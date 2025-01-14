BS”D

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult to treat. That’s why these fantastic testimonials are all the more meaningful, and all the more important to share. Ivermectin, fenbendazole, and other repurposed drugs offer REAL hope for pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Makis kindly gave me permission to republish these miraculous stories.

Dr. Makis’s email to reach him for consultation is makisw79@yahoo.com.

1) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer patient offered euthanasia (MAID) becomes cancer free a few months later!

My Take…

This Canadian Pancreatic Cancer patient was offered the typical cancer care:

“immediately followed up with social worker visits to discuss end of life and MAID (medical assistance in dying or euthanasia) services).

You don’t get any more Canadian than that.

This was most probably a Turbo Cancer of the Pancreas (diagnosed about six months after COVID-19 Vaccination).

Treatment:

Palliative Chemotherapy,

Fenbendazole 444mg/day for at least 3 months, then

Fenbendazole 444mg/day with Liquid Ivermectin (1 teaspoon) 50mg for 2 months:

Results:

“CT scan showed all signs of cancer imperceptable and essentially resolved”.

In my experience, Pancreatic cancer responds very well to the combination of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

My cancer therapy regimens tend to be a bit more aggressive than this but you cannot argue with results like this in Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

Most importantly, this patient managed to avoid Canada’s first line approach to Cancer Care: Euthanasia (MAID).

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-218

2) IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Incredible story from a 36 year old mom of 4 with Pancreatic Cancer, whose case was botched by Oncologists, she took Ivermectin and is now Cancer Free!

MORE DETAILED STORY:

My Take:

To summarize this complicated story:

36 year old mother of 4 was diagnosed with Stage 2 Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma (PDAC), wrapped around her blood vessels, preventing her from getting surgery.

She did 6 months of chemo, which shrunk the tumor away from the blood vessels just enough to allow her to have surgery (Whipple procedure).

The tumor that was removed, however, was twice the size of the original tumor, indicating the Pancreatic Cancer had already overcome the effects of the chemo even before the surgery and had been growing again very quickly.

Surgeons claimed they got it all but they didn’t (post op pathology report showed positive margins but no one caught it and no one seemed to know)

She had ongoing symptoms but wasn’t taken seriously by Oncologists.

Her cancer markers CA-19 spiked and sure enough, 8 months after surgery she was diagnosed by CT with a Pancreatic cancer recurrence, nearly the same size as the 1st tumor, but her Oncologists refused to treat her and tried to put her on a trial of some kind.

She went to MD Anderson for a second opinion.

This is where she starts taking Ivermectin on the advice of her mother in law: “my mother in law knew of Dr.Makis and his research”).

She took Ivermectin for three months while getting a new cancer team to prepare treatment for her Pancreatic Cancer recurrence.

During those three months the tumor STOPPED growing and was unchanged on CT and had not metastasized.

Her 2nd Oncology team then did 6 weeks of chemo and radiation.

She is now Cancer free!

Explanation:

https://seenamagowitzfoundation.org/emily-ziegler-pancreatic-cancer-survivor/

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-testimonial-incredible

3) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 40s year old man with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer post 2x Pfizer mRNA Vaccines, sees 91% drop in CA19-9 in 2 months!

STORY:

40s year old man diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer in 2022 post 2 Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

Had Whipple procedure (1.5cm tumor in head of pancreas, 1/24 LN positive, Stage IIB)

Had 12 cycles of Adjuvant FOLFIRINOX (completed Feb.2023)

Had 2 months of radiation (with gemcitabine) (completed May 2023)

Recurrence in June 2024 (mass encasing SMA & liver lesions)

Re-initiated FOLFIRINOX in July 2024 but didn’t seem to be working as cancer blood marker CA19-9 kept rising

I was contacted in October 2024.

We started on a high dose Ivermectin protocol as well as high dose Fenbendazole

We pushed the Ivermectin dose to 2mg/kg/day (!!)

Fenbendazole up to 888mg/day 6/7 days.

One Month Later…

My Take…

My favorite part is seeing results like this, especially after chemo was failing.

CA19-9 dropped from 28430 to 2699, that’s a 91% drop!

(CA 19-9 is a type of tumor marker used to monitor pancreatic cancer)

It’s worth persevering with higher doses of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, I know it isn’t always easy. Sometimes there are some side effects to overcome.

But THIS IS WHY.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-935

4) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - Pancreatic Cancer - CA19-9 drops 1349 to 450 in less than 2 months - loving daughter outsmarts Oncologist!

May - 4.1cm Pancreatic Cancer with CA19-9 880

Sep.16 - Tumor grows 4.1cm to 4.6cm on chemo, CA19-9 1349

Sep.16 - Started Fenbendazole 444mg 4 days on 3 days off and Ivermectin 12mg

October - Started new chemo

Nov.7 - CA19-9 drops 1349 to 450!

My Take…

This is a Pancreatic Cancer patient who didn’t respond to first line chemotherapy, the best chemo that the Oncologists had in their arsenal.

Lessons:

Oncology today is absolute garbage. Oncologist with his best medicine: CA19-9 goes 880 to 1349 and pancreatic tumor grows 4.1cm to 4.6cm Loving daughter with internet and dog medicine: CA19-9 goes 1349 to 450. 2nd line chemo + fenbendazole = yes, fenbendazole did most of the work although there was probably some synergy. Low doses of repurposed drugs can work. She did 12mg Ivermectin + 444mg Fenben 4/7. That’s a low dose protocol. I may have done 60mg IVM and 444mg Fenben 6/7 or even 888mg, but she achieved a great result. Work with what you have, and don’t be afraid to try She introduced Mebendazole 100mg 3/7days as well.

I tend to not use both Fenbendazole and Mebendazole as that could be a bit difficult on the liver. I’d rather up the dose of one or the other.

But she did an absolutely fantastic job and outsmarted the Oncologist!

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-570

5) IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 50s man with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer - incredible response to therapy after 8 weeks - 75% drop in CA19-9

My Take…

75% reduction in blood tumor marker CA19-9 after only 8 weeks of high dose Ivermectin and Fenbendazole is wild.

We’re certainly on the right track.

Excellent question and lesson point here. Is it problematic that the tumor is not shrinking yet?

That takes a bit longer and is a more involved process.

That’s why a PET/CT scan would be good here. We could see the metabolic activity of the tumor drop dramatically, suggesting most of the cancer cells are dead, even if the tumor mass hasn’t shrunk yet.

It takes time for the body to re-absorb or clear dead tumor cells from a solid mass.

The tumor mass could be 80% dead cells and still appear unchanged in size. Eventually the body does get to mopping it up.

https://makismd.substack.com/p/ivermectin-and-fenbendazole-testimonial-a9a

Make sure you check this out:

Please subscribe to Dr. Makis for, thank G-d, a new cancer treatment success story almost every day!

Please share to save lives!

Share

PS. I feel I would be remiss if I didn’t also share this additional information. There is an ivermectin-based protocol built by Randy Howe for pancreatic cancer (and then expanded to cover all types of cancer.) It is different than Dr. Makis’s protocol because it uses a lower dose of (liquid) ivermectin but a adds lot of other carefully-chosen cancer-fighting products, each for a specific purpose, and it uses moxidectin (a different anti-parasite) instead of fenbendazole. You can check it out here:

And of course VALASTA: please take a look!