Obstetrician Dr. James Thorp expects to see a tidal wave of lawsuits for Neonatal harms, Birth defects, and stillbirths after COVID-19 shots…
Dr. Thorp said: "Please forward to all the plaintiff's lawyers you know. This should make the tobacco litigation look like chump change." Read his May 5…
  
Brucha Weisberger
1
Fluoride: Is it actually POISON ☠️?
Has this commercial waste substance which they put in our water without our consent, been silently damaging our health and that of our children? The…
  
Brucha Weisberger
25
How to fight the horrible NY Bill A6761/S8352, (Minor Consent Law) which will be voted on anytime very soon: Here are the legislators…
Please call them! And don't forget to ask the Creator of the world to foil their plans! (That's what will truly help.)
  
Brucha Weisberger
6
“Roundup”/Glyphosate: The Poison Sprayed on Our Food - Is this a major cause of widespread brain fog, infertility, pregnancy loss, cancer…
Plus proof that the harms are KNOWN and PLANNED. Information on glyphosate detox at the end.
  
Brucha Weisberger
9

April 2024

Covid Shots and Cancer: It’s REAL.
You can better fight it, if you understand it.
  
Brucha Weisberger
1
The battle for our children’s very lives
The government wants us dead. NY State Bill A6761 is ONE front of their attack. Euthanasia is another. The Evil Planners don't want you to realize that…
  
Brucha Weisberger
7
7:10
Childhood Vaccines - 6 month old Liam received 5 vaccines (Hep.B, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and died within hours of vaccination
Childhood Vaccines - 6 month old Liam received 5 vaccines (Hep.B, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) died within hours of vaccination " Liam was…
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis  
THEY ARE TRYING TO KILL US
They. Really. Are. Yes, they ARE that evil.
  
Brucha Weisberger
16
Why NOT get the measles shot?
Measles Part 2: The risks of the measles vaccine. YOU be the judge whether the actual risks of measles outweigh the risks of the measles shot, or vice…
  
Brucha Weisberger
9
Exposing another humongous fraud: On dinosaur bones, 🦴museums, 🏯the United Nations, and evolution
Nothing is as they colluded to trick the world population into believing. Watch the story crumble before your eyes in this article.
  
Brucha Weisberger
32
TOXIC & EXTREMELY DANGEROUS Diabetes/ Weight Loss Drugs: Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Mounjaro, and more
If you value your life, STAY AWAY from these shiny poisons!
  
Brucha Weisberger
6
Who has the truth in the debate on childhood vaccines? You be the judge!
Measles, Part 1: View graphs that tell the real story, plus highly enlightening January 2024 email exchange with Dr. Paul Offit, in this article!
  
Brucha Weisberger
11
