficit for all cancers in the year 2020 when the first and second covid waves occurred. In 2021 there was an excess of deaths of 2.2 per cent and a 1.1 per cent increase in cancers. However, by 2022 the excess deaths had increased 9.6 per cent and cancer by 2.1 per cent. This paper was completed and published before the 2023 figures release which will almost certainly be much worse. What is remarkable here is that we are talking mortality, that is deaths from cancer not incidence of it. So what is the cause of this sudden increase? It is revealed in the title of the paper! Massive cancer deaths study vindicates my warnings over covid boosters, The Conservative Woman, 15 April 2024

In an article published on Wednesday, retired Australian medical practitioner Professor Ian Brighthope highlighted the same Japanese paper and said:

Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be class one carcinogens. mRNA is also a broad-spectrum mutagen. mRNA must be banned internationally. mRNA is a class one carcinogen, Ian Brighthope, 17 April 2024

He then went on to explain what carcinogens are, the process of carcinogenicity and how carcinogens are classified before inviting readers to make up their own minds about how carcinogenic mRNA injections are based on the findings of the Japanese study.

Below are some extracts from Prof. Brighthope’s article but we encourage readers to read his informative article in full.”

My goal in raising this awareness is not to make people feel doomed, G-d forbid, but to urge action.

I strongly encourage people who have been vaccinated, or who are highly exposed to covid vaccinated individuals, to seriously consider taking some safe and excellent products to help counteract the vaccine harms and prevent illness.

Here is a collection of top cancer treatments - some of which would be good for prophylaxis as well:

Please share!

Share