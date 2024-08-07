BS”D

Could there be a greater cruelty than convincing people that the foods which they need to remain healthy are dangerous for them, so that they avoid the very things their bodies require most, and become sick as a result of misguided efforts at staying well?

Yet, this is exactly the quackery that has been perpetrated upon us since the 1960’s.

In this article, I will lay out some of the overwhelming evidence showing that the demonization of animal fat (along with the concordant elevation/proliferation of vegetable oils and processed carbohydrates) has been the greatest cause of the enormous plague of modern vascular and neurological illnesses in recent decades. (P.S. The list of illnesses induced by lack of cholesterol and saturated fat include “mental” illness as well.)

In a striking example of the healing powers of animal fats, a brilliant scientist I’m that I’m privileged to be friends with cured her brand-new husband, who was then in his early sixties, of his partially-occluded arteries by feeding him a high saturated fat diet of lamb fat, butter, etc. (as well as removing inflammatory processed carbohydrates and vegetable oils from his diet.) When he returned for his checkup - having been told the previous year that he may need “intervention” (i.e. stent placement) - his arteries were, thank G-d, perfectly clear, and he was asked “Why are you here?” In fact, all his health problems, typical for a man his age in the Western world, rapidly reversed on the healthful, high animal fat diet, and he no longer requires any medications. (Imagine a world where everyone knew how to eat in this way - Pharma’s profits would go down the drain!)

This story makes total sense when you understand the critical functions of cholesterol and saturated fat in our bodies, and the true causes of heart disease (which are not cholesterol and saturated fat!)

As my scientist friend puts it, believe it or not, the animal fats act as a drain cleaner for your arteries.

She’s continued, in the years since she helped her husband, to save many other patients with serious cardiovascular problems, in the same fashion. There have been people who weren’t eating meat, whose hearts were so weak that they were forbidden by their doctor from marital relations. The lamb fat-and-liver diet restored their health and marriage, quickly. She can easily spot long-time vegans, because they develop coronary blockages and their bodies start breaking down in multiple other ways, such as neurologically, from the lack of cholesterol and saturated fat. The good news is that it’s reversible. She’s also been told by a cardiac surgeon that he can always tell who the vegans are, on the operating table - and not in a good way.

In fact, this scientist has found by experience that THE most important intervention in successfully treating cardiovascular and neurological covid vaccine injuries is consumption of ample animal fat.

She introduced me to the lectures of Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride, MD on the topic. This video is fascinating:

Cholesterol as a Building Block of Every Cell

Dr. Campbell-McBride explains that low blood cholesterol is dangerous. Our brain is made of cholesterol, and we require an ample supply of cholesterol to form the building blocks of the new brain cells that we are constantly regenerating, as old ones die.

Older people who have high cholesterol levels have no dementia and are healthy, sprightly, and able to care for themselves. But when you reduce cholesterol, you create serious problems. If blood cholesterol is low, the brain cannot get enough cholesterol to maintain its structure and function properly. That’s how you lose short-term memory. The brain no longer has the materials to form the necessary connections. People with low cholesterol, Dr. Campbell-McBride explains, also have aggressive personalities and poor self-control. (Later on in this article, you will read A Midwestern Doctor referencing these studies.) All this, because brain synapses are made almost entirely of cholesterol and saturated fat.

Yes, if you don’t consume cholesterol, your body can make it - but not in high enough quantities for sustained healthy functioning, and your body has to work hard to produce that cholesterol.

Cholesterol is critical to fertility. Reproductive hormones are made from cholesterol. Low fat diets create infertility. If you’re having trouble becoming pregnant, Dr. Campbell-McBride recommends lots of eggs, butter, and cream.

She says that people with low cholesterol contract infections at a rate 3x higher, and die of infections at a much higher rate, as well. The bottom line is, our entire bodily systems are simply built of saturated fat and cholesterol - it’s about 50% of us - and we desperately need these nutrients for proper functioning. There’s no getting around it. They’re structural elements of every cell in our bodies, and we need ample amounts for the constant process of building new cells.

So, what does cause heart disease? As Dr. Campbell-McBride explains in detail in the video above, and as A Midwestern Doctor demonstrates further on, it is an injurious inflammatory process, chiefly resulting from consumption of processed carbohydrates and seed oils, which causes the hardening and narrowing of the arteries. This is the root of not only heart disease, but other modern metabolic illnesses. Sugar is the villain.

It turns out that the “evidence” for the cholesterol-clogs-the-arteries hypothesis was a total fraud. Oddly, while this has been proven, we’re not seeing public health authorities talking about it.

From the Wikipedia entry for Ancel Keys, who, as AMD will explain in detail further on, was responsible for vilifying animal fats and the creation of the disastrous modern dietary recommendations:

But in the same Wikipedia entry:

In other words, Keys himself demonstrated that reduction of saturated fat in the diet led to reduced blood cholesterol levels, which directly corresponded with an increased rate of death. And then, Keys and his co-investigator hid these findings, resulting in millions upon millions of needless early deaths, in the ensuing decades.

A Midwestern Doctor has multiple references demonstrating at length the astonishing falsehood that has been perpetrated upon us regarding animal fats, as you’ll see a bit further on.

Here is Dr. Natasha Campbell-McBride’s book, which I just discovered and ordered:

https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/natasha-campbell-mcbride-m-d/

Here’s a very short document that explains the science well:

Link to download: https://nutritionaltherapy.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/The-Cholesterol-Myth.pdf

I will now quote parts of a recent article by A Midwestern Doctor, The Great Cholesterol Scam and The Dangers of Statins: Exploring the Actual Causes and Treatments of Heart Disease. (Here in Part 1, I am focusing mainly on the importance of cholesterol in the body, and showing that cholesterol does NOT cause heart disease. In Part 2, I will bring you AMD’s collection of evidence showing the grave harms caused by statins.)

Link:

A Midwestern Doctor:

•There is a widespread belief that elevated cholesterol is the “cause” of cardiovascular disease. However, a large body of evidence shows that there is no association between the two and that lower cholesterol significantly increases one’s risk of death.



•An alternative model (which the medical industry buried) proposes that the blood clots the body uses to heal arterial damage, once healed, create the characteristic atherosclerotic lesions associated with heart disease. The evidence for this model, in turn, is much stronger than the cholesterol hypothesis and provides many important insights for treating heart disease.



•The primary approach to treating heart disease is to prescribe cholesterol lowering statin drugs (to the point, over a trillion dollars have now been spent on them). Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are minuscule (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are vast (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients).



The more I study science, the more I come to see how often fundamental facts end up being changed so that a profitable industry can be created.

Within cardiology, I believe one of the most damaging falsehoods is that cholesterol causes heart disease and that taking statins (or their newer equivalents), which lower cholesterol, are the key to preventing heart disease. This is because, in addition to those “facts” being incorrect, statins are also some of the most dangerous and widely used pharmaceutical drugs on the market.

Cholesterol and Heart Disease

Frequently, when an industry harms many people, it will create a scapegoat to get out of trouble. Once this happens, a variety of other sectors that also benefit from that scapegoat existing will jump on the bandwagon. Before long, a false belief that harms society becomes an unquestionable dogma that becomes very difficult to overturn because many corrupt parties have a vested interest in maintaining the lie.

In the 1960s and 1970s, a debate emerged over what caused heart disease. On one side, John Yudkin effectively argued that the sugar being added to our food by the processed food industry was the chief culprit. On the other side, Ancel Keys (who attacked Yudkin's work) argued that it was due to saturated fat and cholesterol.

Note: a case can also be made that the mass adoption of vegetable oils lead to this increase in heart disease.

Ancel Keys won, Yudkin's work was largely dismissed, and Keys became nutritional dogma. A large part of Keys’ victory was based on his study of seven countries (Italy, Greece, Former Yugoslavia, Netherlands, Finland, America, and Japan), which showed that as saturated fat consumption increased, heart disease increased in a linear fashion.



However, what many don’t know (as this study is still frequently cited) is that this result was simply a product of the countries Keys chose (e.g., one author illustrated that if Finland, Israel, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Sweden had been chosen, the opposite would have been found).



Fortunately, it gradually became recognized that Ancel Keys did not accurately report the data he used to substantiate his arguments. For example, recently an unpublished 56 month randomized study of 9,423 adults living in state mental hospitals or a nursing home (which made it possible to rigidly control their diets) that Keys was the lead investigator of was unearthed. This study (inconveniently) found that replacing half of the animal (saturated) fats they ate with vegetable oil (e.g., corn oil) lowered their cholesterol, and that for every 30 points it dropped, their risk of death increased by 22 percent (which roughly translates to each 1% drop in cholesterol raising the risk of death by 1%)—so as you can imagine, it was never published.

Note: the author who unearthed that study also discovered another (unpublished) study from the 1970s of 458 Australians, which found that replacing some of their saturated fat with vegetable oils increased their risk of dying by 17.6%

Likewise, recently, one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world published internal sugar industry documents. They showed the sugar industry had used bribes to make scientists place the blame for heart disease on fat so Yudkin's work would not threaten the sugar industry. In turn, it is now generally accepted that Yudkin was right, but nonetheless, our medical guidelines are still largely based on Key’s work.

However, despite a significant amount of data that now shows lowering cholesterol is not associated with a reduction in heart disease (e.g., this study, this study, this study, this review, this review, and this review) the need to lower cholesterol is still a dogma within cardiology. For example, how many of you have heard of this 1986 study which was published in the Lancet which concluded:

During 10 years of follow-up from Dec 1, 1986, to Oct 1, 1996, a total of 642 participants died. Each 1 mmol/L increase in total cholesterol corresponded to a 15% decrease in mortality (risk ratio 0–85 [95% Cl 0·79–0·91]).

Note: when people are diabetic (which leads to the liver having to process too much sugar) the liver will convert to fat and then create more cholesterol to transport some of that fat. In these instances, I would argue the actual issue is an excess of sugar rather than elevated cholesterol levels it causes.

Essential Functions of Cholesterol in the Body

Cholesterol has a few different essential functions in the body. These include:

•It is the precursor to many different hormones.

•The brain’s synapses (which, amongst other things, form memories) require cholesterol to function. Since cholesterol is too big to enter the brain, glial cells (support cells of the nervous system) synthesize it within the brain. Statins, unfortunately, inhibit glial cell production of cholesterol.

•Cognition, in turn, is highly dependent upon cholesterol. For example, one study found that minor cognitive impairment could be detected in 100% of statin users if sufficiently sensitive testing was done (which again illustrates how minor injuries are more common than severe ones). Likewise, a variety of more severe adverse effects on cognition are also observed such as amnesia, forgetfulness, confusion, disorientation, and increased senility.

Their patient’s rapid descent into dementia after a statin is started is much too often written off by their doctor as senile brain changes or beginning Alzheimer's when the real culprit is their statin drug.

In addition to cognitive impairment, numerous studies have found a significant association between low or lowered cholesterol levels and violence. Likewise, statin dementia is often characterized by aggression.

Finally, one of the most concerning side effects of statins is their tendency to cause ALS (a truly horrible rare disease—curiously also seen in association with the COVID-19 vaccines). This correlation is further supported by many reports of statin ALS improving once the statin is stopped.

Unfortunately, while statin cognitive decline frequently improves when the statin is stopped, in many cases, it instead persists.

“Cholesterol” Plaques

One of the tricks to creating a lucrative drug market is to instill a belief throughout the population that everyone can relate to which sells your product. One of the cleverest campaigns I’ve seen within the medical industry is the widespread belief that heart disease is due to fat clogging the arteries much like they do for a drain pipe.

This marketing slogan in turn is remarkably persuasive as it is easy to understand (to the point that people without a medical background will feel confident repeating it to others), easy to visualize, and highly likely to elicit an immediate sense of disgust.

However, given that there is no link between cholesterol and heart disease, is it necessarily true?

As one of my favorite authors in this field (Malcolm Kendrick) was pondering this question, he looked at another mystery of cardiology—the fact that there is no common thread between the well-known risk factors for heart disease. For example, to calculate the risk of heart disease, England uses a calculator that combines the adjustable risks for heart disease (e.g., age) with the conditions commonly associated with causing heart disease.

Likewise, in a 2017 study, the records of 378,256 English patients were analyzed by an AI system to determine what characteristics put them at the highest risk for a cardiovascular incident in the next 10 years. From that, they found that the ten greatest risk factors (in order) were:

From this list, Malcolm Kendrick concluded that the common thread was that many of these (e.g., lupus or cortisol) are associated with damage to the blood vessels and impaired microcirculation (a consequence of damaged blood vessels).



Note: a more detailed explanation of the connection between these factors and heart disease can be found within Kendrick’s book (which inspired a significant portion of this article).

Presently, the establishment view is that cholesterol somehow gets into a blood vessel and then damages it, leaving an atherosclerotic plaque. Kendrick in turn argued that a competing model (that the medical profession largely buried) provides a much better explanation of the actual causes of heart disease. It is as follows:



1. Blood vessels get damaged.

2. The body repairs those damage with clots.

3. As clots heal, they are pulled inside the blood vessel wall, and a new layer of endothelium (blood vessel lining) grows over them.

4. As this occurs multiple times in the same area, the damage (plaques) under the blood vessel becomes more abnormal.

Some of the key points of evidence he uses to support this argument are:



•Most of the risk factors for heart disease overlap with things that would be expected to damage the blood vessel lining (endothelium).



•Plaques tend to form at arterial branch (junction) points, which are the parts of the artery which are subjected to the greatest shear stress).



•When you examine the components of a plaque, they are found to contain the same debris found in blood clots (see this study and this study).



•There is no established mechanism for how cholesterol from the blood stream can get under the endothelium (even though the existing model depends upon that somehow happening). However, red blood cells (which play a key role in forming clots) contain a large amount of cholesterol (50% of the total amount in the bloodstream), and hence will bring it into the clot as it forms.



•Plaques contain cholesterol crystals. These crystals can only form from free cholesterol, something contained within red blood cells, but not the “bad” cholesterol that circulates in the blood stream (contained within lipoproteins). Likewise, much of the cholesterol found in atherosclerotic plaques is free cholesterol.



•The remnants of lipoproteins that are found in plaques are not cholesterol lipoproteins, but rather lipoprotein A, something the body uses to repair damage to the arterial walls. This is supported by the fact elevated blood lipoprotein A levels are associated with increased lipoprotein remnants in plaques and that the specific marker of lipoprotein A is found to concentrate in atherosclerotic plaques. Lipoprotein A in turn is problematic because while it can patch and repair arterial damage, it also makes clots resistant to subsequent degradation, guaranteeing that they will eventually be pulled under the endothelium and transformed into an atherosclerotic plaque (which may in turn explain why elevated lipoprotein A levels are associated with a three-fold increase in the risk of a heart attack or stroke).

Note: another key piece of evidence for the cholesterol hypothesis is that fatty streaks on the lining of healthy blood vessels are thought to serve as the precursors to atherosclerotic plaques. However, when this was extensively researched, that progression was never observed to occur.

(End of quotes from A Midwestern Doctor.)

In summary - we have been fed a mountain of deadly lies for decades regarding saturated fat and cholesterol, about the true causes of heart disease and other devastating illnesses, and what a healthful diet consists of. A pile of correlations were assembled and falsely shown off as “causation,” while in fact they had never been proven, and evidence showed the exact opposite.

Will it take another hundred years for the murderous falsehoods to finally be exposed for all the world to see?

Tragically, the powers-that-be are moving full steam ahead with greater and greater removal of animal products from our diets, now under the guise of “saving the environment.” Not only is that a false premise, it should be clear to the reader by now that creating this false danger narrative, and the planned-for unavailability of animal products, are likely THE single most injurious of all the harms which could possibly be perpetrated upon the world population.

Please see Part 2 for the grave harms to health caused by statins.

