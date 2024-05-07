In G-d’s Army There’s Only Truth
Obstetrician Dr. James Thorp expects to see a tidal wave of lawsuits for Neonatal harms, Birth defects, and stillbirths after COVID-19 shots…
Dr. Thorp said: “Please forward to all the plaintiff’s lawyers you know. This should make the tobacco litigation look like chump change.” Read his May 5…
12 hrs ago
•
Brucha Weisberger
27
Fluoride: Is it actually POISON ☠️?
Has this commercial waste substance which they put in our water without our consent, been silently damaging our health and that of our children? The…
May 6
•
Brucha Weisberger
49
How to fight the horrible NY Bill A6761/S8352, (Minor Consent Law) which will be voted on anytime very soon: Here are the legislators…
Please call them! And don’t forget to ask the Creator of the world to foil their plans! (That’s what will truly help.)
May 6
•
Brucha Weisberger
16
“Roundup”/Glyphosate: The Poison Sprayed on Our Food - Is this a major cause of widespread brain fog, infertility, pregnancy loss, cancer…
Plus proof that the harms are KNOWN and PLANNED. Information on glyphosate detox at the end.
May 3
•
Brucha Weisberger
39
April 2024
Covid Shots and Cancer: It’s REAL.
You can better fight it, if you understand it.
Apr 26
•
Brucha Weisberger
32
The battle for our children’s very lives
The government wants us dead. NY State Bill A6761 is ONE front of their attack. Euthanasia is another. The Evil Planners don’t want you to realize that…
Apr 26
•
Brucha Weisberger
39
7:10
Childhood Vaccines - 6 month old Liam received 5 vaccines (Hep.B, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) and died within hours of vaccination
Childhood Vaccines - 6 month old Liam received 5 vaccines (Hep.B, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) died within hours of vaccination " Liam was…
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
•
Apr 25
THEY ARE TRYING TO KILL US
They. Really. Are. Yes, they ARE that evil.
Apr 18
•
Brucha Weisberger
45
Why NOT get the measles shot?
Measles Part 2: The risks of the measles vaccine. YOU be the judge whether the actual risks of measles outweigh the risks of the measles shot, or vice…
Apr 11
•
Brucha Weisberger
25
Exposing another humongous fraud: On dinosaur bones, 🦴museums, 🏯the United Nations, and evolution
Nothing is as they colluded to trick the world population into believing. Watch the story crumble before your eyes in this article.
Apr 9
•
Brucha Weisberger
40
TOXIC & EXTREMELY DANGEROUS Diabetes/ Weight Loss Drugs: Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Mounjaro, and more
If you value your life, STAY AWAY from these shiny poisons!
Apr 9
•
Brucha Weisberger
41
Who has the truth in the debate on childhood vaccines? You be the judge!
Measles, Part 1: View graphs that tell the real story, plus highly enlightening January 2024 email exchange with Dr. Paul Offit, in this article!
Apr 4
•
Brucha Weisberger
28
