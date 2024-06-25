BS”D

Caryn Lipson of Frontline News wrote about the horrific reality of the cell lines from killed babies used in vaccines, in 2021. Here is most of her article - link to original below:

Aborted fetal cells and vaccines - a scandal much bigger than Pfizer's whistleblower ever imagined

The use of aborted fetal cells in vaccine production has been going on for over 50 years, starting in the mid-to late 1970s.[8] Antigens for several childhood vaccines are grown in aborted fetal cell lines MRC-5 and WI-38. These cell lines are found in the vaccines and are included in CDC’s vaccine excipient list as well as Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety website (top and bottom images respectively).[9]

Aborted Fetal Cells in Vaccines from CDC Pink Book Excipient List https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

DNA found in vaccines - Johns Hopkins Institute for Vaccine Safety https://www.vaccinesafety.edu/components-Excipients.htm

Fetal DNA and proteins are also found in the Covid-19 vaccines, at least for the ones which were developed, not just tested, in fetal cells. Genetic engineer, Dr. Theresa Deisher, explains that it is impossible to totally separate the antigen from the medium it is grown in. Listen as she explains:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jpp8fUMY1ly9/

Deisher explains:

All of these things are in the final product including contaminants from the cell lines that are used to manufacture the vaccines, and you asked, you know, why the contaminants can't be removed. So, the virus in the vaccine is just a long chain of RNA or DNA, but it's such a long chain that it's not economical to make it in a test tube and so the companies mimic nature's way of growing viruses and they infect cells and the virus grows in the cells, and then they lyse the cell and they try to purify away the virus and leave behind the cells impurities and DNA fragments. But, for anyone who's taken chemistry, your yield is inversely related to your purity and, so, if they purified out the contaminants from the cell lines, the yield would be so low that they wouldn't make any money, or no one would pay a thousand dollars or ten thousand dollars for a vaccine and, so, because of that, contaminants from the cell lines, and in that case fetal cell lines, are in the final product. And, they are actually at very high levels …[10]

The WI-38 and MRC-5 cell lines are over 60 years old. “The WI-38 cells were derived by Leonard Hayflick in 1962 from the lung of a 3-month female fetus [2]. The initials WI refer to the Wistar Institute, a body of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and number 38 to the fetus from which the cells were obtained. The MRC-5 cells were obtained in 1966 from the lungs of a 14-week male fetus [3]. The initials MRC indicate Medical Research Council, a body from London.” The cells lines age and can only be replicated so many times, therefore, in 2015, China developed another fetal cell line, the WalVax-2 strain.[11],[12]

These are the approved US vaccines containing aborted fetal cells: [13]

The use of aborted fetal cells raises tremendous ethical, moral, and health concerns.

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, a renowned vaccinologist, was deposed in January 2018, by attorney Aaron Siri, prior to testifying in a divorce case, where the parents disagreed about vaccination. Plotkin has a very long list of credentials including Emeritus Professor of the University of Pennsylvania, and Adjunct Professor of the Johns Hopkins University. He has received numerous honors and has lectures named for him. He developed the rubella vaccine, is codeveloper of the pentavalent rotavirus vaccine, and has worked extensively on the development and application of other vaccines including anthrax, oral polio, rabies, varicella, and cytomegalovirus. He is now a consultant to vaccine manufacturers, biotechnology companies and non-profit research organizations as principal of Vaxconsult, LLC.[15]

Listen to what Plotkin said about aborted fetal cells during the deposition (beginning at 2:40):[16]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WFwwoFYbLFd3/

Because living tissue is needed for the primary culture, these abortions are often done by the “water bag” method which delivers the fetuses (between 2-4 months gestation) alive. (Limbs, organs, and tissues from aborted fetuses are also a mainstay of modern medical research.) Included in vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, shingles, rotavirus, adenovirus and rabies are human DNA fragments ...[17]

Not only are the babies delivered alive, horrifically, their organs are often removed when they are still alive.[18] This is how they got the HEK293 kidney cells used in the manufacture of the vaccines and why Pfizer wanted it to remain a secret:

The details of HEK293’s brutal – and from all appearances, until very recently, largely undisclosed – origins explain the company’s deep discomfort. Contrary to nearly a half-century of misrepresentation and obfuscation, HEK293’s creation did NOT arise from an “abortion” as everyday people understand it. … To harvest a viable embryonic kidney … sufficiently healthy children old enough to have adequately-developed kidneys must be removed from the womb, alive, typically by cesarean section, and have their kidneys cut out. This must take place without anesthesia for the child, which would lessen the viability of the organs. … The deliberate killing of an unwanted child (a little girl, in the case of HEK 293) took place in the tortuous manner it did precisely to obtain her organs for research. The harvest of her organs was the direct cause of her death, prior to which, she was a living child, outside the womb.[19]

The vaccines were made by destroying lives in the most brutal way and the use of these vaccines seriously harm many who have received them, even though the damage may not be recognized as such.

… According to Plotkin, injecting intact DNA is theoretically problematic which is why they fragmented it. Intact human DNA was recently discovered in a vaccine by Corveleva, an independent lab that has been analyzing vaccine contents. Clinical trials for vaccines look primarily for predefined local and transient adverse events so trial participants are only followed for days or months. Long term effects of vaccines are not part of the clinical trials. Section 13 of each vaccine package insert states that the vaccine has not been studied to determine if the vaccine can cause genetic mutations, cancer, or impaired fertility. They are not required to. However, scientists have long known that: DNA fragmentation is a necessary first step to inserting foreign DNA into cells.

Through a process called insertional mutagenesis, foreign DNA can be incorporated into a host DNA and cause genetic mutations, cancer, and other health problems.

Homologous recombination, another type of mutation involving DNA fragments, can cause serious illness.

Retroviruses found in foreign human DNA can be dangerous when incorporated into the DNA of a human host.

The embryonic stem cells in which the vaccines are grown are naturally tumorigenic. The FDA has been studying live virus vaccines because of their potential to cause cancer. Scientists investigating vaccines have been able to identify increases in autism in different countries that coincide with their introduction of live virus vaccines grown in human cell substrates. This is in addition to the previously known problems arising from injecting foreign human DNA into a human host. While the effect of injecting males with DNA from female fetuses and females with DNA from male fetuses has not been directly studies, a new study does show that autistic individuals are more likely to be transgender and research has investigated the effect of chromosomal abnormalities on areas of the brain related to sexual behavior. This is particularly important in light of the tremendous increase in transgenderism and gender dysphoria (confusion) being reported in many countries …[20]

Project Veritas exposed Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in aborted baby parts[34],[35] (Bill Gates' father was head of Planned Parenthood[36]), yet, aborted fetuses are a commodity, used for medical research,[37],[38],[39],[40] in cosmetics, and even by the food industry for taste-testing purposes when developing new food products.[41]

Frontline News original article link:

https://frontline.news/post/aborted-fetal-cells-and-vaccines-a-scandal-much-bigger-than-pfizers-whistleblower-ever-imagined

Sources from article:

Footnotes:

P.S. Don’t think that the unbelievable savagery of live baby dismemberment isn’t still happening. It is! 😭😭😭😭😭😭

(Caution, trauma alert if you read further.)

💔💔💔💔💔💔

I first became aware of this a number of years ago, when I read a petition with the bone-chilling facts. It said: “Do you know how they abort babies? When they are very young, they scald them alive with saline. A woman survived the saline death and struggles with chronic health problems. When the baby is a little older, the doctor tears them limb from limb. Then he squashes their head. Then the baby comes out of the mother's body in pieces. The babies scream! If they are born alive, the doctor snips their spinal cord with scissors to kill them. Some babies are dumped into a pail, still alive, screaming.”

I researched and found this to be true.

The horrifically evil people who support these things tell the world that they are kind.

https://nebraskafamilyalliance.org/end-dismemberment-abortion/

https://www.abortionprocedures.com/

Some of my previous articles on abortion:

Here’s a petition I started in 2020. I was naive then, not understanding the population-reduction agenda. 😰

https://www.change.org/p/save-a-baby-s-life

