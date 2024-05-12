BS”D

It occurred to me that the ways that the unimaginably evil population reductionists are trying to kill us are almost too many to keep track of.

I thought I’d compile a list. It keeps growing. Let me know if you can think of more things to add. Let’s try to help others connect the dots too.

First of all, here is some of the documentation showing that reducing the population is an extremely important goal for those who are in power.

This is a document from 1969. Please take time to read the first two pages of it, which I included here. Some of the proposals will sound familiar - because they’ve actually been done:

Close-ups of some key sections:

Some of the other ideas they considered:

Link: https://ia802505.us.archive.org/7/items/beyond-family-planning-bernard-berelson-science-1969/Beyond%20Family%20Planning%20-%20Bernard%20Berelson%20%28SCIENCE%20-%201969%29.pdf

Much more detailed information on their astonishingly evil plans (language caution for this link):

https://expose-news.com/2024/02/06/astonishing-predictions-from-dr-richard-day-1969-part-1-plans-much-bigger-than-communism/

You can see that their aims line up with those of United Nations “Sustainable Development” or “Agenda 21” - because the Evil Ones themselves are the very same UN planners. https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21

Unfortunately, so far they’ve accomplished a lot towards their goals of reducing the population. The birth rate in the US is the lowest in 45 years and has now fallen below replacement:

https://vigilantnews.com/post/us-births-alarmingly-slide-to-lowest-level-since-1979-failing-to-exceed-replacement-rate/

Here’s how they’ve done it, across the globe:

1) Promoting Childlessness by Choice / greatly limited family size through:

•Propaganda about a fake climate crisis.

•Social programming creating beliefs about what lifestyle choices will bring satisfaction.

•Media, etc, influencing what is socially acceptable.

•Promoting the idea that women are “second class” if they do not have a “higher education” and a “career.”

•Engineering the financial need for two incomes, so that women are forced to work outside the home.

•Of course, to do this, they had to infiltrate the educational system, which they began to do at least as far back as the 1960’s:

2) Promoting abortion

3) Promoting gender confusion, sterilization, and alternative unions which do not produce children

4) Killing People Outright but Calling it Mercy: Euthanasia (physician-administered lethal injections)

Euthanasia has been legalized in Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Colombia and parts of Australia as well as Switzerland and some states in the US.

There’s now a euthanasia bill proposed in NY State. https://www.oleantimesherald.com/news/ny-lawmakers-advocates-push-again-for-medical-aid-in-dying-act/article_b1404ac6-df1e-11ee-a9c8-372697777310.html

New Jersey has already legalized euthanasia. These articles show the euthanasia (murder) program in Canada, where lethal injections were legalized in 2016. By 2022, 45,000 Canadians had been murdered, with the number growing very year.

5) This is a new method they’re introducing: Allowing children to make their own medical decisions:

6) Destroying the supply chain of healthy food:

7) Sickening and killing the population AND creating sterilization and reduced fertility through poisons added to food, water, personal care products, etc:

•Glyphosate:

After I published the glyphosate article, one of my longtime subscribers sent me this personal glyphosate poisoning story and said I could share it:

“My step dad and mom both died from glyphosate poisoning. When dad was dying, 4 doctors at the University hospital showed the family the images of dad's brain. It was totally pock marked with 2000 pinhead size holes, the doctors estimated this count. His was the worst they'd ever seen. They asked if we knew what chemicals he'd been exposed to. We knew. Starting in about 78 he began meeting with Monsanto. Their goal was to convince him to persuade the farmers in his region to use glyphosate. He was the State Engineering Offices Watermaster, the official who apportions water to farmers. They gave him gallon jug samples to give to the farmers, asked him to help get the farmers on board.

“We had a garden, he wanted to use it on our food crops. I read the fine print, told him no way, the fine print basically says if you're within 200 yards of this poison when it's applied to the land you can get very sick and die. I said don't use it on our garden, don't keep it here, or better yet, don't use it ever, it's bad. Well, they gave him a baseball cap, and some other nifty swag, and wined and dined him. So he used it. And he loaded the free samples in the State pickup truck, and he pushed it to farmers in his watershed who depended on his decisions for their water allotment.

“As he lay there struggling for life, I asked the 4 doctors if they'd testify because the family was going to sue. To our surprise, they all said no. I asked if they'd write a letter regarding his injuries and include his brain images. Again, no, all four. Being determined, I asked why on Earth not, all 4 of you are telling us you're certain that glyphosate does this, and you confirmed it's unique damage profile, and that you are trained to identify farmers who might come in with chemical exposures and to deal with these chemical injuries. So what gives? They said that every single year Monsanto gives a long series of lectures to doctors explaining what happens if farmers come in poisoned from any of their various toxins. Shockingly, they said always at the end of the series, the last lecture is by Monsanto's lawyers, explaining the labeling, how no one can sue them, and how doctors cannot be part of attempts to sue for poisoning damages or anything else because the company had iron clad protection from injuries from their products."

“This is the era that will go down in history as the great poisoning. Yes it is true that Roundup came out of the Agent Orange tests on Vietnam. Agent Orange (AO) is not just one chemical. The name was a 'branding' moniker given to many related military experimental chemicals, the first of which were in barrels with an orange stripe. Each of the different ones came in barrels with different colors, purple, blue, brown, green, yellow, etc. All were alleged to be jungle defoliants. Look at the before and after photos of AO spraying campaigns in Vietnam, these are pure death chemicals to every living thing. They have extremely long persistence in an ecosystem. They are also teratogenic to many generations. Last time I checked, which was about 2016, every year in Vietnam 350,000 babies are born with AO genetic defects. Some of the doctors trying to remedy the problems are deep into AO insights, it's far worse than has been told, and they say it's likely damages will continue for at least 10 to 14 more generations. Vietnam exports crops and fish without any credible oversight to provide safe food.

“A huge part of why, even as a teenager, I cracked down on my step dad swooning over AO was what happened to my real dad, and to me. My dad spent most of his time in Vietnam behind enemy lines as a helicopter and airplane mechanic. He went to Vietnam in great health, lovely dynamic engaging personality, highly creative and successful. He was part of operation Ranch Hand, responsible for receiving, storing, loading, and applying AO on base and in the aircraft. Military personnel lived in open air tents with canvas at the bottom, open screen at the sides, and a rainproof roof.

“Military command required them to spray AO outside on the bottom edge of the tent every week. The stench would fill the tents and of course people got sick. He sprayed tents, and he was one of the technicians that serviced the AO spraying equipment on the aircraft. He noticed it messed with his health as well as his mental faculties. Later, as he was severely disintegrated, I testified as to what he told me really went on in Vietnam.

“Unfortunately, he had somehow self-hypnotized a belief that the corporate military had superior intelligence and that it must be good, despite seeing first hand the effects of chemical injuries upon himself and others. After returning, his misery was so severe he was a monster in great pain. Several times he brought me, a little child, into his workshop, held an electric drill, and asked me to drill into his hand or wherever the pain was bad so as to relieve the pain. He didn't trust the military doctors anymore, he just knew something was very, very wrong. Thankfully I had the presence to talk him out of drilling holes in his body.

“Unfortunately he didn't connect the dots. In Vietnam he saw that AO was very good at dissolving paint off of airplanes and helicopters. He had a home remodeling business which needed things repainted. So one year, around the time of Love Canal, dad was stationed at Griffiss AFB in NY, and someone caught the base storing AO on base, which was illegal. So the base had to get rid of it fast. They put tons of barrels in a dump pit there on the base.

“Well, dad wanted to use it for paint remover, so he brought quite a few barrels home, stored them in our basement, right next to my bedroom. I remember many different colors, brown, purple, white, orange, but I don't remember all. They each only had a few inches of AO remaining in the bottom of the barrel, so dad assigned me to open each barrel, wiggle in, scoop out all the remains (it's a sticky liquid, like molasses), and fill 5 gallon buckets for easy use in his construction projects. Then he brings a bunch of old wrought iron needing repainting into the basement and orders me to apply AO to the metal to strip off the paint. I got sick from the first.

“I kept getting sicker and sicker. The basement wasn't vented, I lost a whole year, grades went from straight A to non-existent. My health has been a major nightmare due to this and other military experiments that dad volunteered me for as a child most all my life and till today. What's worse, all 4 of my children have bone deformities due to my altered genetics. Thankfully they all have excellent health otherwise, and, thankfully my first 2 grand kids were born fully fine.

“Americans have been hypnotized into believing that slathering ourselves in toxins via 'marketing product of the day' chemicals disguised as all types of consumer products is good for us. It's not, our water, our food, our personal care products, our reading materials, our packaging materials, our office and construction materials, our dental materials, our makeup, our perfumes and colognes, our medicines, our clothes, our stores, our vitamins, our restaurants, and the air we're seeing sprayed overhead are all dosed with life sucking toxicants. We slather daily in poisons.

“We poison our land and foods, at every turn; seeds, planting, growing, harvest, storage, transportation, processing as an item, packaging the foods, storing the finished product.”

More on glyphosate and the intentional poisoning of the population:

https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/tags/glyphosate

Also see these excerpts from a regenerationinternational.org article (link below):

Full article here:

https://regenerationinternational.org/2023/02/19/the-science-based-evidence-to-ban-glyphosate-and-gmos/

•Fluoride:

•Atrazine:

8) Sickening and killing the population AND creating sterilization and reduced fertility through poison in drugs and shots which we’re told we NEED and are GOOD for us:

•For example, Lupron:

•And Ozempic:

•And Remdesivir:

•And of course, the Covid vaccine. See this:

•And:

•And covid vaccine induced cancer:

•Kids’ Shots - Gardasil:

•Flu, DTaP, etc:

And:

•Measles and much more:

9) Health Insurance:

This one just dawned on me. I had read in Dr. John Abramson’s book, Overdosed America, about the emergence of HMO’s in the ‘80’s and ‘90’s, and how drastically the face of healthcare changed when people were no longer paying for their own doctor’s visits and prescriptions. Then I had a sudden epiphany. It all clicked! I understood why “they” NEEDED to get EVERYONE on health insurance. They bend over backwards to ensure you have “health insurance” because if you had to pay in full for every visit, test, shot, and poison pill yourself, you would probably include a lot less of them on your menu. But of course, as always, they make you think it’s all a KINDNESS on their part to ensure “healthcare for EVERYONE!” (Obviously, I’m not discounting the serious difficulties that some people really do have, accessing much-needed care.)

They want you to take these drugs that badly!

I urge you to read Dr. John Abramson’s book: Overdosed America https://a.co/d/8YmQyTR. The information relevant to the HMO’s is on pages 75-82, but the rest of the book is EXTREMELY enlightening and has provided a critical foundation for my understanding of the truth about many matters in medicine.

10) Spraying toxic substances, such as heavy metals, from the sky - otherwise known as Geoengineering or “chemtrails:”

GEOENGINEERING

“Chemtrails, also known as Geoengineering, is the spraying of toxic chemicals from planes in our skies. The spraying is ongoing and has been especially prevalent since 1992. The chemicals being sprayed are primarily Aluminum, Barium, Strontium, Titanium, Cadmium, Mercury and Lithium, and many people deny this ongoing program. Cognitive dissonance and a controlled narrative through the media and disinformation campaigns are primary reasons why many are still unaware of the lies in our skies.”

https://frankenskies2.com/chemtrails-geoengineering/

11) Dangerous EMF’s:

I have not done a lot of research on this important topic, but I was motivated to search a bit when I heard today that electric vehicles can negatively impact fertility. Here is some of what I immediately found:

From the journal “Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology:”

https://rbej.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12958-018-0431-1

Why are they putting up 5G all over the place?? Now we know one reason.

https://consciousspaces.com/en-us/blogs/science/emf-and-fertility-1

12) Fake “epidemics”

“Epidemics” provide the excuse for restricting business, imposing regulations which serve their goals, promoting/requiring new “vaccines,” etc. There is obviously enough material here to fill many books, but here is a small sample - one article about the 2019-2020 murder-demic and one about the new fake-virus attempt:

13) Propaganda to convince people that poisons are their friends is critical to achieve their goals:

Excerpt from the article above:

“…. tactics advocated by Edward Bernays, the so-called "father of public relations." Bernays, the nephew of Sigmund Freud, pioneered insidious propaganda and public relations techniques to mold opinions and consumption habits. His methods were employed by major corporations to boost profits, often at the expense of public health. It's worth noting that Bernays' grandson, Marc Bernays Randolph, co-founded Netflix, which has become a global platform for shaping public opinion and consumption habits in its own right.

Some of Bernays' notable campaigns and the broader propaganda efforts of his era include:

Promoting bacon as a healthy breakfast food for the Beech-Nut Packing Company (1920s) Encouraging women to smoke cigarettes as a symbol of female empowerment for the American Tobacco Company (1920s) Helping to popularize fluoridation of public water supplies (1950s) Normalizing smoking, leading to a rise in smoking-related illnesses Promoting processed foods, such as Crisco vegetable oil, margarine, and refined sugars, as healthier alternatives to natural, whole foods, contributing to obesity, diabetes, and chronic health issues Downplaying the negative health effects of sugar consumption, likely contributing to the obesity epidemic Demonizing healthy fats and dietary cholesterol, leading to a shift towards unhealthy low-fat, high-carbohydrate diets Downplaying the risks of pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals used in agriculture, leading to environmental contamination and potential health risks Promoting prescription drugs as solutions to health problems, often downplaying side effects and the importance of lifestyle changes, contributing to an overreliance on medication.”

14) Brainwashing people to believe that they CANNOT think for themselves. “Important things MUST be outsourced to ‘experts,’ who certainly know better than you! EXPERTS are always right, even if things don’t quite make sense. Thou shalt not question the science!”

See:

15) Of course, all this is only possible with the aid of owning almost ALL news & social media platforms, (and controlling the major medical journals), and censorship of the truth.

But they know that even with all their censorship and brainwashing, too many people will still refuse the deadly injections, and too many will remain too healthy for the Evil Ones’ liking. So… they have plans to seize control and create one global, authoritarian medical system, with themselves in charge:

16) The WHO “Pandemic Treaty”:

That still isn’t enough for them, though. They want to literally RULE THE WORLD:

•Destroy the middle class - here is a very small example, focusing just on healthcare, of how they are doing this. (Note: I am not promoting any political candidate. I’m only bringing this link to show you an example of how they’re maneuvering behind the scenes to destroy people financially.)

•Destroy private farms and force people out of rural areas.

•Concentrate the population into cities, where they can control people with constant surveillance:

https://x.com/loudmouthgrant/status/1786523264447058299?s=48&t=DbeqsTqXxbrGPO__QLQCIw

•And finally, their goal is to have total control over the whole world:

17) UN Power Grab:

“Newman explains, “The bigger story here that people are not paying attention to is the UN is coming together in September... and they are having ‘The Summit of the Future.’ "

"They are telling us they are going to bring out radical drastic reforms in the structure of the UN... and the power of the UN. Think of it as the biggest power grab ever at the global level. The Secretary General of the UN (António Guterres) has put out briefs where he is calling for the UN to be the one world global dictatorship with him at the helm. In emergencies, the UN would have all power in emergencies and have all power to oversee emergency response... They say the crisis could be a climate crisis, an economic crisis, environmental crisis, pandemic crisis, black swan crisis or maybe something from outer space. So, basically, anything could be a crisis, and when the Secretary General declares a crisis, all power and authority would go to the UN. This is like a blank check on the wealth and liberty on every person on the planet, and this is coming soon. It is imminent. This is coming in September at the UN, and it is a power grab of historic proportions. They know their time is short, and they are going for the big enchilada here. This is really a summit for a tyrannical future... They want control of every aspect of your life.”

“If you think the “depopulation” or murder program by the Deep State is some sort of conspiracy theory or myth, think again. Newman says:

“One of the interesting things about going to the UN conferences is they are totally open and totally transparent about the fact that they think there are way too many of us on this planet. We are taking up their space and consuming their resources. They say this openly. They say there are way too many people having way too many babies, and we have to drastically cut back on the number of people on the planet. They have a whole agency dedicated to this called the UN Population Fund.”

“One sure fire way to kill a lot of people in a short amount of time is war. Newman says:

“They have understood, the globalists, the Deep State, the evil doers and the sick cabal, have understood for a very long time that war was the best mechanism for bringing about their totalitarian one world government. This is not speculation on my part. This is what they say. Their game plan is war, famine, energy crisis and economic crisis. These are all tools and catalysts for accelerating this agenda. If millions of people die in a third world war, and it does not matter if it is Iran and Israel, or China and Tiawan, or Ukraine and Russia, it really does not matter, they want millions and millions of people dead so people will give up their attachment to the nation state, self-government and individual liberty and give up anything, money or freedom, anything to make it stop.”

“Don’t lose hope because Newman also talks about all the things you can do to not comply with tyranny.

“Newman also points out what state and local governments can do and are doing to resist this UN total control of everything. Newman says, “We are at war, and everyone needs to put on the full armor of God.”

“There is much more in the 40-minute interview.”

Video in original article link:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/they-think-there-are-too-many-us-planet-alex-newman-warns-tyrannical-un-plans-our

18)Of course, all of this began and is only possible with the biggest lie of all time, which is denying the Creator of the world - and their actual war is against Him.

That’s why these same Evil Ones promote the totally impossible and unscientific lie called “evolution.”

Here’s a little about that:

But G-d WILL save us from their hands and their evil plans!

